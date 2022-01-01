Restaurant header imageView gallery

Turn 4 Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

16 N MAPLE

East Orwell, OH 44076

APPETIZERS

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$5.99

BROCCOLI & CHEESE BITES

$6.59

LOADED FRIES

$7.49

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.89

ONION RINGS

$5.59

PUB PICKLES

$5.99

SOUP & SALADS

SOUP CUP

$3.29

SOUP BOWL

$4.49

TOSS SALAD

$3.99

SMALL CHICKEN CHEF SALAD

$7.59

LARGE CHICKEN CHEF SALAD

$8.79

SMALL TACO SALAD

$7.29

LARGE TACO SALAD

$7.79

SMALL STEAK SALAD

$9.99

LARGE STEAK SALAD

$15.99

SMALL HAM SALAD

$6.49

LARGE HAM SALAD

$7.49

WRAPS

STEAK WRAP

$8.29

CHICKEN WRAP

$7.89

TACO WRAP

$7.89

BUFFALO WRAP

$8.29

CHICKEN CLUB WRAP

$8.39

BLT WRAP

$7.99

COMBOS

CHICKEN FINGER BASKET

$8.69

SMASHBOWL

$10.99

WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$7.99

6 WINGS

$7.49

12 WINGS

$13.99

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$7.99

CHEESEBURGER

$8.49

BIG BLOCK

$8.59

SWISS BURGER

$8.29

SICILIAN

$9.99

PATTY MELT

$9.59

HANGOVER

$10.29

BBQ BURNOUT

$9.49

FIREWALL

$9.79

SANDWICHES

BLT

$8.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

PHILLY

$9.79

REUBEN

$9.89

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.39

CHICKEN CLUB SUB

$8.59

FISH SAND

$10.29

CLUB SAND

$10.99

ITALIAN

$8.99

DINNER

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$12.99

10OZ RIBEYE

$20.99

1 PIECE FISH

$11.99

2 PIECE FISH

$13.99

SIDES

VEGGIE

$2.99

MASHED POTATO

$2.59

MASHED CHICKEN GRAVY

$2.99

MASHED BROWN GRAVY

$2.99

SWEET POTATO

$2.79

BAKED POTATO

$2.79

COLESLAW

$1.99

COTTAGE CHEESE

$1.99

APPLSAUCE

$1.79

SMALL MAC & CHEESE

$2.59

LARGE MAC & CHEESE

$4.29

CHICKEN BREAST

$4.00

FAJITA CHICKEN

$3.00

STEAK PHIILY MEAT

$3.50

6OZ STEAK

$6.50

10OZ RIBEYE

$14.00

BURGER PATTY

$3.00

FRESH CUT FRIES

$2.50

CRINKLE FRIES

$5.99

SWEET POT FRIES

$5.99

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

BROWN GRAVY CUP

$1.29

BACON

$3.39

2 PIECES BACON

$1.69

DESSERT

NEW YORK CHEESTCAKE

$3.59

CHOC CAKE

$3.99

REESE PB CAKE

$4.99

CARROT CAKE

$4.99

PIE

$3.59

ICE CREAM

$1.00

KIDS LUNCH MENU

KIDS CB

$5.79

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$5.99

KIDS HOTDOG

$4.99

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$4.59

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$4.99

EXTRA DRESSING

1000 ISLAND

$0.55

BBQ

$0.55

FRENCH

MARINARA

$0.55

MAYO

$0.55

RANCH

$0.55

Salsa

$0.55

Sour Cream

$0.55

SPICY MAYO

$0.55

Blue Cheese

$0.55

Italian

$0.55

French

$0.55

Tartar

$0.55

N/A BEVERAGES

PEPSI

$2.99

DIET PEPSI

$2.99

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

7UP

$2.99

ROOTBEER

$2.99

DR PEPPER

$2.99

MT DEW

$2.99

SWEET TEA

$2.99

UNSWEET TEA

$2.99

RASPBERRY TEA

$2.99

COFFEE

$1.49

HOT TEA

$1.49

Hot Cocoa

$1.49

SMALL JUICE

$1.59

LARGE JUICE

$1.99

SMALL MILK

$1.59

LARGE MILK

$1.99

KIDS DRINK

$1.99

REDBULL

$3.00

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST BOWL

$8.99

LUNCH

Cream Chicken Over Biscuits

$7.99

Sloppy Joe W\ Fries

$4.99

Sloppy Joe Fries

$7.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family restaurant available for dine in and take out.

Website

Location

16 N MAPLE, East Orwell, OH 44076

Directions

