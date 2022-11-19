Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
American

Turchetti's Deli & Meat Market

109 Reviews

$$

1110 Prospect Street

Indianapolis, IN 46203

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Tallow Fries
Smoked Turketti

Brunch

Side Meat

Side Meat

choice of: sausage, ham, turkey, eggplant bacon, bacon, smoked chorizo

Two Eggs

Two Eggs

$4.00

two eggs fried (runny or hard) OR scrambled

Side Toast

$2.50

Choice of: wheat porridge toast, english muffin, or lard biscuit

Breakfast Platter

Breakfast Platter

$14.00

choice of protein, bread, fried or scrambled eggs with tallow tater tots, jam, butter

Chorizo Hashbrown Casserole

Chorizo Hashbrown Casserole

$14.00

oven baked chorizo hashbrown casserole, fried egg, cotija cheese, crema, pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, cilantro

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00+

lard biscuit, breakfast sausage gravy, fried egg

Ricotta Pancake

Ricotta Pancake

$8.00+

big fluffy oven baked ricotta pancake, maple syrup, cardamom powdered sugar, lemon zest, whipped mascarpone and whipped butter

Side Gravy

$5.00

Side of delicious breakfast sausage gravy. PROTIP: order this for your side of fries or tots

Sandwiches & Staples

Rosino

Rosino

$13.00

two turchettis salami, ham, capocollo, provolone, giardiniera, tomato, lettuce, tomato mayo, red onion, rye bread. This is a cold sandwich

 Pastrami

Pastrami

$14.00

kraut, swiss cheese, special sauce, pastrami on marbled rye

Smoked Turketti

Smoked Turketti

$12.00

smoked becker farm turkey breast, lettuce, cheddar cheese, red onion, dukes mayo, porridge loaf

Breakfast Sando

Breakfast Sando

$7.00

4 birds english muffin, rotating jam, american cheese, fried egg, choice of meat (or no meat)

Meatless Monday

Meatless Monday

$11.00

vegan eggplant bacon, hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion on porridge loaf

Nduja Hot Chicken

Nduja Hot Chicken

$12.00

nduja hot fried chicken, dukes mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a seeded bun

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$11.00

4oz bacon blended beef patty with special sauce, lettuce, mayo, tomato, pickle on a seeded bun served with tallow fries (this is a smash burger, we do not take temperatures)

Onion Burger

Onion Burger

$13.00

TWO 4oz beef pattys with american cheese, onion, mushroom, and jalapeno, mayo, mustard on seeded bun served with tallow fries (this is a smash burger, we do not take temperatures)

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.00

smoked beef frank served plain. your choice of toppings

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$8.00

smoked all beef frank with sport peppers, tomato, sport relish, onion, celery salt, mustard

Fried Wings

Fried Wings

$10.00

one pound of friend becker farm chicken wings with your choice of sauce

Carolina Gold Fries

Carolina Gold Fries

$11.00

smoked indiana pulled pork, carolina gold bbq sauce, lime, cilantro, pickled jalapeno, cotija, crema

Soups, Salads & Sides

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

caesar dressing, lettuce, leviathan crouton, anchovy, parmesan

Salami Chop Salad

Salami Chop Salad

$7.00+

salami, fresh mozz, shallot, cherry tomato, basil, parsley, lettuce, mustard vinaigrette

Tallow Fries

Tallow Fries

$3.00+

side of tallow french fries with special sauce

N'duja Deviled Eggs

N'duja Deviled Eggs

$5.00

3 deviled eggs, n'duja, pickled mustard seed, chives

Salami Pasta Salad

Salami Pasta Salad

$8.00

creamy pasta salad, veggies, chopped salami

1/2 Pasta Salad

1/2 Pasta Salad

$4.00

creamy pasta salad, veggies, chopped salami, pickled mustard seed, herb

Bag O Chips

$2.00

its a bag of chips

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Get saucy with some extra

Bottle of Sauce

Bottle of Sauce

$9.00

A 12oz retail packaged bottle of your favorite sauce!

