Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tuscan Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

475 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd #4

Sewell, NJ 08080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Vegetable White Pizza
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Paisano

Appetizer

Antipasto Rustico

$13.50

Assorted Italian cured meats and cheeses, olives, and roasted peppers

Bruschetta

$12.50

Ripe tomatoes with basil, red onions, and garlic marinated with olive oil, served with crostini bread

Calamari Fritti

$14.50

Calamari tossed in flour and sliced with hot peppers, fried golden brown, and served with marinara

Caprese

$13.50

Ripe tomatoes topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, and roasted peppers

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Chicken Fingers

$9.50

Clams Oreganata

$14.50

Baked on the half shell, stuffed with breadcrumbs, herbs, spices, garlic, and white sauce

French Fries

$4.50

Mozzarella In Carrozza

$12.50

Fresh mozzarella deep-fried Francese-style and served with marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Mozzarella Tower

$14.50

Fresh mozzarella between fried tomatoes and wrapped with prosciutto

Onion Rings

$7.50

Stuffed Long Hots

$13.50

Hot peppers stuffed with sausage and topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.50

Filled with crabmeat and topped with seafood sauce

Zupetta

$16.50

Clams and mussels sauteed with garlic, basil, and plum tomatoes

Soup & Salad

Soup of Day BWL

$5.50

Chicken Noodle BWL

$5.50

Pasta N Fagioli BWL

$5.50

Arugula Orange Salad

$10.50

Baby arugula, sliced oranges, walnuts, and crumbled bleu cheese with a raspberry vinaigrette

Buffalo Grill Chicken Salad

$11.50

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, olives, and red onions

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese

Cajun Grill Chicken Salad

$11.50

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, olives, and red onions

Chef Salad

$11.50

Mixed lettuce, turkey, ham, american cheese, tomatoes, red onions, green onions, and cucumbers

Chicken Bean Salad

$11.50

Grilled chicken, cannellini and garbanzo beans, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, olives, and red onions on top of our garden salad, served in a tortilla bowl

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.50

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, olives, and red onions

Garden Salad

$7.50

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and onions

Mediterranean Salad

$13.50

Grilled chicken and shrimp, roasted red peppers, black and green olives, gorgonzola cheese, and sun-dried tomatoes on a bed of romaine lettuce

Spinach Beets Salad

Spinach Beets Salad

$10.50

Baby spinach, fresh beets, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and pine nuts

Tuna Salad

$10.50

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, olives, and red onions

Pasta

Alfredo

$19.00

Blush

$19.00

Bolognese

$19.00

Meat sauce

Carbonara

$19.00

Sauteed bacon, onions and peas in a cream and cheese sauce

Fra Diavolo

$19.00

Garlic + Oil

$19.00

Marinara

$19.00

Tomato

$19.00

Vodka

$19.00

Bacon in a cream vodka sauce

Butter

$19.00

Lasagna

$20.00

Crab-A-Bow

$26.00

Bowtie pasta baked with crabmeat, topped with mozzarella in a blush sauce

Stuffed Shells

$19.00

Manicotti

$19.00

Baked Penne Sicilian

$19.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Rollatini

$22.00

Cavatelli Molisano

$22.00

With eggplant in a plum tomato sauce topped with provolone cheese

Tortellini Della Nonna

$21.00

Ham, peas in a alfredo sauce

Tortellini Della Mamma

$21.00

Bacon, mushrooms in a blush sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$27.00

Filled with cheese and lobster meat, topped with crabmeat in a blush brandy sauce

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$22.00

Dipped in an egg batter, sauteed with lemon and white wine

Chicken Romano

$22.00

Sauteed with ham and mushrooms, topped with mozzarella in a blush sauce

Chicken Florentino

$22.00

Sauteed with spinach and plum tomatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Paisano

$22.00

Sauteed with mushrooms, hot peppers, basil, tomatoes in a garlic and white wine sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Veal Francese

$25.00

Dipped in an egg batter, sauteed with lemon and white wine

Veal Romano

$25.00

Sauteed with ham and mushrooms, topped with mozzarella in a blush sauce

Veal Florentino

$25.00

Sauteed with spinach and plum tomatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese

Veal Paisano

$25.00

Sauteed with mushrooms, hot peppers, basil, tomatoes in a garlic and white wine sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$25.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Shrimp Francese

$25.00

Dipped in an egg batter, sauteed with lemon and white wine sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Garlic and white wine

Shrimp Marinara

$25.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$25.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$25.00

Spicy red sauce

Scallops Marinara

$27.00

Scallops Fra Diavolo

$27.00

Spicy red sauce

Scallops Calabrese

$27.00

Aspargus, artichokes and sun-dried tomatoes in a white wine sauce

Mussels Marinara

$22.00

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$22.00

Spicy red sauce

Calamari Marinara

$20.00

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$20.00

Spicy red sauce

Clams

$22.00

Red or White Sauce

Shrimp Alessandro

$29.00

Stuffed with crab

Shrimp Regina

$25.00

Black olives and capers

Shrimp Aurora

$28.00

Artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, proscuitto and blush sauce

Tilapia Francese

$28.00

With crabmeat

Zuppa Del Pescatore

Zuppa Del Pescatore

$32.00

Shrimp, scallops, mussels, calamari and clams

Panko Crusted Salmon

$38.00

NY Strip Steak

$38.00

Sautéed mushrooms & onions

Risotto Primavera

$28.00

Carrots, cauliflower, zucchini, squash, mushrooms in garlic & oil.

