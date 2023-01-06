Restaurant header imageView gallery

Turmeric Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

11701 124th Avenue Northeast

Kirkland, WA 98034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Malai Paneer Ke Tukde

$17.99

Mouthwatering juicy grilled cottage cheese marinated in ginger, garlic, lemon, Indian spices, and cream with cheese cooked in hot tandoor oven.

Achari Paneer

$17.99

Vegetable Cutlet (2pc)

$10.99Out of stock

5

Mochar Chop (V)

$9.99

Samosa (V)

$9.99

Shahi Malai Kabab

$17.99

Tandoori Chicken

$17.99

Kalmi Kabab

$17.99Out of stock

Lamb Chop

$21.99

Dim er Devil

$12.99

Mangsor Chop

$12.99

Kolkata Style Chili Chicken Dry

$16.99

Kolkata cabin-style fish fry

$12.99

Entree Veg

Milijhuli Sabzi (V GF)

$16.99

Bhindi Masala (V GF)

$17.99

Saag Paneer (V)

$17.99

Paneer Makhanwala (V GF)

$17.99

Chana Masala (V GF)

$16.99

Dal Bukhara (GF)

$17.99

Double Dal Tadka (V GF)

$16.99

Veg Lucknowi Handi (GF)

$17.99

Entree Non-Veg

Nawabi Korma (Lamb/Chicken/Goat)

$17.99

Delhi Style Butter Chicken

$19.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.99

Saag (Lamb, Chicken, Goat)

$17.99

Nali Nihari (Lamb Shank)

$21.99

Jhodpuri Lal Maas

$19.99

Chingrir Malai Curry (GF)

$17.99

Chicken Chap (GF)

$15.99

Dim Tadka (GF)

$14.99

Chef's special

Chef's Special House Salmon Curry (GF)

$24.99

Golabarir Kosha Mangsho (GF)

$21.99

Mach-er-Paturi (GF)

$17.99

Kochi Pathar Jhol (GF)

$19.99

Rice/Biryani

Jeera Rice

$7.99

Barista Pilaf

$10.99

Steam Rice

$6.99

Kachi Biryani (Goat)

$23.99

Kolkata Style Chicken Biryani

$17.99Out of stock

Kolkata Style Mutton Biryani

$19.99

Chaat

Jhal Muri

$7.99

Chur mur

$7.99Out of stock

Breads

Garlic Cheese Naan

$6.99

Kalonji Naan

$5.99

Butter Naan

$4.99

Plain Naan

$3.99

Garlic Naan

$5.99

Rumali Roti

$3.99Out of stock

Tandoori roti

$4.99

Desserts

Gur-er-Rasogolla

$7.99

Gulab Jamun

$7.99

Drinks (Non-Alcoholic)

Sweet/Salty Lassi

$5.99Out of stock

Passion fruit Lassi

$5.99

Thandai Lassi

$5.99

Masala Soda

$4.99

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Soda

$3.99

Extra

Complimentary Fries

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

An Authentic Indian Gourmet Food focused on North Indian Cuisine & Chef's Special Bengali Cuisine.

Website

Location

11701 124th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Serious Pie Totem Lake
orange starNo Reviews
12540 120th ave ne Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Little Grandma's Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,546
12551 116th Avenue Northeast Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Romios Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.7 • 2,012
11422 NE 124th St Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Bungalow at Juanita Beach - 9714 Northeast Juanita Drive
orange starNo Reviews
9714 Northeast Juanita Drive Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Sparrow
orange starNo Reviews
9736 Northeast 120th Pl Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Royal India - Kirkland/Juanita Beach
orange starNo Reviews
9714 Juanita Dr NE Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kirkland

Le Grand Bistro Americain
orange star4.4 • 3,915
2220 CARILLON PT Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Romios Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.7 • 2,012
11422 NE 124th St Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
The Lodge Sports Grille - Kirkland
orange star4.0 • 1,552
107 Lake Street Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Little Grandma's Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,546
12551 116th Avenue Northeast Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Kirkland
orange star4.5 • 1,160
8506 122nd Ave NE Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
COMO
orange star4.4 • 1,021
1270 Carillon Point Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kirkland
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (629 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston