Tuscan Market - Portsmouth

review star

No reviews yet

38R Merrimac st

Newburyport, MA 01950

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bar

Drink Features

Drink Feature 1

$13.00

Drink Feature 2

$14.00

Drink Feature 3

$15.00

Drink Feature 4

$16.00

Wine Feature 1

$18.00

Food

Anitpasti

CLAM CHOWDER

$12.00

Littleneck Clams, Crispy Prosciutto

TUSCAN MEATBALLS

$14.00

Veal, Beef, Pork, Pomodoro, Parmigiano

TUNA POKE

$22.00

Spicy Tuna, Nori, Red Onion, Cucumber, Sesame, Avocado, Sushi Rice, Edamame, Spicy Mayo

CRAB CAKE

$21.00

Remoulade, Frisee, Crispy Capers

TUSCAN KITCHEN CALAMARI

$18.00

Sweet & Hot Pepper, Lemon Aioli

WOOD GRILLED OCTOPUS

$19.00

Heirloom Potato, Calabrese Aioli, Pancetta, Cipollini Onion

FISH TACOS

$17.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi, Red Cabbage Slaw, Calabrian Aioli, Mango Salsa, Lime

BLUE HILL MUSSELS

$15.00

Coconut Broth, Ginger Lime, Chili Pepper, Scallion, Grilled Ciabatta

LOBSTER PIZZA

$26.00

Vermont Cheddar, Tomato, Corn, Scallion

BAKED STUFFED OYSTERS

$18.00

Local Oysters, Mascarpone, Radicchio, Balsamic

SALT COD CROQUETTES

$16.00

Calabrian Aioli, Arugula, Pickled Red Onions

Insalata

TUSCAN KITCHEN CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

Hearts of Romaine, Focaccia Croutons, Sicilian White Anchovy, Parmigiano Reggiano

BURRATA

$17.00

Brown Butter, Pine Nuts, Cranberry Agro Dolce

MISTA SALAD

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Apples, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion, Walnuts, Maple Cider Vinaigrette

Raw Bar

CRUDO

$19.00

Scallops, Coconut Milk, Cherry Peppers, Mint, Lime Juice, Onions, Hazelnuts

GIANT SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$21.00

Cocktail Sauce, Horseradish Tabasco

POACHED LOBSTER TAIL

$28.00

Cocktail Sauce, Lemon Basil Aioli

SHELLFISH PLATTER

$110.00

Local Oysters, Little Neck Clams, Tuna Tartare, Shrimp Cocktail, Lobster Tail, Marinated Mussels, Prosecco Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, & Lemon

DAILY OYSTERS 1/2dz

$21.00

with Prosecco Mignonette, Grated Horseradish, & Cocktail Sauce

DAILY OYSTERS 1dz

$40.00

with Prosecco Mignonette, Grated Horseradish, & Cocktail Sauce

LOCAL CLAMS 1/2dz

$12.00

with Prosecco Mignonette, Grated Horseradish, & Cocktail Sauce

LOCAL CLAMS 1dz

$22.00

with Prosecco Mignonette, Grated Horseradish, & Cocktail Sauce

Sushi

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$23.00

Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Chili Sauce, Cucumbers

DYNAMITE ROLL

$21.00

Hamachi, Cucumber, Scallions, Togarashi, Spicy Mayo

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$18.00

Scallions, Spicy Mayo, Tobiko, Crispy Panko, Cucumber

TUSCAN ROLL

$22.00

Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, Avocado, Bondu, Spicy Mayo

VEGETABLE ROLL

$17.00

Crispy Asparagus, Avocado, Mango, Sesame, Lime Vinaigrette, Chili Sauce, Cucumber

HAMACHI

$21.00

Sashimi of Hamachi, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chili Sauce, & Ponzu, Crispy Panko

Sea

SALMON

$34.00

Sage Buttered Sweet Potato, Wood Grilled Asparagus, Lemon & Herb Oil

LINGUINI ALLA VONGOLE

$32.00

House-made Pasta, Local Ipswich Clams, Toscana Bianco, Garlic Butter, Chorizo, Grilled Ciabatta

ATLANTIC COD

$33.00

Herbed Crusted, Spinach Risotto, Sauteed Shrimp, Lemon Beurre Blanc

PAELLA

$46.00

Saffron Risotto, Chicken Drumstick, Lobster, Cod, Mahi Mahi, Clams, Shrimp, Mussels, Peas, House-Made Chorizo