Soup of the Week

$8.00

Small Appetites

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

classic cheesey cheeeeeeesy cheeeeeeeeeeeesy goodness

Kids Sando

$7.00

choice of meat, cheese / hot or cold

Charcuterie- Lunchable

$12.00

hummus, veggies, meat, cheese

Buttered Noodles

$5.00

buttered elbow noodles

Specials

Porchetta Capocollo Sammie

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$14.00

four half meatballs, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil on a toasted soft hoagie roll. MEATBALLS CONTAIN DAIRY, EGG, & GLUTEN

Build Your Own Quesadilla

$6.00

Beef Shiitake Miso Sausage

$9.00

Tempura Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Tempura fried oyster mushrooms from grounded, Mushroom company with a chipotle, mayo. Fried in beef tallow.

White Chocolate Lemon Biscotti

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Maple Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50
No Bake Oreo Cheesecake

No Bake Oreo Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

ricotta, cream cheese, vanilla, with a buttery oreo crust

Oat Lard Raisin Choco Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

rolled oats, chocolate chips, raisins, lard

NA Bev

Circle Kombucha

$4.00

Can of Soda

$1.00+

pepsi, diet pepsi, dr. pepper

Iced Tea

$2.00

Liquid Death

$2.00+

sparkling or still

Drip Coffee Bottomless

$4.00

Tinker Ethiopia Bona Zuria Can - 12oz

$5.00

OJ

$4.00

Glass Milk

$2.00

Navy Hill Club Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Navy Hill Tonic

$4.00

XXX Root Beer

$3.00

Sprechers Soda

$3.00

ginger ale or root beer

CARRYOUT BEER PACKS

Ash & Elm Dry Cider 4pk

$10.99

4 x 12oz cans — a hard dry apple cider — 6.3%

Ash & Elm Fleeting Youth 4pk

$11.99Out of stock

6 x 12oz cans — raspberry & lemon flavored, semi sweet apple cider — 6.4%

Benediktiner Weissbier 4pk

$10.99

Birra Morena Premium 3pk

$7.99

3 x 11.2oz bottles — light Italian pilsner — 4.8%

Field Brewing Pickle Sour 4pk

$13.99

6 x 12oz cans — citrus ipa — 6.3%

Humble Forager Humble Bumble 4pk

$19.99Out of stock

Konig Pilsener 4pk

$10.99

4 x 16oz cans — full flavored German pilsner — 4.8%

Narragansett Lager 6pk

$9.99

Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout 4pk

$13.99Out of stock

Toppling Goliath 18hr from Brooklyn 4pk

$20.99Out of stock

Untitled Art Italian Pils Non-Alcoholic* 6pk

$19.99

4 x 12oz cans of various NON ALCOHOLIC “beers” — <0.5%

Guggman Stout 4pk

$11.99

Turchetti's Provisions

Turchetti's Pimento Cheese 16oz

Turchetti's Pimento Cheese 16oz

$10.00

Turchetti's Meat Market incredible aged cheddar Pimento Cheese spread. This one pound container is perfect for yourself or to share if you must!

Turchetti's Local Blackberry Pepper Jam 6oz

$7.00

Local blackberries, lemon juice, sugar, toasted blackpeppercorn

Turchetti's Garlic Hummus 6oz

Turchetti's Garlic Hummus 6oz

$4.00

Our hummus is addictively simple, ready to eat with fresh veggies or pita chips!

Turchetti's Giardiniera 6oz

Turchetti's Giardiniera 6oz

$6.00

Our small chopped styled giardiniera is mild and full of flavor. Packed full of fermented vegetables, this condiment is perfect for sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, and much more.

