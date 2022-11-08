Tuscan Bistro
475 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd #4
Sewell, NJ 08080
Appetizer
Antipasto Rustico
Assorted Italian cured meats and cheeses, olives, and roasted peppers
Bruschetta
Ripe tomatoes with basil, red onions, and garlic marinated with olive oil, served with crostini bread
Calamari Fritti
Calamari tossed in flour and sliced with hot peppers, fried golden brown, and served with marinara
Caprese
Ripe tomatoes topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, and roasted peppers
Cheese Fries
Chicken Fingers
Clams Oreganata
Baked on the half shell, stuffed with breadcrumbs, herbs, spices, garlic, and white sauce
French Fries
Mozzarella In Carrozza
Fresh mozzarella deep-fried Francese-style and served with marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella Tower
Fresh mozzarella between fried tomatoes and wrapped with prosciutto
Onion Rings
Stuffed Long Hots
Hot peppers stuffed with sausage and topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
Filled with crabmeat and topped with seafood sauce
Zupetta
Clams and mussels sauteed with garlic, basil, and plum tomatoes
Soup & Salad
Soup of Day BWL
Chicken Noodle BWL
Pasta N Fagioli BWL
Arugula Orange Salad
Baby arugula, sliced oranges, walnuts, and crumbled bleu cheese with a raspberry vinaigrette
Buffalo Grill Chicken Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, olives, and red onions
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese
Cajun Grill Chicken Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, olives, and red onions
Chef Salad
Mixed lettuce, turkey, ham, american cheese, tomatoes, red onions, green onions, and cucumbers
Chicken Bean Salad
Grilled chicken, cannellini and garbanzo beans, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, olives, and red onions on top of our garden salad, served in a tortilla bowl
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, olives, and red onions
Garden Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and onions
Mediterranean Salad
Grilled chicken and shrimp, roasted red peppers, black and green olives, gorgonzola cheese, and sun-dried tomatoes on a bed of romaine lettuce
Spinach Beets Salad
Baby spinach, fresh beets, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and pine nuts
Tuna Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, olives, and red onions
Pasta
Alfredo
Blush
Bolognese
Meat sauce
Carbonara
Sauteed bacon, onions and peas in a cream and cheese sauce
Fra Diavolo
Garlic + Oil
Marinara
Tomato
Vodka
Bacon in a cream vodka sauce
Butter
Lasagna
Crab-A-Bow
Bowtie pasta baked with crabmeat, topped with mozzarella in a blush sauce
Stuffed Shells
Manicotti
Baked Penne Sicilian
Eggplant Parmigiana
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Rollatini
Cavatelli Molisano
With eggplant in a plum tomato sauce topped with provolone cheese
Tortellini Della Nonna
Ham, peas in a alfredo sauce
Tortellini Della Mamma
Bacon, mushrooms in a blush sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Filled with cheese and lobster meat, topped with crabmeat in a blush brandy sauce
Entrees
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
Chicken Francese
Dipped in an egg batter, sauteed with lemon and white wine
Chicken Romano
Sauteed with ham and mushrooms, topped with mozzarella in a blush sauce
Chicken Florentino
Sauteed with spinach and plum tomatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese
Chicken Paisano
Sauteed with mushrooms, hot peppers, basil, tomatoes in a garlic and white wine sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Veal Marsala
Sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
Veal Francese
Dipped in an egg batter, sauteed with lemon and white wine
Veal Romano
Sauteed with ham and mushrooms, topped with mozzarella in a blush sauce
Veal Florentino
Sauteed with spinach and plum tomatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese
Veal Paisano
Sauteed with mushrooms, hot peppers, basil, tomatoes in a garlic and white wine sauce
Veal Parmigiana
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Shrimp Francese
Dipped in an egg batter, sauteed with lemon and white wine sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Garlic and white wine
Shrimp Marinara
Shrimp Parmigiana
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Spicy red sauce
Scallops Marinara
Scallops Fra Diavolo
Spicy red sauce
Scallops Calabrese
Aspargus, artichokes and sun-dried tomatoes in a white wine sauce
Mussels Marinara
Mussels Fra Diavolo
Spicy red sauce
Calamari Marinara
Calamari Fra Diavolo
Spicy red sauce
Clams
Red or White Sauce
Shrimp Alessandro
Stuffed with crab
Shrimp Regina
Black olives and capers
Shrimp Aurora
Artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, proscuitto and blush sauce
Tilapia Francese
With crabmeat
Zuppa Del Pescatore
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, calamari and clams
Panko Crusted Salmon
NY Strip Steak
Sautéed mushrooms & onions
Risotto Primavera
Carrots, cauliflower, zucchini, squash, mushrooms in garlic & oil.
Stuffed Pork Chop
Stuffed with prosciutto, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and cheese. Served with creamy mushroom fettuccine.
