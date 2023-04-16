Cornwell's Turkeyville USA - Restaurant 18935 15 1/2 MILE RD
18935 15 1/2 MILE RD
Marshall, MI 49068
Restaurant
Entrees
Kids Turkey Dog
Turkey hot dog in a white hot dog bun kids meals come with a side of apple sauce and a small drink or juicebox/small chocolate milk.
Kids Meal
choose between turkey and noodles, potatoes, dressing. Or macaronie and cheese, peanut butter and jelly or smoked turkey sandwich. All options come with a side and small drink/juicebox/small chocolate milk.
Turkey Dog
Dinner
Slices of white and dark meat served with mashed potatoes and sage dressing covered in gravy. Includes a side of cranerries and coleslaw with a fresh dinner roll.
Hot Plate
Slices of white and dark meat served with mashed potatoes and sage dressing covered in gravy. Includes a side of cranerries.
Noodle Dinner
Slices of white and dark meat served on a bed of homemade Amish noodles mixes with peas and corrots. Includes a homemade biscuit with honey and side of coleslaw.
Grilled Cheese
A grilled cheese sandwich made on bread of your choice ( cheese, white, wheat and marble rye) with melted cheddar cheese and sliced smoked turkey. Served with a pikle spear.
Reuben
Turkey pastrami, provolone cheese and sauerkraut on dark rye bread. Served with a pikle spear and 1000 island dressing.
Hot Bun
Slices of white and dark meat served on a homemade bun with as side of mashed potoates covered in gravy. Includes a side of cranberries
Biscuit
Slices of white and dark meat served in a homemade buttermilk biscuit covered in gravy. Includes a side of cranberries
Pot Pie
Freshly baked crust topped with pieces of white and dark meat, a scoop of mashed potatoes, peas and corrots covered in gravy. Includes a side of cranberries.
Club
Sliced white meat and turkey bacon served on a toasted pretsel bun with cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion and miracle whip. Served with a pikle spear.
Smokey Jack
Smoked turkey and turkey bacon peper jack cheese on toasted marble rye bread. Served with a pickle spear.
Smoked
Shaved smoked turey sered on a homemade bun with butter.
Buttered
Pieces of white and dark meat served on a homemade bun with butter and miricle whip.
1/2 Sandwich and Soup
1/2 a sandwich of your choice served with a bowl of soup of your choice.
Salad Plate
Mixed lettuce topped with smoked turkey, sliced turkey, hardboiled egg, tomato and shredded cheese. Includes a side of dressing of your choice.
Stir Fry
Salad
Pieces of white and dark meat mixed with miracle whip, celery, relish and seasoning salt served on a homemade bun.
Sloppy Tom
A sweet flavored barbecued sandwich with pieces of white and dark meat served on a homemade bun. Served warm
Stir Fry *Gluten Free *Vegetarian Option
A mix of broccoli, sugar snap peas, red peppers, bean sprouts, water chestnuts served on a bed of wild rice. Includes a dinner roll and side soy sauce(not gluten free) Add sliced turkey for $3.00
Vegetarian Salad Plate *Gluten Free
Mixed lettuce topped with hardboiled egg, tomato and shredded cheese. Includes side of dressing of your choice
Gluten Free Dinner
Slices of white and dark meat, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetale of the day. Includes a side of cranberries
Vegetarian Grilled Cheese
A grilled cheese sandwich made on bread of your choice ( cheese, white, wheat and marble rye) with melted cheddar cheese. Served with a pikle spear.
1/2 Sandwich
Drinks
Kids Drink
Drink
Coffee/Tea
Juice
Milk
Niagra Water
Core Water
Smart Water
Body Armor
Tea/Sweet
Peace Tea
Snapple
Bottle Pop
Lg. Water
Monster
Can Wine
Domestic Beer
Budweiser, Bud Light, Bud Light Lime, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, Coors Light, Pabst Blue Ribbon
Premium Beer
Dark Horse, Sam Adams, Corona
Dessert
Side
Side Salad
Mixed lettuce with tomaot and shredded cheese
Soup Bowl
A hot bowl of our handmade soup. Choose between turkey barley soup and a soup of the day.
Pickle
Whole garlic dill pickle.
Chips
Choice of Lay's regular, Lay's BBQ, Aunt Vickies Hickory BBQ, Great Lakes Salt and Vinegar Kettle, Great Lakes Regualr Kettle, Great Lakes Parm Ranch Kettle, Graet Lakes Jalapeno Pickled Kettle and Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream.
Cheese
Choice of Cheddar, Colby, Swiss or Pepper Jack.
Side Asst.
Choice of Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Macaroni Salad and Cottage Cheese.
