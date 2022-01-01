Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Tuman's Tap & Grill

405 Reviews

$$

2159 W Chicago Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2159 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

