Cornwell's Turkeyville USA - Restaurant 18935 15 1/2 MILE RD

Restaurant

Entrees

Kids Turkey Dog

$5.98

Turkey hot dog in a white hot dog bun kids meals come with a side of apple sauce and a small drink or juicebox/small chocolate milk.

Kids Meal

$5.98

choose between turkey and noodles, potatoes, dressing. Or macaronie and cheese, peanut butter and jelly or smoked turkey sandwich. All options come with a side and small drink/juicebox/small chocolate milk.

Turkey Dog

$3.99

Dinner

$11.85

Slices of white and dark meat served with mashed potatoes and sage dressing covered in gravy. Includes a side of cranerries and coleslaw with a fresh dinner roll.

Hot Plate

$11.49

Slices of white and dark meat served with mashed potatoes and sage dressing covered in gravy. Includes a side of cranerries.

Noodle Dinner

$11.85

Slices of white and dark meat served on a bed of homemade Amish noodles mixes with peas and corrots. Includes a homemade biscuit with honey and side of coleslaw.

Grilled Cheese

$10.89

A grilled cheese sandwich made on bread of your choice ( cheese, white, wheat and marble rye) with melted cheddar cheese and sliced smoked turkey. Served with a pikle spear.

Reuben

$10.89

Turkey pastrami, provolone cheese and sauerkraut on dark rye bread. Served with a pikle spear and 1000 island dressing.

Hot Bun

$11.49

Slices of white and dark meat served on a homemade bun with as side of mashed potoates covered in gravy. Includes a side of cranberries

Biscuit

$9.49

Slices of white and dark meat served in a homemade buttermilk biscuit covered in gravy. Includes a side of cranberries

Pot Pie

$11.49

Freshly baked crust topped with pieces of white and dark meat, a scoop of mashed potatoes, peas and corrots covered in gravy. Includes a side of cranberries.

Club

$10.89

Sliced white meat and turkey bacon served on a toasted pretsel bun with cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion and miracle whip. Served with a pikle spear.

Smokey Jack

$10.89

Smoked turkey and turkey bacon peper jack cheese on toasted marble rye bread. Served with a pickle spear.

Smoked

$5.99

Shaved smoked turey sered on a homemade bun with butter.

Buttered

$5.99

Pieces of white and dark meat served on a homemade bun with butter and miricle whip.

1/2 Sandwich and Soup

$9.99

1/2 a sandwich of your choice served with a bowl of soup of your choice.

Salad Plate

$10.75

Mixed lettuce topped with smoked turkey, sliced turkey, hardboiled egg, tomato and shredded cheese. Includes a side of dressing of your choice.

Stir Fry

$8.78

Salad

$5.99

Pieces of white and dark meat mixed with miracle whip, celery, relish and seasoning salt served on a homemade bun.

Sloppy Tom

$5.99

A sweet flavored barbecued sandwich with pieces of white and dark meat served on a homemade bun. Served warm

Stir Fry *Gluten Free *Vegetarian Option

$8.78

A mix of broccoli, sugar snap peas, red peppers, bean sprouts, water chestnuts served on a bed of wild rice. Includes a dinner roll and side soy sauce(not gluten free) Add sliced turkey for $3.00

Vegetarian Salad Plate *Gluten Free

$8.99

Mixed lettuce topped with hardboiled egg, tomato and shredded cheese. Includes side of dressing of your choice

Gluten Free Dinner

$8.89

Slices of white and dark meat, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetale of the day. Includes a side of cranberries

Vegetarian Grilled Cheese

$6.89

A grilled cheese sandwich made on bread of your choice ( cheese, white, wheat and marble rye) with melted cheddar cheese. Served with a pikle spear.

1/2 Sandwich

$3.75

Drinks

Kids Drink

$2.00

Drink

$2.50

Coffee/Tea

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Niagra Water

$1.50

Core Water

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.50

Body Armor

$2.50

Tea/Sweet

$2.25

Peace Tea

$2.00

Snapple

$2.00

Bottle Pop

$2.50

Lg. Water

$0.50

Monster

$3.00

Can Wine

$5.00

Domestic Beer

$4.00

Budweiser, Bud Light, Bud Light Lime, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, Coors Light, Pabst Blue Ribbon

Premium Beer

$5.00

Dark Horse, Sam Adams, Corona

Dessert

Pie

$3.75

Brownie/Cake

$3.75

Cookie

$2.50

Cake Bomb

$4.99

Cupcake Lg

$1.75

Cupcake Sm

$2.50

2.99 Sweet

$2.99

Side

Side Salad

$3.99

Mixed lettuce with tomaot and shredded cheese

Soup Bowl

$3.75

A hot bowl of our handmade soup. Choose between turkey barley soup and a soup of the day.