Stuffed Pork Chop

$45.00

Stuffed with prosciutto, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and cheese. Served with creamy mushroom fettuccine.

Sides

Side Asparagus

$7.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Side Broccoli

$7.00

Side Meatballs

$6.00

Side Roasted Peppers

$8.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Sautéed Mushrooms

$8.00

Side Sautéed Spinach

$7.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$7.00
Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$7.00
Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00
Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00
Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Xplosion

$8.00

Crème Brûlée

$7.00

Cold Subs

Ham & American SUB

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Italian Hoagie SUB

$10.00

Ham, salami, and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Mixed Cheese SUB

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Prosciutto & Fresh Mozz SUB

Prosciutto & Fresh Mozz SUB

$12.00

Roasted peppers and tomatoes

Salami & Provolone SUB

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Tuna Hoagie SUB

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Turkey & American SUB

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Hot Subs

Chicken Milanese SUB

$11.00

Breaded veal cutlet with lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese

Chicken Parmigiana SUB

$11.00

Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana SUB

$10.00

Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Meatball Parmigiana SUB

$11.00

Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Pepper Eggs SUB

$10.00

Sausage Parmigiana SUB

$11.00

Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Sausage Pepper SUB

$11.00

Shrimp Parm SUB

$13.00

Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Veal Milanese SUB

$12.00

Breaded veal cutlet with lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese

Veal Parmigiana SUB

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Chicken w/ Broccoli Rabe

$1.00

Provolone cheese

Chicken w/ Roasted Peppers

$1.00

Provolone cheese

Sausage w/ Broccoli Rabe

$1.00

Provolone cheese

Kids Menu

KM Chicken Fingers+ FF

$9.99

KM Penne w/ Meatballs

$9.99

KM Chicken Parmigiana

$9.99

Kids Penne

$9.99

Kids Ravoli

$10.00

Steaks N Burgers

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$10.00

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Cheesesteak Special

Cheesesteak Special

$11.00

Peppers, onion and mushrooms

Pizza Steak

$10.00

Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

CheeseBurger Deluxe

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and served with french fries

Wings

5 Wings

$7.50

10 Wings

$15.00

15 Wings

$22.50

20 Wings

$30.00

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Chicken & Broccoli Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Florentino Wrap

$11.00

Tuna & Cheese Wrap

$11.00

Vegetables Wrap

$11.00

Pizza

Plain Slice

$2.50

Gourmet Slice

$4.00

Personal Red Pizza

$9.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Personal White Pizza

$10.00

Garlic and mozzarella cheese

Large Red Pizza

Large Red Pizza

$14.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large White Pizza

$15.00

Garlic and mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Red Pizza

$16.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sicilian White Pizza

$17.00

Garlic and mozzarella cheese

Small Specialty Pizzas

SM Bacon Burger Pizza

$12.50

Ground beef and bacon

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.50

SM Broccoli Rabe Pizza

$12.50

Sauteed broccoli rabe

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.50

SM Cheesesteak Hoagie Pizza

$12.50

Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions

SM Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$12.50

Grilled Chicken with bleu cheese and proscuitto

SM Chicken Parm Pizza

$12.50

Breaded chicken, tomato sauce and mozzarella

SM Chicken Rancher Pizza

$12.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes and ranch dressing

SM Chicken Tomato Pizza

$12.50

Breaded chicken, diced tomatoes and garlic

SM Eggplant Pizza

$12.50

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$12.50

Pineapple with ham or bacon

SM House Special Pizza

$12.50

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers and onions

SM Lasagna Pizza

$12.50

Ground beef, ricotta cheese and mozzarella

SM Liliana Pizza

$12.50

Fresh Mozzarella, arugula, proscuitto and provolone

SM Margherita Pizza

$12.50

Fresh mozzarella and basil

SM Meatlovers Pizza

$12.50

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham

SM Pesto Pizza

$12.50

Pesto, ricotta cheese and garlic

SM Primavera Pizza

$12.50

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, chopped tomatoes and broccoli

SM Tuscan Pizza

SM Tuscan Pizza

$12.50

Olives, artichokes, mushrooms and roasted peppers

SM Vegetable White Pizza

SM Vegetable White Pizza

$12.50

Tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, and garlic

Large Speciality Pizzas

Large Bacon Burger Pizza

$17.50

Ground beef and bacon

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.50

Large Broccoli Rabe Pizza

$17.50

Sauteed broccoli rabe

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.50

Large Cheesesteak Hoagie Pizza

$19.50

Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Large Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$19.50

