- Home
- /
- Wellington
- /
- Tulum Mexican Cuisine
Tulum Mexican Cuisine
No reviews yet
13889 Wellington Trace Suite A14
Wellington, FL 33414
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
8oz Salsa & Chips
32oz Salsa & Chips
8oz Queso Dip
16oz Queso Dip
Chicken Classic Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese
Beef Classic Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese
Grilled Chicken Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, grilled onions and green peppers, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Steak Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, grilled onions and green peppers, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Street Corn
Roasted corn on the cob topped with fresh lime juice mayo. queso fresco, and Mexican spices. Two cobs per order.
Chicken Stuffed Plantain Cups
Fried Plaintain cups stuffed with pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded chicken
Shredded Beef Stuffed Plantain Cups
Fried Plaintain cups stuffed with pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of shredded beef
Wings
10 wings. Choice of: Buffalo, Barbecue, Mango Habanero or Ancho Chipotle
Jalepeno Poppers
Deep fried ialapenos, breaded and stuffed with cheese.
Brava Fries
Fries with chipotle sauce and cotija cheese.
Guacamole
Classic Guacamole
Avocado, tomato, onion, and cilantro topped with pico de gallo.
Crab Guacamole
Avocado, crab meat, tomato, onion, cilantro.
Spicy Mango Guacamole
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro topped with mango pico de gallo.
Smokey Bacon Guacamole
Avocado. bacon. tomato. onion. cilantro. cotia cheese. topped with ancho chipotle sauce.
Fajitas
Veggie Traditional Fajitas
Veggies with peppers and onions. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and three corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.
Chicken Traditional Fajitas
Grilled Chicken with peppers and onions. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and three corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.
Steak Traditional Fajitas
Steak with peppers and onions. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and three corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.
Shrimp Traditional Fajitas
Shrimp with peppers and onions. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and three corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.
Chef's Specials
Molcajete
Lava rock filled with chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, pork carnitas, onions, peppers, pico de gallo, fried cheese and sliced avocado. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. With your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
Pina Maya
Half charbroiled pineapple stuffed with steak and grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, melted cheese and grilled pineapple. Served with spanish rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Parrillada Tulum
Ribeye steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, shrimp, onions, and peppers. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream and guacamole. With your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
Birria Tacos
Corn Tortillas, melted cheese, shredded beef, cilantro, onions, and special dip.
Chicken Flautas
Corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Beef Flautas
Corn tortillas filled with shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Lechon Asado
Slow roasted pork topped with sautéed onions and cilantro. Served with black beans and white rice.
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, topped with ranchero sauce and sour cream drizzle. Served with soanish rice and refried beans.
Shredded Chicken Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes. Drizzled with queso dip.
Shredded Beef Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes. Drizzled with queso dip.
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes. Drizzled with queso dip.
Steak Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with steak. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes. Drizzled with queso dip.
Carnitas Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with carnitas. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes. Drizzled with queso dip.
Churrasco
Grilled skirt steak served with chimichurri sauce, white rice, black beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Entrees
Chicken Chipotle Entree
Grilled chicken topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions and chipotle sauce. Served with soanish rice and refried beans.
Pollo A La Plancha
Marinated grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Carne Asada Entree
Ribeye steak with grilled onions. Served with lettuce, Spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Arroz con Pollo
Street Tacos
Carne Asada Street Taco
All tacos are garnished with red onions and cilantro. Served with spanish rice, pinto beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.
Pollo Asado Street Taco
All tacos are garnished with red onions and cilantro. Served with spanish rice, pinto beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.
Al Pastor Street Taco
All tacos are garnished with red onions and cilantro. Served with spanish rice, pinto beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.
Carnitas Street Taco
All tacos are garnished with red onions and cilantro. Served with spanish rice, pinto beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.
Enchiladas
Spinach & Chicken Enchilada
Corn tortillas, grilled chicken, spinach topped with queso dip, verde sauce, cilantro and red onion. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Chicken Chipotle Enchilada
Corn tortillas, grilled chicken, melted cheese topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Steak Chipotle Enchilada
Corn tortillas, steak, melted cheese topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Chicken Verdes Enchilada
Corn tortlilas, grilled chicken, melted cheese, and fresh tomatillo sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Steak Verdes Enchilada
Corn tortlilas, steak, melted cheese, and fresh tomatillo sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Bowls
Chicken Famous Tulum Rice Bowl
White rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cojita cheese. avocado with A cheese quesadilla.
Steak Famous Tulum Rice Bowl
White rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cojita cheese. avocado with A cheese quesadilla.
Shrimp Famous Tulum Rice Bowl
White rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cojita cheese. avocado with A cheese quesadilla.
Chicken Fajita Bowl
Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with queso dip.
Steak Fajita Bowl
Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with queso dip.
Shrimp Fajita Bowl
Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with queso dip.
Chicken Chipotle Bowl
Spanish rice, pinto beans, chipotle sauce and mango pico de gallo
Steak Chipotle Bowl
Spanish rice, pinto beans, chipotle sauce and mango pico de gallo
Shrimp Chipotle Bowl
Spanish rice, pinto beans, chipotle sauce and mango pico de gallo
Chicken Monster Bowl
Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with queso dip.
Shredded Beef Monster Bowl
Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with queso dip.
Ground Beef Monster Bowl
Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with queso dip.
Burritos
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with queso dip.
Steak Fajita Burrito
Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with queso dip.
Shrimp Fajita Burrito
Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with queso dip.
Chicken Chipotle Burrito
Spanish rice, pinto beans, chipotle sauce and mango pico de gallo
Steak Chipotle Burrito
Spanish rice, pinto beans, chipotle sauce and mango pico de gallo
Shrimp Chipotle Burrito
Spanish rice, pinto beans, chipotle sauce and mango pico de gallo
Chicken Monster Burrito
Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with queso dip.
Shredded Beef Monster Burrito
Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with queso dip.
Ground Beef Monster Burrito
Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with queso dip.
Soup & Salad
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Spanish rice, peppers and onions, shredded chicken, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, avocado. topped with crispy tortillas strips.
Ground Beef Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Shredded Beef Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Steak Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Steak Fajita Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Shrimp Fajita Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, peppers, and onions. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Steak Fajita Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, peppers, and onions. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Cheese Traditional Quesadilla
Flour tortilla and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Shredded Chicken Traditional Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, shredded chicken, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Shredded Beef Traditional Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, shredded beef, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Ground Beef Traditional Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, ground beef, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Traditional Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Steak Traditional Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, steak, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Shirmp Traditional Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, shrimp and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Seafood
Shrimp Ceviche Tower
Shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice, tomatoes, cilantro, and onions. Served with fresh avocado slices.
Plantain Tulum
Whole plantain stuffed with shrimp, topped with chipotle sauce, melted cheese, and mango pico de gallo.
Shrimp Tacos
Four tacos topped with mixed pineapple cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, guacamole and ancho chipotle sauce
Mahi Tacos
Four tacos topped with mixed pineapple cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, guacamole and ancho chipotle sauce
Fresh Mahi
Mahi, grilled shrimp, sauteed spinach and mushrooms. Served with rice and mixed vegetables.
Dessert
Churros & Ice Cream
Mexican pastry sticks tossed in cinnamon sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream, caramel, and chocolate drizzle.
Chimichanga Cheesecake
Tortilla stuffed with cheesecake, bananas, and acaramel, and deep fried. Served with vanilla ice cream and caramel.
Tres Leches
Three milk sponge cake topped with whipped cream.
Flan
Mexican egg custard topped with caramlized sugar and whipped cream.
Scoop of Ice Cream
Kids Menu
Kids Shredded Chicken Taco
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Shredded Beef Taco
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Ground Beef Taco
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Shredded Chicken Burrito
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Shredded Beef Burrito
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Ground Beef Burrito
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Shredded Chicken Enchilada
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Shredded Beef Enchilada
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Ground Beef Enchilada
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Shredded Beef Quesadilla
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Ground Beef Quesadilla
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Chicken Tenders
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kids Mac & Cheese
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Sides
Fajita Set Up
Side Chiles Toreados
Side Enchilada
Side Fajita Salad
SIde Grilled Onion
Side Grilled Peppers
Side Guacamole
Side House Salad
Side of Ground Beef
Side of Maduros
Side of Shrimp
Side of Steak
Side of Steamed Veggies
Side Pinto Beans
Side Queso Dip
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Shredded Chicken
Side Chorizo
Bacon
Fries
Fresh Fruits
Toast
Tortillas
Pico de gallo
Avocado
Side Sour Cream
Large Rice - White
Large Rice - Spanish
Small Rice- White
Small Rice-Spanish
Taco
Line Meats - Side Chimichangas
Grilled Meats Side Chimichanga
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Shredded Chicken
Side Ground Beef
Side Shredded Beef
Rice & Beans (S)
Rice & Beans (L)
Side Chile Relleno
Side Burrito
Side Eggs
Chips & Salsa (S)
Chips & Salsa (M)
Chips & Salsa (L)
Side of Beans
Extra Birria Taco
Chimichurro
Side Mushrooms
Jalapenos
Add Pineapple
N/A Beverage
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Fanta
Ginger Ale
Colombiana
Jarritos
Pellegrino
Apple Juice Box
Iced Tea
Coffee
Espresso
Red Bull
Cranberry Juice
Kid Drink 3
Lemonade
Milk
OJ
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Water Bottle
Hot Tea
Flavored Lemonade
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Mexican Restaurant with the Best Margaritas in town!
13889 Wellington Trace Suite A14, Wellington, FL 33414