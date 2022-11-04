Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

2,467 Reviews

$$

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall

Salem, MA 01970

ALLERGY ALERT

Allergy Alert

Pick the allergen here and also on the menu item you order that it applies to.

Daily Specials 2022

Clams Casino

Clams Casino

$16.00

Oven Roasted Cherrystone clams (6) with casino butter and crispy bacon.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$32.00

1/4 lb fresh local lobster: Maine style with mayo and celery. Choice of 2 sides

Lobster Pie

Lobster Pie

$55.00

1/2 pound Fresh picked Lobster Meat with butter and crumb topping (served with two sides)

Pasta Special

Pasta Special

$25.00

Swordfish and Sweet Italian Sausage in garlic scampi sauce with sundried tomatoes and spinach. Finished with Parmesan Cheese and fresh Ricotta. Tossed with linguini

Jumbo Scallops

Jumbo Scallops

$35.00

Grilled U-10 Scallops with house made Tzatziki sauce, crispy falafel, hummus, and Kalamata olives. Served with roasted Asparagus.

Soups & Salads

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$8.00+

Classic New England Style Gluten-Free if served without oyster crackers.

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$10.00+

GF: Award Winning Turner's Recipe with a lobster meat garnishGluten free when served without oyster crackers

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce with croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese, and Turner's Caesar dressing. No anchovies.

Crunch Salad

Crunch Salad

$10.00

Shredded super vegetable blend, carrots Bleu cheese, craisins, spiced pecans and poppy seed vinaigrette. GF

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.00

Fresh Field Lettuce with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and red bell peppers. Served with Balsamic vinaigrette. GF

Lo Mein & Vegetable Salad

Lo Mein & Vegetable Salad

$10.00

Served cold with spicy Thai peanut vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$10.00

Fresh field Lettuce blend with roasted golden beets, apples, toasted pumpkin seeds, and goat cheese. Lightly tossed in homemade Raspberry vinaigrette. GF

Apps

Include Plastic Utensils

Click here to indicate the number of plastic utensil packets you need.

Shrimp Cocktail App Togo

Shrimp Cocktail App Togo

$15.00

4 Wild Jumbo Gulf Shrimp with Turner's Cocktail Sauce

Tuna Sashimi App

Tuna Sashimi App

$17.50

Rare Yellowfin Tuna pan seared with black and white sesame seeds, served with pickled ginger, wasabi, and soy sauce (GF).

Baked Mac & Cheese App

Baked Mac & Cheese App

$10.00

Orecchiette Pasta, Creamy Cheddar, Asiago and Gruyere Cheese Sauce, Panko Crumbs

Calamari App

Calamari App

$12.95

Point Judith Rhode Island Calamari rings and tentacles, fried or buffalo

Asian Nachos

Asian Nachos

$18.00

Tuna Sashimi, Asian Slaw, Wasabi aioli, Candied Ginger, Scallions and Wonton Crisps GF if served on a cucumber

Crab Cake App

Crab Cake App

$17.00

Local Jonah crab cake blended with seasoned crumbs, a hint of dijon, served with crunchy Napa Slaw and remoulade sauce.

Fish Cakes

Fish Cakes

$9.50+

Nana Turner's secret recipe with Salt Cod, potatoes, pork, butter, onions. Served with home-made piccalilli and baked beans: 1 -$9.50 2-$13.75

Fried Chicken Fingers App

Fried Chicken Fingers App

$8.75

Fried crispy chicken tenders served with creamy Ranch and BBQ dipping sauces. Available Buffalo style with creamy bleu cheese dressing.

Medium Shrimp App

Medium Shrimp App

$12.50

Wild Gulf shrimp golden fried, buffalo, or baked

Mussels App

Mussels App

$16.00

CHOOSE YOUR PREP: Provencal: steamed in white wine & scampi butter w/ fresh basil & vine ripe tomatoes. Belgium Style: Steamed with shallots, leeks, Dijon honey mustard in a beer cream broth. (served with a piece of grilled Ciabatta bread)

Oysters Rockefella (4)

Oysters Rockefella (4)

$16.00

Oysters, spinach, cheese and bacon

Pretzel

Pretzel

$8.00

Fresh baked Bavarian Pretzel with honey mustard dipping sauce

Scallops App

Scallops App

$17.50

Fresh local sea scallops golden fried, buffalo, or baked

Scallops and Bacon

Scallops and Bacon

$18.00

Fresh local sea scallops wrapped in Bacon and served with a honey soy dipping sauce

Stuffed Clams (2)

Stuffed Clams (2)

$9.00

Sea clams, scallops, bacon, lobster stock, cream, onion, garlic, celery, butter, cracker crumbs, sherry wine, Parmesan, parsley

Entrees

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$27.00

Wild shrimp, seafood vegetable stuffing finished with lobster basil cream sauce and served with two sides

Crab Cakes Dinner

Crab Cakes Dinner

$32.00

Oven roasted Jonah Crab Cakes served with Remoulade sauce and your choice of two sides. Seasonings dijon mustard, parsley, and Old Bay.

Finnan Haddie

Finnan Haddie

$26.00

House smoked Haddock baked in a pearl onion au gratin sauce and your choice of 2 sides. GF

Fish Cakes

Fish Cakes

$9.50+

Nana Turner's secret recipe with Salt Cod, potatoes, pork, butter, onions. Served with home-made piccalilli and baked beans: 1 -$9.50 2-$13.75

Fish N Chips w/Fries & Slaw

Fish N Chips w/Fries & Slaw

$23.00

Pub Style Beer battered local haddock served with French fries and coleslaw (no substitutions)

Haddock Piccata Dinner

Haddock Piccata Dinner

$26.50

Wild Atlantic Haddock pan seared with butter, lemon, tomato, garlic, and capers served over linguini

Hake Marsala Dinner

Hake Marsala Dinner

$24.00

Local Gloucester Hake (lovely mild white fish) pan seared with wild mushrooms and prosciutto and served with mashed potatoes and garlic spinach

Linguine & Clams

Linguine & Clams

$22.00

Chopped Clams and Cherrystones in garlic, wine , and basil butter tossed with linguini

Med Shrimp Plate

Med Shrimp Plate

$24.00

Wild Gulf Shrimp Fried or baked served with two sides

Mussels & Calamari Fra Diavolo

Mussels & Calamari Fra Diavolo

$23.50

Mussels and Calamari tossed in Spicy red sauce served over linguini

NE Haddock Dinner

NE Haddock Dinner

$26.00

Wild Atlantic Haddock Fried or baked served with two sides

Salmon Pasta

Salmon Pasta

$17.00

With Penne, Cream, Peas and Dill

Scallops Dinner

Scallops Dinner

$35.50

Local all natural wild sea scallops: Fried or baked served with two sides

Grilled Salmon Dinner

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$29.00

Grilled Salmon with Korean Koji BBQ glaze. Served with stir fry veggies and Jasmine Rice.

Seafood Medley Entree

Seafood Medley Entree

$36.00

Local haddock fillet, Wild 21/25 shrimp, and local sea scallops cooked your way with a choice of 2 sides. No substitutions.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Medium wild gulf shrimp tossed with linguini, butter, white wine, garlic, plum tomatoes, crushed red pepper and fresh basil. You can add extra proteins if you choose.

Surf ‘N Turf

Surf ‘N Turf

$35.00

5 oz Tenderloin tail with port wine Demi, 3 Baked Stuffed Shrimp, and choice of 2 sides

Swordfish Dinner

Swordfish Dinner

$36.00

Clear-cut grilled swordfish steak with sweet red onion jam and port wine demi-glace. Served with mash potatoes and roasted asparagus.

Chicken Marsala Dinner

Chicken Marsala Dinner

$23.00

Sautéed Chicken breasts in Marsala cream with wild mushrooms and prosciutto, served over pasta.

