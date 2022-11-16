Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean
Breakfast & Brunch

Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston 487 Cambridge St

No reviews yet

487 Cambridge St

BOSTON, MA 02134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Doner Wrap/Pita
Lazuri Chicken Bowl
Adana Wrap/Pita

Daily Special

Lamb Stew (Sebzeli Kebab)

Lamb Stew (Sebzeli Kebab)

$15.95

Homemade Turkish Stew mixed with lamb and vegetables served with rice, salad and bread.

Turkish Breakfast All Day

Serving these breakfast items all day!
Menemen (Turkish Egg Dish)

Menemen (Turkish Egg Dish)

$11.95

Eggs, tomato, green peppers, and spices cooked in butter served with homemade bread

Gözleme (Turkish Flatbread)

Gözleme (Turkish Flatbread)

$15.95

Turkish flatbread recipe stuffed with Ground Beef, Feta Cheese or Spinach

Combo Gözleme

$17.95

Turkish flatbread recipe stuffed with Ground Beef, Feta Cheese and Spinach

Cold Appetizer

Homemade Dipping Sauce

$7.95

Homemade Dipping Sauce made with tomatoes, peppers, spices and served with homemade bread

Cacik (Turkish Yogurt)

Cacik (Turkish Yogurt)

$6.50

Yogurt, finely chopped cucumbers, garlic with herbs and spices. Served with homemade bread.

Humus

Humus

$9.50

Mashed chickpeas flavored with garlic, lemon juice and tahini served with pita bread

Baba Ghanoush

Baba Ghanoush

$9.50

Mashed cooked eggplant, olive oil, lemon juice, seasoning and tahini served with pita bread

Ezme Salad

Ezme Salad

$9.50

Turkish spicy mashed salad served with homemade bread

Turkish Aubergine (Soslu Patlican)

Turkish Aubergine (Soslu Patlican)

$9.50

*New* Fried eggplant dip with bell peppers, tomato, onions and marinara sauce. Served with pita bread.

Stuffed Grape Leaves (Dolma)

Stuffed Grape Leaves (Dolma)

$10.95

Fresh grape leaves stuffed with rice, pine nuts, and fresh herbs served with yogurt dip and bread.

İmam Bayıldı (Stuffed Eggplant)

İmam Bayıldı (Stuffed Eggplant)

$11.95

*New* Vegetarian stuffed baby eggplant

Combo Appetizer (2 items)

$13.95

Hummus, Dolma, Baba Ghanoush, Ezme Salata, Sigara Borek, Falafel, Mucver, Icli Kofte, Soslu Patlican, served with homemade bread (Choose 2)

Combo Appetizer (4 items)

$19.95

Hummus, Dolma, Baba Ghanoush, Ezme Salata, Sigara Borek, Falafel, Mucver, Icli Kofte, Soslu Patlican, served with homemade bread (Choose 4)

Combo Appetizer (6 items)

$24.95

Hummus, Dolma, Baba Ghanoush, Ezme Salata, Sigara Borek, Falafel, Mucver, Icli Kofte, Soslu Patlican and served with homemade bread (Choose 6)

Hot Appetizer

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$9.50

Turkish Spinach Pie (Ispanakli Börek) made from phyllo dough with feta cheese, fresh spinach, olive oil, and parsley

Stuffed Cheese Phyllo (Sigara Borek)

Stuffed Cheese Phyllo (Sigara Borek)

$9.50

Turkish fried phyllo dough with feta cheese and parsley stuffing

Falafel

Falafel

$10.95

Mashed chickpeas with celery, parsley, onions, garlic and herbs, served with hummus and shepherd salad.

Turkish Zucchini Pancakes (Mucver)

Turkish Zucchini Pancakes (Mucver)

$10.95

Homemade Vegetarian Zucchini Fritters served with yogurt dip

Içli Köfte (Turkish Stuffed Meatball)

Içli Köfte (Turkish Stuffed Meatball)

$12.95

*New* 3 balls of dough made from a mix of fine bulgur, walnuts, semolina and filled with meat, served with white sauce.

Hot Dürüm (Wraps/Pita)

Chicken Shish Wrap/Pita

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, hummus with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita sandwich or wrap

Chicken Doner Wrap/Pita

Chicken Doner Wrap/Pita

$11.50

Thin slices of Chicken Doner(Gyro) with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hummus served with yogurt dip/hot sauce

Chicken Kofte Wrap/Pita

$11.50

Grilled ground chicken patties, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, hummus with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita sandwich or wrap

Chicken Adana Wrap/Pita

$11.50

Grilled ground chicken skewer, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, hummus served with yogurt dip/hot sauce in a pita sandwich or wrap

Adana Wrap/Pita

Adana Wrap/Pita

$12.50

Grilled ground lamb skewer, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, hummus with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita or wrap

Doner Wrap/Pita

Doner Wrap/Pita

$12.50

Thin slices of meat, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, hummus with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita sandwich or wrap

Kofte Wrap/Pita

Kofte Wrap/Pita

$12.50

Grilled ground lamb patties, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, hummus with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita sandwich or wrap

Falafel Wrap/Pita

Falafel Wrap/Pita

$11.50

Falafel, tomatoes, lettuce, hummus, onions with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita sandwich or wrap

Grilled Veggie Wrap/Pita

$11.50

Eggplant, red pepper, tomato, red onions and lettuce with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita sandwich or wrap

Mixed Gyro Wrap/Pita

$12.50

*New* Mix of Chicken Doner and Lamb Doner, lettuce, tomato, onions and hummus, served with yogurt dip

Lazuri Dürüm

Lazuri Dürüm

$15.95

*New* Choice of wrap served with seasoned french fries, salad and sauce.

Lazuri Bowl

New Lazuri Bowls!!
Lazuri Veggie Bowl

Lazuri Veggie Bowl

$15.95

Falafel, veggie casserole, hummus, baba ghanoush, ezme, shepherd salad and pita

Lazuri Chicken Bowl

Lazuri Chicken Bowl

$15.95

Choice of chicken with hummus, falafel, shredded red cabbage and carrot, french fries, rice, pita and yogurt dip.

Lazuri Lamb Bowl

Lazuri Lamb Bowl

$16.95

Choice of lamb with hummus, falafel, shredded red cabbage and carrot, rice, french fries, pita and yogurt dip.

Turkish Pizza

Lahmacun

Lahmacun

$5.95

One round thin piece of dough topped with minced meat and minced vegetables and herbs including onions, tomatoes and parsley, then baked. Served with side of veggies.

Lahmacun (3 Pcs)

Lahmacun (3 Pcs)

$15.95

Stack of 3 round, thin piece of dough topped with minced meat and minced vegetables and herbs including onions, tomatoes and parsley, then baked. Served with side of veggies.

Cheese Pide

Cheese Pide

$17.95

Stuffed dough dish of mozzarella cheese

Veggie Pide

Veggie Pide

$18.95

Stuffed dough dish of veggies (green beans, potatoes, zucchini, eggplant, parsley, peppers, carrot and onions), with Mozzarella Cheese.

Spinach Pide (Ispanakli)

Spinach Pide (Ispanakli)

$18.95

Stuffed dough dish of spinach with roasted onions and mozzarella cheese

Kiymali Pide

Kiymali Pide

$18.95

Stuffed dough dish of ground beef, mozzarella cheese and peppers

Sucuklu Pide

Sucuklu Pide

$19.95

Stuffed dough dish of beef sausage, mozzarella cheese and peppers

Doner Pide

$19.95

Stuffed dough dish of thin slices of meat (Doner), mozzarella cheese and peppers

Kusbasi Pide

Kusbasi Pide

$20.95

Stuffed dough dish of meat chunks with mozzarella cheese and peppers

Combo Pide

Combo Pide

$22.95

Stuffed dough dish of mozzarella cheese, ground beef, beef sausage, peppers and egg topping.

Entree

Turkish Stuffed Eggplant (Karniyarik)

Turkish Stuffed Eggplant (Karniyarik)

$18.95

*New* Stuffed eggplant with meat served with rice and salad

Veggie Casserole

$18.95

Green beans, peppers, zucchini, onions, eggplant, and seasoning served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread

Falafel Dinner

$18.95

6 pieces of Falafel served with hummus, shepherd salad, rice and bread.

Turkish Chicken Wings (Kanat Izgara)

Turkish Chicken Wings (Kanat Izgara)

$18.95

*New* 8 pcs of Homemade Turkish chicken wings served with rice, salad and sauces.

Chicken Shish Kebab

$19.95

Marinated chicken (breast) cubes served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread

Chicken Doner Kebab

$19.95

Thin Slices of Chicken Doner (Gyro) cooked on a rotisserie, served with rice, salad and homemade bread

Chicken Kofte Kebab

$19.95

Grilled ground chicken patties served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread

Chicken Adana Kebab

$19.95

Grilled ground chicken skewers served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread

Chicken Chops

$19.95

Marinated chicken thighs cooked on char grill served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread

Lazuri Dinner

$20.95

Choice of Chicken and choice of meze with side of rice and salad.

Chicken Combo Kebab

$28.95

Chicken Shish Kebab, Chicken Kofte, Chicken Chops, Chicken Adana served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread

Adana Kebab

Adana Kebab

$20.95

Grilled ground lamb skewers served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread

Mixed Adana Kebab

$20.95

1 skewer of both Lamb Adana and Chicken Adana served with rice, salad and homemade bread

Kofte Kebab

Kofte Kebab

$20.95

Grilled ground lamb patties served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread

Mixed Kofte Kebab

$20.95

3 pieces of both Chicken Kofte and Lamb Kofte cooked on char grill. Served with rice, salad and homemade bread

Doner Kebab (Gyro)

$20.95

Thin slices of meat cooked on a rotisserie served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread

Mixed Gyro Kebab

$20.95

*New* Mix of Chicken Doner and Lamb Doner served with rice, salad and bread.

Beyti Kebab

Beyti Kebab

$21.95

*New* Turkish dish consisting of ground lamb and wrapped in lavash and topped with tomato sauce and yogurt. Served with rice and salad.

Iskender Kebab

Iskender Kebab

$21.95

Slices of Doner (Gyro) mixed with tomato sauce over pita bread with yogurt.

Yogurtlu Kebab

$21.95

Choices of meat mixed with tomato sauce over pita bread with yogurt

Lamb Shish Kebab

$24.95

Marinated Lamb cubes cooked on char grilled served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$31.95

Marinated Lamb Chops cooked on char grill served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread

Combo Kebab

Combo Kebab

$30.95

Chicken Shish (1 stick), Kofte (2 pcs), Adana (1 stick), Chicken Kofte (2 pcs) served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread

Lazuri Special

Lazuri Special

$55.95

Adana Kebab (1 stick), Chicken Shish (1 stick), Kofte (2 pcs), Chicken Kofte (2 pcs), Chicken Chops (2 sticks), Lamb Shish (1 stick), served with rice, salad and homemade bread

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

$10.95

Green salad, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, peppers, red onion, olives, feta cheese, oil and vinegar, with an option of protein topping (served with homemade bread)

Greek Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese, Peppers, Greek dressing and served with bread.

Shepherd Salad

Shepherd Salad

$11.95

(Çoban Salatasi) Tomatoes, feta cheese, onion, pepper, olives, cucumber, parsley in olive oil, vinegar and lemon juice served with bread.

Homemade Burger

Fatma's Burger

$13.50

Homemade burger with two patties, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, ketchup/mayo/mustard served with french fries

Soups

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$6.50

Vegetarian with red lentils and Turkish seasoning, served with homemade bread

Chicken and Lemon Soup

Chicken and Lemon Soup

$6.50

Chicken breast, chicken broth, butter, lemon and served with homemade bread

Turkish Meat Soup (Paca Corbasi)

Turkish Meat Soup (Paca Corbasi)

$7.50

Homemade traditional Turkish soup with meat served with bread.

Seafood

Salmon

Salmon

$20.95

Grilled garlic butter salmon with seasoning served with shepherd salad, rice and homemade bread

Desert

Keskul (Pistachio Pudding)

Keskul (Pistachio Pudding)

$6.75Out of stock

*New* Turkish pudding with pistachios

Baklava (Pistachio)

Baklava (Pistachio)

$6.95

Baked pastry of phyllo dough with pistachio and drenched with syrup, served with 3-pieces

Baklava (Walnut)

Baklava (Walnut)

$6.95

Baked pastry of phyllo dough with pistachio and drenched with syrup, served with 3-pieces

Cold Baklava (Pistachio)

Cold Baklava (Pistachio)

$6.95

2 pieces of milky Baklava filled with pistachios served cold (Fistikli Soguk Baklava)

Cold Baklava (Hazelnut)

$6.95

2 pieces of milky Baklava filled with hazelnuts served cold (Findikli Soguk Baklava)

Kunefe

Kunefe

$9.95

Homemade sweet pastry with cheese baked between two layers of crispy pastry threads and drizzled with sugar syrup.

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$7.50

Homemade light and fluffy cake soaked in milk with different flavors, Caramel or Raspberry.

Kazandibi (Milk Pudding)

Kazandibi (Milk Pudding)

$7.50

Homemade Turkish dessert and a type of caramelized milk pudding

Sütlac (Rice Pudding)

Sütlac (Rice Pudding)

$7.50

Homemade milk-based dessert made with rice and milk. Golden topping and creamy texture

Side Orders

Homemade Plain Yogurt

$6.50

Rice (Pilav)

$6.50

Bulgur Pilav

$6.50

French Fries

$7.50

Chicken Wings (5pcs)

$10.95

Homemade Bread

$1.95

Pita Bread

$1.95

Cold Beverages

Turkish Juice (Meyve Suyu)

Turkish Juice (Meyve Suyu)

$3.75
Turkish Soda (Gazoz)

Turkish Soda (Gazoz)

$3.75
Ayran (Yogurt Drink)

Ayran (Yogurt Drink)

$4.95

Homemade Ayran

$4.95
Salgam Suyu (Turnip Juice)

Salgam Suyu (Turnip Juice)

$3.75

Can Soda

$2.50

Bottle Soda

$3.25

Sarikiz (Mineral Water)

$3.50

Poland Spring Water

$1.50

Hot Beverages

Turkish Coffee

Turkish Coffee

$3.75+
Turkish Tea

Turkish Tea

$1.95

UTENSILS

Utensils for Catering (10 people)

Utensil Set (Fork, Knife, Napkin)

$10.00

COLD APPETIZERS CATER

Cold Appetizers Cater made for 10 people

Cacik (Turkish Yogurt) Cater

$60.00

Yogurt, finely chopped cucumbers, garlic with herbs and spices cater (10 PEOPLE)

Humus Cater

$60.00

Homemade hummus made from mashed chickpeas flavored with garlic, lemon juice, tahini Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Baba Ghanoush Cater

$60.00

Homemade Baba Ghanoush made from mashed cooked eggplant, olive oil, lemon juice, seasoning and tahini Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Ezme Salad Cater

$60.00

Homemade Turkish spicy mashed salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Turkish Aubergine Cater

$60.00

Homemade Turkish aubergine made from eggplant, bell peppers, tomato, onions and marinara sauce Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Stuffed Grape Leaves (Dolma) Cater

$70.00

Homemade grape leaves stuffed with rice, pine nuts, and fresh herbs Cater (10 PEOPLE)

HOT APPETIZERS CATER

Hot Appetizers Cater made for 10 people

Spinach Pie Cater

$60.00

Homemade Spinach Pie made from phyllo dough with feta cheese, fresh spinach, olive oil, and parsley Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Sigara Borek Cater

$60.00

Homemade Turkish fried phyllo dough with feta cheese and parsley stuffing Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Falafel Cater

$60.00

Homemade Falafel made from mashed chickpeas with celery, parsley, onions, garlic and herbs Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Turkish Zucchini Fritters (Mucver) Cater

$60.00

Homemade Vegetarian zucchini pancakes Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Içli Köfte (Turkish Stuffed Meatball) Cater

$75.00

Balls of dough made from a mix of fine bulgur, walnuts, semolina and filled with meat Cater (10 PEOPLE)

COLD WRAPS CATER

Cold Wraps Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Hummus Veggie Wrap Cater

$85.00

Hummus, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (10 PEOPLE)

Turkey Wrap Cater

$85.00

Turkey, hummus, lettuce, tomato, onions (10 PEOPLE)

Tuna Wrap Cater

$85.00

Tuna, hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion (10 PEOPLE)

Grape Leaves Wrap Cater

$85.00

Dolma, hummus, lettuce, tomato, onions (10 PEOPLE)

HOT WRAPS CATER

Hot Wraps Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Chicken Doner Wrap Cater

$85.00

Chicken Doner, lettuce, tomato, onions, hummus (10 PEOPLE)

Chicken Shish Wrap Cater

$85.00

Grilled Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, hummus (10 PEOPLE)

Chicken Kofte Wrap Cater

$85.00

Grilled ground chicken patties, lettuce, tomato, onions, hummus (10 PEOPLE)

Chicken Adana Wrap Cater

$85.00

Grilled ground chicken skewer, lettuce, tomato, onion, hummus (10 PEOPLE)

Adana Wrap Cater

$95.00

Grilled ground lamb skewer, lettuce, tomato, onions, hummus (10 PEOPLE)

Kofte Wrap Cater

$95.00

Grilled ground lamb patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, hummus (10 PEOPLE)

Doner (Gyro) Wrap Cater

$95.00

Doner (gyro), lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hummus (10 PEOPLE)

Mixed Gyro Wrap Cater

$95.00

Mix of Chicken Doner and Lamb Doner, lettuce, tomato, onions, hummus (10 PEOPLE)

Falafel Wrap Cater

$85.00

Homemade falafel, lettuce, tomato, onions, hummus (10 PEOPLE)

Grilled Veggie Wrap Cater

$85.00

Grilled veggies, lettuce, tomato, onions, hummus (10 PEOPLE)

KEBABS CATER

Kebabs Cater made for 10 people served only by meat

Chicken Wings Cater

$85.00

Turkish Chicken wings with seasoning Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Chicken Shish Cater

$90.00

Grilled Marinated Chicken Cubes made of chicken breast with seasoning Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Chicken Doner Cater

$90.00

Thin slices of chicken cooked on rotisserie cater (10 PEOPLE)

Chicken Kofte Cater

$90.00

Grilled Chicken Meatballs made of ground chicken and seasoned Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Chicken Adana Cater

$90.00

Grilled Chicken Adana Sticks made of ground chicken and seasoned Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Chicken Chops Cater

$95.00

Marinated Chicken Chops made of chicken thigh and seasoned Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Lamb Adana Cater

$130.00

Grilled Lamb Adana sticks seasoned with spices Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Lamb Kofte Cater

$130.00

Grilled ground lamb Turkish meatballs Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Doner (Gyro) Cater

$130.00

Thin slices of beef cooked on a rotisserie Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Lamb Shish Cater

$140.00

Grilled Lamb cubes Cater (10 PEOPLE)

KEBAB PACKAGE CATER

Kebabs Package Cater made for 10 people served with Rice and Salad

Chicken Wings Cater

$155.00

Turkish Chicken wings with seasoning served with rice and salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Chicken Shish Cater

$160.00

Marinated Chicken Cubes made of chicken breast served with Rice and Salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Chicken Doner Cater

$160.00

Thin slices of chicken cooked on a rotisserie served with rice and salad cater (10 PEOPLE)

Chicken Kofte Cater

$160.00

Grilled Chicken Meatballs made of ground chicken served with Rice and Salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Chicken Adana Cater

$160.00

Grilled Chicken Adana sticks made of ground chicken served with Rice and Salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Chicken Chops Cater

$165.00

Marinated Chicken Chops made of chicken thigh served with Rice and Salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Lamb Adana Cater

$180.00

Grilled Lamb Adana sticks seasoned with spices served with rice and salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Lamb Kofte Cater

$180.00

Grilled ground lamb Turkish meatballs served with rice and salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Doner (Gyro) Cater

$180.00

Thin slices of beef cooked on a rotisserie served with rice and salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Lamb Shish Cater

$190.00

Grilled Lamb cubes served with Rice and Salad Cater (10 PEOPLE)

SOUPS CATER

Soups Cater made for 10 people

Lentil Soup Cater

$45.00

Vegetarian soup with red lentils and Turkish seasoning Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Chicken and Lemon Soup Cater

$45.00

Chicken breast and lemon soup Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Turkish Meat Soup (Paca Corbasi) Cater

$55.00

Fresh traditional Turkish meat soup cater (10 PEOPLE)

SALADS CATER

Fresh Salads Cater made for 10 people

Shepherd Salad Cater

$70.00

Fresh Shepherd Salad made from tomatoes, feta cheese, green onion, green pepper, olives, cucumber, red onion, parsley in olive oil, vinegar and lemon juice Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Mediterrenan Salad Cater

$60.00

Fresh green salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, peppers, red onion, olives, feta cheese, oil, vinegar Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Greek Salad Cater

$60.00

Fresh Greek salad with lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, onions, green peppers, olives, cucumber and Greek dressing Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Spinach Salad Cater

$60.00

Fresh Spinach Salad with your own choices for toppings Cater (10 PEOPLE):

Mixed Green Salad Cater

$60.00

Fresh Mixed Green Salad with your own choices for toppings Cater (10 PEOPLE):

SIDE ORDER CATER

Rice (Pilav) Cater

$55.00

Fresh Rice Cater (10 PEOPLE)

Bulgur (Pilav) Cater

$55.00

Fresh Bulgur (Pilav) cater (10 PEOPLE)

Pita Bread Cater

$15.00

Grilled Pita (10 PEOPLE)

Homemade Bread Cater

$15.00

Homemade Bread (10 PEOPLE)

DESERTS CATER

Fresh Deserts Cater served by tray

Walnut Baklava Tray

$85.00

Baked pastry of phyllo dough with walnuts tray comes with 72 pieces Cater

Pistachio Baklava Tray

$85.00

Baked pastry of phyllo dough with pistachio tray comes with 72 pieces Cater

Tres Leches Cake Tray

$65.00

Homemade light and fluffy cake soaked in milk serves 16 pieces in a tray.

Kazandibi Tray

$65.00

Rice Pudding Tray

$65.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delightful Turkish Cafe that serves appetizing mediterranean food.

Website

Location

487 Cambridge St, BOSTON, MA 02134

Directions

Gallery
Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston image
Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston image
Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston image

