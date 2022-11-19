Half Hog Butcher Class - TBD

$85.00 Out of stock

Turchetti's Deli & Meat Market is excited to announce its first class (in a few years) in a series of upcoming classes - Half Hog Butcher Workshop AND Charcuterie Tasting! Join George Turkette & Joe Campbell of Turchetti's as they instructs a hands on workshop and charcuterie tasting in our USDA compliant salumeria and delicatessen. In this intimate two hour workshop, we will talk about the importance of sourcing our animals, discuss heritage breeds, identify parts of the pig, and answer any questions you have always wanted to ask a butcher. Limited spots available. Participants will learn valuable knife skills, seam butchery, and how to cure whole muscle while enjoying a selection of cured meats. Everyone goes home with fresh butchered pork from Wood Farm. Tickets Include: Fresh Pork 4# Informational Packet Charcuterie Tasting Beer / Wine (21+) Hands On Experience Location: Our butcher shop at 1106 Prospect Street When: Sun Jan 30th Time: 2-4pm