Tunnel Creek Cafe

1115 Tunnel Creek Rd

Incline Village, NV 89451

Granola
Shortstack Pancake

Breakfast

BLT

$13.00

Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted Truckee Sourdough.

Corned Beef Hash

$14.00

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

French Toast

$12.00

Light fluffy thick sliced brioche bread makes the best French Toast!

Fullstack Pancakes

$12.00

Granola

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Classic Grilled Cheese on sourdough bread with cheddar cheese.

Shakshuka

$12.00

Shortstack Pancake

$10.00

Silver Dollar

$4.00

Small Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Salad Lyonnaise

$10.00

Off The Farm Bar

$4.00

Kids Breakfast

Muffet’s Tuffet

$4.25

Good Morning Egg

$4.25

Cheese w/o borders

$4.00

PBJ

$4.00

O-K-Sadilla

$4.50

Kids Granola

$5.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Take out food available this spring.

1115 Tunnel Creek Rd, Incline Village, NV 89451

