Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston 487 Cambridge St
487 Cambridge St
BOSTON, MA 02134
Daily Special
Turkish Breakfast All Day
Menemen (Turkish Egg Dish)
Eggs, tomato, green peppers, and spices cooked in butter served with homemade bread
Gözleme (Turkish Flatbread)
Turkish flatbread recipe stuffed with Ground Beef, Feta Cheese or Spinach
Combo Gözleme
Turkish flatbread recipe stuffed with Ground Beef, Feta Cheese and Spinach
Cold Appetizer
Homemade Dipping Sauce
Homemade Dipping Sauce made with tomatoes, peppers, spices and served with homemade bread
Cacik (Turkish Yogurt)
Yogurt, finely chopped cucumbers, garlic with herbs and spices. Served with homemade bread.
Humus
Mashed chickpeas flavored with garlic, lemon juice and tahini served with pita bread
Baba Ghanoush
Mashed cooked eggplant, olive oil, lemon juice, seasoning and tahini served with pita bread
Ezme Salad
Turkish spicy mashed salad served with homemade bread
Turkish Aubergine (Soslu Patlican)
*New* Fried eggplant dip with bell peppers, tomato, onions and marinara sauce. Served with pita bread.
Stuffed Grape Leaves (Dolma)
Fresh grape leaves stuffed with rice, pine nuts, and fresh herbs served with yogurt dip and bread.
İmam Bayıldı (Stuffed Eggplant)
*New* Vegetarian stuffed baby eggplant
Combo Appetizer (2 items)
Hummus, Dolma, Baba Ghanoush, Ezme Salata, Sigara Borek, Falafel, Mucver, Icli Kofte, Soslu Patlican, served with homemade bread (Choose 2)
Combo Appetizer (4 items)
Hummus, Dolma, Baba Ghanoush, Ezme Salata, Sigara Borek, Falafel, Mucver, Icli Kofte, Soslu Patlican, served with homemade bread (Choose 4)
Combo Appetizer (6 items)
Hummus, Dolma, Baba Ghanoush, Ezme Salata, Sigara Borek, Falafel, Mucver, Icli Kofte, Soslu Patlican and served with homemade bread (Choose 6)
Hot Appetizer
Spinach Pie
Turkish Spinach Pie (Ispanakli Börek) made from phyllo dough with feta cheese, fresh spinach, olive oil, and parsley
Stuffed Cheese Phyllo (Sigara Borek)
Turkish fried phyllo dough with feta cheese and parsley stuffing
Falafel
Mashed chickpeas with celery, parsley, onions, garlic and herbs, served with hummus and shepherd salad.
Turkish Zucchini Pancakes (Mucver)
Homemade Vegetarian Zucchini Fritters served with yogurt dip
Içli Köfte (Turkish Stuffed Meatball)
*New* 3 balls of dough made from a mix of fine bulgur, walnuts, semolina and filled with meat, served with white sauce.
Hot Dürüm (Wraps/Pita)
Chicken Shish Wrap/Pita
Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, hummus with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita sandwich or wrap
Chicken Doner Wrap/Pita
Thin slices of Chicken Doner(Gyro) with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hummus served with yogurt dip/hot sauce
Chicken Kofte Wrap/Pita
Grilled ground chicken patties, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, hummus with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita sandwich or wrap
Chicken Adana Wrap/Pita
Grilled ground chicken skewer, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, hummus served with yogurt dip/hot sauce in a pita sandwich or wrap
Adana Wrap/Pita
Grilled ground lamb skewer, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, hummus with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita or wrap
Doner Wrap/Pita
Thin slices of meat, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, hummus with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita sandwich or wrap
Kofte Wrap/Pita
Grilled ground lamb patties, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, hummus with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita sandwich or wrap
Falafel Wrap/Pita
Falafel, tomatoes, lettuce, hummus, onions with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita sandwich or wrap
Grilled Veggie Wrap/Pita
Eggplant, red pepper, tomato, red onions and lettuce with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita sandwich or wrap
Mixed Gyro Wrap/Pita
*New* Mix of Chicken Doner and Lamb Doner, lettuce, tomato, onions and hummus, served with yogurt dip
Lazuri Dürüm
*New* Choice of wrap served with seasoned french fries, salad and sauce.
Lazuri Bowl
Lazuri Veggie Bowl
Falafel, veggie casserole, hummus, baba ghanoush, ezme, shepherd salad and pita
Lazuri Chicken Bowl
Choice of chicken with hummus, falafel, shredded red cabbage and carrot, french fries, rice, pita and yogurt dip.
Lazuri Lamb Bowl
Choice of lamb with hummus, falafel, shredded red cabbage and carrot, rice, french fries, pita and yogurt dip.
Turkish Pizza
Lahmacun
One round thin piece of dough topped with minced meat and minced vegetables and herbs including onions, tomatoes and parsley, then baked. Served with side of veggies.
Lahmacun (3 Pcs)
Stack of 3 round, thin piece of dough topped with minced meat and minced vegetables and herbs including onions, tomatoes and parsley, then baked. Served with side of veggies.
Cheese Pide
Stuffed dough dish of mozzarella cheese
Veggie Pide
Stuffed dough dish of veggies (green beans, potatoes, zucchini, eggplant, parsley, peppers, carrot and onions), with Mozzarella Cheese.
Spinach Pide (Ispanakli)
Stuffed dough dish of spinach with roasted onions and mozzarella cheese
Kiymali Pide
Stuffed dough dish of ground beef, mozzarella cheese and peppers
Sucuklu Pide
Stuffed dough dish of beef sausage, mozzarella cheese and peppers
Doner Pide
Stuffed dough dish of thin slices of meat (Doner), mozzarella cheese and peppers
Kusbasi Pide
Stuffed dough dish of meat chunks with mozzarella cheese and peppers
Combo Pide
Stuffed dough dish of mozzarella cheese, ground beef, beef sausage, peppers and egg topping.
Entree
Turkish Stuffed Eggplant (Karniyarik)
*New* Stuffed eggplant with meat served with rice and salad
Veggie Casserole
Green beans, peppers, zucchini, onions, eggplant, and seasoning served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread
Falafel Dinner
6 pieces of Falafel served with hummus, shepherd salad, rice and bread.
Turkish Chicken Wings (Kanat Izgara)
*New* 8 pcs of Homemade Turkish chicken wings served with rice, salad and sauces.
Chicken Shish Kebab
Marinated chicken (breast) cubes served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread
Chicken Doner Kebab
Thin Slices of Chicken Doner (Gyro) cooked on a rotisserie, served with rice, salad and homemade bread
Chicken Kofte Kebab
Grilled ground chicken patties served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread
Chicken Adana Kebab
Grilled ground chicken skewers served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread
Chicken Chops
Marinated chicken thighs cooked on char grill served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread
Lazuri Dinner
Choice of Chicken and choice of meze with side of rice and salad.
Chicken Combo Kebab
Chicken Shish Kebab, Chicken Kofte, Chicken Chops, Chicken Adana served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread
Adana Kebab
Grilled ground lamb skewers served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread
Mixed Adana Kebab
1 skewer of both Lamb Adana and Chicken Adana served with rice, salad and homemade bread
Kofte Kebab
Grilled ground lamb patties served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread
Mixed Kofte Kebab
3 pieces of both Chicken Kofte and Lamb Kofte cooked on char grill. Served with rice, salad and homemade bread
Doner Kebab (Gyro)
Thin slices of meat cooked on a rotisserie served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread
Mixed Gyro Kebab
*New* Mix of Chicken Doner and Lamb Doner served with rice, salad and bread.
Beyti Kebab
*New* Turkish dish consisting of ground lamb and wrapped in lavash and topped with tomato sauce and yogurt. Served with rice and salad.
Iskender Kebab
Slices of Doner (Gyro) mixed with tomato sauce over pita bread with yogurt.
Yogurtlu Kebab
Choices of meat mixed with tomato sauce over pita bread with yogurt
Lamb Shish Kebab
Marinated Lamb cubes cooked on char grilled served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread
Lamb Chops
Marinated Lamb Chops cooked on char grill served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread
Combo Kebab
Chicken Shish (1 stick), Kofte (2 pcs), Adana (1 stick), Chicken Kofte (2 pcs) served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread
Lazuri Special
Adana Kebab (1 stick), Chicken Shish (1 stick), Kofte (2 pcs), Chicken Kofte (2 pcs), Chicken Chops (2 sticks), Lamb Shish (1 stick), served with rice, salad and homemade bread
Salads
Mediterranean Salad
Green salad, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, peppers, red onion, olives, feta cheese, oil and vinegar, with an option of protein topping (served with homemade bread)
Greek Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese, Peppers, Greek dressing and served with bread.
Shepherd Salad
(Çoban Salatasi) Tomatoes, feta cheese, onion, pepper, olives, cucumber, parsley in olive oil, vinegar and lemon juice served with bread.
Homemade Burger
Soups
Seafood
Desert
Keskul (Pistachio Pudding)
*New* Turkish pudding with pistachios
Baklava (Pistachio)
Baked pastry of phyllo dough with pistachio and drenched with syrup, served with 3-pieces
Baklava (Walnut)
Baked pastry of phyllo dough with pistachio and drenched with syrup, served with 3-pieces
Cold Baklava (Pistachio)
2 pieces of milky Baklava filled with pistachios served cold (Fistikli Soguk Baklava)
Cold Baklava (Hazelnut)
2 pieces of milky Baklava filled with hazelnuts served cold (Findikli Soguk Baklava)
Kunefe
Homemade sweet pastry with cheese baked between two layers of crispy pastry threads and drizzled with sugar syrup.
Tres Leches Cake
Homemade light and fluffy cake soaked in milk with different flavors, Caramel or Raspberry.
Kazandibi (Milk Pudding)
Homemade Turkish dessert and a type of caramelized milk pudding
Sütlac (Rice Pudding)
Homemade milk-based dessert made with rice and milk. Golden topping and creamy texture
Side Orders
Cold Beverages
Hot Beverages
UTENSILS
COLD APPETIZERS CATER
Cacik (Turkish Yogurt) Cater
Yogurt, finely chopped cucumbers, garlic with herbs and spices cater (10 PEOPLE)
Humus Cater
Homemade hummus made from mashed chickpeas flavored with garlic, lemon juice, tahini Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Baba Ghanoush Cater
Homemade Baba Ghanoush made from mashed cooked eggplant, olive oil, lemon juice, seasoning and tahini Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Ezme Salad Cater
Homemade Turkish spicy mashed salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Turkish Aubergine Cater
Homemade Turkish aubergine made from eggplant, bell peppers, tomato, onions and marinara sauce Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Stuffed Grape Leaves (Dolma) Cater
Homemade grape leaves stuffed with rice, pine nuts, and fresh herbs Cater (10 PEOPLE)
HOT APPETIZERS CATER
Spinach Pie Cater
Homemade Spinach Pie made from phyllo dough with feta cheese, fresh spinach, olive oil, and parsley Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Sigara Borek Cater
Homemade Turkish fried phyllo dough with feta cheese and parsley stuffing Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Falafel Cater
Homemade Falafel made from mashed chickpeas with celery, parsley, onions, garlic and herbs Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Turkish Zucchini Fritters (Mucver) Cater
Homemade Vegetarian zucchini pancakes Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Içli Köfte (Turkish Stuffed Meatball) Cater
Balls of dough made from a mix of fine bulgur, walnuts, semolina and filled with meat Cater (10 PEOPLE)
COLD WRAPS CATER
HOT WRAPS CATER
Chicken Doner Wrap Cater
Chicken Doner, lettuce, tomato, onions, hummus (10 PEOPLE)
Chicken Shish Wrap Cater
Grilled Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, hummus (10 PEOPLE)
Chicken Kofte Wrap Cater
Grilled ground chicken patties, lettuce, tomato, onions, hummus (10 PEOPLE)
Chicken Adana Wrap Cater
Grilled ground chicken skewer, lettuce, tomato, onion, hummus (10 PEOPLE)
Adana Wrap Cater
Grilled ground lamb skewer, lettuce, tomato, onions, hummus (10 PEOPLE)
Kofte Wrap Cater