Pickle

$1.50

Whole garlic dill pickle.

Chips

$1.75

Choice of Lay's regular, Lay's BBQ, Aunt Vickies Hickory BBQ, Great Lakes Salt and Vinegar Kettle, Great Lakes Regualr Kettle, Great Lakes Parm Ranch Kettle, Graet Lakes Jalapeno Pickled Kettle and Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream.

Cheese

$1.50

Choice of Cheddar, Colby, Swiss or Pepper Jack.

Side Asst.

$1.50

Choice of Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Macaroni Salad and Cottage Cheese.

Side Cranberry

$1.25

Cranberries with apples and oranges.

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Kraft white macaronie and cheese

Side Potato

$2.50

A bowl of our handmade Amish noodles with peas and corrots mixed in.

Side Dressing

$2.50

Scoop of our handmade sage dressing covered in gravy.

Side Roll

$0.75

Handmade Dinner roll with butter.

Side Biscuit

$1.00

Buttermilk biscuit with butter and honey.

Side Veggie

$2.50

A bow of vegtables of your choice. Peas and carrots, corn, green beans, mixed vegetables.

Side Noodle

$2.50

Scoop of our mashed potoatoes covered in gravy.

Side Wild Rice

$2.50

a side of our cooked wild rice.

Side Bun

$1.00

Single handmade sandwich bun.

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Spear of a garlic dill pickle.

Side Gravy

$1.50

TO Go/ Family Style

Dressing pint

$6.99

16oz of handmade sage dressing

Dressing Quart

$11.99

32oz of handmade sage dressing

Potato Pint

$6.99

16oz of mashed potatoes

Potato Quart

$11.99

32oz of mashed potatoes

Noodles Pint

$6.99

16oz of handmade amish noodles with peas and corrots

Noodles Quart

$11.99

32oz of handmade amish noodles with peas and corrots

Slaw Pint

$6.00

16oz of shredded cabbage, shredded corrots in a sweet vinegar juice

Slaw Quart

$11.50

32oz of shredded cabbage, shredded corrots in a sweet vinegar juice

Cranberry Pint

$8.50

16oz of housemadecranberries with apples and oranges

Cranberry Quart

$16.50

32oz of housemadecranberries with apples and oranges

Gravy Pint

$5.99

16oz of handmade gluten free turkey gravy

Gravy Quart

$8.99

32oz of handmade gluten free turkey gravy

Broth Pint

$5.99

16oz of oven roasted turkey broth

Broth Quart

$10.99

32oz of oven raosted turkey broth

Potaot Salad Quart

$11.50

32oz of handmade mustard potoato salad.

Whole Pie

$19.99

handmade whole pie of your choice of flavors. Apple, Blueberry, Rhubarb, Cherry, Banana, Coconut Cream, Peanut Butter Chiffon, Chocolate Cream, Lemon Meringue.

Turkey Salad #

$16.00

Sliced oven roasted turkey with miricle whip, celery, sweet relish and seasonings

Sloppy Tom #

$16.00

Sliced oven roasted turkey coated in a sweet handmade BBQ sauce

Smoked #

$16.00

Thinnly sliced smoked turkey

Sliced Turkey #

$16.00

Sliced oven roasted turkey

1 Dozen Dinner Rolls

$4.80

1 Dozen homemade dinner rolls.

1 Dozen Silver Dollar Buns

$6.00

1 Dozen homemade silver dollar buns.

1 Dozen Sandwich Buns

$8.00

1 Dozen homemade sandwich buns.

Soup Pint

$4.25

Soup Quart

$6.99

Sanchwich, Pie, Drink

$11.50

Dinner, Pie, Drink

$17.00

Hot Bun, Pie Drink

$16.50

Entrée, Pie, Drink

$16.50

Boxed Lunch

$10.99

Cakes Bulk

9inch Cake

$14.99

1/4 Sheet Cake

$23.00

1/2 Sheet Cake

$29.99

Ful Sheet Cake

$42.99

Thanksgiving

TO Go/ Family Style

Dinner for 2

$64.99

2 pounds sliced turkey, pint of mashed potatoes, pint of sage dressing, pint of hubard squash, pint of gravy, a dish of cranberries and 4 dinner rolls

