Turchetti's Deli & Meat Market
109 Reviews
$$
1110 Prospect Street
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Brunch
Side Meat
choice of: sausage, ham, turkey, eggplant bacon, bacon, smoked chorizo
Two Eggs
two eggs fried (runny or hard) OR scrambled
Side Toast
Choice of: wheat porridge toast, english muffin, or lard biscuit
Breakfast Platter
choice of protein, bread, fried or scrambled eggs with tallow tater tots, jam, butter
Chorizo Hashbrown Casserole
oven baked chorizo hashbrown casserole, fried egg, cotija cheese, crema, pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, cilantro
Biscuits & Gravy
lard biscuit, breakfast sausage gravy, fried egg
Ricotta Pancake
big fluffy oven baked ricotta pancake, maple syrup, cardamom powdered sugar, lemon zest, whipped mascarpone and whipped butter
Side Gravy
Side of delicious breakfast sausage gravy. PROTIP: order this for your side of fries or tots
Sandwiches & Staples
Rosino
two turchettis salami, ham, capocollo, provolone, giardiniera, tomato, lettuce, tomato mayo, red onion, rye bread. This is a cold sandwich
Pastrami
kraut, swiss cheese, special sauce, pastrami on marbled rye
Smoked Turketti
smoked becker farm turkey breast, lettuce, cheddar cheese, red onion, dukes mayo, porridge loaf
Breakfast Sando
4 birds english muffin, rotating jam, american cheese, fried egg, choice of meat (or no meat)
Meatless Monday
vegan eggplant bacon, hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion on porridge loaf
Nduja Hot Chicken
nduja hot fried chicken, dukes mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a seeded bun
Smash Burger
4oz bacon blended beef patty with special sauce, lettuce, mayo, tomato, pickle on a seeded bun served with tallow fries (this is a smash burger, we do not take temperatures)
Onion Burger
TWO 4oz beef pattys with american cheese, onion, mushroom, and jalapeno, mayo, mustard on seeded bun served with tallow fries (this is a smash burger, we do not take temperatures)
Hot Dog
smoked beef frank served plain. your choice of toppings
Chicago Dog
smoked all beef frank with sport peppers, tomato, sport relish, onion, celery salt, mustard
Fried Wings
one pound of friend becker farm chicken wings with your choice of sauce
Carolina Gold Fries
smoked indiana pulled pork, carolina gold bbq sauce, lime, cilantro, pickled jalapeno, cotija, crema
Soups, Salads & Sides
Caesar Salad
caesar dressing, lettuce, leviathan crouton, anchovy, parmesan
Salami Chop Salad
salami, fresh mozz, shallot, cherry tomato, basil, parsley, lettuce, mustard vinaigrette
Tallow Fries
side of tallow french fries with special sauce
N'duja Deviled Eggs
3 deviled eggs, n'duja, pickled mustard seed, chives
Salami Pasta Salad
creamy pasta salad, veggies, chopped salami
1/2 Pasta Salad
creamy pasta salad, veggies, chopped salami, pickled mustard seed, herb
Bag O Chips
its a bag of chips
Extra Sauce
Get saucy with some extra
Bottle of Sauce
A 12oz retail packaged bottle of your favorite sauce!
Soup of the Week
Small Appetites
Specials
Porchetta Capocollo Sammie
Grilled Cheese
Meatball Sub
four half meatballs, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil on a toasted soft hoagie roll. MEATBALLS CONTAIN DAIRY, EGG, & GLUTEN
Build Your Own Quesadilla
Beef Shiitake Miso Sausage
Tempura Fried Mushrooms
Tempura fried oyster mushrooms from grounded, Mushroom company with a chipotle, mayo. Fried in beef tallow.
