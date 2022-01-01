Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen

190 Reviews

$$$

S5718 Sate Rd 136

Baraboo, WI 53913

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Bites
The Classic Pizza
Pear, Prosciutto, Gorgonzola

Mocktails

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Paloma

$5.00

Virgin Raz Mule

$5.00

Virgin Gin Juice

$5.00

Ahi Stack

$18.00

Hot Butter Skillet Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp tossed in a spicy hot butter sauce

Sheet Pan Nachos

$18.00

Birria Shredded Beef, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, black olives, sour cream, avocado

Wings

$13.00

Fried and tossed in our house dry rub. buffalo or bbq on side

Spicy Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Spiked with fresh jalapeno and served chilled or hot. crostini's

Brussels Chips

$14.00

Fried crispy seasoned with S & P. garlic. parmesan. served with house made horseradish sauce.

Steak Bites

$16.00

Seasoned tender steak bites. flash fried. bleu cheese fondue. crostinis

Deviled Eggs Three Ways

$9.00

*sriracha. bacon. chive *smoked trout. dill *mustard. green olive

Brushetta

$12.00

Crostini's. ricotta cheese. tomato bruschetta. balsamic glaze drizzle

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Succulent sweet blue swimming crab cakes. hint of cilantro & lime. Lemon caper remoulade

Smoked Trout Toast Crostini

$13.00

Roasted garlic aioli. rushing waters smoked trout. shaved fennel. micro greens. basil oil drizzle

BISON SLIDERS

$19.00

Three patties on pretzel buns. herbed whipped cream cheese. tomato. arugula.

ParmTruffle Fries

$10.00

Shoestring fries. truffle oil. parmesan. garlic aioli

Quesabirria

$16.00

Birria style slow cooked beef folded into 3 tortillas with melted cheese. served with consommé.

Mary had a little lamb

$19.00

New Zealand lamb lollipops grilled. side of port wine reduction

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$13.00

Clock Shadow curds. lightly breaded in house. served with house ranch

Oven Baked Pretzel

$12.00

Soft pretzels. jack cheese sauce.

Bread Service

$7.00

Our daily baked sour dough bread. herbed butter. garlic confit

Bone Marrow

$13.00Out of stock

Roasted bison bone marrow. crostinis. roasted garlic,. herbed butter. finishing salt. greens. capers.

Feta Spread

$13.00

Greens and Soups

Bison Chili-Cup

Bison Chili-Cup

$8.00

ground bison. three beans. onions. fire roasted tomatoes. unique spice mix. garnished with cheddar cheese. onion. jalapeno. sour cream.

French Onion

$8.00

Rich herbed beef stock. slow cooked sweet onions. oven baked bread. gruyere & parmesan.

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00

Smooth and creamy with apple ginger slaw garnish.

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Creamy. rich chowder spiked with smoked trout. crostinis

Sweet Corn & Poblano

$8.00

Alsum farms sweet corn. poblanos. cream. garnish of bacon & crunchy corn.

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Arugula. couscous. smoked trout. freeze dried corn. tomato relish. pepitis. dried cranberries. Basil pesto buttermilk dressing

Power Salad

$14.00

Arugula. quinoa, couscous. blueberries. grapes. sunflower seeds. feta. citrus vinaigrette

Iceberg Stack

$14.00

Grilled Romaine and Smoked Salmon Salad

$16.00

Grilled romaine hearts, house creamy roasted garlic dressing, smoked salmon, sautéed grape tomatoes and red onions, drizzle of balsamic glaze. shaved parmesan

French Dip

The Swiss

$14.00

Gruyere. caramelized onion. au jus. French roll. roasted veggies.

The Original

$14.00

Horseradish spread. French roll. au jus. roasted veggies

Sandwiches & Stuff

The Burger

$14.00

Steak blend. gruyere cheese. arugula. garlic aioli

Wagyu Burger

$17.00

Half Pound Wagyu Deliciousness. Melted Bleu Cheese. House made steak sauce. Black and White sesame seeded bun.

My Bologna

$12.00

Sliced thin. griddled. American cheese. fried egg. greens. on fresh baked sour dough bread

Hot Chicken

$13.00

Buttermilk marinated breast. breaded. fried and then dusted with a spicy dry rub. Lettuce. tomato. Swiss cheese. Devil's aioli

Pulled Ham & Gruyere

$13.00

Webster City brined pork slow cooked. pulled. gruyere cheese. sweet pickle. pickled onion. dijon aioli

Spicy Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Seasoned white fish. sautéed. artisan roll. arugula. remoulade caper sauce

BLTA

$13.50

Thick cut bacon. iceberg. tomato. avocado. garlic aioli. grilled rustic sour dough bread

Reuben

$14.00

Pizza

Spicy Hawaiian

$17.00

Fresh jalapeño. pineapple. bacon. mozzarella. mike's hot honey

The Classic Pizza

$17.00

Crushed red tomatoes. pepperoni. mozzarella

Pear, Prosciutto, Gorgonzola

$19.00

Olive oil. provolone. sliced pears. gorgonzola cheese. Mike's hot honey drizzle

Sausage Pizza

$18.00

Ground sausage. fennel. red onion. whipped ricotta. mozzarella. basil oil

Truffled Wild Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

Wild mushrooms. ricotta. mozzarella. provolone. bleu cheese. truffled balsamic glaze

Garlic Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Chicken breast. roasted garlic cloves. wilted spinach. olive oil. cheese blend

Sexy Shrimp Pizza

$21.00

Chorizo, shrimp, mozzarella. provolone. pico de gallo. drizzle of poblano avocado sauce