Turchetti's Tomato Mayo 6oz

Turchetti's Tomato Mayo 6oz

$6.00

This tangy delicious tomato mayo is the perfect way to spruce up any sandwich! Skip the regular mayo and pack some flavor with our carefully dehydrated tomato mayonnaise made with Dukes Mayo! 6oz

Turchetti's Pickled Red Onion 6oz

Turchetti's Pickled Red Onion 6oz

$5.00
Turchetti's Pickled Jalapenos 6oz

Turchetti's Pickled Jalapenos 6oz

$5.00

Spice up your next dish with our tangy pickled jalapenos! Find it on our restaurant menu, perfect for brunch we think. Crunchy and punchy - you can’t go wrong using these. We recommend burgers, sausages, brunchy items, and charcuterie boards.

Turchetti's Pickled Mustard Seed 6oz

Turchetti's Pickled Mustard Seed 6oz

$5.00

Add some texture and punch to seriously anything! Our pickled mustard seeds, found on our N’duja Deviled Eggs in the restaurant, are what you need next in life. We recommend these on burgers, hotdogs, sausages, pasta salads, and charcuterie boards.

Turchetti's Special Sauce 12oz

Turchetti's Special Sauce 12oz

$9.00

Our mouthwatering special sauce is sure to complete any burger or sandwich and just about anything else imaginable!

Turchetti's Bleu Cheese Dressing 12oz

Turchetti's Bleu Cheese Dressing 12oz

$9.00

Ideal for dipping or as a creamy salad dressing, our blue cheese dressing is the perfect pairing for pizza or buffalo wings.

Turchetti's Tomato Buffalo Wing Sauce 12oz

Turchetti's Tomato Buffalo Wing Sauce 12oz

$9.00

Yes, the tomato buffalo sauce from our restaurant in Fountain Square is now available for purchase in the perfect 12oz bottle. Great for ANYTHING but our favorite includes chicken wings and blue cheese burgers! Also great as a dipping sauce for fries, chicken, tots, and more.

Turchetti's Buttermilk Ranch 12oz

Turchetti's Buttermilk Ranch 12oz

$9.00

Our buttermilk ranch is addictive, the only limit on how it can be used is based on your imagination! We love it to dip fresh veggies, as a creamy salad dressing, and to cool down any spicy meal!

Turchetti's Carolina Gold Mustard Sauce 12oz

Turchetti's Carolina Gold Mustard Sauce 12oz

$9.00

Using some of our favorite mustards, this sauce is addictive. Slightly sweet & spicy with a great viscosity, we use it with pulled pork, on chicken wings, and to dip roasted veggies!

Turchetti's Steakhouse Sauce 12oz

Turchetti's Steakhouse Sauce 12oz

$9.00
Turchetti's Mustard Vinairette 12oz

Turchetti's Mustard Vinairette 12oz

$9.00

This vinaigrette is the perfect balance for ANY salad! Light and fresh with a nice mustard kick - you won't be disappointed. Use it on a sandwich, salad, or dip veggies in it!

Turchetti's Caesar Dressing 12oz

Turchetti's Caesar Dressing 12oz

$9.00

Our caesar dressing is made the real way with fresh anchovy perfect for crispy romaine to make one real tasty salad. Pair this with some delicious croutons and you've got the perfect start to any dinner! Snag a frozen Frankie's Pizza for a easy pizza night at home.

Turchetti's Dill Pickles Quart 3oz

Turchetti's Dill Pickles Quart 3oz

$8.00

Deliciously delightful dill pickles, perfect for sandwiches or snacking! Pickles are whole, so they can be used in any way imaginable.

Turchetti's Bread & Butter Pickles 8oz

Turchetti's Bread & Butter Pickles 8oz

$6.00
Turchetti's Dill Pickle Spears 32oz

Turchetti's Dill Pickle Spears 32oz

$8.00

Deliciously delightful dill pickles, perfect for sandwiches or snacking! Enjoy these already cut spears any way you'd like.

Turchetti's Chipotle Tallow Butter 8oz

Turchetti's Chipotle Tallow Butter 8oz

$5.00
Turchetti's Herb Tallow Butter 8oz

Turchetti's Herb Tallow Butter 8oz

$5.00Out of stock

Turchettis Jalapeno Blueberry Jam 6oz

$7.00

Turchetti's Hot Sauce 12oz

$9.00

Turchetti's Mixed Berry Jam

$7.00

Turchetti's Apple Butter

$8.00

Deli & Cheese

American Yellow Cheese - 20pc

$4.50

BelGioioso Fontina 8oz

$9.19

Cabot Habanero Cheddar

$7.89

Grande Smoked Provolone Aged 1yr

$16.00

Kennys Smoked Gouda

$26.00

Parmigiano Reggiano Special

$30.00

Provel Cheese

$9.00

Provolone - Slicing

$7.00

Rum Ham

$16.00Out of stock

Snowville Creamery White Cheddar-8oz

$7.00

Swiss - Slicing

$9.00

Tillamook Cheese, Deli Slice, Medium Cheddar

$22.00

Turchetti's 3 Year Prosciutto

$48.00Out of stock

Turchetti's Beef Pepperoni

$32.00Out of stock

Turchetti's Beef Summer Sausage

$14.00

Turchetti's Black Pepper Salami

$26.00

Turchetti's Porchetta

$14.00

Turchetti's Bologna

$10.99Out of stock

Turchetti's Bresaola

$40.00

Turchetti's Calabrese Salami

$28.00Out of stock

Turchetti's Canadian Bacon

$14.00

Turchetti's Capocollo Deli Meat

$12.00

Turchetti's City Ham Deli Meat

$14.00

Turchetti's Coppa

$32.00Out of stock

Turchetti's Culatello

$40.00Out of stock

Turchetti's Finocchiona Salami

$28.00

Turchetti's Guanciale

$44.00

Turchetti's Habanero Pork Snack Stick 4oz

$7.00Out of stock

Turchetti's Hot Soppressata Salami

$28.00Out of stock

Turchetti's Jowl Bacon

$9.00Out of stock

Turchetti's Lardo

$11.99

Turchetti's Lonza

$24.00

Turchetti's N'duja Salami

$28.00Out of stock

Turchetti's Pancetta

$22.00

Turchetti's Pastrami Deli Meat

$16.00

Turchetti's Pork Belly Bacon

$14.00

Turchetti's Pork Pepperoni Salami

$26.00

Turchetti's Pork Rillette

$7.00

Turchetti's Roast Beef Deli Meat

$14.00

Turchetti's Spicy Calabrian Snack Sticks

$6.50Out of stock

Turchetti's Steakhouse Beef Jerky 8oz

$8.00

Turchetti's Sweet Soppressata Salami

$24.00

Turchetti's Turkey Breast Deli Meat

$16.00

Turchettis Pork Fennel Salame Cotto

$12.00

Turchettis Roast Pork Philly Sliced

$11.00

Turchetti's Hand Pulled Mozzarella

$7.00

Turchetti's Pork Lard 32oz

$8.00

Turchettis Lebanon Bologna

$14.00

Turchetti's Persimmon Pork Roll

$14.00

Beef Snack Stick

$8.00

Dog Products

Single Smoked Bone

$6.00Out of stock

smoked beef and pork femur and knuckle bones

Skin Chews

$6.00Out of stock

dehydrated three pack of indiana pork skin chews

Dog Supplement (Single)

$4.00

Raw dog food supplement for dogs made with beef/pork trim and offal

Dog Supplement (3 for 10)

$10.00

Raw dog food supplement for dogs made with beef/pork trim and offal

Dog Supplement (Case) 12 Each

$40.00

Raw dog food supplement for dogs made with beef/pork trim and offal

Liver Treats

$6.00Out of stock

Pig Ears

$4.00Out of stock

smoked pig ears

Butcher/Cooking Classes

Half Hog Butcher Class - TBD

$85.00Out of stock

Turchetti's Deli & Meat Market is excited to announce its first class (in a few years) in a series of upcoming classes - Half Hog Butcher Workshop AND Charcuterie Tasting!  Join George Turkette & Joe Campbell of Turchetti's as they instructs a hands on workshop and charcuterie tasting in our USDA compliant salumeria and delicatessen. In this intimate two hour workshop, we will talk about the importance of sourcing our animals, discuss heritage breeds, identify parts of the pig, and answer any questions you have always wanted to ask a butcher. Limited spots available. Participants will learn valuable knife skills, seam butchery, and how to cure whole muscle while enjoying a selection of cured meats. Everyone goes home with fresh butchered pork from Wood Farm. Tickets Include: Fresh Pork 4# Informational Packet Charcuterie Tasting Beer / Wine (21+) Hands On Experience Location: Our butcher shop at 1106 Prospect Street When: Sun Jan 30th Time: 2-4pm

