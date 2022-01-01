Turks Head Cafe 111 N Church St

Restaurant info

Turks Head Cafe is West Chester's home grown cafe. Our coffee is sourced and roasted from our local, family owned & operated roastery, Turks Head Coffee Roasters. Our sourcing of coffees is focused on finding sustainable farmers whose ethos is conscience of supporting the environment in a positive way. The Cafe is a place to come and get away from the bustle of the world, share ideas, enjoy art & music, while learning new things. Our goal is to unify and give back to our community through coffee, tea and music.