Grilled Chicken with bleu cheese and proscuitto

Large Chicken Parm Pizza

$17.50

Breaded chicken, tomato sauce and mozzarella

Large Chicken Rancher Pizza

$19.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes and ranch dressing

Large Chicken Tomato Pizza

$17.50

Breaded chicken, diced tomatoes and garlic

Large Eggplant Pizza

$17.50

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$17.50

Pineapple with ham or bacon

Large House Special Pizza

$19.50

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers and onions

Large Lasagna Pizza

$17.50

Ground beef, ricotta cheese and mozzarella

Large Liliana Pizza

$19.50

Fresh Mozzarella, arugula, proscuitto and provolone

Large Margherita Pizza

$17.50

Fresh mozzarella and basil

Large Meatlovers Pizza

$19.50

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham

Large Pesto Pizza

$17.50

Pesto, ricotta cheese and garlic

Large Primavera Pizza

$19.50

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, chopped tomatoes and broccoli

Large Tuscan Pizza

$19.50

Olives, artichokes, mushrooms and roasted peppers

Large Vegetable White Pizza

$17.50

Tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, and garlic

Sicilian Specialty Pizzas

Sicilian Bacon Burger Pizza

$21.50

Ground beef and bacon

Sicilian BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.50

Sicilian Broccoli Rabe Pizza

$21.50

Sauteed broccoli rabe

Sicilian Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.50

Sicilian Cheesesteak Hoagie Pizza

$21.50

Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Sicilian Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$21.50

Grilled Chicken with bleu cheese and proscuitto

Sicilian Chicken Parm Pizza

$21.50

Breaded chicken, tomato sauce and mozzarella

Sicilian Chicken Rancher Pizza

$21.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes and ranch dressing

Sicilian Chicken Tomato Pizza

$21.50

Breaded chicken, diced tomatoes and garlic

Sicilian Eggplant Pizza

$21.50

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella

Sicilian Hawaiian Pizza

$21.50

Pineapple with ham or bacon

Sicilian House Special Pizza

$21.50

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers and onions

Sicilian Lasagna Pizza

$21.50

Ground beef, ricotta cheese and mozzarella

Sicilian Liliana Pizza

$21.50

Fresh Mozzarella, arugula, proscuitto and provolone

Sicilian Margherita Pizza

$21.50

Fresh mozzarella and basil

Sicilian Meatlovers Pizza

$21.50

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham

Sicilian Pesto Pizza

$21.50

Pesto, ricotta cheese and garlic

Sicilian Primavera Pizza

$21.50

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, chopped tomatoes and broccoli

Sicilian Tuscan Pizza

$21.50

Olives, artichokes, mushrooms and roasted peppers

Sicilian Vegetable White Pizza

$21.50

Tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, and garlic

Calzone/Panzerotti

Calzone

$10.00

Ricotta cheese and mozzarella

Meat Special Calzone

$12.00

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, ricotta and mozzarella

Vegetable Special Calzone

$11.00

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, ricotta and mozzarella

Panzerotti

$9.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Steak & Cheese Panzerotti

$11.00

Stromboli

Small House Special Stromboli

$10.00

Sausage, pepperoni, ham and peppers

Large House Special Stromboli

$20.00

Sausage, pepperoni, ham and peppers

Small Steak & Cheese Stromboli

$10.00

Large Steak & Cheese Stromboli

$20.00

Small Chicken & Cheese Stromboli

$10.00

Large Chicken & Cheese Stromboli

$20.00

Small Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli

$9.00

Large Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli

$19.00

Small Broccoli & Cheese Stromboli

$9.00

Large Broccoli & Cheese Stromboli

$19.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.00

20oz Soda

$3.25

2 Liters

$4.00

APPS

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$18.00

Pumpkin Ravioli Appt

$16.00

ENTREES

Beef Tips

$30.00

Eggplant Lasagna

$23.00

Pumpkin Seafood

$45.00

Grilled Salmon

$38.00

Stuffed Tilapia

$42.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$38.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our food is crafted with only the freshest ingredients. Dine in, take out, or let us cater your next event!

Website

Location

475 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd #4, Sewell, NJ 08080

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Wing Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
200 Hurffville Rd Washington, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext
Fat Jack's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
3820 Rt 42 N Turnersville, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext
Witcher's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
6a shoppers lane Turnersville, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext
The Wing Kitchen - Turnersville
orange starNo Reviews
6a Shoppers Lane Turnersville, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext
Tuscan Pizza
orange star4.5 • 246
3101 Route 42 Suite 9 Sicklerville, NJ 08081
View restaurantnext
Carollo's Family Restaurant & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
860 Rt 168 Turnersville, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sewell

Louie G’s - 190 Center St
orange star4.9 • 33
190 Center St Sewell, NJ 08080
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sewell
Blackwood
review star
No reviews yet
Clementon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Somerdale
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Swedesboro
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston