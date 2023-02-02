Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria
No reviews yet
3 Tunxis Street
Windsor, CT 06095
N/A Beverages
Water
Soda Water
Iced Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Root Beer
Sprite
Tonic
Kids Bev
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Milk
Mocktail
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Tea
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
OJ
Pineapple Juice
To Go Beverages
Soup & Salad
French Onion Soup
caramelized onions, hearty beef stock, gratineed with croutons, melted provolone and parmesan cheese
New England Clam Chowder
a new england favorite, seasoned with the perfect blend of spices
Soup of the Day
Beef Tip Salad*
bourbon-marinated grilled tenderloin, grape tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola, mesclun greens, balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, parmesan
Cobb Salad
romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, egg, red onions, kalamata olives, gorgonzola crumbles, avocado
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Salad*
brussels salad, candied pecans, bacon, cranberries, lemon vinaigrette
Portabella Salad
baby spinach, grape tomatoes, red onion, grilled marinated portabella, avocado, corn, goat cheese, cilantro with lime vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, gorgonzola crumbles, red onions, bleu cheese dressing
House Salad
Side Salad
Side Ceasar
Appetizers
Baked Jalapeno Poppers
Fresh Jalapenos stuffed with shredded buffalo chicken and cream cheese, oven baked with a cheddar-mozzarella blend and sprinkled with Pico de Gallo
Beef Tenderloin Skewers*
bourbon grilled tenderloin marinade, bbq sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pesto, balsamic glaze
Bruschetta
roma tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, evoo, goat cheese, balsamic glaze, parmesan, toast points
Calamari
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Eggplant Fries
breaded eggplant, parmesan, basil, marinara
Fried Sprouts
brussels, sea salt, sweet chili aioli
Garlic Bread
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
shaved rib-eye, onions, peppers, american cheese in a crispy egg roll wrapper, served with ranch dressing
Reuben Rolls
house-made corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, drizzled with 1000 island dressing and yellow mustard
Wings (10)
buffalo, bbq or teriyaki, bleu cheese, celery
Wings (20)
buffalo, bbq or teriyaki, bleu cheese, celery
Entrees
Beef Tips Marsala*
marinated beef tips pan seared and simmered in a sweet amber marsala sauce with native mushrooms, onions, and red skin garlic mashed potatoes
Blackened Atlantic Salmon*
blackened atlantic salmon, fingerling potatoes, garlic, green beans, balsamic glaze
Blackened Chicken Pasta
blackened chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, linguine in a cajun cream sauce
Chicken Francaise
lightly battered pan seared chicken sautéed in a white wine garlic lemon butter sauce over linguine
Chicken Parmesan
breaded chicken, linguine, marinara, mozzarella
Crab Crusted Cod
pan seared cod broiled with fresh crab and breadcrumbs in a white wine lemon butter with green beans and creamy garlic parmesan risotto
Edna's Lasagna
pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara
Eggplant Parmesan
breaded eggplant, mozzarella, marinara, pasta primavera
Fish & Chips
deep fried cod, tartar sauce, coleslaw and fries
Penne Alla Vodka
penne pasta in a creamy tomato sauce with a touch of vodka
Seafood Risotto
shrimp, scallops and lobster simmered in a lobster sherri cream sauce, served over creamy garlic parmesan risotto
Shepherd's Pie
ground beef, corn, mashed potatoes, provolone cheese
Shrimp & Scallops Florentine
shrimp, scallops, white wine lemon butter sauce, spinach, touch of garlic, tomatoes, linguine, baked with provolone cheese
Smothered Chicken
flame grilled chicken, caramelized onions, bacon, mozzarella cheese over red skin garlic mashed potatoes with a savory brown sauce
Tortellini Al Forno
cheese tortellini with grilled chicken, asparagus and bacon in a cajun cream sauce
Pomodoro
Sandwiches and Burgers
Avocado Burger*
8oz black angus beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado on a potato roll
Cheeseburger*
8oz black angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, american cheese on a potato roll
Wisconsin Burger*
8oz black angus beef patty, mushrooms, bacon, cheddar, mayo, bbq sauce on toasted sourdough
Chicken Chipotle Bacon Wrap
grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, provolone, romaine, chipotle aioli
