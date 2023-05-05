A map showing the location of Tumbleweed Coffee LoungeView gallery

Tumbleweed Coffee Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

200 General Daniel Ave #225

Danielsville, GA 30633

Popular Items

TUMBLEWEED LATTE

$4.25+

FROZEN COFFEE

$4.00+

DRINKS

TEAS

SWEET TEA

$2.00+

HOT TEA BAG

$2.00+

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00+

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO SHOT

$3.00+

AMERICANO

$3.00+

LATTE

$3.75+

TUMBLEWEED LATTE

$4.25+

macchiato

$4.75+

DRIP

REGULAR

$2.75+

DECAFFEINATED

$2.75+

ICED COFFEE

$2.75+

HALF CAFF

$2.75+

OTHER CRAFTED DRINKS

MATCHA LATTE

$4.25+

LOTUS

$4.50+

SMOOTHIE

$0.00+

FROZEN COFFEE

$4.00+

CUP OF WATER

$0.25+

CHAI LATTE

$4.00+

FLAVORED SODA

SMALL HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.75

COOLER

SPRITE CAN

$1.50

COKE CAN

$1.50

DIET COKE CAN

$1.50

DR PEPPER CAN

$1.50

BOTTLE OF WATER

$2.50

MONSTER (ORIGINAL) 8 OZ

$3.00

RED BULL (ORIGINAL) 8 OZ

$3.00

ALANI NU

$3.00

LA CROIX (SODA WATER)

$1.50

Organic Fruit Juice

$2.00

FOOD

SAMMIES

CLUB SAMMIE

$8.25

ROAST BEEF SAMMIE

$7.75

BACON, EGG, & CHEESE B/FAST SAMMIE

$3.99

SAUSAGE, EGG, & CHEESE B/FAST SAMMIE

$3.99

TRADITIONAL GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

TUMBLEWEED POPPER GRILLED CHEESE

$7.25

COOLER SAMMIE Club

$8.25

COOLER SAMMIE ROAST BEEF

$7.75

SOUP & SAMMIE COMBO

$11.00

TO GO

SOUP OF THE DAY

TOMATO SOUP

$3.50

Broccolli Soup

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

SEASONAL FRENCH ONION SOUP

COOLER

MEDITERRANEAN BOX

$9.25

PROTEIN BOX

$7.25

VEGGIES & DIP

$2.50

PARFAIT

$2.99

8oz Hummus

$8.00

OTHER CRAFTED ITEMS

WAFFLE POP

$2.50

BERRY SPECIAL WAFFLE POP

$4.00

BACON WAFFLE POP SPECIAL

$4.00

OATMEAL CUP

$2.50

CHOCOLATE BERRY OATMEAL CUP

$3.25

GRIT CUP

$2.50

WARM BROWNIE SUNDAE

$5.75

3 Berry Pops Combo

$11.00

3 Bacon Pops Combo

$11.00

Bacon And Cheese GRITS

$3.75

TO GO

INDIVIDUALLY BAGGED

SALT AND VINEGAR CHIP BAG

$1.99

JALEPENO CHIP BAG

$1.99

ORIGINAL CHIP BAG

$1.99

CHOC COFFEE BEANS

$3.69

PITA CHIPS

$1.99

PRETZEL

$1.99

DISPLAY CASE GOODS

CINNAMON ROLL

$2.99

SUGAR DONUT

$1.99

CHOCOLATE DONUT

$2.29

DANISH

$2.79

JALEPENO & CHEESE BREAD

$3.50

CREAM-FILLED HORN

$2.79

BROWNIE

$2.50

MACARON

$1.50

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$2.99

Cinnamon Strussel

$2.99

BAGELS / ENGLISH MUFFINS

PLAIN BAGEL

$2.50

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$2.50

BLUEBERRY BAGEL

$2.50

TOASTED & BUTTERED ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.00

TO GO

MERCHANDISE

ATTIRE

BLACK HAT

$25.00

TAN HAT

$25.00

SAGE HAT

$25.00

PINK SHIRT

$20.00

SAGE SHIRT

$20.00

TAN SHIRT

$20.00

PINK SHIRT XXL

$23.00

SAGE SHIRT XXL

$23.00

TAN SHIRT XXL

$23.00

OTHER

WHITE/CLEAR LOGO STICKER

$2.50

BAG OF WHOLE BEAN COFFEE

$16.00

CUP AND COFFEE BUNDLE

$30.99

KOOZIE

XL DECAL STICKER

DATE WITH A BOOK

HARDBACK

$10.00

PAPERBACK

$8.00

KIDS/TEENS

$6.00

CUPS

PLASTIC TUMBLER

$14.99

MUG

$12.99

STAINLESS STEEL TUMBLER W Straw

$17.99

GIFTCARDS

$5 GIFT CARD

$5.00

$10 GIFT CARD

$10.00

$15 GIFT CARD

$15.00

$20 GIFT CARD

$20.00

$25 GIFT CARD

$25.00

$30 GIFT CARD

$30.00

$50 GIFT CARD

$50.00

$75 GIFT CARD

$75.00

$100 GIFT CARD

$100.00

ICE CREAM

1 SCOOP

$2.00

2 SCOOP

$3.75

3 SCOOP

$4.50

WARM BROWNIE SUNDAE

$5.75

AFFOGATO

$4.50
