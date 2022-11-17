Restaurant header imageView gallery

Turtle Rock Coffee UW Neighborhood

No reviews yet

270 N 9th Street

Laramie, WY 82072

Order Again

Popular Items

16oz Latte
Breakfast Burrito
20oz Latte

Waffle Sammie's

Happy Jack

$6.79

Maple Cream cheese, bacon and egg

Funky Monkey

$6.79

Banana, bacon, PB and Nutella

Half Monte

$6.79

Cream cheese, raspberry jam, ham, turkey, and egg

Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.30

Wheat Bagel

$2.30Out of stock

Sesame Bagel

$2.30Out of stock

Everything Bagel

$2.30

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.30

Blueberry Bagel

$2.30

Onion Bagel

$2.30Out of stock

Seasonal Bagel

$2.30

GF Plain Bagel

$3.20

GF Everything Bagel

$3.20

Sunrise Sandwich

Foxy Loxy

$6.95

Sundried tomato cream cheese, dill, cucumber, onion and smoked salmon

Bagel & Lox

$6.95

Cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers and onions

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.65

Choice of meat, cheese, egg and chipotle mustard on ciabatta

Breakfast Veggie Sandwich

$6.45

Tomato, onion, spinach, cheese, chipotle mustard

Wrap/Burrito

PB Crunch Wrap

$4.50

PB, honey and granola grilled on a tortilla

Breakfast Burrito

$4.65

Egg, potato, cheese, and chorizo

Breakfast Veggie Burrito

$4.25

Egg, potato, and cheese

Breakfast Scrambler

$5.90

Egg, Potato and cheese in a bowl- add toppings

Oatmeal / Sides

2 Waffles

$3.50

Plain Jane waffles with a side of syrup

Avocado Toast with tomato and feta

$4.25

Wheat toast with avocado, salt and pepper, feta and tomato slices

Fruit Pouch

$2.00Out of stock

Granola Bowl

$4.30

Granola in a bowl with cold or steamed milk, add toppings

Instant Oatmeal Cups (assorted flavors)

$3.75

Lara Bar

$2.20

Oatmeal Bowl

$4.30

Traditional Oatmeal add toppings

Toast (2 Slices)

$2.00

Yogurt

Yogurt Noosa

$1.90

Granola (2 oz)

$0.60

Scones

Blueberry

$2.70

Apple Cinnamon

$2.70

Raspberry White Chocolate

$2.70

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$5.40

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$3.10

Strawberry Rhubarb parfait Muffin

$3.10

Strawberry Rhubarb Parfait

Triple Chocolate Muffin

$3.10Out of stock

Cinnamon Walnut Muffin

$3.10

GF Muffin

$3.50

Fruit

Banana

$1.50

Apple

$1.50

Scrambler

Egg, Potato and cheese in a bowl- add toppings

Breakfast Scrambler

$5.90

Egg, Potato and cheese in a bowl- add toppings

Full - Scrumptious Sammies

Full Flamin' Gorge

$9.40

pot roast beef slices, cream cheese, provolone, giardiniera and a side of aj jus served on a bolillo roll

Full Wobblegong

$9.40

turkey, basil pesto, fresh basil, spinach, tomatoes, provolone served on focaccia

Full Sunny Chook

$9.40

chicken, artichokes, tomatoes, spinach, sundried tomato pesto, feta cheese on a grilled wrap

Full The Doogie

$9.40

Cold- ham, salami, pepperoni, fresh basil, banana peppers, tomatoes, onion, romaine, provolone, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette served on a ciabatta roll

Full Aycaramba!

$9.40

turkey, bacon, mayo, salsa, avocado, spinach, onion, pepperjack on a grilled wrap

Full Didgeriddo

$9.40

VEG- roasted red pepper hummus, artichokes, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, spinach, provolone served cold on cracked wheat

Full Mojo Jojo

$9.40

black bean patty, avocado, provolone, spicy sriracha slaw served on grilled ciabatta

Full Snickersnee

$9.40

black bean patty, creamed brie, giardiniera, onions, tomato, spinach served on grilled ciabatta

Full Bombastic

$9.40

turkey, bacon, cream cheese, ancho chiopotle sauce, spinach, banana peppers, pepper jack cheese served on grilled focaccia

Half - Scrumptious Sammies

Half Flamin' Gorge

$6.20

Half Wobblegong

$6.20

Half Sunny Chook

$6.20

Half The Doogie

$6.20

Half Aycaramba!

$6.20

Half Didgeriddo

$6.20

Half Mojo Jojo

$6.20

Half Snickersnee

$6.20

Half Bombastic

$6.20

Full - Mouth Watering Grub

Full Danwich

$8.75

Cold- turkey, dill cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, onion served on cracked wheat

Full Manchester

$8.75

Cold- turkey, sundried tomato pesto, cream cheese, fresh basil, tomatoes served on a ciabatta roll

Full Madhatter

$8.75

chicken, pepperoni, tomatoes, onion, spinach, avocado, curry mayo, pepper jack cheese on a grilled wrap

Full Wild Bill

$8.75

chicken smothered with spicy buffalo sauce, tomatoes, gorgonzola with a side of blue cheese on a grilled wrap

Full Jingleding

$8.75

grilled chicken breast, onions, bacon, spinach, tomatoes, ranch dressing served on grilled focaccia

Full Hocus Pocus

$8.75

bacon, pepperjack cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilis, chipotle mustard served on grilled focaccia

Full Mad Mac

$8.75

white cheddar mac & cheese with bacon, spinach, and sundried tomatoes

Full BLT

$8.75

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato. Mayo on toasted cracked wheat

Full Mugwomp

$8.75

Cold- Turkey, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, tomato, and lettuce, cracked wheat

