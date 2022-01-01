Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Turnabout Pizza

617 Reviews

$$

1000 Main St

Lemont, IL 60439

Pizza

Mini Cheese Pizza 7"

$6.95

10" Small Cheese Pizza

$11.95

10" Small Gluten Cheese

$12.95

10'' Cauliflower Pizza

$12.95

12" Medium Cheese Pizza

$14.95

12" Medium Cauliflower Cheese Pizza

$15.95

14" Large Cheese Pizza

$18.95

14" Large Cheese Gluten Free

$19.95

16" Family Cheese Pizza

$21.95

18" Party Cheese Pizza

$24.25

Salads

Chicken Southwest Salad

$9.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Garden Salad

$8.50

Garden No Cheese

$7.95

Garden Salad Small

$6.25

Chicken Caesar Salad Small

$7.45

Extras

12 Oz Pizza Sauce

$2.00

8 Oz Pizza Sauce

$1.25

Side Dressing

$1.00

Frito Lays

8.5 OZ Ruffles

$5.59

Lays 8 OZ

$4.59

2.5/8 Oz & 3 1/8 Oz

$2.29

1.1/4 OZ

$0.89

Chocolate Chip

$2.15

2 Chocolate Chips

$4.00

Munchos

$2.29

Soda Cans

Coke Can

$1.40

Coke Can Diet

$1.40

Orange Fanta

$1.40

Grape Fanta

$1.40

Sprite

$1.40

Coke Zero

$1.40

Plastic Bottles

Coke 20 OZ

$1.95

Dog N Suds Root Beer 1ltr

$2.05

Dog N Suds Diet

$2.05

Dog N Suds Cream Soda

$2.05

Gatorade 20 OZ

$1.95

Green River

$1.95

Water

$1.75

Pepsi Diet 2 Liter

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.25

Dog N Suds Black Cherry

$1.85

Coke 2 Liter

$2.95

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$2.95

Sprite 2 Liter

$2.95

Honest Tea

$2.39

Glass Bottles

Dog N Suds

$1.65

Green River

$1.85

Sandwiches

Bosco Sticks (3)

$5.95

Italian Beef Sandwich

$7.50

Italian Beef & Cheese

$7.95

Hot Dog w/ The Works

$2.89

Beef and Sausage Combination Sandwich

$8.75

Meatball Sandwich

$6.95

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$5.95

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$7.75

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.95

Polish Sausage Sandwich

$4.75

Chili Dog

$2.65

Chili W/ Crackers

$3.75

Cheese Dog

$2.75

Chili Cheese Dog

$2.95

Garlic Bread

$2.45

Garlic Bread W/cheese

$3.45

Extra Peppers

$0.85

Extra Cheese

$0.85

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.95

Mostaccioli

Mostaccioli

$7.95+

Mostaccioli

Mostaccoili with Marina Sauce Full Tray

$49.00

Mostaccoli with Marina Sauce Half tray

$28.00

Italian Beef

Italian Beef Per Pound

$12.95

Garden Salad Full Tray

Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, with Cucumbers and Tomatoes

Garden Salad Full Tray

$45.00

Garden Salad Half Tray

$25.00

Utensils

Utensils (per person)

$1.25

Southwest\ Ceasar Chicken Full Tray

Southwest Chicken Full Tray

$55.00

Ceasar Chicken Full Tray

$55.00

Southwest Half Tray

$35.00

Chicken Ceasar Half Tray

$35.00

Cicken Southwest Hald Tray

$35.00

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread Full Tray

$28.95

Garlic Bread Half Tray

$15.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Making awesome Pizza for over 40 years.! If your order is time sensitive, please validate delivery and pick up times by calling 630-257-2275. Thank you!!

Location

1000 Main St, Lemont, IL 60439

Directions

