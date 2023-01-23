Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tuscan Market - Portsmouth

No reviews yet

14 Market Square

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Antipasti

Salumi e Formaggi

Salumi e Formaggi

$16.00

prosciutto di parma, coppa, parmigiano, giardinera, truffle honey

Chickpea Hummus

Chickpea Hummus

$12.00

olivada, crispy chickpeas, house made pita

Mussels Fra Diavolo

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$15.00

pei mussels, vine ripened tomato, calabrian pepper, white wine, lemon, grilled ciabatta

Burratta

Burratta

$12.00

prosciutto di parma, marinated artichokes, lemon bread crumb

Polpettoni

Polpettoni

$14.00Out of stock

house made meatballs, pomodoro, grana padano

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

crispy brussels sprouts, lemon, parmigiano, calabrian pepper aioli

Gnocco Fritto

Gnocco Fritto

$13.00

fried dough, prosciutto di parma, fig jam, extra virgin olive oil

Insalata

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

hearts of romaine, parmigiano, ciabatta crouton, sicilian anchovy

Antipasti

$12.00

romaine, prosciutto, mozzarella, red pepper, giardiniera, red wine vinaigrette

Roasted Root Vegetable

$14.00

mixed greens, roasted parsnip & carrots, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, honey balsamic viniaigrette

Chopped Kale

$13.00

golden raisin, pine nuts, carrot, red onion, parmigiano, avocado, crispy chickpeas, lemon thyme vinaigrette

Pizze

Margherita

Margherita

$18.00

san marzano tomato, house mozzarella, basil

Salsiccia

Salsiccia

$19.00

sausage, fontina, extra virgin olive oil, cherry peppers

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$19.00

San marzano tomato, fontina, pepperoni

Fichi

Fichi

$21.00

Gorgonzola dolce, black mission fig jam, rosemary, prosciutto di parma

Quattro Formaggi

$19.00

Extra virgin olive oil, ricotta, fontina, parmigiano reggiano, hand stretched mozzarella

Mushroom & Tartufo

Mushroom & Tartufo

$19.00

Extra virgin olive oil, fontina, roasted portobello, onion, white truffle oil

Rosso

$18.00

San marzano tomato, oregano, chili flake, parmigiano reggiano, black pepper

Pollo Arrosto

$20.00

Roasted chicken, brodo parmigiano, caramelized red onions, garlic confit, arugula

Polpetto

Polpetto

$19.00

San marzano tomato, meatball, mozzarella, garlic, parmigiano reggiano, ciabatta bread crumb

Arrabbiata

$18.00

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, pomodoro, calabrian chili

Verdure

$19.00

San marzano tomato, mozzarella, red pepper, artichoke, onion, portobello, b a s i l

Prosciutto & Arugula

$21.00

Fontina, prosciutto di parma, arugula, cherry tomatoes, honey balsamic vinaigrette, parmigiano reggiano

Pasta Fresca

Sausage & Broccolini

Sausage & Broccolini

$18.00

House made sausage , broccolini, garlic, white wine, lemon, casarecce pasta

Rigatoni alla Bolognese

$19.00

House made pasta with classic meat sauce, parmigiano reggiano

Quattro Formaggi Ravioli

Quattro Formaggi Ravioli

$19.00

Pomodoro, basil, mascarpone

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Sauteed shrimp, white wine, lemon, garlic, linguini

Cappellini Pomodoro

Cappellini Pomodoro

$17.00

San marzano tomato, house made meatball, basil

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$17.00

Black pepper, pecorino romano, house made cappellini

Mushroom Ravioli

Mushroom Ravioli

$25.00

Brodo parmigiano, crispy prosciutto, truffle, fried sage

Secondi

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Chickpea, artichoke, red pepper, lemon aioli

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Chicken breast, portobello mushroom, prosciutto, marsala riduzione, linguini, parsley

Grilled Steak Tips

$32.00

House marinated sirloin, stuffed portobello, roasted red pepper, lemon bread crumb, garlic aioli

Chicken Parmigiano

$22.00

San marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil, penne pasta

Wild Boar

$26.00

Slow braised pork, rigatoni, mushrooms, leeks

NY Italian Panini

$13.00

House cured soppressata, spicy coppa, prosciutto di parma, mozzarella, hot pepper

Caprese Panini

$12.00

Tomato, mozzarella, balsamic, basil

Dessert

Tiramisu

$12.00

Espresso Soaked Lady Fingers, Mascarpone Crema

Zeppoli

$9.00

Warm House Made Italian Doughnuts, Cinnamon Sugar, Crema al’ Vaniglia

Cannoli Trio

$12.00

Chocolate, Hazelnut, Orange Pistachio

Chocolate Espresso Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Syrup, Whipped Cream, Espresso Dust

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Tuscan Market is a destination for all foodies. Explore our selection of hand made pastas & sauces, pizzas, Italian butchery, imported Italian cheeses & olive oil, curated wines, fresh baked pastries & bread.

Website

Location

14 Market Square, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

