Turtle & Annie's Happy Hour

Restaurant info

We've got Smoked Meats, Frosted mugs, and Sweet treats.. we've got daily lunch plates drink specials and daily burger specials.. we offer weekend dinner buffets.. we've got pull Tabs, punch boards, Electronic Darts, we do bar bingo, no limit Texas holdem, Trivia nights, cornhole and much more. we offer live music, DJs, and karaoke.. Sunday are for Family fun.. we offer a free kid's meal to all turtle club members when an adult meal is purchased..COME HUNGRY LEAVE HAPPY!!!!