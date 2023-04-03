Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tuscan Market - Portsmouth

67 Main St

Salem, NH 03079

ANTIPASTI

GRAN ASSAGGIO DI SALUMI E FORMAGGI

$17.00

Grand Selection of House Cured Artisan Salumi, Imported Italian Cheeses

POLPETTONI

$14.00

Signature 8oz Meatball of Beef, Veal & Pork, Caramelized Tomato, Burricotta

BURRATA DELLA CASA

$17.00

House Made Burrata, Grilled Ciabatta, Orange, Arugula Pesto

CALAMARI FRITTI

$18.00

Crispy Cherry Peppers, Lemon ~ Basil Aioli

POLIPO

$19.00

Red Wine Braised Octopus, Pee Wee Potatoes, Spiced Pancetta, Calabrian Peppers, Toasted Bread Crumbs

MOZZARELLA EN CAROZZA

$15.00

Crispy Mozzarella, Pesto Trio, Sundried Tomato, Arugula & Basil

Truffle Risotto

$16.00

Local Roasted Mushrooms, Black Truffle Butter, Honey, Mint

SCALLOPS

$21.00

Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Kale, Apples, Cranberries, Lemon Zest

INSALATA

TUSCAN KITCHEN CAESAR*

$11.00

Hearts of Romaine, Sicilian White Anchovy, Focaccia Crouton, Parmigiano Reggiano

BEET SALAD

$13.00

Braised Beets, Whipped Goat Cheese, Arugula, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Pistachio, Orange

TOSCANA

$14.00

Baby Kale, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Fennel, Apple, Ricotta Salata

PANZANELLA

$14.00

Roasted Butternut Squash Mista, Burricotta, Crispy Croutons, Pomegranate, Radicchio, Arugula, Brown Butter Vinaigrette, Sage

PIZZE

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

san marzano tomato, house mozzarella, basil

Mushroom & Tartufo

Mushroom & Tartufo

$15.00

fontina, roasted mushroom, onion, white truffle oil

Arugula Pizza

$16.00

Fontina, prosciutto di parma, arugula, cherry tomatoes, honey balsamic vinaigrette, parmigiano reggiano

Chx Pizza

$15.00

Roasted chicken, onions, basil pesto, mozzarella, parmigiana reggiano

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$14.00

sausage, fontina, cherry peppers

PRIMI

BOLOGNESE

$27.00

Classic Braised Sauce of Beef, Veal & Pork, House Made Pasta, Parmigiano Reggiano

BUTTERNUT SQUASH RAVIOLI

$26.00

Sage Brown Butter Sauce, Pomegranate Seeds, Pine Nuts

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$38.00

Rock Shrimp Scampi Sugo, Crushed Red Pepper

Cheese Ravioli

$28.00

Pecorino Burro Fuso, Black Pepper, Crispy Garlic Chips

MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$29.00

Marsala "Riduzione," Mushroom Mista, Crispy Prosciutto, Sage

TORTELLI AL BRASATO

$28.00

Braised Short Rib Stuffed Pasta, Pancetta Cipollini Onion, Red Wine “Riduzione”

CRESTE DI GALLO

$26.00

TK Signature Sausage, White Wine Butter, Broccoli Rabe, Parmigiano Reggiano

BRASATO DI CINGHIALE

$28.00

Slow Braised Wild Boar Ragu, Truffled Gnocchi, Pecorino Tartufo

FULL PASTA

$18.00

SECONDI

FILETTO DI MANZO

$55.00

8oz. Filet Mignon, Spinach Risotto, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Truffle Demi Glace

POLLO ARROSTO

$30.00

Feather Brook Farm Roasted Half Chicken, Crispy Pancetta, Spinach, Butternut Squash-Walnut Mista

COD

$34.00

Parmigiano Crusted, Maple Burre Blanc, Butternut Squash Risotto, Shrimp, Basil Oil

Chicken Parm

$29.00

Parmigiano Crusted Chicken Breast, Rigatoni, Mozzarella, Basil

SIRLOIN

$42.00

Smoked Fingerling Potatoes, Mushroom Ragu, Caramlized Onions, Salsa Verde

SALMONE

$32.00

North Atlantic Salmon, Lemon Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Garlic, Roasted Sweet Potato, Grilled Asparagus

DRY AGED RIBEYE

$78.00

48 Ounce Dry Aged Long Bone Ribeye, Sea Salt, Rosemary Crust, Roasted Potato, Roasted Garlic Broccolini

BRAISED SHORT RIBS

$46.00

Whipped Mascarpone Potato, Roasted Root Vegetables, Horseradish Gremolata

CONTORNI

Mascarpone, Parmigiano Whipped Potato

$7.00

Roasted Root Vegetables

$8.00

Toasted Garlic Spinach

$7.00

Truffle Parmigiano Fries

$8.00

Seared Broccolini & Toasted Garlic

$8.00

Roasted Asparagus & Parmigiano

$8.00

Butternut Squash - Walnut Mista

$8.00

Sage Brown Butter Sweet Potato

$7.00

Extra Virgin Roasted Rosemary Potato

$7.00

DOLCI

ZEPPOLI

$8.00

Warm House “Italian Doughnuts”, Cinnamon Sugar, Crema al’ Vaniglia

Salted Caramel Creme Burlee

$9.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

CANNOLI TRIO

$12.00

Orange Zest & Impastata Ricotta, Caramelized Hazelnut, Dark Chocolate Chip

DARK CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO CAKE

$11.00

Vanilla Crema, Cinnamon Caramel Sauce

Tiramisu

$11.00

Espresso Soaked Lady Fingers, Mascarpone Crema

TORTA CALDA AL CIOCCOLATO

$11.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

LEMON SORBETTO

$7.00

SALTED CARAMEL GELATI

$8.00

Toasted Almond Gelati

$8.00

Vanilla Gelati

$8.00

PISTACHIO SICILIANO GELATI

$8.00

DOPPIO CIOCCOLATO GELATI

$8.00

FEATURES

Antipasti 1

$15.00

Antipasti 2

$18.00

Antipasti 3

$21.00

Feature 1

$28.00

Feature 2

$34.00

Feature 3

$55.00

Dolci 1

$12.00

RW Menu

$48.00

RW Arugula Salad

RW Caprese

RW Bolognese

RW 4 Cheese Rav

RW Mushroom Rav

RW Short Ribs

RW Pollo Arrosto

RW Salmon

RW Espresso Cake

BAMBINI

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Pepperoni

$10.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$10.00

Kids Pasta Pomo

$10.00

Kids Bolognese

$10.00

Kids Chix Parm

$12.00

Kids Chix Broc

$12.00

Kids Caesar

$2.00

Kids Fruit

$2.00

Kid Fries

$2.00

Kid Gelato Single Scoop

$4.00
Restaurant info

Tuscan Kitchen is a destination for all foodies. Explore our selection of hand made pastas & sauces, pizzas, Italian butchery, imported Italian cheeses & olive oil, curated wines, fresh baked pastries & bread.

Website

Location

67 Main St, Salem, NH 03079

Directions

