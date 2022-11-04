Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall
Salem, MA 01970
ALLERGY ALERT
Daily Specials 2022
Clams Casino
Oven Roasted Cherrystone clams (6) with casino butter and crispy bacon.
Lobster Roll
1/4 lb fresh local lobster: Maine style with mayo and celery. Choice of 2 sides
Lobster Pie
1/2 pound Fresh picked Lobster Meat with butter and crumb topping (served with two sides)
Pasta Special
Swordfish and Sweet Italian Sausage in garlic scampi sauce with sundried tomatoes and spinach. Finished with Parmesan Cheese and fresh Ricotta. Tossed with linguini
Jumbo Scallops
Grilled U-10 Scallops with house made Tzatziki sauce, crispy falafel, hummus, and Kalamata olives. Served with roasted Asparagus.
Soups & Salads
Clam Chowder
Classic New England Style Gluten-Free if served without oyster crackers.
Lobster Bisque
GF: Award Winning Turner's Recipe with a lobster meat garnishGluten free when served without oyster crackers
Caesar
Crisp Romaine lettuce with croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese, and Turner's Caesar dressing. No anchovies.
Crunch Salad
Shredded super vegetable blend, carrots Bleu cheese, craisins, spiced pecans and poppy seed vinaigrette. GF
Garden Salad
Fresh Field Lettuce with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and red bell peppers. Served with Balsamic vinaigrette. GF
Lo Mein & Vegetable Salad
Served cold with spicy Thai peanut vinaigrette
Harvest Salad
Fresh field Lettuce blend with roasted golden beets, apples, toasted pumpkin seeds, and goat cheese. Lightly tossed in homemade Raspberry vinaigrette. GF
Apps
Shrimp Cocktail App Togo
4 Wild Jumbo Gulf Shrimp with Turner's Cocktail Sauce
Tuna Sashimi App
Rare Yellowfin Tuna pan seared with black and white sesame seeds, served with pickled ginger, wasabi, and soy sauce (GF).
Baked Mac & Cheese App
Orecchiette Pasta, Creamy Cheddar, Asiago and Gruyere Cheese Sauce, Panko Crumbs
Calamari App
Point Judith Rhode Island Calamari rings and tentacles, fried or buffalo
Asian Nachos
Tuna Sashimi, Asian Slaw, Wasabi aioli, Candied Ginger, Scallions and Wonton Crisps GF if served on a cucumber
Crab Cake App
Local Jonah crab cake blended with seasoned crumbs, a hint of dijon, served with crunchy Napa Slaw and remoulade sauce.
Fish Cakes
Nana Turner's secret recipe with Salt Cod, potatoes, pork, butter, onions. Served with home-made piccalilli and baked beans: 1 -$9.50 2-$13.75
Fried Chicken Fingers App
Fried crispy chicken tenders served with creamy Ranch and BBQ dipping sauces. Available Buffalo style with creamy bleu cheese dressing.
Medium Shrimp App
Wild Gulf shrimp golden fried, buffalo, or baked
Mussels App
CHOOSE YOUR PREP: Provencal: steamed in white wine & scampi butter w/ fresh basil & vine ripe tomatoes. Belgium Style: Steamed with shallots, leeks, Dijon honey mustard in a beer cream broth. (served with a piece of grilled Ciabatta bread)
Oysters Rockefella (4)
Oysters, spinach, cheese and bacon
Pretzel
Fresh baked Bavarian Pretzel with honey mustard dipping sauce
Scallops App
Fresh local sea scallops golden fried, buffalo, or baked
Scallops and Bacon
Fresh local sea scallops wrapped in Bacon and served with a honey soy dipping sauce
Stuffed Clams (2)
Sea clams, scallops, bacon, lobster stock, cream, onion, garlic, celery, butter, cracker crumbs, sherry wine, Parmesan, parsley
Entrees
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Wild shrimp, seafood vegetable stuffing finished with lobster basil cream sauce and served with two sides
Crab Cakes Dinner
Oven roasted Jonah Crab Cakes served with Remoulade sauce and your choice of two sides. Seasonings dijon mustard, parsley, and Old Bay.
Finnan Haddie
House smoked Haddock baked in a pearl onion au gratin sauce and your choice of 2 sides. GF
Fish Cakes
Nana Turner's secret recipe with Salt Cod, potatoes, pork, butter, onions. Served with home-made piccalilli and baked beans: 1 -$9.50 2-$13.75
Fish N Chips w/Fries & Slaw
Pub Style Beer battered local haddock served with French fries and coleslaw (no substitutions)
Haddock Piccata Dinner
Wild Atlantic Haddock pan seared with butter, lemon, tomato, garlic, and capers served over linguini
Hake Marsala Dinner
Local Gloucester Hake (lovely mild white fish) pan seared with wild mushrooms and prosciutto and served with mashed potatoes and garlic spinach
Linguine & Clams
Chopped Clams and Cherrystones in garlic, wine , and basil butter tossed with linguini
Med Shrimp Plate
Wild Gulf Shrimp Fried or baked served with two sides
Mussels & Calamari Fra Diavolo
Mussels and Calamari tossed in Spicy red sauce served over linguini
NE Haddock Dinner
Wild Atlantic Haddock Fried or baked served with two sides
Salmon Pasta
With Penne, Cream, Peas and Dill
Scallops Dinner
Local all natural wild sea scallops: Fried or baked served with two sides
Grilled Salmon Dinner
Grilled Salmon with Korean Koji BBQ glaze. Served with stir fry veggies and Jasmine Rice.
