Tuscan Pizza
3101 Route 42 Suite 9
Sicklerville, NJ 08081
MAIN
Appetizer
Breaded Mushrooms (12)
Comes with a side of sauce$10.00
Broccoli Bites (12)
Comes with a side of sauce$10.00
Buffalo Chicken Fingers (5)$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Fingers & Fries (5)$13.50
Caprese$14.00
Cheddar Poppers (7)
Comes with a side of sauce$10.25
Cheese Fries$8.00
Chicken Fingers (5)$11.00
Chicken Fingers & Fries (5)$13.00
Curly Fries$7.50
Curly Cheese Fries$8.50
Cream Cheese Poppers (7)
Comes with a side of sauce$10.25
French Fries$7.00
Fried Calamari (12oz)$15.00
Fried Cauliflower (12)
Comes with a side of sauce$10.00
Fried Zucchini (12)
Comes with a side of sauce$10.00
Garlic Cheese Bread$7.50
Garlic Knots (4)
Comes with a side of sauce$4.00
Mega Fries
bacon, mozzarella and cheddar$9.00
Mozzarella Sticks (7)
Comes with a side of spicy marinara$10.00
Mussels (25)$15.00
Old Bay Fries$7.50
Onion Rings (10)$10.00
Pepperoni Knots (4)
Comes with a side of sauce$5.00
Pizza Fries
pizza sauce and mozzarella$8.00
Potato Fries$7.50
Burgers
Hamburger$9.25
Cheeseburger
american cheese$9.75
Deluxe Hamburger
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles. served with fries.$12.00
Deluxe Cheeseburger
american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles. served with fries.$12.50
Cheeseburger Hoagie
lettuce, tomatoes, onions on a hoagie roll$12.25
Pizza Burger
sauce and mozzarella cheese$10.25
Double Cheeseburger$14.75
Chicken Sandwiches
Boneless Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
american cheese and bleu cheese$13.00
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
grilled chicken, ham, provolone and bleu cheese$12.50
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$11.25
Chicken Cutlet Hoagie S/wich
breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, raw onions$12.25
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.75
Grilled Chicken Hoagie
lettuce tomatoes, raw onions$11.75
Grilled Chicken Special
spinach, roasted peppers, provolone$12.50
Grilled Chicken & Broc Rabe$11.75
Grilled Chicken & Roasted Peppers$11.75
Crispy Chicken Caesar S/wich
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, grated cheese & caesar dressing.$12.00
Clubs
Cold Subs
Ham & Cheese Hoagie
lettuce, tomatoes, onion, salt, black pepper, oregano, olive oil.$10.75
Italian Hoagie
provolone cheese, ham, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, salt, black pepper, oregano, olive oil.$11.25
Mixed Cheese Hoagie
american cheese, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, salt, black pepper, oregano, olive oil.$10.75
Regular Hoagie
american cheese, ham, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, salt, black pepper, oregano, olive oil$10.75
Roast Beef Hoagie
lettuce, tomatoes, onion, salt, black pepper, oregano, olive oil.$12.25
Tuscan Hoagie
proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, arugula, tomatoes, red onion, salt, black pepper, oregano, olive oil.$13.25
Tuna Hoagie
lettuce, tomatoes, onion, salt, black pepper, oregano, olive oil.$10.75
Turkey Hoagie
lettuce, tomatoes, onion, salt, black pepper, oregano, olive oil.$10.75
Desserts
Entrees & Pasta
Baked Ziti$16.50
Lasagna$16.50
Stuffed Shells (4)$15.50
Stuffed Shells Parmigiana (4)$16.50
Ravioli (6)$15.50
Ravioli Parmigiana (6)$16.50
Ravioli w/ Crabmeat (6)$18.00
Ravioli w/ Vodka Sauce$19.00
Penne Vodka
vodka sauce and bacon$17.00
Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce$14.25
Pasta w/ Butter$15.25
Pasta w/ Alfredo Sauce$16.50
Crab-A-Bow$18.00
Side Of Meatballs (2)$5.50
Side Of Sausage (2)$5.50
Chicken Francese
capers, butter, white wine and lemon$20.75
Chicken Parmigiana Entree
breaded chicken topped with mozzarella cheese and sauce$20.75
Chicken Alfredo with Broccoli$22.75
Chicken Marsala
butter, mushrooms, herbs,marsala wine. pasta is served with tomato sauce.$20.75
Grilled Chicken w/ Broc Rabe$20.75
Eggplant Parmigiana Entree
breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and sauce$19.25
Sausage Parmigiana Entree$20.25
Meatball Parmigiana Entree
meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese and sauce$20.25
Veal Parmigiana Entree
veal topped with mozzarella cheese and sauce$21.75
Shrimp Francese
capers, butter, white wine and lemon$23.75
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
crushed red pepper, tomato sauce and seasonings$23.75
Shrimp Alfredo w/ Broccoli$26.75
Shrimp Parmigiana
breaded shrimp topped with mozzarella and sauce$23.75
Shrimp Scampi
chopped tomatoes, capers, butter and white wine$23.75
Clam Dinner$19.75
Calamari w/ Marinara$19.75
Seafood Pasta
mussels, calamari, clams, shrimp and crabmeat$26.75
Hot Sandwiches
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$10.50
Ham, Egg & Cheese$10.50
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$10.50
Pepperoni, Egg & Cheese$10.50
Potato, Egg & Cheese$10.75
Sausage, Peppers, Onions$11.25
Peppers & Egg$10.75
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
sauce and mozzarella cheese$11.75
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
sauce and mozzarella cheese$11.25
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
sauce and mozzarella cheese$12.00
Sausage Parmigiana Sandwich
sauce and mozzarella cheese$11.50
Shrimp Parmigiana Sandwich
sauce and mozzarella cheese$13.00
Veal Parm Sandwich
sauce and mozzarella cheese$12.25
BLT Sandwich
bacon, lettuce, tomatoes$9.25
Flounder Hoagie
