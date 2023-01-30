Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tulum Mexican Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

13889 Wellington Trace Suite A14

Wellington, FL 33414

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

8oz Salsa & Chips

$4.99

32oz Salsa & Chips

$11.99

8oz Queso Dip

$9.00

16oz Queso Dip

$12.00

Chicken Classic Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese

Beef Classic Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese

Grilled Chicken Fajita Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, grilled onions and green peppers, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole.

Steak Fajita Nachos

$17.00

Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, grilled onions and green peppers, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole.

Street Corn

$11.00

Roasted corn on the cob topped with fresh lime juice mayo. queso fresco, and Mexican spices. Two cobs per order.

Chicken Stuffed Plantain Cups

$14.00

Fried Plaintain cups stuffed with pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded chicken

Shredded Beef Stuffed Plantain Cups

$14.00

Fried Plaintain cups stuffed with pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of shredded beef

Wings

$16.00

10 wings. Choice of: Buffalo, Barbecue, Mango Habanero or Ancho Chipotle

Jalepeno Poppers

$11.00

Deep fried ialapenos, breaded and stuffed with cheese.

Brava Fries

$10.00

Fries with chipotle sauce and cotija cheese.

Guacamole

Classic Guacamole

$11.00

Avocado, tomato, onion, and cilantro topped with pico de gallo.

Crab Guacamole

$18.00

Avocado, crab meat, tomato, onion, cilantro.

Spicy Mango Guacamole

$13.00

Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro topped with mango pico de gallo.

Smokey Bacon Guacamole

$15.00

Avocado. bacon. tomato. onion. cilantro. cotia cheese. topped with ancho chipotle sauce.

Fajitas

Veggie Traditional Fajitas

$17.00

Veggies with peppers and onions. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and three corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.

Chicken Traditional Fajitas

$19.00

Grilled Chicken with peppers and onions. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and three corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.

Steak Traditional Fajitas

$20.00

Steak with peppers and onions. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and three corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.

Shrimp Traditional Fajitas

$21.00

Shrimp with peppers and onions. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and three corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.

Chef's Specials

Molcajete

$32.00

Lava rock filled with chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, pork carnitas, onions, peppers, pico de gallo, fried cheese and sliced avocado. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. With your choice of flour or corn tortilla.

Pina Maya

$27.00

Half charbroiled pineapple stuffed with steak and grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, melted cheese and grilled pineapple. Served with spanish rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Parrillada Tulum

$35.00

Ribeye steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, shrimp, onions, and peppers. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream and guacamole. With your choice of flour or corn tortilla.

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Corn Tortillas, melted cheese, shredded beef, cilantro, onions, and special dip.

Chicken Flautas

$16.00

Corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Beef Flautas

$16.00

Corn tortillas filled with shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Lechon Asado

$18.00

Slow roasted pork topped with sautéed onions and cilantro. Served with black beans and white rice.

Chile Relleno

$16.00

Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, topped with ranchero sauce and sour cream drizzle. Served with soanish rice and refried beans.

Shredded Chicken Chimichanga

$16.00

Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes. Drizzled with queso dip.

Shredded Beef Chimichanga

$16.00

Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes. Drizzled with queso dip.

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$19.00

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes. Drizzled with queso dip.

Steak Chimichanga

$20.00

Flour tortilla filled with steak. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes. Drizzled with queso dip.

Carnitas Chimichanga

$20.00

Flour tortilla filled with carnitas. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes. Drizzled with queso dip.

Churrasco

$26.00

Grilled skirt steak served with chimichurri sauce, white rice, black beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Entrees

Chicken Chipotle Entree

$16.00

Grilled chicken topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions and chipotle sauce. Served with soanish rice and refried beans.

Pollo A La Plancha

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Carne Asada Entree

$22.00

Ribeye steak with grilled onions. Served with lettuce, Spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Arroz con Pollo

$16.00

Street Tacos

Carne Asada Street Taco

$16.00

All tacos are garnished with red onions and cilantro. Served with spanish rice, pinto beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.

Pollo Asado Street Taco

$15.00

All tacos are garnished with red onions and cilantro. Served with spanish rice, pinto beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.

Al Pastor Street Taco

$16.00

All tacos are garnished with red onions and cilantro. Served with spanish rice, pinto beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.