Sausage Making Class - TBD

$85.00Out of stock

Join George Turkette & Joe Campbell of Turchetti's as they instructs a hands on workshop and charcuterie tasting in our USDA compliant salumeria and delicatessen. In this intimate two hour workshop, we will talk about the importance of sourcing our animals, discuss heritage breeds, the cuts used for sausage, demo a pork breakdown for sausage, and of course - make lots of sausage to take home! Limited spots available (10x) Participants will learn valuable knife skills, sausage making, how to develop recipes, and NEXT CLASS: Sun Feb 13th 2022 @ 1pm - 3pm Featured Heritage Breed: Berkshire Tickets Include: Fresh Sausage 3# | Informational Packet | Charcuterie Tasting | Beer / Wine (21+) | Hands On Experience PRICE: $85

Pizza Making Class - 3/24

$85.00Out of stock

Join George Turkette of Turchetti's & Frankie’s Pizza Parlor as he instructs a hands on workshop on the art of pizza making in our deli & pizzeria. In this intimate 2 hour workshop, we will talk about the science of making dough, picking the right amount of ingredients, balancing flavor, stretching dough, cooking techniques at home, and all things pizza! Each person will make their own personal 10” pizza for our pizza party at the end. Limited spots available. (10x) NEXT CLASS: Thursday March 24th 6pm - 8pm Tickets Include: Ingredients for TWO Pizzas to make at home | 2x 10 ounce Dough Balls | Pizza Party | Beer / Wine (21+) | Hands On Experience TICKET PRICE IS PER PERSON

Whole Chicken Butcher Class - TBD

$85.00Out of stock

Learn To Butcher A Whole Chicken! Join Joe Campbell, Lead Butcher, of Turchetti's Deli & Meat Market as he instructs a hands on workshop on how to butcher and use a whole chicken. In this two hour workshop we will talk about where we source our chicken, how to butcher a whole chicken, how to cook the parts, and more. Each participant will get to butcher and take home a whole chicken! Those who purchase tickets will also get a special offer for 25% off an additional whole chicken to take home after class and practice with! Limited spots available. (10x) NEXT CLASS: Sunday Feb 27th 1-3pm Tickets Include: Whole Chicken | Charcuterie Tasting | Beer / Wine (21+) | Hands On Experience

Platters & Trays

24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED

Sandwich Tray

$70.00

12 half sandwiches per platter Choose from: Rosino, Smoked Turketti, Meatless Monday, Or Ham & Pimento. Pastrami available for an upcharge. GF / DF available. Platters come in full or half and half only.

Smash Burger Tray

$90.00

10 smash burgers, hot and ready to go. Fries not included.

Hot Dog Tray

$50.00

HOT DOG! 12x ALL beef franks with buns and toppings to match!

Hummus + Veggie

$25.00

Celery, Carrots, Peppers, Cucumber with garlic hummus

Box Lunch

$15.00

Sides + Salads

24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED

Dozen Deviled Eggs - Catering

$20.00

Chop Salad - Catering

$30.00

Caesar Salad - Catering

$30.00

Pasta Salad - Catering

$12.00

Charcuterie

3 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED

Charcuterie - Small

$45.00

Charcuterie - Medium

$85.00

Charcuterie - XL

$120.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a whole animal soccer bar, deli & meat market that offers some of the best sandwiches, wings, and burgers in town!

Website

Location

1110 Prospect Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Directions

Gallery
Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market image
Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market image
Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market image