Sides
Desserts
Cold Subs
Ham & American SUB
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Italian Hoagie SUB
Ham, salami, and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Mixed Cheese SUB
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Prosciutto & Fresh Mozz SUB
Roasted peppers and tomatoes
Salami & Provolone SUB
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Tuna Hoagie SUB
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Turkey & American SUB
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Hot Subs
Chicken Milanese SUB
Breaded veal cutlet with lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese
Chicken Parmigiana SUB
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana SUB
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Meatball Parmigiana SUB
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Pepper Eggs SUB
Sausage Parmigiana SUB
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Sausage Pepper SUB
Shrimp Parm SUB
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Veal Milanese SUB
Breaded veal cutlet with lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese
Veal Parmigiana SUB
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Chicken w/ Broccoli Rabe
Provolone cheese
Chicken w/ Roasted Peppers
Provolone cheese
Sausage w/ Broccoli Rabe
Provolone cheese
Kids Menu
Steaks N Burgers
Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Cheesesteak Special
Peppers, onion and mushrooms
Pizza Steak
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Cheeseburger
CheeseBurger Deluxe
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and served with french fries
Wraps
Pizza
Plain Slice
Gourmet Slice
Personal Red Pizza
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Personal White Pizza
Garlic and mozzarella cheese
Large Red Pizza
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Large White Pizza
Garlic and mozzarella cheese
Sicilian Red Pizza
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sicilian White Pizza
Garlic and mozzarella cheese
Small Specialty Pizzas
SM Bacon Burger Pizza
Ground beef and bacon
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
SM Broccoli Rabe Pizza
Sauteed broccoli rabe
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
SM Cheesesteak Hoagie Pizza
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
SM Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza
Grilled Chicken with bleu cheese and proscuitto
SM Chicken Parm Pizza
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce and mozzarella
SM Chicken Rancher Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes and ranch dressing
SM Chicken Tomato Pizza
Breaded chicken, diced tomatoes and garlic
SM Eggplant Pizza
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella
SM Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple with ham or bacon
SM House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers and onions
SM Lasagna Pizza
Ground beef, ricotta cheese and mozzarella
SM Liliana Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, arugula, proscuitto and provolone
SM Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella and basil
SM Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham
SM Pesto Pizza
Pesto, ricotta cheese and garlic
SM Primavera Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, chopped tomatoes and broccoli
SM Tuscan Pizza
Olives, artichokes, mushrooms and roasted peppers
SM Vegetable White Pizza
Tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, and garlic
Large Speciality Pizzas
Large Bacon Burger Pizza
Ground beef and bacon
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Large Broccoli Rabe Pizza
Sauteed broccoli rabe
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Large Cheesesteak Hoagie Pizza
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Large Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza
Grilled Chicken with bleu cheese and proscuitto
Large Chicken Parm Pizza
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce and mozzarella
Large Chicken Rancher Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes and ranch dressing
Large Chicken Tomato Pizza
Breaded chicken, diced tomatoes and garlic
Large Eggplant Pizza
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple with ham or bacon
Large House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers and onions
Large Lasagna Pizza
Ground beef, ricotta cheese and mozzarella
Large Liliana Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, arugula, proscuitto and provolone
Large Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella and basil
Large Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham
Large Pesto Pizza
Pesto, ricotta cheese and garlic
Large Primavera Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, chopped tomatoes and broccoli
Large Tuscan Pizza
Olives, artichokes, mushrooms and roasted peppers
Large Vegetable White Pizza
Tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, and garlic
Sicilian Specialty Pizzas
Sicilian Bacon Burger Pizza
Ground beef and bacon
Sicilian BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sicilian Broccoli Rabe Pizza
Sauteed broccoli rabe
Sicilian Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Sicilian Cheesesteak Hoagie Pizza
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Sicilian Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza
Grilled Chicken with bleu cheese and proscuitto
Sicilian Chicken Parm Pizza
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce and mozzarella
Sicilian Chicken Rancher Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes and ranch dressing
Sicilian Chicken Tomato Pizza
Breaded chicken, diced tomatoes and garlic
Sicilian Eggplant Pizza
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella
Sicilian Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple with ham or bacon
Sicilian House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers and onions
Sicilian Lasagna Pizza
Ground beef, ricotta cheese and mozzarella
Sicilian Liliana Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, arugula, proscuitto and provolone
Sicilian Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella and basil
Sicilian Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham
Sicilian Pesto Pizza
Pesto, ricotta cheese and garlic
Sicilian Primavera Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, chopped tomatoes and broccoli
Sicilian Tuscan Pizza
Olives, artichokes, mushrooms and roasted peppers
Sicilian Vegetable White Pizza
Tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, and garlic
Calzone/Panzerotti
Stromboli
Small House Special Stromboli
Sausage, pepperoni, ham and peppers
Large House Special Stromboli
Sausage, pepperoni, ham and peppers
Small Steak & Cheese Stromboli
Large Steak & Cheese Stromboli
Small Chicken & Cheese Stromboli
Large Chicken & Cheese Stromboli
Small Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli
Large Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli
Small Broccoli & Cheese Stromboli
Large Broccoli & Cheese Stromboli
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Our food is crafted with only the freshest ingredients. Dine in, take out, or let us cater your next event!
475 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd #4, Sewell, NJ 08080