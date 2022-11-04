Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

Salmon Atlantic 8.5 oz Portion Mkt

$10.00

Sold in approx 8.5 oz skinless protions. Universally regarded as one of the world's healthiest food sources, due to its high content of Omega 3 fatty acids. Our fresh North Atlantic salmon fillets are harvested in the Bay of Fundy, where dramatic tide changes and pristine waters provide optimum conditions for raising the highest quality salmon.