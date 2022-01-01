Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
190 Reviews
$$$
S5718 Sate Rd 136
Baraboo, WI 53913
Ahi Stack
Hot Butter Skillet Shrimp
Shrimp tossed in a spicy hot butter sauce
Sheet Pan Nachos
Birria Shredded Beef, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, black olives, sour cream, avocado
Wings
Fried and tossed in our house dry rub. buffalo or bbq on side
Spicy Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spiked with fresh jalapeno and served chilled or hot. crostini's
Brussels Chips
Fried crispy seasoned with S & P. garlic. parmesan. served with house made horseradish sauce.
Steak Bites
Seasoned tender steak bites. flash fried. bleu cheese fondue. crostinis
Deviled Eggs Three Ways
*sriracha. bacon. chive *smoked trout. dill *mustard. green olive
Brushetta
Crostini's. ricotta cheese. tomato bruschetta. balsamic glaze drizzle
Crab Cakes
Succulent sweet blue swimming crab cakes. hint of cilantro & lime. Lemon caper remoulade
Smoked Trout Toast Crostini
Roasted garlic aioli. rushing waters smoked trout. shaved fennel. micro greens. basil oil drizzle
BISON SLIDERS
Three patties on pretzel buns. herbed whipped cream cheese. tomato. arugula.
ParmTruffle Fries
Shoestring fries. truffle oil. parmesan. garlic aioli
Quesabirria
Birria style slow cooked beef folded into 3 tortillas with melted cheese. served with consommé.
Mary had a little lamb
New Zealand lamb lollipops grilled. side of port wine reduction
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Clock Shadow curds. lightly breaded in house. served with house ranch
Oven Baked Pretzel
Soft pretzels. jack cheese sauce.
Bread Service
Our daily baked sour dough bread. herbed butter. garlic confit
Bone Marrow
Roasted bison bone marrow. crostinis. roasted garlic,. herbed butter. finishing salt. greens. capers.
Feta Spread
Greens and Soups
Bison Chili-Cup
ground bison. three beans. onions. fire roasted tomatoes. unique spice mix. garnished with cheddar cheese. onion. jalapeno. sour cream.
French Onion
Rich herbed beef stock. slow cooked sweet onions. oven baked bread. gruyere & parmesan.
Butternut Squash Soup
Smooth and creamy with apple ginger slaw garnish.
Clam Chowder
Creamy. rich chowder spiked with smoked trout. crostinis
Sweet Corn & Poblano
Alsum farms sweet corn. poblanos. cream. garnish of bacon & crunchy corn.
Chopped Salad
Arugula. couscous. smoked trout. freeze dried corn. tomato relish. pepitis. dried cranberries. Basil pesto buttermilk dressing
Power Salad
Arugula. quinoa, couscous. blueberries. grapes. sunflower seeds. feta. citrus vinaigrette
Iceberg Stack
Grilled Romaine and Smoked Salmon Salad
Grilled romaine hearts, house creamy roasted garlic dressing, smoked salmon, sautéed grape tomatoes and red onions, drizzle of balsamic glaze. shaved parmesan
French Dip
Sandwiches & Stuff
The Burger
Steak blend. gruyere cheese. arugula. garlic aioli
Wagyu Burger
Half Pound Wagyu Deliciousness. Melted Bleu Cheese. House made steak sauce. Black and White sesame seeded bun.
My Bologna
Sliced thin. griddled. American cheese. fried egg. greens. on fresh baked sour dough bread
Hot Chicken
Buttermilk marinated breast. breaded. fried and then dusted with a spicy dry rub. Lettuce. tomato. Swiss cheese. Devil's aioli
Pulled Ham & Gruyere
Webster City brined pork slow cooked. pulled. gruyere cheese. sweet pickle. pickled onion. dijon aioli
Spicy Fish Sandwich
Seasoned white fish. sautéed. artisan roll. arugula. remoulade caper sauce
BLTA
Thick cut bacon. iceberg. tomato. avocado. garlic aioli. grilled rustic sour dough bread
Reuben
Pizza
Spicy Hawaiian
Fresh jalapeño. pineapple. bacon. mozzarella. mike's hot honey
The Classic Pizza
Crushed red tomatoes. pepperoni. mozzarella
Pear, Prosciutto, Gorgonzola
Olive oil. provolone. sliced pears. gorgonzola cheese. Mike's hot honey drizzle
Sausage Pizza
Ground sausage. fennel. red onion. whipped ricotta. mozzarella. basil oil
Truffled Wild Mushroom Pizza
Wild mushrooms. ricotta. mozzarella. provolone. bleu cheese. truffled balsamic glaze
Garlic Chicken Pizza
Chicken breast. roasted garlic cloves. wilted spinach. olive oil. cheese blend
Sexy Shrimp Pizza
Chorizo, shrimp, mozzarella. provolone. pico de gallo. drizzle of poblano avocado sauce
Arnold Pizza
Thick bacon slices. ground sausage. mozzarella
From the Farm Pizza
Sweet corn. bacon. leeks. red onion. garlic confit. mozzarella. ricotta
Margherita Pizza
Crushed red tomatoes. fresh mozzarella. basil pesto swirl
Mac Daddy Pizza
Our mac & cheese. thick bacon slices. drizzle of sriracha
Cheese Pizza
Main Plates
Macaroni & Cheese
Creamy three cheese sauce and macaroni noodles with a bread & bacon crumb top
14oz. Prime Rib
Served Medium. Its a 14oz choice ribeye. slow cooked to a tender perfection. next we cook it on the griddle to sear in the juices. house made roasted garlic & parmesan mashed potatoes, wilted spinach, horseradish sauce
Walleye
Pan fried. lemon caper remoulade. blistered green beans. fingerling potatoes. charred Cipollini onion
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Creamy three cheese sauce and macaroni noodles with a bread & bacon crumb top. 5oz lobster tail.
Grilled Chicken Margherita
Marinated chicken breasts. tomato bruschetta. fresh mozzarella. balsamic glaze. steamed fresh vegetable. cheesy polenta
Salmon Bowl
Blackened salmon. jasmine rice. Grilled Cajun Shrimp. Butter Creole Sauce. Roasted Red Bell Pepper
Bison Meatloaf
House made bison meatloaf. mashed potatoes. hunters gravy. medley of fresh steamed sugar snap peas and rainbow carrots. From Northstar Bison, Cameron WI
Ahi Tuna Steak
Pasta Primavera
Kids Meals
Kids Breakfast for Dinner
All kids meals served with FF & Go Gurt.
Kids Kraft Mac and Cheese
All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.
Kid Cheeseburger
All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.
Kids Hamurger
All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.
Kids Chicken Nuggets
All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.
Kids Noodles with Butter
All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.
Desserts
Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake
Bailey's Cheesecake
Smooth Irish Cream enhances this silky cheesecake topped with chocolate gnache that has even more Irish cream.
Champagne Creme Brulee
Flourless Choc torte
Rich, almost fudgy dark chocolate with a mixed berry compote and chocolate gnache.
Salted Caramel brownie with pretzel crust
Served warm to enhance the gooey chocolate and caramel goodness.
Vanilla Ice Cream 1 scoop
Vanilla Ice Cream 2 scoops
Quick Grab
Ranch
Side BBQ Sauce
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Avocado
Side Pico de Gallo
Garlic Aioli
Horseradish Sauce
Pickled Veg
Sweet Pickles
Blue Cheese
French
Side Fries $4
Pretzel Cheese
Crostinis
side mashed potato
tortilla chips
Side Of Fruit
Buffalo Sauce
A la Carte Sides
Friday Special
Fried Cod
Fried Cod (8 to 9oz portion). Choice of potato or fries. Coleslaw. Sugar Snap Peas. Dinner Roll
Bluegill
Fried Bluegill. Choice of potato or fries. Coleslaw. Sugar Snap Peas. Dinner Roll
Baked Cod
Baked North Atlantic Cod Fillet (9-10 oz portion) served with coleslaw, drawn butter, dinner roll, sugar snap peas and choice of baked potato or fries.
Pan Seared Cod
12 oz portion of North Atlantic Cod pan seared with our Devil's Rub. Topped with creole shrimp garlic butter sauce. Served with coleslaw, sugar snap peas, dinner roll and choice of baked potato or fries.
Fish Fry Add Ons
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Our food is old world and home food with a modern twist and full flavors. Authentic Italian wood fired oven for all pizza lovers.
S5718 Sate Rd 136, Baraboo, WI 53913