Arnold Pizza

$19.00

Thick bacon slices. ground sausage. mozzarella

From the Farm Pizza

$18.00

Sweet corn. bacon. leeks. red onion. garlic confit. mozzarella. ricotta

Margherita Pizza

$16.50

Crushed red tomatoes. fresh mozzarella. basil pesto swirl

Mac Daddy Pizza

$18.00

Our mac & cheese. thick bacon slices. drizzle of sriracha

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Main Plates

Macaroni & Cheese

$17.00

Creamy three cheese sauce and macaroni noodles with a bread & bacon crumb top

14oz. Prime Rib

$32.00

Served Medium. Its a 14oz choice ribeye. slow cooked to a tender perfection. next we cook it on the griddle to sear in the juices. house made roasted garlic & parmesan mashed potatoes, wilted spinach, horseradish sauce

Walleye

$28.00

Pan fried. lemon caper remoulade. blistered green beans. fingerling potatoes. charred Cipollini onion

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$29.00

Creamy three cheese sauce and macaroni noodles with a bread & bacon crumb top. 5oz lobster tail.

Grilled Chicken Margherita

$28.00

Marinated chicken breasts. tomato bruschetta. fresh mozzarella. balsamic glaze. steamed fresh vegetable. cheesy polenta

Salmon Bowl

$31.00

Blackened salmon. jasmine rice. Grilled Cajun Shrimp. Butter Creole Sauce. Roasted Red Bell Pepper

Bison Meatloaf

$24.00

House made bison meatloaf. mashed potatoes. hunters gravy. medley of fresh steamed sugar snap peas and rainbow carrots. From Northstar Bison, Cameron WI

Ahi Tuna Steak

$31.00

Pasta Primavera

$22.00

Kids Meals

Kids Breakfast for Dinner

$9.50

All kids meals served with FF & Go Gurt.

Kids Kraft Mac and Cheese

$9.50

All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.50

All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.

Kids Hamurger

$9.50

All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$9.50

All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.

Kids Noodles with Butter

$9.50

All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.

Desserts

Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Bailey's Cheesecake

$7.00

Smooth Irish Cream enhances this silky cheesecake topped with chocolate gnache that has even more Irish cream.

Champagne Creme Brulee

$7.00

Flourless Choc torte

$7.00

Rich, almost fudgy dark chocolate with a mixed berry compote and chocolate gnache.

Salted Caramel brownie with pretzel crust

$6.00

Served warm to enhance the gooey chocolate and caramel goodness.

Vanilla Ice Cream 1 scoop

$2.00

Vanilla Ice Cream 2 scoops

$4.00

Quick Grab

Ranch

$0.75

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Horseradish Sauce

$0.75

Pickled Veg

$1.25

Sweet Pickles

$1.25

Blue Cheese

$1.25

French

$0.75

Side Fries $4

$4.00

Pretzel Cheese

$1.50

Crostinis

$1.00

side mashed potato

$4.00

tortilla chips

$1.50

Side Of Fruit

$3.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

A la Carte Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Pickled Veg

$2.00

Side Parmesan truffle fries

$5.00

side mashed potato

$4.00

Side Kettle Chips

$2.50

Tossed Salad

$4.00

Side Order Roasted Veg

$5.00

Side Steamed Brocolli

$4.00

Side Grilled Asparagus

$4.00

Side Steamed Green Beans

$4.00

Nibble Boards

Artisan Meat-Cheese Board

$31.00Out of stock

Farmers Market Board

$24.00Out of stock

Friday Special

Fried Cod

Fried Cod

$16.00

Fried Cod (8 to 9oz portion). Choice of potato or fries. Coleslaw. Sugar Snap Peas. Dinner Roll

Bluegill

$18.00

Fried Bluegill. Choice of potato or fries. Coleslaw. Sugar Snap Peas. Dinner Roll

Baked Cod

Baked Cod

$16.00

Baked North Atlantic Cod Fillet (9-10 oz portion) served with coleslaw, drawn butter, dinner roll, sugar snap peas and choice of baked potato or fries.

Pan Seared Cod

$24.00

12 oz portion of North Atlantic Cod pan seared with our Devil's Rub. Topped with creole shrimp garlic butter sauce. Served with coleslaw, sugar snap peas, dinner roll and choice of baked potato or fries.

Fish Fry Add Ons

Side Grilled Asparagus

$4.00

Side Steamed Brocolli

$4.00

Side Steamed Green Beans

$4.00

Tossed Salad

$4.00

Side Parmesan truffle fries

$5.00

side mashed potato

$4.00

side loaded mashed potato

$6.00

Mashed potatoes w/ bacon and cheese

Hats

TR Cap

TR Cap

$30.00

TR Beanie

$30.00

Bucket Hat

$35.00

Glassware/ Handles

Pilsner

Pilsner

$5.00
Tulip

Tulip

$5.00
Stein

Stein

$10.00

Tap Handle Sale

$45.00

Growler (Empty)

$12.00

Boot

$20.00

Coffee Tumbler

$22.00

Ceramic Growler

$70.00

Water Bottle (Blue)

$15.00

Misc...

Bag of Ice

$4.00
Can Cooler

Can Cooler

$4.00

Brewery Tour

$15.00

Brewery to include beer sampling. Minimum of 6 people required. Prior arrangements with Erica required for tour.

Dog Bowl

$25.00
Leather Coaster 4 pack

Leather Coaster 4 pack

$28.00
Beer Soap

Beer Soap

$7.50

Crowler Koozie

$5.00

Tin Sign

$25.00

Bomber Jacket

Women's Blush common sizes

$80.00

Women's Olive Grey 2XL

$85.00

Mens Black Common Sizes

$80.00

Men's Black XXL

$85.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Our food is old world and home food with a modern twist and full flavors. Authentic Italian wood fired oven for all pizza lovers.

S5718 Sate Rd 136, Baraboo, WI 53913

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen image
Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen image
Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen image