Side Cranberry
Cranberries with apples and oranges.
Side Mac & Cheese
Kraft white macaronie and cheese
Side Potato
A bowl of our handmade Amish noodles with peas and corrots mixed in.
Side Dressing
Scoop of our handmade sage dressing covered in gravy.
Side Roll
Handmade Dinner roll with butter.
Side Biscuit
Buttermilk biscuit with butter and honey.
Side Veggie
A bow of vegtables of your choice. Peas and carrots, corn, green beans, mixed vegetables.
Side Noodle
Scoop of our mashed potoatoes covered in gravy.
Side Wild Rice
a side of our cooked wild rice.
Side Bun
Single handmade sandwich bun.
Pickle Spear
Spear of a garlic dill pickle.
Side Gravy
TO Go/ Family Style
Dressing pint
16oz of handmade sage dressing
Dressing Quart
32oz of handmade sage dressing
Potato Pint
16oz of mashed potatoes
Potato Quart
32oz of mashed potatoes
Noodles Pint
16oz of handmade amish noodles with peas and corrots
Noodles Quart
32oz of handmade amish noodles with peas and corrots
Slaw Pint
16oz of shredded cabbage, shredded corrots in a sweet vinegar juice
Slaw Quart
32oz of shredded cabbage, shredded corrots in a sweet vinegar juice
Cranberry Pint
16oz of housemadecranberries with apples and oranges
Cranberry Quart
32oz of housemadecranberries with apples and oranges
Gravy Pint
16oz of handmade gluten free turkey gravy
Gravy Quart
32oz of handmade gluten free turkey gravy
Broth Pint
16oz of oven roasted turkey broth
Broth Quart
32oz of oven raosted turkey broth
Potaot Salad Quart
32oz of handmade mustard potoato salad.
Whole Pie
handmade whole pie of your choice of flavors. Apple, Blueberry, Rhubarb, Cherry, Banana, Coconut Cream, Peanut Butter Chiffon, Chocolate Cream, Lemon Meringue.
Turkey Salad #
Sliced oven roasted turkey with miricle whip, celery, sweet relish and seasonings
Sloppy Tom #
Sliced oven roasted turkey coated in a sweet handmade BBQ sauce
Smoked #
Thinnly sliced smoked turkey
Sliced Turkey #
Sliced oven roasted turkey
1 Dozen Dinner Rolls
1 Dozen homemade dinner rolls.
1 Dozen Silver Dollar Buns
1 Dozen homemade silver dollar buns.
1 Dozen Sandwich Buns
1 Dozen homemade sandwich buns.
Soup Pint
Soup Quart
Sanchwich, Pie, Drink
Dinner, Pie, Drink
Hot Bun, Pie Drink
Entrée, Pie, Drink
Boxed Lunch
Thanksgiving
TO Go/ Family Style
Dinner for 2
2 pounds sliced turkey, pint of mashed potatoes, pint of sage dressing, pint of hubard squash, pint of gravy, a dish of cranberries and 4 dinner rolls
Dinner for 4
3 pounds of sliced turkey, quart of mashed potatoes, quart f sage dressing, pint of hubard squash, pint of gravy, dish of cranberries and 6 dinner rolls
Dinner for 6
5 pounds of sliced turkey, 2 quarts of mashed potatoes, 2 quarts of dressing, 2 quarts of gravy, 2 quarts of hubard squash, a pint of cranberries, dozen dinner rolls and a whole pie of your choice.
Dinner for 10
7 pounds of sliced turkey, 3 quarts of mashed potatoes, 3 quarts of dressing, 3 quarts of gravy, 2 quarts of hubard squash, a quart of cranberries, 1.5 dozen dinner rolls and 2 whole pie of your choice.
Whole Turkey # (price by weight)
Carrot Cake Family
8x8 pan of our delicious carrot cake topped wit cream cheese frosting.
Cooking Fee
Oreo Brownie Family
8x8 pan of our brownies topped with butter cream frosting and crushed oreos.
Chocolate Brownie Family
8x8 pan of our brownies topped with chocolate butter cream frosting.
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Baby
Dish, regular cone, or sugar cone topped with hand dipped ice cream of your choice
Single
Dish, regular cone, or sugar cone topped with hand dipped ice cream of your choice
Double
Dish, regular cone, or sugar cone topped with hand dipped ice cream of your choice
Triple
Dish, regular cone, or sugar cone topped with hand dipped ice cream of your choice
Waffle Single
Handmade waffle cone filled with hand dipped ice cream of your choice.
Waffe Double
Handmade waffle cone filled with hand dipped ice cream of your choice.
Sundea Single
Hand dipped ice cream of your choice topped with 1 topping (extra charge for any more toppings), crushed peanuts, whipped cream and cherry
Sundea Double
Hand dipped ice cream of your choice topped with 1 topping (extra charge for any more toppings), crushed peanuts, whipped cream and cherry
Waffle Sundea Single
Handmade waffle cone filled with hand dipped ice cream, 1 topping, crushed peanuts, whipped cream and cherry
Waffle Sundea Double
Handmade waffle cone filled with hand dipped ice cream, 1 topping, crushed peanuts, whipped cream and cherry
Pint Hand Packed
Hand dipped ice cream of your choice
Quart Hand Packed
Hand dipped ice cream of your choice
Tin Roof Sundea
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, spanish peanuts, whipped cream and cherry
Midnight Sundea
chocolate ice cream, marshmellow topping, chocolate topping, chrushed peanuts, whipped cream and cherry
Wishbone Sundea
vanilla ice cream, marshmallow butterschotch, crushed peanuts, 1/2 a banana, whipped cream and cherry
Turtle Sundea
vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, hot caramel, crushed pecans, whipped cream and a cherry
Supertom Sundea
10 scoops of ice cream of your choice, 5 topings of your choice, whipped cream and a cherry. If you eat it in minutes you get your money back and your name on the wall!
Banana Split Sundea
vanilla, chocolate, strawberry ice cream, marhsmallow topping on chocolate ice cream, strawberry topping on strawberry ice cream, pineapple topping on vanilla ice cream, 1 banana cutin 1/2, crushed peanuts, whipped cream and cherry
Gobblers Gourmet Sundea
vanilla ice cream, butter pecan ice cream, marshmallow topping, hot fudge, crushed peanuts, whipped cream and cherry
Turkeyville Supreme Sundea
vanilla ice cream strawberry topping, pineapple topping, cherry topping, crushed peanuts, whipped cream and cherry.
Waffle Cone
Empty handmade waffle cone.
Extra Nuts
Additonal Nuts to sundea or ice cream
Extra Topping
Additional topping and candies for ice cream and sundea
Specialty Sundea
Seasonal Sundeas
A La Mode
1 small scoop of hand dipped icea cream for top of pie.
Twister
Blended hand dipped ice cream with toppings mixed in.
Soda
Flavored soda water mixed with ice cream, topped with hand dipped ice cream, whipped cream and cherry
Float
Soda of choice with a scoop of hand dipped ice cream, whipped cream and cherry
Malt
Milk, hand dipped ice cream of your choice. Blended untill thick and creamy.
Shake
Milk, hand dipped ice cream of your choice and malt powder. Blended untill thick and creamy.
Drink
Coke, diet coke, sprite, root beer, cherry coke
Snacks
Caramel Corn
Nut Caramel Corn
Cheesy Popcorn
Kettle Corn
Candied Nuts
2 Candied Nuts
3 Candied Nuts
Fudge
Fudge buy 1 get 1/2 Free
Caramel Corn Ball
Cotton Candy
Caramel Apple
2.75 Sweet
2.50 Sweet
2.00 Sweet
1.50 sweet
1.00 Sweet
Popcorn
Dinner Theatre
TICKETS
Public $58
One Ticket for Dinner, Show and Tax
Theatre Party
One Ticket for Dinner, Show and Tax
Group $50
One Ticket for Dinner, Show and Tax
Theatre Only
One Ticket for Dinner, Show and Tax
Escort Cop
Season Ticket
Bus Driver
Group $44
Manager Ticket
Employee Ticket
Camper Package
Camper Individual
Child Show
Producer Comp
Cornwell Comp
Family Style
Family Style Child
Buffet
NA Beverages
Cocktails
Liquor
Apple Pucker
Hot Damn
Buttershots
Watermelon
Peach Schnapps
Baileys
Amaretto
Rum Chata
Fireball Whiskey
House Rum
Bacardi
Malibu
Captain Morgan
Parrot Bay
House Tequila
Cuervo
House Vodka
Absolut
Titos
Vanilla Smirnoff
Peach Smirnoff
Lemon Smirnoff
Caramel Smirnoff
Peppermint Smirnoff
House Gin
Tanqueray
House Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Canadian Mist
Seagrams
House Scotch
Dewars
Kesslers
Jim Beam
Canadian Club
Black Velvet
J & B
Southern Comfort
Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
We are committed to homemade & happy. It started with the idea that we would build a place where we would like to take our own family. Food always made the way Grandma used to; starting with real ingredients and preparing dishes using Grandma’s original recipes. When you come to Turkeyville we want every minute to be special & fun!
18935 15 1/2 MILE RD, Marshall, MI 49068