White Chocolate Lemon Biscotti
Apple Maple Cookie
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie
No Bake Oreo Cheesecake
ricotta, cream cheese, vanilla, with a buttery oreo crust
Oat Lard Raisin Choco Cookie
rolled oats, chocolate chips, raisins, lard
NA Bev
Circle Kombucha
Can of Soda
pepsi, diet pepsi, dr. pepper
Iced Tea
Liquid Death
sparkling or still
Drip Coffee Bottomless
Tinker Ethiopia Bona Zuria Can - 12oz
OJ
Glass Milk
Navy Hill Club Soda
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Navy Hill Tonic
XXX Root Beer
Sprechers Soda
ginger ale or root beer
CARRYOUT BEER PACKS
Ash & Elm Dry Cider 4pk
4 x 12oz cans — a hard dry apple cider — 6.3%
Ash & Elm Fleeting Youth 4pk
6 x 12oz cans — raspberry & lemon flavored, semi sweet apple cider — 6.4%
Benediktiner Weissbier 4pk
Birra Morena Premium 3pk
3 x 11.2oz bottles — light Italian pilsner — 4.8%
Field Brewing Pickle Sour 4pk
6 x 12oz cans — citrus ipa — 6.3%
Humble Forager Humble Bumble 4pk
Konig Pilsener 4pk
4 x 16oz cans — full flavored German pilsner — 4.8%
Narragansett Lager 6pk
Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout 4pk
Toppling Goliath 18hr from Brooklyn 4pk
Untitled Art Italian Pils Non-Alcoholic* 6pk
4 x 12oz cans of various NON ALCOHOLIC “beers” — <0.5%
Guggman Stout 4pk
Turchetti's Provisions
Turchetti's Pimento Cheese 16oz
Turchetti's Meat Market incredible aged cheddar Pimento Cheese spread. This one pound container is perfect for yourself or to share if you must!
Turchetti's Local Blackberry Pepper Jam 6oz
Local blackberries, lemon juice, sugar, toasted blackpeppercorn
Turchetti's Garlic Hummus 6oz
Our hummus is addictively simple, ready to eat with fresh veggies or pita chips!
Turchetti's Giardiniera 6oz
Our small chopped styled giardiniera is mild and full of flavor. Packed full of fermented vegetables, this condiment is perfect for sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, and much more.
Turchetti's Tomato Mayo 6oz
This tangy delicious tomato mayo is the perfect way to spruce up any sandwich! Skip the regular mayo and pack some flavor with our carefully dehydrated tomato mayonnaise made with Dukes Mayo! 6oz
Turchetti's Pickled Red Onion 6oz
Turchetti's Pickled Jalapenos 6oz
Spice up your next dish with our tangy pickled jalapenos! Find it on our restaurant menu, perfect for brunch we think. Crunchy and punchy - you can’t go wrong using these. We recommend burgers, sausages, brunchy items, and charcuterie boards.
Turchetti's Pickled Mustard Seed 6oz
Add some texture and punch to seriously anything! Our pickled mustard seeds, found on our N’duja Deviled Eggs in the restaurant, are what you need next in life. We recommend these on burgers, hotdogs, sausages, pasta salads, and charcuterie boards.
Turchetti's Special Sauce 12oz
Our mouthwatering special sauce is sure to complete any burger or sandwich and just about anything else imaginable!
Turchetti's Bleu Cheese Dressing 12oz
Ideal for dipping or as a creamy salad dressing, our blue cheese dressing is the perfect pairing for pizza or buffalo wings.
Turchetti's Tomato Buffalo Wing Sauce 12oz
Yes, the tomato buffalo sauce from our restaurant in Fountain Square is now available for purchase in the perfect 12oz bottle. Great for ANYTHING but our favorite includes chicken wings and blue cheese burgers! Also great as a dipping sauce for fries, chicken, tots, and more.
Turchetti's Buttermilk Ranch 12oz
Our buttermilk ranch is addictive, the only limit on how it can be used is based on your imagination! We love it to dip fresh veggies, as a creamy salad dressing, and to cool down any spicy meal!