Carnitas Street Taco

$16.00

All tacos are garnished with red onions and cilantro. Served with spanish rice, pinto beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas or lettuce shells.

Enchiladas

Spinach & Chicken Enchilada

$17.00

Corn tortillas, grilled chicken, spinach topped with queso dip, verde sauce, cilantro and red onion. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Chicken Chipotle Enchilada

$16.00

Corn tortillas, grilled chicken, melted cheese topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Steak Chipotle Enchilada

$17.00

Corn tortillas, steak, melted cheese topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Chicken Verdes Enchilada

$16.00

Corn tortlilas, grilled chicken, melted cheese, and fresh tomatillo sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Steak Verdes Enchilada

$17.00

Corn tortlilas, steak, melted cheese, and fresh tomatillo sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Bowls

Chicken Famous Tulum Rice Bowl

$15.00

White rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cojita cheese. avocado with A cheese quesadilla.

Steak Famous Tulum Rice Bowl

$16.00

White rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cojita cheese. avocado with A cheese quesadilla.

Shrimp Famous Tulum Rice Bowl

$17.00

White rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cojita cheese. avocado with A cheese quesadilla.

Chicken Fajita Bowl

$16.00

Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with queso dip.

Steak Fajita Bowl

$17.00

Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with queso dip.

Shrimp Fajita Bowl

$18.00

Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with queso dip.

Chicken Chipotle Bowl

$15.00

Spanish rice, pinto beans, chipotle sauce and mango pico de gallo

Steak Chipotle Bowl

$16.00

Spanish rice, pinto beans, chipotle sauce and mango pico de gallo

Shrimp Chipotle Bowl

$17.00

Spanish rice, pinto beans, chipotle sauce and mango pico de gallo

Chicken Monster Bowl

$14.00

Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with queso dip.

Shredded Beef Monster Bowl

$14.00

Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with queso dip.

Ground Beef Monster Bowl

$14.00

Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with queso dip.

Burritos

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$16.00

Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with queso dip.

Steak Fajita Burrito

$17.00

Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with queso dip.

Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$18.00

Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with queso dip.

Chicken Chipotle Burrito

$15.00

Spanish rice, pinto beans, chipotle sauce and mango pico de gallo

Steak Chipotle Burrito

$16.00

Spanish rice, pinto beans, chipotle sauce and mango pico de gallo

Shrimp Chipotle Burrito

$17.00

Spanish rice, pinto beans, chipotle sauce and mango pico de gallo

Chicken Monster Burrito

$14.00

Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with queso dip.

Shredded Beef Monster Burrito

$14.00

Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with queso dip.

Ground Beef Monster Burrito

$14.00

Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with queso dip.

Soup & Salad

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$11.00

Spanish rice, peppers and onions, shredded chicken, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, avocado. topped with crispy tortillas strips.

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$13.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Shredded Beef Taco Salad

$13.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Shredded Chicken Taco Salad

$13.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

$14.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Steak Taco Salad

$15.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad

$15.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Steak Fajita Salad

$16.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Shrimp Fajita Salad

$17.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$16.00

Flour tortilla, melted cheese, peppers, and onions. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$17.00

Flour tortilla, melted cheese, peppers, and onions. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Cheese Traditional Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Shredded Chicken Traditional Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla, shredded chicken, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Shredded Beef Traditional Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla, shredded beef, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Ground Beef Traditional Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla, ground beef, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Grilled Chicken Traditional Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Steak Traditional Quesadilla

$16.00

Flour tortilla, steak, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Shirmp Traditional Quesadilla

$17.00

Flour tortilla, shrimp and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Seafood

Shrimp Ceviche Tower

$16.00

Shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice, tomatoes, cilantro, and onions. Served with fresh avocado slices.

Plantain Tulum

$18.00

Whole plantain stuffed with shrimp, topped with chipotle sauce, melted cheese, and mango pico de gallo.

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Four tacos topped with mixed pineapple cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, guacamole and ancho chipotle sauce

Mahi Tacos

$18.00

Four tacos topped with mixed pineapple cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, guacamole and ancho chipotle sauce

Fresh Mahi

$21.00

Mahi, grilled shrimp, sauteed spinach and mushrooms. Served with rice and mixed vegetables.

Dessert

Churros & Ice Cream

$10.00

Mexican pastry sticks tossed in cinnamon sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream, caramel, and chocolate drizzle.