Seafood Medley Entree
Local haddock fillet, Wild 21/25 shrimp, and local sea scallops cooked your way with a choice of 2 sides. No substitutions.
Shrimp Scampi
Medium wild gulf shrimp tossed with linguini, butter, white wine, garlic, plum tomatoes, crushed red pepper and fresh basil. You can add extra proteins if you choose.
Surf ‘N Turf
5 oz Tenderloin tail with port wine Demi, 3 Baked Stuffed Shrimp, and choice of 2 sides
Swordfish Dinner
Clear-cut grilled swordfish steak with sweet red onion jam and port wine demi-glace. Served with mash potatoes and roasted asparagus.
Chicken Marsala Dinner
Sautéed Chicken breasts in Marsala cream with wild mushrooms and prosciutto, served over pasta.
Tuna Sashimi Dinner
Seared Rare Yellowfin Tuna served with a cold Lo mein noodle with Thai peanut dressing salad. GF
Chicken Piccata Dinner
White wine, butter, lemon, garlic, tomatoes and capers, served over pasta
Twin Tenderloin
Tenderloin tails chargrilled to your preferred temperature served with Port wine demi-glace served with choice of two sides. GF
5 OZ Tenderloin
Tenderloin tail chargrilled to your preferred temperature and served with Port wine demi-glace served with choice of two sides. GF
Sandwiches
Burger
Fresh ground prime beef, Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles with choice of cheese Add bacon for $1.50. Choice two sides
Fish Sandwich
Broiled or fried local haddock, cheese, served on a griddled Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato Choice two sides
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast with melted cheese and bacon on griddled Brioche roll with chipotle mayonnaise. Served with two sides.
Salmon Burger
Chargrilled, with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce. Choice of 2 sides.
Tuna Burger
Diced Yellowfin Tuna, seasoned and topped with Napa Slaw and Wasabi Aioli on a Griddle Bun. Choice of 2 sides
Kids - includes 1 side & Hoodsie
Kid Burger
6oz Grilled hamburger on griddled brioche bun. Served with and choice of one side.
Kid Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast served with choice of one side.
Kid Chicken Fingers
3 Fried chicken tenders served with choice of one side.
Kid Fish Sticks
Fried Local Haddock fish sticks served with choice of one side.
Kid Haddock
Baked or Fried Local Haddock fillet served with choice of one side.
Kid Mac n Cheese
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese served with choice of one side dish.
Kid Pasta
Linguini or Penne with butter or marinara. Served with a choice of one side dish.
Kid Pizza
Individual Cheese Pizza served with choice of one side dish.
Kid Salmon
Grilled Salmon Tips served a choice of one side dish.
Beverages
Troegs Can
Sunshine Pilsner by Troeg's Brewing (Hershey, PA) is a deceptive complex pilsner is all about the tightrope walk of two-row barley, zesty Saaz hops and lager yeast. ABV: 4.5%
Sip of Sunshine
Lawson's Sip of Sunshine IPA ( Waitsfield, VT) This lupulin-laden India Pale Ale is packed with juicy tropical fruit character, bright floral aromas and delectable layers of hop flavor. ABV: 8%
Budweiser
Bud Light
Downeast Cider
Massachusett's Downeast Cider House has humble beginnings in Bates College dormitory, the results of freshly pressed local apples is perfectly sweet with just enough tart. ABV 5.1%
WHITE WINES BY THE BOTTLE
BTL Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc
Marlborough, New Zealand. Slightly effervescent, with a fruity aroma & a hint of sweet and green apple-like taste.
Prosecco
Zonin Proseccos. Italy, with fine effervescence and fruity taste. Pairs well with Seafood.
BTL Riesling
Schlink Haus 2018 Dry Riesling: Germany’s finest white varietal. Well balanced and slightly fruity, semi-dry.
BTL Chardonnay
B.V Coastal 2019 Chardonnay, CA. Juicy tropical fruit & green pears with elements of pineapple & red apple, complemented by toasty oak & vanilla. $1/btl donated to "Save Our Oceans."
Chardonnay 2
Kendall Jackson 2019 Chardonnay, CA Tropical flavors of pineapple, mango, and papaya with citrus notes with a hint of toasted oak in the finish.
RED WINES BY THE BOTTLE
BTL Pinot Noir
Pozzan Vineyards, Dante Pinot Noir 2017 Sonoma, CA. Layered palate of candied cherry, lightly roasted coffee, vanilla bean & delicate oak.
BTL Cab Sauvignon
Sterling Cabernet Sauvignon (2019) Central Coast Cabernet offers rich black fruit flavors with hints of toffee and chocolate from the toasty oak.
1/2 btl Côtes Du Rhone, E. Guigal
2017 Rhone Valley, France. Aged 2 yr, full-bodied, rich aromatic fresh fruits, red berries & spices & smooth tannins.
BTL Red Blend
Cline Vineyards, 2018 Black Cashmere, Sonoma, CA. Full-bodied flavors of cherries, raspberries, chocolate and hints of cracked black pepper and plums from a blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvedre.
Desserts
Sides & Sauces
Rolls (Bag of 6)
6 Parbaked dinner rolls to reheat at home
Baked Potato Side
Coleslaw Side
Daily Vegetable Side
Roasted Butternut Squash, seasoned with olive oil, salt and pepper.
French Fries Side
Daily Potato Side
Mashed Idaho potatoes with butter, milk, salt and white pepper.
Jasmine Rice w-lemon butter
Parmesan Risotto Cake
Spinach & Garlic Side
Asparagus Side
Roasted Asparagus seasoned with salt and pepper.
Ketchup side
Extra Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
Extra Dressing
Extra Cheese
Extra Demi Glaze
Extra Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
Extra Lobster Basil Cream
Extra Remoulade
Extra Tartar Sauce
*MA Food Notices
* CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOOD BORNE ILLNESS. BEFORE PLACING YOUR ORDER, PLEASE INFORM YOUR SERVER IF A PERSON IN YOUR PARTY HAS A FOOD ALLERGY.
Online Sfd Mkt
RAW & COOK AT HOME
SCROLL DOWN FOR THE TAKEOUT MENU
HOURS:
Fish Market, Takeout, & Onsite Dining Tues/Wed/Thur 4-9; Friday - Sunday 12-9 Closed Mondays Pre-order and schedule your curbside pick-up time.
Icelandic Haddock 8.5 0z Portion Mkt
Sold approx 8.5 oz skinless portions, the freshest, long-line Icelandic haddock, a flaky white fish that is mild in flavor. Less recognizable than its more famous cousin the cod, haddock is the preferred species among most New Englanders.
Local Haddock Mkt
Sold in 1 lb increments; Fresh off the Day Boats in Gloucester, these local haddock fillets are smaller (apprx 3/4 lb each) than their Icelandic cousins, yet share the same mild, flakey and craveable fresh white fish flavor and texture
Salmon Atlantic 8.5 oz Portion Mkt
Sold in approx 8.5 oz skinless protions. Universally regarded as one of the world's healthiest food sources, due to its high content of Omega 3 fatty acids. Our fresh North Atlantic salmon fillets are harvested in the Bay of Fundy, where dramatic tide changes and pristine waters provide optimum conditions for raising the highest quality salmon.
Swordfish Clearcut Portion Mkt
Appr 8.50 oz clearcut portion of Fresh Swordfish - grill ready
Scallops Mkt
Sold in 1 lb packs: Our classic New England sea scallops are firm, succulent and delicious. Here at our Salem location we remove the muscle for your convenience. All natural, dry packed with no water or preservatives added.
Oysters Mkt
$1.55 each unshucked Patriots Pride from Duxbury, MA. Fish Market Item only
Bkd Stuffed Shrimp each Mkt
Premium wild jumbo shrimp with our legendary seafood vegetable stuffing We suggest 2 shrimp per person as an appetizer or 4-5 per person as an entrée. We also highly recommend purchasing Turner’s famous lobster basil cream sauce to finish off these delicacy.
Clam Chowder 1/2 gal Mkt
Turner's Awarding Clam Chowder with fresh minced clams. Sold in 1/2 Gal Sealed bags
Crab Cake Mkt
Local Jonah crab cake to be cooked at home!
Fishcakes Mkt
Nana Turner's secret recipe with Salt cod, potatoes, butter, onions. Allergens: Fish, milk (butter), wheat and eggs. Cross contamination risk for shellfish, soy and tree nuts from oil.
Lobster Bisque 1/2 gal Mkt
Award Winning Turner's Recipe with a lobster meat garnish Gluten free when served without oyster crackers
Lobster Risotto Cake Mkt
Panko crusted parmesan risotto cake with local lobster and fresh basil.
Oyster Rockefeller Mkt
Oysters, spinach, cheese and bacon
Scallop n Bacon Skewer
Shrimp Cocktail Mkt
Jumbo (U/15) wild brown Mexican shrimp harvested out of the Sea of Cortez cooked shell on in our flavored bouillon, shock in an ice bath to chill quickly, then peeled and deveined. We recommend also purchasing our special Cocktail sauce to finish off this treat.
Stuffed Clams Mkt
Sea clams, scallops, bacon, lobster stock, cream, onion, garlic, celery, butter, cracker crumbs, sherry wine, Parmesan, parsley
8 oz Breadcrumbs Mkt
Buttered breadcrumbs are the perfect topping for baked seafood.
Cocktail Sauce Mkt
A zesty combination of tomato sauce, celery salt, Heinz chili and fresh horseradish.
Remoulade Mkt
Creamy, homemade and flavored with lemon, fresh tarragon and capers.
Honey Soy Sauce MKt
A sweet and savory combination that goes great with our bacon wrapped scallops.
Lemon Mkt
Cherrystones Mkt
Local hardshell Cherrystone Clams