Half - Mouth Watering Grub

Half Danwich

$5.70

Half Manchester

$5.70

Half Madhatter

$5.70

Half Wild Bill

$5.70

Half Jingleding

$5.70

Half Hocus Pocus

$5.70

Half Mad Mac

$5.70

Half BLT

$5.70

Half Mugwomp

$5.70

Greens

Apple Achian

$9.10

romaine, chicken, apples, almonds, grape tomato, onion, shaved parmesan, with a red wine raspberry vinaigrette

Hodgepodge

$9.10

mixed greens, chicken, craisins, almonds, feta cheese, avocado, grape tomatoes, onions

Popeye

$9.10

spinach, bacon, Gorgonzola, grape tomatoes, onion, almonds

Veggietales

$9.10

Romaine, tomato, onion, artichoke, cucumber, roasted chickpeas, feta

Half Applachian

$5.45

Half Hodgepodge

$5.45

Half Popeye

$5.45

Half Veggietales

$5.45

Side Salad (option as a side)

$2.70

Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.90

Monday-Zuppa Toscana, Tuesday- Creamy chicken and pesto gnocchi, Wednesday-White Chicken Chili, Thursday- Pot Roast Stew, Friday- Red Pepper Gouda, Saturday- Chili, Sunday- Chef's choice

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Monday- Zuppa Toscana, Tuesday- Creamy Chicken and pesto gnocchi, Wednesday- White Chicken Chili, Thursday- Pot Roast Stew, Friday- Red Pepper Gouda, Saturday- Chili, Sunday- Chef's choice

Lunch Special

Combo

$9.55

Lunch Special

$9.50

Half Lunch Special

$6.50

Sides

Side of Chips

$1.00

Side of Salsa 5oz

$1.15

Side of Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Side Salad

$2.70

Side of Slaw

$1.50

Extra Cheesy Bread

$1.00

Plate Of Chips And Salsa

$3.50

Cold Drinks

16 Oz Italian Soda

$2.75

16oz Firefly

$3.40

16Oz Iced Tea

$2.20

16Oz Lemonade

$2.20

20oz Firefly

$3.60

20oz Iced Tea

$2.60

20oz Italian Soda

$3.20

20oz Lemonade

$2.60

Izze

$1.90Out of stock

WATER BOTTLE

$1.00Out of stock

16oz COLD BREW

$3.65

20oz COLD BREW

$4.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee Refill

$1.55

12oz Espresso

$2.00

12oz Coffee

$1.95

12oz Latte

$3.50

12oz Cappuccino

$3.50

12oz Breve

$4.10

12oz Americano

$2.40

12oz Chai

$4.30

12oz London Fog

$4.30

12oz Hot Chocolate

$2.95

12oz Milk Steamer

$2.95

12oz Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

12oz Hot Tea

$2.10

12oz Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.50

12oz Matcha

$4.30

12oz Bulletproof Coffee

$4.00

Shaken Espresso (quad shot)

$3.85

12oz Cafe au lait

$2.60

16oz Coffee

$2.15

Please use COLD BREW (under Cold Drinks tab) button for Iced coffee

16oz Latte

$4.05

16oz Cappuccino

$4.05

16oz Breve

$4.55

16oz Americano

$2.40

16oz Hot Tea

$2.10

16oz Chai

$4.85

16oz London Fog

$4.85

Earl Grey Tea, Steamed milk and vanilla syrup

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

16oz Milk Steamer

$3.50

16oz Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

16oz Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.15

16oz Matcha

$4.85

16oz Bulletproof Coffee

$4.35

House coffee, Ghee, MCT oil and heavy cream

16oz HRB Tea latte

$4.00

16oz Cafe au Lait

$2.90

20oz Americano

$2.40

20oz Apple Cider

$4.00

20oz Breve

$5.05

20oz Bulletproof Coffee

$4.60

20oz Cappuccino

$4.60

20oz Chai

$5.30

20oz Coffee

$2.35

Please use COLD BREW (cold drinks tab) button for Iced Coffee

20oz Hot Chocolate

$3.95

20oz Hot Tea

$2.10

20oz Latte

$4.60

20oz London Fog

$5.30

20oz Matcha

$5.30

20oz Milk Steamer

$3.95

20oz Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.45

20oz HRB Tea latte

$4.50

20oz Cafe au Lait

$3.15

Sodas

Pepsi

$1.95

Pepsi Diet

$1.95

Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Coke

$1.95

Coke Diet

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Dry Soda

Dry Soda Lavender

$2.05

Dry Soda Cucumber

$2.05

Soda Watermelon

$2.05Out of stock

Other

Orange Juice

$1.85

Glass of Milk

$1.50

Aura Bora sparkling water

$2.60Out of stock

Big B's Juice (apple, lemonade)

$3.00

Protein Shake

$3.50

Boylan

Root beer

$2.05

Birch Beer

$2.05Out of stock

Crème Soda

$2.05

Smoothies

16oz Smoothie

$4.90

20oz Smoothie

$5.45

20oz MANGONADA

$7.25Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$4.65

Grilled Cheese

$4.65

PB&J

$4.65

Ham & Cheese

$4.65

Turkey Cheese

$4.65

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.35

Dessert Bar

$2.75

Brownie Gluten Free

$3.10Out of stock

GF Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$3.75Out of stock

Tiramisu Cups

$3.40Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan Dessert Bar

$3.10

Vegan Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Natalia Cheesecake

$5.00

S'mores Mini Cake

$3.85Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A great place for breakfast, lunch, dinner or simply a great drink! Evening study time in a peaceful and comfortable place too! Stop by and see us :)

Website

Location

270 N 9th Street, Laramie, WY 82072

Directions

Gallery
Turtle Rock Coffee image
Turtle Rock Coffee image