Chimichanga Cheesecake

$10.00

Tortilla stuffed with cheesecake, bananas, and acaramel, and deep fried. Served with vanilla ice cream and caramel.

Tres Leches

$6.00

Three milk sponge cake topped with whipped cream.

Flan

$8.00

Mexican egg custard topped with caramlized sugar and whipped cream.

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kids Shredded Chicken Taco

$9.00

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Kids Shredded Beef Taco

$9.00

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Kids Ground Beef Taco

$9.00

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Kids Shredded Chicken Burrito

$9.00

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Kids Shredded Beef Burrito

$9.00

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Kids Ground Beef Burrito

$9.00

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Kids Shredded Chicken Enchilada

$9.00

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Kids Shredded Beef Enchilada

$9.00

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Kids Ground Beef Enchilada

$9.00

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Kids Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Kids Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$9.00

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Kids Ground Beef Quesadilla

$9.00

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Sides

Fajita Set Up

$5.50

Side Chiles Toreados

$3.99

Side Enchilada

$3.25

Side Fajita Salad

$6.99

SIde Grilled Onion

$2.99

Side Grilled Peppers

$2.99

Side Guacamole

$2.99

Side House Salad

$3.99

Side of Ground Beef

$5.99

Side of Maduros

$4.99

Side of Shrimp

$7.99

Side of Steak

$7.99

Side of Steamed Veggies

$4.50

Side Pinto Beans

$3.50

Side Queso Dip

$2.99

Side Shredded Cheese

$2.99

Side Shredded Chicken

$5.99

Side Chorizo

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Fries

$3.99

Fresh Fruits

$3.50

Toast

$3.00

Tortillas

$1.50

Pico de gallo

$2.99

Avocado

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.79

Large Rice - White

$3.99

Large Rice - Spanish

$3.99

Small Rice- White

$2.99

Small Rice-Spanish

$2.99

Taco

$2.99

Line Meats - Side Chimichangas

$6.50

Grilled Meats Side Chimichanga

$8.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Side Shredded Chicken

$4.50

Side Ground Beef

$4.50

Side Shredded Beef

$4.50

Rice & Beans (S)

$3.99

Rice & Beans (L)

$5.99

Side Chile Relleno

$5.99

Side Burrito

$5.99

Side Eggs

$4.00

Chips & Salsa (S)

$3.99

Chips & Salsa (M)

$5.99

Chips & Salsa (L)

$9.99

Side of Beans

$3.50

Extra Birria Taco

$3.50

Chimichurro

$0.79

Side Mushrooms

$2.99

Jalapenos

$2.99

Add Pineapple

$1.99

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Colombiana

$3.50

Jarritos

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.50

Apple Juice Box

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Kid Drink 3

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Water Bottle

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Flavored Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

$5.00

Desert Pear Lemonade

$5.00

Passionfruit Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$5.00

BNI Food

Traditional Fajitas

$13.50

Fajitas Burrito

$13.50

Carne Asada

$13.50

Quesadilla

$13.50

Pollo A La Plancha

$13.50

Jalapeño Poppers

$13.50

Classic Nachos

$13.50

Chicken Totilla Soup

$13.50

TACO SALAD Tortilla Bowl

$13.50

Fajita bowl

$13.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Restaurant with the Best Margaritas in town!

Location

13889 Wellington Trace Suite A14, Wellington, FL 33414

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WELLINGTON
orange starNo Reviews
13897 Wellington Trace Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Lindburgers Restaurants - Wellington
orange starNo Reviews
13860 Wellington Trace Ste 32 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
C.R. Chicks - Wellington
orange starNo Reviews
12020 South Shore Boulevard, Suite 500 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Ray's Hideaway - 12041 Southern Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
12041 Southern Boulevard Loxahatchee, FL 33470
View restaurantnext
Maxwell's Plum
orange starNo Reviews
12300 South Shore Blvd, Suite 110 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
MDI Lobster Pound and BBQ Florida - 14440 Pierson Road
orange starNo Reviews
14440 Pierson Road Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wellington

Mole Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 770
2557 S State Rd suite 150 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Piatto Bravo - Wellington
orange star4.1 • 681
2803 South State Rd. 7 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000560 - The Pointe at Wellington Green
orange star4.6 • 468
10160 Forest Hill Blvd Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Premier Cafe and Roasters
orange star4.7 • 76
1037 South State Road 7 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wellington
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston