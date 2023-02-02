Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

3 Tunxis Street

Windsor, CT 06095

N/A Beverages

Water

Soda Water

$2.25

Iced Tea

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Kids Bev

$1.99

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

To Go Beverages

20oz. Coke

$1.99

20oz. Diet

$1.99

20oz. Sprite

$1.99

20oz. Water

$1.99

2L Coke

$3.99

2L Diet

$3.99

2L Sprite

$3.99

2L Orange

$3.99

2L Rootbeer

$3.99

Soup & Salad

French Onion Soup

$8.00

caramelized onions, hearty beef stock, gratineed with croutons, melted provolone and parmesan cheese

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

a new england favorite, seasoned with the perfect blend of spices

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Beef Tip Salad*

$17.00

bourbon-marinated grilled tenderloin, grape tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola, mesclun greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan

Cobb Salad

$17.00

romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, egg, red onions, kalamata olives, gorgonzola crumbles, avocado

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Salad*

$17.00

brussels salad, candied pecans, bacon, cranberries, lemon vinaigrette

Portabella Salad

$17.00

baby spinach, grape tomatoes, red onion, grilled marinated portabella, avocado, corn, goat cheese, cilantro with lime vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$11.00

iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, gorgonzola crumbles, red onions, bleu cheese dressing

House Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Ceasar

$6.00

Appetizers

Baked Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Fresh Jalapenos stuffed with shredded buffalo chicken and cream cheese, oven baked with a cheddar-mozzarella blend and sprinkled with Pico de Gallo

Beef Tenderloin Skewers*

$15.00

bourbon grilled tenderloin marinade, bbq sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pesto, balsamic glaze

Bruschetta

$12.00

roma tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, evoo, goat cheese, balsamic glaze, parmesan, toast points

Calamari

$15.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$12.00

Eggplant Fries

$12.00

breaded eggplant, parmesan, basil, marinara

Fried Sprouts

$12.00

brussels, sea salt, sweet chili aioli

Garlic Bread

$10.00

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$14.00

shaved rib-eye, onions, peppers, american cheese in a crispy egg roll wrapper, served with ranch dressing

Reuben Rolls

$13.00

house-made corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, drizzled with 1000 island dressing and yellow mustard

Wings (10)

$16.00

buffalo, bbq or teriyaki, bleu cheese, celery

Wings (20)

$28.00

buffalo, bbq or teriyaki, bleu cheese, celery

Entrees

served with a small house salad

Beef Tips Marsala*

$24.00

marinated beef tips pan seared and simmered in a sweet amber marsala sauce with native mushrooms, onions, and red skin garlic mashed potatoes

Blackened Atlantic Salmon*

$23.00

blackened atlantic salmon, fingerling potatoes, garlic, green beans, balsamic glaze

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$22.00

blackened chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, linguine in a cajun cream sauce

Chicken Francaise

$21.00

lightly battered pan seared chicken sautéed in a white wine garlic lemon butter sauce over linguine

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

breaded chicken, linguine, marinara, mozzarella

Crab Crusted Cod

$23.00

pan seared cod broiled with fresh crab and breadcrumbs in a white wine lemon butter with green beans and creamy garlic parmesan risotto

Edna's Lasagna

$19.00

pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

breaded eggplant, mozzarella, marinara, pasta primavera

Fish & Chips

$19.00

deep fried cod, tartar sauce, coleslaw and fries

Penne Alla Vodka

$19.00

penne pasta in a creamy tomato sauce with a touch of vodka

Seafood Risotto

$28.00

shrimp, scallops and lobster simmered in a lobster sherri cream sauce, served over creamy garlic parmesan risotto

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

ground beef, corn, mashed potatoes, provolone cheese

Shrimp & Scallops Florentine

$24.00

shrimp, scallops, white wine lemon butter sauce, spinach, touch of garlic, tomatoes, linguine, baked with provolone cheese

Smothered Chicken

$22.00

flame grilled chicken, caramelized onions, bacon, mozzarella cheese over red skin garlic mashed potatoes with a savory brown sauce

Tortellini Al Forno

$22.00

cheese tortellini with grilled chicken, asparagus and bacon in a cajun cream sauce

Pomodoro

$16.00

Sandwiches and Burgers

all sandwiches and burgers come with either french fries, fresh greens, coleslaw | add sweet potato fries 1.50

Avocado Burger*

$16.00

8oz black angus beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado on a potato roll

Cheeseburger*

$15.00

8oz black angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, american cheese on a potato roll

Wisconsin Burger*

$16.00

8oz black angus beef patty, mushrooms, bacon, cheddar, mayo, bbq sauce on toasted sourdough

Chicken Chipotle Bacon Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, provolone, romaine, chipotle aioli

Chicken Club

$14.00

grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a potato roll

Chicken Pesto Panini

$14.00

chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto, mayo on sourdough

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.00

corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island on grilled rye bread

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

deep fried cod, american cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato on a potato roll

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

shaved rib-eye, american, mushrooms, onions, peppers, mayo on grilled ciabatta

Turkey Club

$14.00

oven roasted sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american, mayo on grilled rye bread

BLT

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$14.00

Veggie Sandwich

$13.00

Grinders

grinders are 12" | tons of cheese, baked to perfection add french fries, fresh greens, coleslaw for 1.95

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$15.00

chicken breast, marinara, provolone, mozzarella

Eggplant Parmesan Grinder

$14.00

eggplant, green peppers, marinara, provolone, mozzarella

Meatball Grinder

$15.00

meatballs, green peppers, marinara, provolone, mozzarella

Philly Grinder

$15.00

Sausage & Pepper Grinder

$15.00

Specials

Chicken Avocado Rolls

$12.00

Carbonara

$20.00

Cordon Bleu

$19.00

Entree Salad

Entree Caesar

$0.99

Entree French Onion

$2.75

Entree Clam Chowder

$2.75

Entree SOD

$2.75

Entree Wedge

$4.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Chef's Vegetable

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

SD Ciabatta

$1.00

SD Pasta

$6.00

SD Risotto

$5.00

SD Red Sauce

$1.00+

SD Dressing

$0.50+

SD Chipotle Aioli

$0.50+

SD Sweet Aioli

$0.50+

SD Buffalo Sauce

$0.50+

SD BBQ Sauce

$0.50+

SD Tartar

$0.50+

SD Avocado

$1.00

SD Bacon

$2.00

SD Mayo

$0.50

SD Beef Tips

$8.00

SD Chicken Breast

$5.00

SD Meatballs

$6.00

SD Sausage

$5.00

SD Salmon

$10.00

SD Scallops

$9.00

SD Shrimp

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Strips

$8.00

served with fries and honey mustard

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

served with fries

Kid's Mac 'n Cheese

$8.00

served with fries

Kid's Pasta

$8.00

served with butter or marinara

Desserts

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Toffee Mousse Cake

$8.00

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Brick Oven Pizza

SMALL 12" CHEESE

$14.00

LARGE 18" CHEESE

$19.00

Brick Oven Calzone

Ricotta, Provolone, Mozzarella Calzone

$16.00

Specialty Pizza

all pizzas topped with parmesan cheese

"Ricotta Ricks" White Pizza

$17.00+

mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, fresh basil

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00+

grilled chicken, red onions, bacon, barbeque base

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00+

grilled chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, crumbled gorgonzola

Carnivore Pizza

$19.00+

sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00+

bacon, pineapple, red sauce, mozzarella

Margarita Pizza

$17.00+

tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce

Mashed Potato Pizza

$17.00+

bacon, red onions, cheddar, garlic mashed potato base

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$17.00+

grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto sauce base

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$17.00+

rib-eye steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, ranch

Spicy Italian Sausage Pizza

$17.00+

spicy sausage, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil

Works Pizza

$19.00+

meatball, sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms,

Veggie Pizza

$17.00+

onions, peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, garlic, basil

White Clam & Bacon Pizza

$17.00+

clams, bacon, garlic, basil, mozzarella, olive oil base

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Rasp

$8.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Deep Eddy Cran

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00

Deep Eddy Tea

$8.00

Effen Cucumber

$8.00

Effen Orange

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Pear

$10.00

Grey Goose Strawberry

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Pine Infusion

$9.00

Stateside

$9.00

Tito’s

$9.00

Van Gogh Blueberry

$9.00

Van Gogh Caramel

$9.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$9.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendrick’s

$9.50

Monkey 47

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Cruzan Coconut

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Goslings Dark

$8.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$11.50

Casamigos Repo

$11.50

Clase Azul

$26.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Repo

$9.50

Exotico Silver

$9.50

Lunazul Blanco

$9.00

Lunazul Repo

$9.00

Milagro Blanco

$9.50

Patron

$10.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Breckenridge

$9.00

Brothers Bond

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.50

Bulliet Rye

$9.50

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Heavens Door

$10.00

Heavens Door Rye

$10.00

Jefferson’s

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Jim Beam Vanilla

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Maker’s Mark

$9.00

Redemption

$9.00

Redemption Rye

$9.00

Sapling Maple

$10.00

Whistle Pig

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Jameson Stout

$9.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Scotch

Dewars

$9.00

Dalmore

$10.00

Glenmorangie

$10.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Liquors/Cordials

Amaretto BOLS

$7.00

Amaretto DiSorreno

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Blue Curacao

$9.00

Blue Curacao

$7.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$6.00

Carolans

$9.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Crème de Bananna BOLS

$7.00

Crème de Cacoa

$7.00

Crème de Menthe

$7.00

Dry Vermouth

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Mozart Chocolate

$8.00

Mozart White Chocolate

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$7.00

Prickly Pear

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Sambuca White

$9.00

St Germaine

$9.00

Strawberry BOLS

$7.00

Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

Triple Sec

$7.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Catering Apps

1/2 Bruschetta

$52.00

1/2 Calamari

$60.00

1/2 Fried Sprouts

$45.00

1/2 Gorgonzola Bread

$17.00

1/2 Reuben Rolls

$55.00

1/2 Wings (25)

$36.00

Full Bruschetta

$95.00

Full Calamari

$110.00

Full Eggplant Fries

$38.00

Full Fried Sprouts

$85.00

Full Gorgonzola Bread

$34.00

Full Reuben Rolls

$105.00

Full Wings (50)

$72.00

Catering Salads

1/2 Beef Tip Salad

$60.00

1/2 Caesar

$30.00

1/2 Cobb

$54.00

1/2 Salmon Salad

$60.00

1/2 Tossed Salad

$26.00

Full Beef Tip Salad

$120.00

Full Caesar

$60.00

Full Cobb

$108.00

Full Salmon Salad

$110.00

Full Tossed Salad

$50.00

1/2 Chicken

$36.00

Full Chicken

$72.00

Catering Entrees

1/2 Blackened Chicken Pasta

$60.00

1/2 Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$60.00

1/2 Chicken Francaise

$60.00

1/2 Chicken Marsala w/ Penne

$55.00

1/2 Chicken Parmesan w/ Penne

$55.00

1/2 Eggplant Parmesan w/ Penne

$50.00

1/2 Lasagna

$70.00

1/2 Lemon Butter Cod

$60.00

1/2 Lemon Chicken w/ Penne

$55.00

1/2 Pasta Pomodoro

$42.00

1/2 Pasta Pomodoro w/ Chicken

$58.00

1/2 Pasta Primavera

$45.00

1/2 Penne Alla Vodka

$50.00

1/2 Sausage & Peppers

$55.00

1/2 Shepherds Pie

$60.00

1/2 Shrimp & Scallops Florentine

$70.00

1/2 Smothered Chicken

$60.00

Full Blackened Chicken Pasta

$115.00

Full Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$120.00

Full Chicken Francaise

$115.00

Full Chicken Marsala w/ Penne

$110.00

Full Chicken Parmesan w/ Penne

$110.00

Full Eggplant Parmesan w/ Penne

$100.00

Full Lasagna

$140.00

Full Lemon Butter Cod

$120.00

Full Lemon Chicken w/ Penne

$110.00

Full Pasta Pomodoro

$84.00

Full Pasta Pomodoro w/ Chicken

$116.00

Full Pasta Primavera

$90.00

Full Penne Alla Vodka

$100.00

Full Sausage & Peppers

$105.00

Full Shepherds Pie

$120.00

Full Shrimp & Scallops Florentine

$140.00

Full Smothered Chicken

$115.00

Dozen Meatballs

$18.00

Dozen Sausage

$24.00

Catering Sandwich Platter

Sandwich Platter

$63.00+

Catering Dessert

Cookie & Brownie Platter

$9.00+
Pizza & a variety of Italian-American fare in a relaxed space with patio seating.

3 Tunxis Street, Windsor, CT 06095

