Turgeau's

review star

No reviews yet

207 North New Hampshire Street

Covington, LA 70433

Popular Items

E's. T. A. (Eli's Turkey Avocado Sandwich)
Avocado Toast
Cajun Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast

Traditional Breakfast

Traditional Breakfast

$11.99Out of stock

2 eggs cooked how you desire, hashbrowns, grits and choice of meat.

Corn Cakes

Corn Cakes

$10.99

2 pancakes with a choice of meat. (NOT GF)

BBQ Shrimp and Grits

BBQ Shrimp and Grits

$14.99Out of stock

Fresh Gulf shrimp atop a bowl of grits with New Orleans inspired BBQ shrimp sauce. Served with toasted French bread.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Black beans, 2 corn tortillas, pepper jack, 2 eggs cooked your way, house made sour cream, salsa and topped with cilantro.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.99

Multi-grain toast, avocado mash, diced tomatoes with balsamic drizzle.

Parfait

Parfait

$9.99

Yogurt layered with strawberries, blueberries topped with house-made granola and *Wild Woods Apiary Honey*.

Gumbo Grits

Gumbo Grits

$9.99Out of stock

Chef JP's “world famous” Gumbo atop a bowl of grits.

Vegan GF Pancakes

Vegan GF Pancakes

$12.99

***IMPORTANT*** ( Susceptible to cross contamination due to our designated gluten free flattop being down, will be back up soon.) Topped with vegan butter and a side of fruit.

Vegan Rancheros

Vegan Rancheros

$12.99

Black beans, 2 corn tortillas, seasoned potatoes, house made vegan sour cream, avocado, salsa and topped with cilantro.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

2 eggs your way on your choice of bread and choice of meat. Add cheese if you are feeling crazy!

Cajun Breakfast Burrito

Cajun Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

2 scrambled eggs, chicken, andouille, dirty rice, black beans and cheese.

The B.L Turgeau’s

The B.L Turgeau’s

$10.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onion and Garlic Aioli on toasted Sourdough bread.

Potato and Red Pepper Scramble

Potato and Red Pepper Scramble

$11.99

Sautéed and seasoned Potatoes, Red Peppers, Ham, Onion and 2 scrambled eggs. Topped with Avocado

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$12.99

Spicy Pork Chorizo, 2 scrambled eggs, seasoned potatoes, bacon, tomato, avocado and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa, topped with cilantro.

BYO Omelette

BYO Omelette

$6.99

3 egg omelette with choice of bread. (egg white SUB available)

Cent

$0.01

Sides

Potatoes

Potatoes

$3.00
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Seasonal Fruits (may vary)

Avocado

$1.99

1 Egg

$2.50
Bacon

Bacon

$3.00

3 slices of Bacon

Sausage

Sausage

$3.00

2 Patties

Toast

$1.99
Grits

Grits

$1.99Out of stock

Cheese Grits

$3.00Out of stock
100% Maple Syrup

100% Maple Syrup

$1.50

Corn Cake/Vegan Pancake

$3.00

1 Corn Cake/1 Vegan Pancake

Honey

$2.00

Blackened Shrimp (6oz)

$6.99

Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp

$6.99

From Da Pot

Gumbolaya (NO Gluten-free option)……yet!

Gumbolaya (NO Gluten-free option)……yet!

$12.99

Chicken and Andouille Gumbo topped with Chicken and Andouille Jambalaya

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$9.99

Rice dish cooked down with trinity, chicken and sausage

Creamy Mushroom & Rice Soup *Vegan/GF

Lunch

All Sandwiches are served with ZAPP's chips
Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$10.99

House made hummus, fresh peppers, celery, cucumbers, house pickles, olive salad and topped with pickled onion.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$12.99

House made hummus, tomato, onion, house pickled carrots, avocado, mixed greens on toasted multigrain bread.

E's. T. A. (Eli's Turkey Avocado Sandwich)

E's. T. A. (Eli's Turkey Avocado Sandwich)

$12.99

Sliced turkey, avocado, sliced purple onion, Swiss cheese, tomato, mixed greens and horseradish aioli on toasted wheat.

Blackened Shrimp Poboy

Blackened Shrimp Poboy

$13.99

Toasted leidenheimer French bread (7 1/2 in) dressed with garlic aioli, remoulade, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and house made pickles.

Muffuletta

Muffuletta

Sliced ham, Genoa salami, provolone on New Orleans famous Muffuletta bread toasted and topped with Olive salad. A whole Muffuletta feeds 4!

Blackened Shrimp Caesar Wrap

Blackened Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Romaine tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing with Blackened Shrimp and Parmesan cheese inside of a seared whole wheat wrap.

BYO Smash Burger! 🍔

BYO Smash Burger! 🍔

$5.99Out of stock

One burger patty, toasted bun and smash sauce. (Pictured above is Chef JP’s BBQ Burger - just ADD Cheddar, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Caramelized Onions and Creole Mustard! Hold the smash sauce!)

Black Bean Burrito

Black Bean Burrito

$10.99

Black beans and Rice inside a Whole Wheat tortilla served with Salsa and Sour Cream (Vegan Sour Cream optional) topped with Cilantro and Avocado. (Pictured is the to-go version)

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$11.99

Sliced Turkey breast seared on the flattop, melted Swiss, tomatoes and garlic aioli served on toasted Sourdough bread.

Lunch Sides

Chips

$1.99

Gumbo (4oz)

$3.99

House Salad

$4.00

mixed greens tossed in house made Italian dressing with diced tomatos and cucumbers

Blackened Shrimp (6oz)

$6.99

Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp

$6.99

Jambalaya (4oz)

$2.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

Chopped romaine tossed in our house made Caesar dressing topped with Parmesan and house made croutons

Strawberry Almond Salad

Strawberry Almond Salad

Mixed Greens and Romaine tossed in House made Balsamic Dressing topped with Strawberry, Avocado, Red Onion and Toasted Almonds.

Kids Meals

Parkie Cakes

Parkie Cakes

$8.99

3 small pancakes, 1 strip of bacon (or sausage) served with 1 egg

George Lee's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Cheddar cheese served on wheat bread with a side of fresh fruit.

Desserts

Abby's Ice Cream Sandwich

Abby's Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.99+

Made with *Kristin's Healthy Krumms Cookies and *Hoodoo Vegan Coconut ice cream

Lenny's Root Beer Float

$6.99

Made with *Hoodoo Vegan Coconut Ice Cream*

Honey

Locally produced Wild Woods Apiary Honey! We also accept empty bottles!
Honey

Honey

$15.00

Locally produced honey from Wild Woods Apiary in Waldheim, Louisiana. We accept empty bottles! Thanks!

Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.99

Orleans Coffee fresh brewed.

Unsweet Tea

$3.99

Unsweet black, rotating flavored

Milks

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Coke, Sprite, Root Beer

Latte

$5.99Out of stock

Espresso Shot

$3.00Out of stock

Espresso Affogato

$7.99Out of stock

Hoodoo Vegan Coconut Ice cream with Espresso

Hot Tea (Assorted Flavors)

$2.99

Baked Goods

Morning Glory Muffin (GF/Vegan)

Morning Glory Muffin (GF/Vegan)

$6.00Out of stock

Maca, Maple, Carrots, Pecans, Organic Raisins and Tumeric!

Blueberry Muffin (GF/Vegan)

$6.00Out of stock

S'mores Poptart (GF/Vegan)

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF/VEGAN/NUT FREE)

$3.00

Football Bundle Sunday Pick Up

1 whole Muffuletta 4 bags of Zapp's chips 4 beverages 1 large salad

Muffuletta Bundle For Sunday Pick Up

$40.00

1 whole Muffuletta 4 bags of Zapp's chips 4 beverages 1 large salad

Veggie Zone Bundle For Sunday Pick Up

$40.00

8 mini loaded veggie sandwiches 4 bags of Zapp's chips 4 beverages 1 large salad

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Southern and Mexican classics with a twist! Please mark your order with ALLERGY if cross contamination is an issue.

207 North New Hampshire Street, Covington, LA 70433