Dinner for 4

$92.99

3 pounds of sliced turkey, quart of mashed potatoes, quart f sage dressing, pint of hubard squash, pint of gravy, dish of cranberries and 6 dinner rolls

Dinner for 6

$203.99

5 pounds of sliced turkey, 2 quarts of mashed potatoes, 2 quarts of dressing, 2 quarts of gravy, 2 quarts of hubard squash, a pint of cranberries, dozen dinner rolls and a whole pie of your choice.

Dinner for 10

$327.99

7 pounds of sliced turkey, 3 quarts of mashed potatoes, 3 quarts of dressing, 3 quarts of gravy, 2 quarts of hubard squash, a quart of cranberries, 1.5 dozen dinner rolls and 2 whole pie of your choice.

Whole Turkey # (price by weight)

$3.49

Carrot Cake Family

$14.29

8x8 pan of our delicious carrot cake topped wit cream cheese frosting.

Cooking Fee

$25.00

Oreo Brownie Family

$14.29

8x8 pan of our brownies topped with butter cream frosting and crushed oreos.

Chocolate Brownie Family

$13.99

8x8 pan of our brownies topped with chocolate butter cream frosting.

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Baby

$2.50

Dish, regular cone, or sugar cone topped with hand dipped ice cream of your choice

Single

$3.50

Dish, regular cone, or sugar cone topped with hand dipped ice cream of your choice

Double

$4.00

Dish, regular cone, or sugar cone topped with hand dipped ice cream of your choice

Triple

$4.50

Dish, regular cone, or sugar cone topped with hand dipped ice cream of your choice

Waffle Single

$4.00

Handmade waffle cone filled with hand dipped ice cream of your choice.

Waffe Double

$5.00

Handmade waffle cone filled with hand dipped ice cream of your choice.

Sundea Single

$4.00

Hand dipped ice cream of your choice topped with 1 topping (extra charge for any more toppings), crushed peanuts, whipped cream and cherry

Sundea Double

$5.00

Hand dipped ice cream of your choice topped with 1 topping (extra charge for any more toppings), crushed peanuts, whipped cream and cherry

Waffle Sundea Single

$4.75

Handmade waffle cone filled with hand dipped ice cream, 1 topping, crushed peanuts, whipped cream and cherry

Waffle Sundea Double

$5.75

Handmade waffle cone filled with hand dipped ice cream, 1 topping, crushed peanuts, whipped cream and cherry

Pint Hand Packed

$4.75

Hand dipped ice cream of your choice

Quart Hand Packed

$6.75

Hand dipped ice cream of your choice

Tin Roof Sundea

$5.50

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, spanish peanuts, whipped cream and cherry

Midnight Sundea

$5.50

chocolate ice cream, marshmellow topping, chocolate topping, chrushed peanuts, whipped cream and cherry

Wishbone Sundea

$5.75

vanilla ice cream, marshmallow butterschotch, crushed peanuts, 1/2 a banana, whipped cream and cherry

Turtle Sundea

$5.50

vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, hot caramel, crushed pecans, whipped cream and a cherry

Supertom Sundea

$20.00

10 scoops of ice cream of your choice, 5 topings of your choice, whipped cream and a cherry. If you eat it in minutes you get your money back and your name on the wall!

Banana Split Sundea

$6.00

vanilla, chocolate, strawberry ice cream, marhsmallow topping on chocolate ice cream, strawberry topping on strawberry ice cream, pineapple topping on vanilla ice cream, 1 banana cutin 1/2, crushed peanuts, whipped cream and cherry

Gobblers Gourmet Sundea

$6.00

vanilla ice cream, butter pecan ice cream, marshmallow topping, hot fudge, crushed peanuts, whipped cream and cherry

Turkeyville Supreme Sundea

$6.00

vanilla ice cream strawberry topping, pineapple topping, cherry topping, crushed peanuts, whipped cream and cherry.

Waffle Cone

$1.00

Empty handmade waffle cone.

