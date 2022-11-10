Restaurant header imageView gallery

TURCI PASTA

review star

No reviews yet

2120 edgwater dr

Orlando, FL 32804

Popular Items

Long Pasta Box
Ravioli Black Truffle Box
Tomato Basil - Deli

Truffle Ravioli Side

Truffle Ravioli Side

$14.95

4 pieces of ravioli filled with black truffle and cheese served with extra virgin olive oil, black pepper and garlic

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.95

Bread slices topped with tomato and basil

Prosciutto & Burrata

Prosciutto & Burrata

$19.95

Slices of premium italian prosciutto and a lightly seasoned Burrata. Served with extra virgin olive oil and fresh italian herbs

Fresh Ricotta w/ Bread

Fresh Ricotta w/ Bread

$9.95

Ricotta lightly seasoned with side of bread

Meatball Side

Meatball Side

$9.95

Side of 5 beef meatballs marinated in tomato basil sauce

Chicken Side

Chicken Side

$4.95

A crispy and juicy breaded chicken breast (4oz)

3 Sausages Side

3 Sausages Side

$9.95

Pork sausages filled with PECORINO CHEESE AND SUNDRIED TOMATO (3 units)

Burrata Side

Burrata Side

$6.95

A fresh Italian cheese made from mozzarella and soft texture cream

Wine Pear Ravioli

Wine Pear Ravioli

$24.95

Pear and cheese ravioli served with 3 cheese homemade sauce with poach in red wine and crushed pistachio

Purple Gnocchi

Purple Gnocchi

$24.95

Handmade sweet potato gnocchi stuffed with mozzarella cheese served with 3 cheese sauce and topped with breadcrumb, extra virgin olive oil and black pepper

Fettuccine & Meatballs

Fettuccine & Meatballs

$19.95

Long Thin cut pasta and Marinara Sauce made in house served with 4 meatballs

Pesto Potato Gnocchi Burrata

Pesto Potato Gnocchi Burrata

$22.95

Our fresh potato gnocchi served with pesto Genovese sauce and a delicious burrata on top

Lamb Shank Pappardelle

Lamb Shank Pappardelle

$39.95

Lamb Shank seasoned with honey and dijon mustard herbs served with pappardelle pasta and red sauce

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$24.95

Layers of fresh lasagna sheets, fresh mozzarella our authentic bolognese sauce and bechamel

Green Tortellacci Prosciutto

Green Tortellacci Prosciutto

$24.95

Jumbo Tortellini stuffed with a blend of prosciutto, burrata cheese and herbs, wrapped in our homemade green spinach pasta and served with 3 cheese sauce

King Mushroom Pappardelle

King Mushroom Pappardelle

$22.95

Fresh long thick cut pasta and mushroom creamy sauce made in house served with king mushroom

Squid ink Shrimp Black Pasta

$22.95

Our black pasta made with squid ink served with TOMATO BASIL SAUCE and shrimps on the top

Step 1 - choose your Sauce

Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$14.95

Homemade Red Marinara

Arrabbiata

Arrabbiata

$15.95

Spicy Marinara

3 Cheese

3 Cheese

$17.95

White Sauce

Bolognese

Bolognese

$19.95

Meat Sauce all Beef

Pesto

Pesto

$19.95

Basil, Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, black pepper, pine nuts

Burrata & Pesto Caprese Salad

Burrata & Pesto Caprese Salad

$14.95

Fresh Burrata over cherry tomatoes, basil leaves, pesto sauce served with balsamico di modena and extra virgin olive oil

House Side Salad

House Side Salad

$6.95

spring mix, tomatoes w/ balsamico di modena and extra virgin olive oil SIDE SIZE

Tiramissu

Tiramissu

$9.95

Rich & creamy flavor mixed with the coffee-soaked lady fingers.

Limoncello Deliza

Limoncello Deliza

$8.95

Italian sponge cake filled with a lemon cream, brushed with Limoncello syrup and covered in a lemon and whipped cream glaze

Fresh Filled Cannoli

Fresh Filled Cannoli

$5.95

Crunchy shell filled with a delicious ricotta cream and topped with chocolate chips or pistacchio or all Nutella®

Nutella Cheesecake

Nutella Cheesecake

$8.95

Creamy and flavorful cheesecake topped with a generous layer of Nutella®

Long Pasta Box

Long Pasta Box

$9.99

2-3 Portions

Squid Long Pasta Box

Squid Long Pasta Box

$10.99

2-3 Portions

Ravioli Cheese Box

Ravioli Cheese Box

$9.99

8 pieces

Potato Gnocchi Box

Potato Gnocchi Box

$11.99

2-3 Portions

Purple Sweet Potato Stuffed Gnocchi Box

Purple Sweet Potato Stuffed Gnocchi Box

$14.99Out of stock

12 units

Lasagna Sheets By LB

Lasagna Sheets By LB

$10.00
Tomato Basil - Deli

Tomato Basil - Deli

$5.99

2-3 Portions

Arrabbiata Sauce - Deli

Arrabbiata Sauce - Deli

$6.99

2-3 Portions

Cheese sauce - Deli

Cheese sauce - Deli

$6.99

2-3 Portions

Pink Sauce - Deli

Pink Sauce - Deli

$6.99

2-3 Portions

Bolognese Sauce - Deli

Bolognese Sauce - Deli

$6.99

2-3 Portions

Pesto Sauce - Deli

Pesto Sauce - Deli

$4.99

2-3 Portions

Meatballs Side - Deli

Meatballs Side - Deli

$9.99

Cold, ready to heat and eat (8 units)

Burrata - Deli

Burrata - Deli

$5.99

1 unit

Parmesan Cheese - Deli

Parmesan Cheese - Deli

$5.00

16oz container

Ravioli Pear Box

Ravioli Pear Box

$9.99

8 units

Ravioli Black Truffle Box

Ravioli Black Truffle Box

$11.99

8 units

Coke Bottle 350ml

Coke Bottle 350ml

$3.50
Sprite Bottle 350ml

Sprite Bottle 350ml

$3.50
Coke Zero Can

Coke Zero Can

$3.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50
Sweet tea

Sweet tea

$3.50
Unsweet tea

Unsweet tea

$3.50
San Pellegrino Soda Can

San Pellegrino Soda Can

$3.50
S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water 750ml

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water 750ml

$6.95
Acqua Panna Glass Bottle 750ml

Acqua Panna Glass Bottle 750ml

$5.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
2120 edgwater dr, Orlando, FL 32804