breaded flounder, lettuce, tomatoes, onions$11.75
Hot Pork$11.75
Hot Roast Beef$12.25
Italian Grinder$10.75
Tuna Melt S/wich$9.25
Veggie Sandwich
broccoli, fried onions, green peppers, mushrooms and spinach$11.75
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese$9.75
Veggie Quesadilla
broccoli, fried onions, green peppers, mushrooms and spinach with mozzarella and cheddar cheese$12.00
Steak Quesadilla
shredded steak with mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese$12.25
Chicken Quesadilla
grilled chicken with mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese$12.25
Shrimp Quesadilla
grilled shrimp with mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese$13.25
Seafood Platters
Soup & Salad
Tossed Salad (Sm)
iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, green olives, cucumbers$8.25
Tossed Salad (Lg)
lettuce,tomatoes,red onion,green olives, cucumbers$9.25
BBQ Crispy Chicken Salad
lettuce,tomatoes,red onion,green olives, cucumbers$13.00
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
lettuce,tomatoes,red onion,green olives, cucumbers$13.00
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
lettuce,tomatoes,red onion,green olives, cucumbers$13.00
Cajun Chicken Salad
lettuce,tomatoes,red onion,green olives, cucumbers$13.00
Chicken Cutlet Salad
lettuce,tomatoes,red onion,green olives, cucumbers$13.00
Crispy Chicken Salad
lettuce,tomatoes,red onion,green olives, cucumbers$13.00
Grilled Chicken Salad
lettuce,tomatoes,red onion,green olives, cucumbers$13.00
Tuna Salad (Sm)
lettuce,tomatoes,red onion,green olives, cucumbers$9.75
Tuna Salad (Lg)
lettuce,tomatoes,red onion,green olives, cucumbers$12.25
Antipasto Salad
ham, salami, provolone cheese,american cheese, sweet pepperslettuce,tomatoes,red onion,green olives, cucumbers$12.00
Arugula Salad
blackened chicken, arugula, tomatoes, red onions, green olives$13.00
Chef Salad
turkey, ham, american cheese, roasted peppers, lettuce,tomatoes,red onion,green olives, cucumbers$12.00
Greek Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, green peppers, feta cheese$13.00
Tuscan Salad
proscuitto, salami, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, black olives, roasted peppers$13.00
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, grated cheese, croutons$10.50
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, grated cheese, croutons$13.00
Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, grated cheese, croutons$13.00
Chicken Cutlet Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, grated cheese, croutons$13.00
Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, grated cheese, croutons$13.00
Shrimp Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, grated cheese, croutons$14.00
Steak Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, grated cheese, croutons$14.00
Chicken Noodle$6.50
Italian Wedding$6.50
Pasta Fagioli
White kidney beans, carrots, celery, ditalini pasta in a red broth$6.50
Minestrone
white & red kidney beans, mini penne pasta, carrots, peas, celery, & string beans$6.50
Steaks
Cheesesteak
american cheese$11.50
Cheesesteak Hoagie
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onions$12.25
Cheesesteak Special
american cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, fried onions$12.75
Pizza Steak Sandwich
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese$11.75
BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak$12.25
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak S/wich
american cheese and bleu cheese$12.25
Boneless Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
american cheese and bleu cheese$13.00
Chicken Cheesesteak
american cheese$11.50
Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onions$12.25
Chicken Cheesesteak Special
american cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, fried onions$12.50
Chicken Pizza Steak
mozzarella cheese and sauce$11.75
Wings
Wraps
BLT Wrap$12.00
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Chz Wrap
american cheese. served with fries$12.00
Cajun Chicken Wrap
lettuce, tomatoes. served with fries$12.00
Cheesesteak Wrap
american cheese. served with fries$12.75
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
american cheese. served with fries$12.50
Chicken Cutlet Tuscano Wrap
broccoli rabe, roasted peppers, long hots, provolone cheese. served with fries$13.00
Crispy Chicken Wrap
lettuce, tomatoes. served with fries$12.00
Eggplant Wrap
roasted peppers, broccoli rabe and provolone cheese. served with fries$13.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, grated cheese, caesar dressing. served with fries$12.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap
lettuce, tomatoes. served with fries$12.00
Tuna Wrap
lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions. served with fries$12.00
Turkey & Bacon Wrap$12.25
Veggie Wrap
broccoli, fried onions, green peppers, mushrooms and spinach. served with fries.$13.00
Kids Menu
Sides
SD Hot Peppers$1.00
SD Long Hots$1.50
SD Sweet Peppers$1.00
SD Pickles$1.00
SD BBQ Sauce$1.00
SD Honey Mustard$1.00
SD Mustard$1.00
SD BC Dressing$1.00
Soup Cont.BC Dressing$5.00
SD Ranch$1.00
SD Mild Sauce$1.00
SD Medium Sauce$1.00
SD Hot Sauce$1.00
SD Fire Hot$1.00
SD Non Spicy Marinara$1.00
SD Marinara$1.00
SD Ketchup$1.00
SD Cheese Whiz$1.00
SD Sour Cream$1.00
SD Salsa$1.00
SD Bals Glaze$1.00
SD Garlic Parm Sauce$1.00
SD Parm Cheese$1.00
SD Crushed Red Pepper$1.00
SD Anchovies$1.00
X Ketchup Packets