Extra Nuts

$0.75

Additonal Nuts to sundea or ice cream

Extra Topping

$0.75

Additional topping and candies for ice cream and sundea

Specialty Sundea

$6.25

Seasonal Sundeas

A La Mode

$1.75

1 small scoop of hand dipped icea cream for top of pie.

Twister

$5.50

Blended hand dipped ice cream with toppings mixed in.

Soda

$4.00

Flavored soda water mixed with ice cream, topped with hand dipped ice cream, whipped cream and cherry

Float

$4.00

Soda of choice with a scoop of hand dipped ice cream, whipped cream and cherry

Malt

$5.00

Milk, hand dipped ice cream of your choice. Blended untill thick and creamy.

Shake

$5.00

Milk, hand dipped ice cream of your choice and malt powder. Blended untill thick and creamy.

Drink

$2.50

Coke, diet coke, sprite, root beer, cherry coke

Bottle Drink

Niagra Bottle Water

$1.50

Smart Water

$2.50

Drink

$2.50

Snacks

Caramel Corn

$6.00

Nut Caramel Corn

$6.50

Cheesy Popcorn

$4.50

Kettle Corn

$4.50

Candied Nuts

$5.00

2 Candied Nuts

$8.50

3 Candied Nuts

$12.00

Fudge

$18.00

Fudge buy 1 get 1/2 Free

$12.00

Caramel Corn Ball

$1.00

Cotton Candy

$2.50

Caramel Apple

$5.00

2.75 Sweet

$2.75

2.50 Sweet

$2.50

2.00 Sweet

$2.00

1.50 sweet

$1.50

1.00 Sweet

$1.00

Popcorn

$2.25

Dinner Theatre

TICKETS

Public $58

$5.30

One Ticket for Dinner, Show and Tax

Theatre Party

$5.30

One Ticket for Dinner, Show and Tax

Group $50

$5.30

One Ticket for Dinner, Show and Tax

Theatre Only

$45.00

One Ticket for Dinner, Show and Tax

Escort Cop

Season Ticket

$5.30

Bus Driver

$15.00

Group $44

$5.30

Manager Ticket

$16.00

Employee Ticket

$24.00

Camper Package

$10.60

Camper Individual

$5.30

Child Show

$41.00

Producer Comp

Cornwell Comp

Family Style

$23.99

Family Style Child

$1.00

Buffet

$20.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Cocktails

Black Russian

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Daquiri

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Kahlua & Cream

$6.00

Long Island

$6.00

Gin & Tonic

$6.00

Screwdriver

$5.50

Manhattan

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Vodka Martini

$6.00

Vodka Tonic

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Virgin Daquiri

$4.75

Drink Special

$5.00

Liquor

Apple Pucker

$3.75

Hot Damn

$3.75

Buttershots

$3.75

Watermelon

$3.75

Peach Schnapps

$3.75

Baileys

$5.50

Amaretto

$5.50

Rum Chata

$5.50

Fireball Whiskey

$5.50

House Rum

$4.25

Bacardi

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Parrot Bay

$5.50

House Tequila

$4.25

Cuervo

$6.00

House Vodka

$4.25

Absolut

$5.50

Titos

$6.00

Vanilla Smirnoff

$5.50

Peach Smirnoff

$5.50

Lemon Smirnoff

$5.50

Caramel Smirnoff

$5.50

Peppermint Smirnoff

$5.50

House Gin

$4.25

Tanqueray

$5.50

House Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Canadian Mist

$6.50

Seagrams

$6.50

House Scotch

$5.00

Dewars

$6.00

Kesslers

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Canadian Club

$6.50

Black Velvet

$6.00

J & B

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Domestic Special

$3.50

Dark Horse

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Premium Special

$4.50

Wine

White Zinfandel

$5.00+

Chardonnay

$5.00+

Pinot Grigio

$5.00+

Reisling

$5.00+

Moscato

$5.00+

Pinot Noir

$5.00+

Merlot

$5.00+

Cabernet

$5.00+

Shiraz

$5.00+

Wine Special

$4.00

Sweet Revenge

$5.00

Sangria

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are committed to homemade & happy. It started with the idea that we would build a place where we would like to take our own family. Food always made the way Grandma used to; starting with real ingredients and preparing dishes using Grandma’s original recipes. When you come to Turkeyville we want every minute to be special & fun!

Location

18935 15 1/2 MILE RD, Marshall, MI 49068

Directions

