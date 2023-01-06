Turmeric Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
An Authentic Indian Gourmet Food focused on North Indian Cuisine & Chef's Special Bengali Cuisine.
11701 124th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