Turchetti's Carolina Gold Mustard Sauce 12oz
Using some of our favorite mustards, this sauce is addictive. Slightly sweet & spicy with a great viscosity, we use it with pulled pork, on chicken wings, and to dip roasted veggies!
Turchetti's Steakhouse Sauce 12oz
Turchetti's Mustard Vinairette 12oz
This vinaigrette is the perfect balance for ANY salad! Light and fresh with a nice mustard kick - you won't be disappointed. Use it on a sandwich, salad, or dip veggies in it!
Turchetti's Caesar Dressing 12oz
Our caesar dressing is made the real way with fresh anchovy perfect for crispy romaine to make one real tasty salad. Pair this with some delicious croutons and you've got the perfect start to any dinner! Snag a frozen Frankie's Pizza for a easy pizza night at home.
Turchetti's Dill Pickles Quart 3oz
Deliciously delightful dill pickles, perfect for sandwiches or snacking! Pickles are whole, so they can be used in any way imaginable.
Turchetti's Bread & Butter Pickles 8oz
Turchetti's Dill Pickle Spears 32oz
Deliciously delightful dill pickles, perfect for sandwiches or snacking! Enjoy these already cut spears any way you'd like.
Turchetti's Chipotle Tallow Butter 8oz
Turchetti's Herb Tallow Butter 8oz
Turchettis Jalapeno Blueberry Jam 6oz
Turchetti's Hot Sauce 12oz
Turchetti's Mixed Berry Jam
Turchetti's Apple Butter
Deli & Cheese
American Yellow Cheese - 20pc
BelGioioso Fontina 8oz
Cabot Habanero Cheddar
Grande Smoked Provolone Aged 1yr
Kennys Smoked Gouda
Parmigiano Reggiano Special
Provel Cheese
Provolone - Slicing
Rum Ham
Snowville Creamery White Cheddar-8oz
Swiss - Slicing
Tillamook Cheese, Deli Slice, Medium Cheddar
Turchetti's 3 Year Prosciutto
Turchetti's Beef Pepperoni
Turchetti's Beef Summer Sausage
Turchetti's Black Pepper Salami
Turchetti's Porchetta
Turchetti's Bologna
Turchetti's Bresaola
Turchetti's Calabrese Salami
Turchetti's Canadian Bacon
Turchetti's Capocollo Deli Meat
Turchetti's City Ham Deli Meat
Turchetti's Coppa
Turchetti's Culatello
Turchetti's Finocchiona Salami
Turchetti's Guanciale
Turchetti's Habanero Pork Snack Stick 4oz
Turchetti's Hot Soppressata Salami
Turchetti's Jowl Bacon
Turchetti's Lardo
Turchetti's Lonza
Turchetti's N'duja Salami
Turchetti's Pancetta
Turchetti's Pastrami Deli Meat
Turchetti's Pork Belly Bacon
Turchetti's Pork Pepperoni Salami
Turchetti's Pork Rillette
Turchetti's Roast Beef Deli Meat
Turchetti's Spicy Calabrian Snack Sticks
Turchetti's Steakhouse Beef Jerky 8oz
Turchetti's Sweet Soppressata Salami
Turchetti's Turkey Breast Deli Meat
Turchettis Pork Fennel Salame Cotto
Turchettis Roast Pork Philly Sliced
Turchetti's Hand Pulled Mozzarella
Turchetti's Pork Lard 32oz
Turchettis Lebanon Bologna
Turchetti's Persimmon Pork Roll
Beef Snack Stick
Dog Products
Single Smoked Bone
smoked beef and pork femur and knuckle bones
Skin Chews
dehydrated three pack of indiana pork skin chews
Dog Supplement (Single)
Raw dog food supplement for dogs made with beef/pork trim and offal
Dog Supplement (3 for 10)
Raw dog food supplement for dogs made with beef/pork trim and offal
Dog Supplement (Case) 12 Each
Raw dog food supplement for dogs made with beef/pork trim and offal
Liver Treats
Pig Ears
smoked pig ears
Butcher/Cooking Classes
Half Hog Butcher Class - TBD