Chicken Club
grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a potato roll
Chicken Pesto Panini
chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto, mayo on sourdough
Corned Beef Reuben
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island on grilled rye bread
Fish Sandwich
deep fried cod, american cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato on a potato roll
Philly Cheesesteak
shaved rib-eye, american, mushrooms, onions, peppers, mayo on grilled ciabatta
Turkey Club
oven roasted sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american, mayo on grilled rye bread
BLT
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Veggie Sandwich
Grinders
Specials
Sides
French Fries
Side House Salad
Chef's Vegetable
Coleslaw
Sweet Potato Fries
Side Caesar Salad
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
SD Ciabatta
SD Pasta
SD Risotto
SD Red Sauce
SD Dressing
SD Chipotle Aioli
SD Sweet Aioli
SD Buffalo Sauce
SD BBQ Sauce
SD Tartar
SD Avocado
SD Bacon
SD Mayo
SD Beef Tips
SD Chicken Breast
SD Meatballs
SD Sausage
SD Salmon
SD Scallops
SD Shrimp
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Brick Oven Pizza
Brick Oven Calzone
Specialty Pizza
"Ricotta Ricks" White Pizza
mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, fresh basil
BBQ Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken, red onions, bacon, barbeque base
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, crumbled gorgonzola
Carnivore Pizza
sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball
Hawaiian Pizza
bacon, pineapple, red sauce, mozzarella
Margarita Pizza
tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce
Mashed Potato Pizza
bacon, red onions, cheddar, garlic mashed potato base
Pesto Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto sauce base
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
rib-eye steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, ranch
Spicy Italian Sausage Pizza
spicy sausage, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil
Works Pizza
meatball, sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms,
Veggie Pizza
onions, peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, garlic, basil
White Clam & Bacon Pizza
clams, bacon, garlic, basil, mozzarella, olive oil base
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Rasp
Absolut Vanilla
Belvedere
Deep Eddy Cran
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Deep Eddy Tea
Effen Cucumber
Effen Orange
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Pear
Grey Goose Strawberry
Ketel One
Pine Infusion
Stateside
Tito’s
Van Gogh Blueberry
Van Gogh Caramel
Van Gogh Espresso
Tequila
Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Breckenridge
Brothers Bond
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Heavens Door
Heavens Door Rye
Jefferson’s
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Vanilla
Knob Creek
Maker’s Mark
Redemption
Redemption Rye
Sapling Maple
Whistle Pig
Woodford Reserve
Whiskey
Scotch
Liquors/Cordials
Amaretto BOLS
Amaretto DiSorreno
Aperol
Blue Curacao
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch Schnapps
Carolans
Chambord
Cointreau
Crème de Bananna BOLS
Crème de Cacoa
Crème de Menthe
Dry Vermouth
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Midori
Mozart Chocolate
Mozart White Chocolate
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Prickly Pear
Rumplemintz
Sambuca White
St Germaine
Strawberry BOLS
Sweet Vermouth
Triple Sec
Tuaca
Catering Apps
Catering Salads
Catering Entrees
1/2 Blackened Chicken Pasta
1/2 Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
1/2 Chicken Francaise
1/2 Chicken Marsala w/ Penne
1/2 Chicken Parmesan w/ Penne
1/2 Eggplant Parmesan w/ Penne
1/2 Lasagna
1/2 Lemon Butter Cod
1/2 Lemon Chicken w/ Penne
1/2 Pasta Pomodoro
1/2 Pasta Pomodoro w/ Chicken
1/2 Pasta Primavera
1/2 Penne Alla Vodka
1/2 Sausage & Peppers
1/2 Shepherds Pie
1/2 Shrimp & Scallops Florentine
1/2 Smothered Chicken
Full Blackened Chicken Pasta
Full Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Full Chicken Francaise
Full Chicken Marsala w/ Penne
Full Chicken Parmesan w/ Penne
Full Eggplant Parmesan w/ Penne
Full Lasagna
Full Lemon Butter Cod
Full Lemon Chicken w/ Penne
Full Pasta Pomodoro
Full Pasta Pomodoro w/ Chicken
Full Pasta Primavera
Full Penne Alla Vodka
Full Sausage & Peppers
Full Shepherds Pie
Full Shrimp & Scallops Florentine
Full Smothered Chicken
Dozen Meatballs
Dozen Sausage
Catering Sandwich Platter
Catering Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Pizza & a variety of Italian-American fare in a relaxed space with patio seating.
3 Tunxis Street, Windsor, CT 06095