Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tuscan Market - Portsmouth

review star

No reviews yet

9 Via Toscana

Salem, NH 03079

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Tuscan Market is a destination for all foodies. Explore our selection of hand made pastas & sauces, pizzas, Italian butchery, imported Italian cheeses & olive oil, curated wines, fresh baked pastries & bread.

Website

Location

9 Via Toscana, Salem, NH 03079

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pica's Pub & Grill
orange star4.5 • 19
10 Ayers Village Rd Methuen, MA 01844
View restaurantnext
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
291 S Broadway Ste 7 Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext
Pica's Deli & Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
18 Ayers Village Road Methuen, MA 01844
View restaurantnext
Wrap City - Salem, NH
orange starNo Reviews
125 South Broadway Unit 6 Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Tuscan Village - Salem, NH
orange starNo Reviews
12 South Village Drive (Suite 475 A) Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili - Salem, NH - 437 S Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
473 S Broadway Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salem

The Colosseum Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,146
264 North Broadway Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext
Royal Cutlets
orange star4.4 • 246
166 North Broadway Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salem
Methuen
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Haverhill
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
North Andover
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston