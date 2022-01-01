Restaurant header imageView gallery

Turks Head Cafe 111 N Church St





111 N Church St

West Chester, PA 19380

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Latte

Coffee

Iced Latte

$4.24

Coffee

$1.89

Latte

$4.24

Cold Brew

$3.77

Americano

$2.83

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$3.77

Espresso

$2.36

Cortado

$3.77

Cuban Coffee

$4.24

Flat White

$4.24

Iced Coffee

$2.83

Macchiato

$4.24

Cappuccino

$4.24

Mocha

$4.24

Tea

Nitro Tea

$3.77

Iced Chai

$4.72

Iced Matcha Latte

$3.77

Matcha

$3.77

Chai

$4.72

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.83

London Fog

$4.27

Tea

$2.12

Dirty Chai

$5.66

Nitro Palmer

$4.24

Lemonade

$2.41

Chaider

$4.72

Smoothies

Summer Strawberry

$5.19

Mellow Mango

$5.19

Harvest Green

$5.19

Perfect Peach

$5.19

Frozen Lemonade

$5.19

Frappes

Vanilla Bean Frappe

$5.66

Caramel Frappe

$5.66

Lamont's Latte

$5.66

Mocha Frappe

$5.66

Chai

$5.66

Cookies & Cream

$5.66

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.66

Matcha Green Tea

$5.66

Orange Cream

$5.66

Refreshers

Dragon Fruit

$3.77

Strawberry Acai

$3.77

Peach Mango

$3.77

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$1.88

Lemonade

$2.50

Body Armor

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.77

Food

Bagels

$2.83

Muffins BB

$3.77

Toast

$2.83

Cliff Bar

$2.36

Autumn's Gold Granola

$2.36

Aunt Kims Gf

$4.24

Aunt Kims Cookies

$2.83

Nature Bakery

$2.36

Biscotti

$2.83

Kirkland Muffin

$2.83

Kind Bar

$2.36

Simply Protein

$2.36

Nature Valley

$2.36

Bueno

$2.36

Banana

$0.94

Aunt Kim Cookies

$2.12

Keto Bar

$2.38

Coffee Beans

Organic Fair Trade Mexican Chiapas Dark Roast

$17.00

Kenya Lenana Dark Roast

$16.00

French Roast Dark Roast

$16.00

Sumatra Mandheling Dark Roast

$16.00

Black Bear Espresso 2 Lbs

$28.00

Water Bottle

$1.89

Tanzania

$16.00

Black Bear 1lb

$16.00

Columbia 1 Lb

$16.00

Ethiopia

$17.00

Guat

$16.00

Merch

Klean Klean 16 Oz Thermos

$29.99

Grey Thc T Shirt

$18.00

Damon Art

$79.99

Tea Bags

Tea Bag

$0.94
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Turks Head Cafe is West Chester's home grown cafe. Our coffee is sourced and roasted from our local, family owned & operated roastery, Turks Head Coffee Roasters. Our sourcing of coffees is focused on finding sustainable farmers whose ethos is conscience of supporting the environment in a positive way. The Cafe is a place to come and get away from the bustle of the world, share ideas, enjoy art & music, while learning new things. Our goal is to unify and give back to our community through coffee, tea and music.

111 N Church St, West Chester, PA 19380