Turchetti's Deli & Meat Market is excited to announce its first class (in a few years) in a series of upcoming classes - Half Hog Butcher Workshop AND Charcuterie Tasting! Join George Turkette & Joe Campbell of Turchetti's as they instructs a hands on workshop and charcuterie tasting in our USDA compliant salumeria and delicatessen. In this intimate two hour workshop, we will talk about the importance of sourcing our animals, discuss heritage breeds, identify parts of the pig, and answer any questions you have always wanted to ask a butcher. Limited spots available. Participants will learn valuable knife skills, seam butchery, and how to cure whole muscle while enjoying a selection of cured meats. Everyone goes home with fresh butchered pork from Wood Farm. Tickets Include: Fresh Pork 4# Informational Packet Charcuterie Tasting Beer / Wine (21+) Hands On Experience Location: Our butcher shop at 1106 Prospect Street When: Sun Jan 30th Time: 2-4pm
Sausage Making Class - TBD
Join George Turkette & Joe Campbell of Turchetti's as they instructs a hands on workshop and charcuterie tasting in our USDA compliant salumeria and delicatessen. In this intimate two hour workshop, we will talk about the importance of sourcing our animals, discuss heritage breeds, the cuts used for sausage, demo a pork breakdown for sausage, and of course - make lots of sausage to take home! Limited spots available (10x) Participants will learn valuable knife skills, sausage making, how to develop recipes, and NEXT CLASS: Sun Feb 13th 2022 @ 1pm - 3pm Featured Heritage Breed: Berkshire Tickets Include: Fresh Sausage 3# | Informational Packet | Charcuterie Tasting | Beer / Wine (21+) | Hands On Experience PRICE: $85
Pizza Making Class - 3/24
Join George Turkette of Turchetti's & Frankie’s Pizza Parlor as he instructs a hands on workshop on the art of pizza making in our deli & pizzeria. In this intimate 2 hour workshop, we will talk about the science of making dough, picking the right amount of ingredients, balancing flavor, stretching dough, cooking techniques at home, and all things pizza! Each person will make their own personal 10” pizza for our pizza party at the end. Limited spots available. (10x) NEXT CLASS: Thursday March 24th 6pm - 8pm Tickets Include: Ingredients for TWO Pizzas to make at home | 2x 10 ounce Dough Balls | Pizza Party | Beer / Wine (21+) | Hands On Experience TICKET PRICE IS PER PERSON
Whole Chicken Butcher Class - TBD
Learn To Butcher A Whole Chicken! Join Joe Campbell, Lead Butcher, of Turchetti's Deli & Meat Market as he instructs a hands on workshop on how to butcher and use a whole chicken. In this two hour workshop we will talk about where we source our chicken, how to butcher a whole chicken, how to cook the parts, and more. Each participant will get to butcher and take home a whole chicken! Those who purchase tickets will also get a special offer for 25% off an additional whole chicken to take home after class and practice with! Limited spots available. (10x) NEXT CLASS: Sunday Feb 27th 1-3pm Tickets Include: Whole Chicken | Charcuterie Tasting | Beer / Wine (21+) | Hands On Experience
Platters & Trays
Sandwich Tray
12 half sandwiches per platter Choose from: Rosino, Smoked Turketti, Meatless Monday, Or Ham & Pimento. Pastrami available for an upcharge. GF / DF available. Platters come in full or half and half only.
Smash Burger Tray
10 smash burgers, hot and ready to go. Fries not included.
Hot Dog Tray
HOT DOG! 12x ALL beef franks with buns and toppings to match!
Hummus + Veggie
Celery, Carrots, Peppers, Cucumber with garlic hummus
Box Lunch
Sides + Salads
Charcuterie
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
We are a whole animal soccer bar, deli & meat market that offers some of the best sandwiches, wings, and burgers in town!
1110 Prospect Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203