Grilled ground lamb patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, hummus (10 PEOPLE)
Doner (Gyro) Wrap Cater
Doner (gyro), lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hummus (10 PEOPLE)
Mixed Gyro Wrap Cater
Mix of Chicken Doner and Lamb Doner, lettuce, tomato, onions, hummus (10 PEOPLE)
Falafel Wrap Cater
Homemade falafel, lettuce, tomato, onions, hummus (10 PEOPLE)
Grilled Veggie Wrap Cater
Grilled veggies, lettuce, tomato, onions, hummus (10 PEOPLE)
KEBABS CATER
Chicken Wings Cater
Turkish Chicken wings with seasoning Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Chicken Shish Cater
Grilled Marinated Chicken Cubes made of chicken breast with seasoning Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Chicken Doner Cater
Thin slices of chicken cooked on rotisserie cater (10 PEOPLE)
Chicken Kofte Cater
Grilled Chicken Meatballs made of ground chicken and seasoned Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Chicken Adana Cater
Grilled Chicken Adana Sticks made of ground chicken and seasoned Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Chicken Chops Cater
Marinated Chicken Chops made of chicken thigh and seasoned Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Lamb Adana Cater
Grilled Lamb Adana sticks seasoned with spices Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Lamb Kofte Cater
Grilled ground lamb Turkish meatballs Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Doner (Gyro) Cater
Thin slices of beef cooked on a rotisserie Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Lamb Shish Cater
Grilled Lamb cubes Cater (10 PEOPLE)
KEBAB PACKAGE CATER
Chicken Wings Cater
Turkish Chicken wings with seasoning served with rice and salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Chicken Shish Cater
Marinated Chicken Cubes made of chicken breast served with Rice and Salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Chicken Doner Cater
Thin slices of chicken cooked on a rotisserie served with rice and salad cater (10 PEOPLE)
Chicken Kofte Cater
Grilled Chicken Meatballs made of ground chicken served with Rice and Salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Chicken Adana Cater
Grilled Chicken Adana sticks made of ground chicken served with Rice and Salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Chicken Chops Cater
Marinated Chicken Chops made of chicken thigh served with Rice and Salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Lamb Adana Cater
Grilled Lamb Adana sticks seasoned with spices served with rice and salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Lamb Kofte Cater
Grilled ground lamb Turkish meatballs served with rice and salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Doner (Gyro) Cater
Thin slices of beef cooked on a rotisserie served with rice and salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Lamb Shish Cater
Grilled Lamb cubes served with Rice and Salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)
SOUPS CATER
SALADS CATER
Shepherd Salad Cater
Fresh Shepherd Salad made from tomatoes, feta cheese, green onion, green pepper, olives, cucumber, red onion, parsley in olive oil, vinegar and lemon juice Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Mediterrenan Salad Cater
Fresh green salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, peppers, red onion, olives, feta cheese, oil, vinegar Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Greek Salad Cater
Fresh Greek salad with lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, onions, green peppers, olives, cucumber and Greek dressing Cater (10 PEOPLE)
Spinach Salad Cater
Fresh Spinach Salad with your own choices for toppings Cater (10 PEOPLE):
Mixed Green Salad Cater
Fresh Mixed Green Salad with your own choices for toppings Cater (10 PEOPLE):
SIDE ORDER CATER
DESERTS CATER
Walnut Baklava Tray
Baked pastry of phyllo dough with walnuts tray comes with 72 pieces Cater
Pistachio Baklava Tray
Baked pastry of phyllo dough with pistachio tray comes with 72 pieces Cater
Tres Leches Cake Tray
Homemade light and fluffy cake soaked in milk serves 16 pieces in a tray.
Kazandibi Tray
Rice Pudding Tray
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Delightful Turkish Cafe that serves appetizing mediterranean food.
487 Cambridge St, BOSTON, MA 02134