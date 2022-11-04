Restaurant header imageView gallery

Turnstile Coffee, Beer, & Spirits

10025 Burnet Road

Austin, TX 78758

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Chai
Cold Brew

Coffee

Americano

$4.00

Bottomless

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chicory

$5.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Cortado

$4.25

Double Espresso

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

House Blend

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.25

Mocha

$4.50

Steamer

$4.00

Travler

$15.00

Whole Bean

$15.00

Humane Society Coffee

Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50

Chai

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Bottemless

$1.50

Matcha

$4.00

Pastry

Fudge Brownie

$5.00

Banana Bread

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Bread

$5.50

Sour Cream Pound Cake

$5.50

Zucchini Bread

$5.50

Lemon Poppy Bread

$5.50

Blueberry Bread

$5.50

Cinnamon Swirl Bread

$5.50

Marble pound cake

$5.50

Burgers

Mexicali

$13.00

jack cheese, tortilla chips, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, red chile boursin

Otto the Kid

$9.00

american cheese, ketchup

P funk

$14.00

pecan pimento cheese, bacon, pickled jalapenos, Ritz crackers

Party Melt

$12.00

grilled onion, swiss, russian dressing, seeded rye toast

The Standard

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic mayo

The Turnstile

$15.00

onion jam, amish bleu, bacon, arugula, hops mayo

Verde

$14.00

green chile, jack cheese, bacon, avocado, salsa verde mayo

Chicken

Classic

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, grain mustard aioli

Jammer

$13.00

house jerk marinade, grilled pineapple, bacon, habanero mayo

Salads

Goddess

$10.00

bibb, arugula, veggies, avocado, havarti, sunflower seeds, croutons, creamy cucumber dressing

Goddess w Chicken

$13.00

Apps and Sides

Beer Cheese and Pretzels

$11.00

hot mustard, almond brittle, pickled onion

Hummus and Feta

$10.00

seasonal crudite, marinated olives

Large Fries

$8.00

molasses ketchup, malt vinegar aioli

Pecan Pimento Cheese

$9.00

dill pickles, butter crackers

Grilled Pork Skewers

$10.00

crispy shallots, ginger yogurt ranch

Small Fries

$4.00

molasses ketchup, malt vinegar aioli

Verde Fries (Matchday Only)

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10025 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78758

Directions