Tuna Sashimi Dinner

Tuna Sashimi Dinner

$36.00

Seared Rare Yellowfin Tuna served with a cold Lo mein noodle with Thai peanut dressing salad. GF

Chicken Piccata Dinner

Chicken Piccata Dinner

$22.00

White wine, butter, lemon, garlic, tomatoes and capers, served over pasta

Twin Tenderloin

Twin Tenderloin

$35.00

Tenderloin tails chargrilled to your preferred temperature served with Port wine demi-glace served with choice of two sides. GF

5 OZ Tenderloin

5 OZ Tenderloin

$23.00

Tenderloin tail chargrilled to your preferred temperature and served with Port wine demi-glace served with choice of two sides. GF

Sandwiches

Burger

Burger

$16.00

Fresh ground prime beef, Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles with choice of cheese Add bacon for $1.50. Choice two sides

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$17.50

Broiled or fried local haddock, cheese, served on a griddled Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato Choice two sides

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with melted cheese and bacon on griddled Brioche roll with chipotle mayonnaise. Served with two sides.

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$13.00

Chargrilled, with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce. Choice of 2 sides.

Tuna Burger

Tuna Burger

$16.00

Diced Yellowfin Tuna, seasoned and topped with Napa Slaw and Wasabi Aioli on a Griddle Bun. Choice of 2 sides

Kids - includes 1 side & Hoodsie

All Kid's meals served with carrots and ranch dipping sauce, choice of one side and a hoodie.
Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$10.00

6oz Grilled hamburger on griddled brioche bun. Served with and choice of one side.

Kid Chicken

Kid Chicken

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast served with choice of one side.

Kid Chicken Fingers

Kid Chicken Fingers

$10.00

3 Fried chicken tenders served with choice of one side.

Kid Fish Sticks

Kid Fish Sticks

$12.00

Fried Local Haddock fish sticks served with choice of one side.

Kid Haddock

Kid Haddock

$12.00

Baked or Fried Local Haddock fillet served with choice of one side.

Kid Mac n Cheese

Kid Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese served with choice of one side dish.

Kid Pasta

Kid Pasta

$8.00

Linguini or Penne with butter or marinara. Served with a choice of one side dish.

Kid Pizza

Kid Pizza

$10.00

Individual Cheese Pizza served with choice of one side dish.

Kid Salmon

Kid Salmon

$10.00

Grilled Salmon Tips served a choice of one side dish.

Beverages

Troegs Can

Troegs Can

$8.00

Sunshine Pilsner by Troeg's Brewing (Hershey, PA) is a deceptive complex pilsner is all about the tightrope walk of two-row barley, zesty Saaz hops and lager yeast. ABV: 4.5%

Sip of Sunshine

Sip of Sunshine

$9.50

Lawson's Sip of Sunshine IPA ( Waitsfield, VT) This lupulin-laden India Pale Ale is packed with juicy tropical fruit character, bright floral aromas and delectable layers of hop flavor. ABV: 8%

Budweiser

Budweiser

$5.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.00
Downeast Cider

Downeast Cider

$7.00

Massachusett's Downeast Cider House has humble beginnings in Bates College dormitory, the results of freshly pressed local apples is perfectly sweet with just enough tart. ABV 5.1%

WHITE WINES BY THE BOTTLE

BTL Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

BTL Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$32.00

Marlborough, New Zealand. Slightly effervescent, with a fruity aroma & a hint of sweet and green apple-like taste.

Prosecco

Prosecco

$12.00+

Zonin Proseccos. Italy, with fine effervescence and fruity taste. Pairs well with Seafood.

BTL Riesling

BTL Riesling

$36.00

Schlink Haus 2018 Dry Riesling: Germany’s finest white varietal. Well balanced and slightly fruity, semi-dry.

BTL Chardonnay

BTL Chardonnay

$30.00

B.V Coastal 2019 Chardonnay, CA. Juicy tropical fruit & green pears with elements of pineapple & red apple, complemented by toasty oak & vanilla. $1/btl donated to "Save Our Oceans."

Chardonnay 2

Chardonnay 2

$9.95+

Kendall Jackson 2019 Chardonnay, CA Tropical flavors of pineapple, mango, and papaya with citrus notes with a hint of toasted oak in the finish.

RED WINES BY THE BOTTLE

BTL Pinot Noir

BTL Pinot Noir

$34.00

Pozzan Vineyards, Dante Pinot Noir 2017 Sonoma, CA. Layered palate of candied cherry, lightly roasted coffee, vanilla bean & delicate oak.

BTL Cab Sauvignon

BTL Cab Sauvignon

$34.00

Sterling Cabernet Sauvignon (2019) Central Coast Cabernet offers rich black fruit flavors with hints of toffee and chocolate from the toasty oak.

1/2 btl Côtes Du Rhone, E. Guigal

1/2 btl Côtes Du Rhone, E. Guigal

$24.00

2017 Rhone Valley, France. Aged 2 yr, full-bodied, rich aromatic fresh fruits, red berries & spices & smooth tannins.

BTL Red Blend

BTL Red Blend

$40.00

Cline Vineyards, 2018 Black Cashmere, Sonoma, CA. Full-bodied flavors of cherries, raspberries, chocolate and hints of cracked black pepper and plums from a blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvedre.

Desserts

Chocolate Ganache tort with pecan crust and carmel drizzle
Chocolate Torte

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Homemade flourless chocolate cake, pecan crust, and homemade caramel drizzle (gluten free). GF

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Classic Key Lime Pie with graham cracker crust. Served with whipped cream and key lime sauce.

Sides & Sauces

Rolls (Bag of 6)

Rolls (Bag of 6)

$5.00Out of stock

6 Parbaked dinner rolls to reheat at home

Include Plastic Utensils

Click here to indicate the number of plastic utensil packets you need.

Baked Potato Side

Baked Potato Side

$5.50
Coleslaw Side

Coleslaw Side

$3.00
Daily Vegetable Side

Daily Vegetable Side

$3.50

Roasted Butternut Squash, seasoned with olive oil, salt and pepper.

French Fries Side

French Fries Side

$5.00
Daily Potato Side

Daily Potato Side

$5.00

Mashed Idaho potatoes with butter, milk, salt and white pepper.

Jasmine Rice w-lemon butter

Jasmine Rice w-lemon butter

$4.50
Parmesan Risotto Cake

Parmesan Risotto Cake

$4.50
Spinach & Garlic Side

Spinach & Garlic Side

$4.50
Asparagus Side

Asparagus Side

$8.00

Roasted Asparagus seasoned with salt and pepper.

Ketchup side

Ketchup side

Extra Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

Extra Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50
Extra Cheese

Extra Cheese

$0.50
Extra Demi Glaze

Extra Demi Glaze

$0.50
Extra Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

Extra Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Extra Lobster Basil Cream

$1.95+
Extra Remoulade

Extra Remoulade

$0.50
Extra Tartar Sauce

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.50

*MA Food Notices

* CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOOD BORNE ILLNESS. BEFORE PLACING YOUR ORDER, PLEASE INFORM YOUR SERVER IF A PERSON IN YOUR PARTY HAS A FOOD ALLERGY.

Online Sfd Mkt

RAW & COOK AT HOME

RAW & COOK AT HOME

SCROLL DOWN FOR THE TAKEOUT MENU

HOURS:

HOURS:

Fish Market, Takeout, & Onsite Dining Tues/Wed/Thur 4-9; Friday - Sunday 12-9 Closed Mondays Pre-order and schedule your curbside pick-up time.

Icelandic Haddock 8.5 0z Portion Mkt

Icelandic Haddock 8.5 0z Portion Mkt

$10.00

Sold approx 8.5 oz skinless portions, the freshest, long-line Icelandic haddock, a flaky white fish that is mild in flavor. Less recognizable than its more famous cousin the cod, haddock is the preferred species among most New Englanders.

Local Haddock Mkt

Local Haddock Mkt

$13.99Out of stock

Sold in 1 lb increments; Fresh off the Day Boats in Gloucester, these local haddock fillets are smaller (apprx 3/4 lb each) than their Icelandic cousins, yet share the same mild, flakey and craveable fresh white fish flavor and texture

Salmon Atlantic 8.5 oz Portion Mkt

Salmon Atlantic 8.5 oz Portion Mkt

$10.00

Sold in approx 8.5 oz skinless protions. Universally regarded as one of the world's healthiest food sources, due to its high content of Omega 3 fatty acids. Our fresh North Atlantic salmon fillets are harvested in the Bay of Fundy, where dramatic tide changes and pristine waters provide optimum conditions for raising the highest quality salmon.

Swordfish Clearcut Portion Mkt

Swordfish Clearcut Portion Mkt

$16.00

Appr 8.50 oz clearcut portion of Fresh Swordfish - grill ready

Scallops Mkt

Scallops Mkt

$33.99

Sold in 1 lb packs: Our classic New England sea scallops are firm, succulent and delicious. Here at our Salem location we remove the muscle for your convenience. All natural, dry packed with no water or preservatives added.

Oysters Mkt

Oysters Mkt

$1.55

$1.55 each unshucked Patriots Pride from Duxbury, MA. Fish Market Item only

Bkd Stuffed Shrimp each Mkt

Bkd Stuffed Shrimp each Mkt

$3.99

Premium wild jumbo shrimp with our legendary seafood vegetable stuffing We suggest 2 shrimp per person as an appetizer or 4-5 per person as an entrée. We also highly recommend purchasing Turner’s famous lobster basil cream sauce to finish off these delicacy.

Clam Chowder 1/2 gal Mkt

Clam Chowder 1/2 gal Mkt

$38.00

Turner's Awarding Clam Chowder with fresh minced clams. Sold in 1/2 Gal Sealed bags

Crab Cake Mkt

Crab Cake Mkt

$6.50

Local Jonah crab cake to be cooked at home!

Fishcakes Mkt

Fishcakes Mkt

$2.00

Nana Turner's secret recipe with Salt cod, potatoes, butter, onions. Allergens: Fish, milk (butter), wheat and eggs. Cross contamination risk for shellfish, soy and tree nuts from oil.

Lobster Bisque 1/2 gal Mkt

Lobster Bisque 1/2 gal Mkt

$48.00

Award Winning Turner's Recipe with a lobster meat garnish Gluten free when served without oyster crackers

Lobster Risotto Cake Mkt

Lobster Risotto Cake Mkt

$6.00

Panko crusted parmesan risotto cake with local lobster and fresh basil.

Oyster Rockefeller Mkt

Oyster Rockefeller Mkt

$3.00

Oysters, spinach, cheese and bacon

Scallop n Bacon Skewer

$12.00
Shrimp Cocktail Mkt

Shrimp Cocktail Mkt

$31.99

Jumbo (U/15) wild brown Mexican shrimp harvested out of the Sea of Cortez cooked shell on in our flavored bouillon, shock in an ice bath to chill quickly, then peeled and deveined. We recommend also purchasing our special Cocktail sauce to finish off this treat.

Stuffed Clams Mkt

Stuffed Clams Mkt

$2.50

Sea clams, scallops, bacon, lobster stock, cream, onion, garlic, celery, butter, cracker crumbs, sherry wine, Parmesan, parsley

8 oz Breadcrumbs Mkt

8 oz Breadcrumbs Mkt

$2.50

Buttered breadcrumbs are the perfect topping for baked seafood.

Cocktail Sauce Mkt

Cocktail Sauce Mkt

$0.95+

A zesty combination of tomato sauce, celery salt, Heinz chili and fresh horseradish.

Remoulade Mkt

Remoulade Mkt

$0.95+

Creamy, homemade and flavored with lemon, fresh tarragon and capers.

Honey Soy Sauce MKt

Honey Soy Sauce MKt

$2.00+

A sweet and savory combination that goes great with our bacon wrapped scallops.

Lemon Mkt

Lemon Mkt

$0.95
Cherrystones Mkt

Cherrystones Mkt

$0.85

Local hardshell Cherrystone Clams

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Anything Fresher Still Swims!

Website

Location

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem, MA 01970

Directions

Gallery
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall image
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall image
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall image
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall image

