Bagels
Bakeries
Juice & Smoothies

Turenne Bagels

review star

No reviews yet

251 Washington Street

Somerville, MA 02143

Popular Items

Build Your Bagel
Sausage, Egg and Cheese
Turenne Salmon

Montreal-Style Bagels

Build Your Bagel

Build Your Bagel

$2.65

Our bagels are Montreal-Style bagels which means we bake our bagels in small batches in a Maine Wood Heat stone hearth wood-fired oven. Each bagel is carefully turned around the fire until they are just right and always fresh, like a village bakery from a time long lost. It is the starter that builds the flavor, the starting block that ends with that chew. Our bagels are hand rolled, showing those little tails that bring the bread circle together. They have a delicate sweetness from honey.

Montreal-Style Bagel Creations

Brie & Tomato

Brie & Tomato

$9.00

arugula, french brie, tomato, olive oil (Gluten, Dairy)

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$10.00

house kielbasa, fried egg, smoked gouda, tabasco-ketchup (Gluten, Dairy)

Burrata

Burrata

$11.50

arugula, buratta, olive oil, basil, tomato (Gluten, Dairy)

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$12.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic & tarragon cream cheese, spicy pepper cream cheese (yes, there are two CCs)(Gluten, Dairy, Allium)

Wild Mushroom

$13.00

roasted wild mushrooms, arugula, tomato, roasted garlic and tarragon cream cheese (Gluten, Dairy, Allium)

Turenne Salmon

Turenne Salmon

$14.00

Smoked Salmon or *beet-cured salmon gravlax, cream cheese, red onion, cucumber, capers, dill (Gluten, Dairy, Allium)

Montreal-Style Bagels for Later!

Baker's Dozen (13 Bagels)

$28.00

Mix and Match 13 bagels

6-Pack of Bagels

$14.50

Mix and Match 6 Bagels

Roasted Garlic & Tarragon Cream Cheese 8oz

Roasted Garlic & Tarragon Cream Cheese 8oz

$6.00
Spicy Roasted Pepper Cream Cheese 8oz

Spicy Roasted Pepper Cream Cheese 8oz

$6.00

Plain Cream Cheese - 8oz

$4.00
*Beet Cured Salmon Gravlax 8oz

*Beet Cured Salmon Gravlax 8oz

$16.00

*These menu items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw and undercooked meat, fish, shellfish, poultry and eggs may result in food borne illness, especially if you have an existing medical condition.

House Smoked Salmon 8oz

$16.00

Montreal-Style Bagel Platters

*Turenne Bagel Platter

*Turenne Bagel Platter

$55.00

Serves 4-6 people, Platter includes: 6-Pack “Around the World” Bagels - (2 pretzel everything, 2 sesame, 1 poppy, 1 plain) Housemade Salmon - *Beet cured salmon gravlax Two Cream Cheeses - plain cream cheese & spicy roasted pepper Bagel Veggies - capers, red onion, cucumbers, arugula, tomatoes, olives *These menu items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw and undercooked meat, fish, shellfish, poultry and eggs may result in food borne illness, especially if you have an existing medical condition.

Cookies

Salted Chocolate Chip & Fig

$3.50Out of stock

COFFEE

Rotating Selection from Karma Coffee Roasters - Sudbury, MA Ethiopian Harrar Ethiopian Yirgacheffe Ethiopian Shantewene
Karma Coffee - Hot

Karma Coffee - Hot

$3.50

Sudbury Coffee Roaster - 16oz

Karma Coffee - Iced

$4.00

Sudbury Coffee Roaster - 16oz

BEVERAGES

TURENNE Shrub Soda 16oz

$6.00

Housemade Pomegranante Shrub, Club Soda, Lime

TURENNE Spritz 16oz

$6.00

Housemade Rosemary Syrup, Club Soda, Grapefruit

Grape Fruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

MAINE ROOT "GINGER BEER" 12oz

$4.00

Organic Bottled Sodas from Maine

MAINE ROOT "LEMON LIME" 12oz

$4.00

Organic Bottled Sodas from Maine

MAINE ROOT "MEXICANE COLA" 12oz

$4.00

Organic Bottled Sodas from Maine

MAINE ROOT "ROOT BEER" 12oz

$4.00

Organic Bottled Sodas from Maine

MAINE ROOT "ORANGE" 12oz

$4.00

Organic Bottled Sodas from Maine

MAINE ROOT "BLUEBERRY" 12oz

$4.00

Organic Bottled Sodas from Maine

POLAND SPRINGS RUBY RED GRAPEFRUIT 20oz

$3.00

Seasonal Poland Spring Flavor

POLAND SPRINGS RASPBERRY LIME SELTZER 20oz

$3.00

Seasonal Poland Spring Flavor

POLAND SPRINGS BLACK CHERRY 20oz

$3.00

Seasonal Poland Spring Flavor

POLAND SPRINGS WATER 8OZ.

$1.00Out of stock

TEA

Iced Black Tea - 16oz.

$4.00

VAHDAM Tea - sourced premium teas from renowned gardens in India

English Breakfast - 16oz

$3.50Out of stock

VAHDAM Tea - sourced premium teas from renowned gardens in India

Earl Grey - 16oz

$3.50

VAHDAM Tea - sourced premium teas from renowned gardens in India

Spearmint & Peppermint - 16oz

$3.50Out of stock

VAHDAM Tea - sourced premium teas from renowned gardens in India

Cardamom Spiced Chai - 16oz

$3.50Out of stock

VAHDAM Tea - sourced premium teas from renowned gardens in India

Turmeric Ginger - 16oz

$3.50

VAHDAM Tea - sourced premium teas from renowned gardens in India

Assam Exotic - 16oz

$3.50

VAHDAM Tea - sourced premium teas from renowned gardens in India

Chamomile Flowers - 16oz

$3.50

VAHDAM Tea - sourced premium teas from renowned gardens in India

Himalayan Green - 16oz

$3.50

VAHDAM Tea - sourced premium teas from renowned gardens in India

All hours
Sunday8:01 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:01 am - 1:00 pm
Wood-fired small batch Montreal-style Bagels! Bagels, coffee, tea, smoothies!

251 Washington Street, Somerville, MA 02143

