Italian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

TREVI PASTA

1,337 Reviews

$$

2120 Edgewater Dr

Orlando, FL 32804

Order Again

Be the chef, quick and easy to cook at home

Fresh Fettucinne Box

Fresh Fettucinne Box

$9.95

(thin cut) 2 portions of raw pasta with cooking instructions -Easy to cook- - Keep in your fridge for 7 days- - You can freeze- Just Semolina and Water - Vegan

Fresh Tagliatelle Box

Fresh Tagliatelle Box

$9.95

(medium cut) 2 portions of raw pasta with cooking instructions -Easy to cook- - Keep in your fridge for 7 days- - You can freeze- Just Semolina and Water - Vegan

Fresh Pappardelle Box

Fresh Pappardelle Box

$9.95

(thick cut) 2 portions of raw pasta with cooking instructions -Easy to cook- - Keep in your fridge for 7 days- - You can freeze- Just Semolina and Water - Vegan

Potato Gnocchi Box

Potato Gnocchi Box

$12.95

2 portions of raw pasta with cooking instructions -Easy to cook-

Squid Ink Black pasta Box

Squid Ink Black pasta Box

$11.95

2 portions of raw pasta with cooking instructions -Easy to cook- Fettuccine CUT

Pear and Cheese Ravioli Box

Pear and Cheese Ravioli Box

$10.95

1 portion of raw pasta with cooking instructions -Easy to cook-

Chesse Ravioli Box

Chesse Ravioli Box

$9.95

1 portion of raw pasta with cooking instructions -Easy to cook-

Tomato Basil (2 portions)

Tomato Basil (2 portions)

$5.95

red marinara sauce

Four Cheese (2 portions)

Four Cheese (2 portions)

$6.95

creamy white sauce made with parmigiano-reggiano, asiago, pecorino romano and gorgonzola cheese

Pesto Genovese (2 portions)

Pesto Genovese (2 portions)

$5.95
Fresh Parmesan Cheese 16oz

Fresh Parmesan Cheese 16oz

$4.95
Meatballs 8 units (Cold)

Meatballs 8 units (Cold)

$11.95

ALL BEEF MEATBALLS - 8 UNITS - - just put it in the microwave and eat - - you can freeze -

Fresh Burratas (2 units)

Fresh Burratas (2 units)

$9.95

fresh Italian cheese made from mozzarella and soft texture cream

Red Olives

Red Olives

$5.95

Italian Cerignola olives

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99

spring mix, tomatoes w/ balsamico di modena and extra virgin olive oil

Burrata & Pesto Caprese

Burrata & Pesto Caprese

$11.95

Fresh Burrata over cherry tomatoes, basil leaves, pesto sauce served with balsamico di modena and extra virgin olive oil

Mamma's Meatballs (5 units)

Mamma’s Meatballs (5 units)

$9.99

Side of 5 beef meatballs marinated in tomato basil sauce

Prosciutto & Burrata

Prosciutto & Burrata

$15.99

Slices of premium italian prosciutto and a lightly seasoned Burrata. Served with extra virgin olive oil and fresh italian herbs

Special Sausages (3 units)

Special Sausages (3 units)

$9.99

Pork sausages filled with PECORINO CHEESE AND SUNDRIED TOMATO (3 units)

Antipasti Clothesline

$27.99

Premium Italian prosciutto di Parma, Genoa salami, parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months, fresh burrata cheese in pesto, marinated mushrooms, red Cerignola olives and bread

Breaded Chicken

Breaded Chicken

$4.95

A crispy and juicy breaded chicken breast (4oz)

Fresh Burrata Cheese

Fresh Burrata Cheese

$5.95

A fresh Italian cheese made from mozzarella and soft texture cream

Bruschetta

$10.99

Fresh ricotta w/ bread

$6.99

Ricotta lightly seasoned with side of bread

Choose your sauce and pasta

Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$12.95

Choose your cut: Fettuccine, Tagliatelle, Pappardelle, Gnocchi or tortellini

Spicy Arrabbiata

Spicy Arrabbiata

$13.95

Choose your cut: Fettuccine, Tagliatelle, Pappardelle, Gnocchi or tortellini

4 Cheese

4 Cheese

$14.95

Choose your cut: Fettuccine, Tagliatelle, Pappardelle, Gnocchi or tortellini

Pesto

Pesto

$16.95

Choose your cut: Fettuccine, Tagliatelle, Pappardelle, Gnocchi or tortellini

Bolognese (meat sauce)

Bolognese (meat sauce)

$16.95

Choose your cut: Fettuccine, Tagliatelle, Pappardelle, Gnocchi or tortellini

Special Pastas Prepared with Chef's signature

Fettuccine Meatballs

Fettuccine Meatballs

$18.95

long pasta and marinara sauce made in house with 4 beef meatballs

Pesto Potato Gnocchi burrata

Pesto Potato Gnocchi burrata

$19.95

our fresh gnocchi served with pesto sauce and a delicious burrata on top

Pear Fresh Ravioli with walnuts

Pear Fresh Ravioli with walnuts

$18.95

pear and cheese fresh ravioli served with 4 cheese homemade sauce and walnuts on the top

Tortellini 4 cheese w/ Prosciutto

Tortellini 4 cheese w/ Prosciutto

$17.95Out of stock

Cheese Tortellini served 4 cheese sauce and prosciutto

Lamb Shank and Pappardelle

Lamb Shank and Pappardelle

$34.95

Lamb Shank Topped with herbs, honey and dijon mustard, served with pappardelle red sauce

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$13.95

Homemade Fresh Ravioli

Purple Sweet Potato Gnocchi Cheese Filled

Purple Sweet Potato Gnocchi Cheese Filled

$22.95

Handmade purple sweet potato gnocchi stuffed with mozzarella cheese, served with 3 cheese sauce and topped with breadcrumbs, extra virgin olive oil and black pepper

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$20.95

Layers of fresh lasagna sheets, fresh mozzarella, our authentic Bolognese sauce and bechamel

Squid ink Shrimp Black Pasta

$22.95

our black pasta made with squid ink served with tomato basil and shrimps on the top

King Mushroom Pappardelle

$20.00

Lavazza Tiramissu

Lavazza Tiramissu

$6.95+

Rich & creamy flavor mixed with the coffee-soaked lady fingers.

Limoncello Delizia

Limoncello Delizia

$6.95+

Italian sponge cake filled with a lemon cream, brushed with Limoncello syrup and covered in a lemon and whipped cream glaze

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.95

Crunchy shell filled with a delicious ricotta cream and topped with chocolate chips or pistacchio or all Nutella®

Nutella Cheesecake

Nutella Cheesecake

$6.95+

Creamy and flavorful cheesecake topped with a generous layer of Nutella®

Best Fresh Pasta in ORLANDO - Italian Restaurant

