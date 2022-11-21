Bistro Tupaz imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Bistro Tupaz

1,702 Reviews

$$

5899 Santa Teresa Blvd.

#101

San Jose, CA 95123

Pappardelle Alfredo
Ribeye Steak
Stroganoff

Pastries

Bread Pudding

$4.49

Cheesecake

$5.95

Tiramisu

$3.95

Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.95

Apple Cheesecake

$5.95

Mini Apple Pie

$0.99Out of stock

Bakery

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Coffee Cake

$3.25

Mini Croissant

$1.25

Mini Chocolate Croissant

$1.50

Plated Desserts

Beignets

$4.95

Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$4.14

Italian Soda

$3.90

Fiji Water

$2.50

Voss Sparkling Water

$5.50

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Raspberry Iced Tea

$1.95

Cappuccino

$4.14+

Coffee Regular

$2.70+

Espresso

$4.14+

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$4.14+

Iced Coffee

$3.30

Latte

$4.14+

Mocha

$4.14+

Appetizers

Calamari

$11.95

No wheat added. Wild caught squid, served with aioli.

Garlic Bread

$3.95

House made bread with garlic parmesan.

Soups

French Onion Soup

$8.95

Caramelized onions in homemade brown stock, cheese gratine

Salads

Greek Salad

$11.95

Artisan reds and greens, cucumber, tomato, red onions, olives, olive oil, and feta.

Salad Maison

$3.95+

Artisan reds and greens with shredded carrots and home made focaccia croutons.

Entrees

All entrees are served with your choice of side

Stroganoff

$16.95

a perennial favorite, house made stroganoff sauce with beef and egg noodle, crème fraiche

Ribeye Steak

$25.95

Chuck Eye Steak

$19.95Out of stock

Pork Goulash

$14.95

Chix Parmesan

$15.95

Wild King Salmon

$22.95

Swedish Meatballs

$15.95

Pasta

Pappardelle Alfredo

$9.95

pappardelle, homemade alfredo, comes with garlic bread

Pappardelle Tomato

$9.95

pappardelle, homemade tomato sauce, comes with garlic bread

Pasta Bolognese

$15.95Out of stock

slow cooked bolognese sauce with pappardelle pasta

Pesto Pasta

$9.95Out of stock

Burgers

Bistro Burger

$10.95

1/3 lb Angus beef patty, topped with crispy onion strings, lettuce, tomato sauce, toasted potato bun.

Veggie Burger

$10.95

Umami protein packed veggie patty topped with Swiss cheese in toasted potato bun

Seafood

Shrimp & Frites

$15.95

Crispy fried shrimp served with pomme frites

Fish & Chips

$14.95

Crispy fried Alaskan pollock with fries

Kids

Butter Pasta

$4.95

Cheese Pasta

$4.95

Creamy Pasta

$4.95

Fries

$3.95

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.95Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Sides

Organic Nantes Carrots

$5.94

Patatas Bravas

$4.95

crispy potatoes with salsa bravas and garlic aioli

Brussel Sprouts

$5.94

local green beans, pick your choice of steamed, sauteed with garlic or wrapped in proscuitto

Petite Salad

$5.94

Pommes Frites

$3.95

Chicken Breast

$5.94

Side Shrimp

$8.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Tomato Pasta

$5.95

Alfredo Pasta

$5.95

Platters

Italian Platter

$45.95

Pasta Bolognese, tomato pasta w/ sausage & baked chicken parmesan, garlic bread, mixed green salad and Italian desserts

Bistro Tupaz image