SWORDFISH

$38.00

Fingerling Potatoes, Hazelnuts, Brown Butter, Lemon

SEARED SCALLOPS

$36.00

Warm Parmesan Polenta, Apple Pancetta Compote

PAN ROASTED WHOLE LOBSTER

$65.00

Lobster Ravioli, Shrimp, Pancetta, Lemon Buro Fuso, Grape Tomato

Land

WOOD GRILLED RIBEYE

$55.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Garlic Broccolini, Red Onion Balsamic Riduzione, Horseradish *ADD SHRIMP OR LOBSTER TAIL MKT

PENNE ALLA BOLOGNESE

$30.00

Bolognese Sauce, Meatballs, Grilled Sausage, Ricotta

CHICKEN PICCATA

$32.00

Pan Seared Chicken Breast, Grilled Asparagus, Cipollini Onion, Roasted Sweet Potato

FILET MIGNON

$58.00

10oz Center Cut, Mascarpone Mashed Potato, Roasted Mushroom, Truffle Butter

DUCK BREAST

$40.00

Sweet Potato Crema, Cranberry Agro Dolce, Baby Carrots, Walnuts

Sandwiches

TUSCAN LOBSTER ROLL

$45.00

Local Fresh Shucked Lobster, Celery, Onion, Toasted Split Top Roll

SEA GRILL BURGER

$20.00

Prime Beef, Vermont Cheddar, Pancetta, Balsamic Braised Red Onion, Truffle Fries

Sides

MASHED POTATO

$9.00

SWEET POTATO

$9.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

ASPARAGUS

$9.00

BROCCOLINI

$9.00

Side Chicken

$9.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Shrimp

$12.00

Side Tuna

$14.00

Side Plain Fries

$7.00

Brunch

SEMOLINA RAISIN FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

Sliced thick, vanilla cinnamon egg dipped, maple mascarpone

BREAKFAST PIZZA

$17.00

Eggs over easy, VT cheddar, spinach, prosciutto di Parma, hollandaise

CRAB CAKE BENEDICT

$26.00

Poached eggs, toasted rosemarry roll, hollandaise, rosemary potatoes

EGG WHITE FRITATTA

$15.00

Egg white omlette, mushrooms, spinach, roasted red peppers & onions, rosemary potatoes

BREAKFAST BOWL

$16.00

Scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onions, calabrian aioli

Dolci

WHITE CHOCOLATE MACADAMIA

$11.00

Fresh Baked, Warm Chewy Cookies, Served with House-made Coconut Gelato

TUSCAN SUNDAE

$9.00

House-made Vanilla Gelato Rolled in Crispy Cornflakes, Warm Butterscotch Cherries, Walnuts & Whip

FLOURLESS ESPRESSO CAKE

$10.00

Raspberry & Luxardo Coulis, Whipped Cream

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$9.00

Moist Yellow Cake, Layered with Whipped Cream and Fresh Strawberries

PEANUT BUTTER GANACHE

$11.00

Brownie, Peanut Butter Pastry Cream, Garnished with Whip, Ganache and Reese’s Crumble

AFFOGATO

$9.00

AFFOGATO BOOZE

$3.00

Sinlge Scoop Gelati

$3.00

Features

Antipasti 1

$17.00

Antipasti 2

$17.00

Antipasti 3

$21.00

Feature 1

$36.00

Feature 2

$31.00

Feature 3

$43.00

Dolci 1

$12.00

30m Chowder

$30.00

30m Caesar

$30.00

30m Cod Sandwich

30m Chix Sandwich

30m Bolognese

30m Gelato

Bambini

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Kids Fries

$4.00

Function

Function Food

ANTIPASTO PLATTER 20

$150.00

ANTIPASTO PLATTER 30

$250.00

ANTIPASTO PLATTER 50

$375.00

FRESH FRUIT DISPLAY 20

$100.00

FRESH FRUIT DISPLAY 30

$150.00

FRESH FRUIT DISPLAY 50

$275.00

SHRIMP DISPLAY

$10.00

PIZZA STATION

$12.00

PASTA BAR

$12.00

SLIDER BAR

$8.00

MINI LOBSTER ROLLS

$15.00

CAESAR STATION

$5.00

CAPRESE STATION

$8.00

MISTA STATION

$4.00

MINI CRAB CAKES

$5.00

MEATBALLS passed app

$2.75

SCALLOPS passed app

$8.00

HEIRLOOM TOMATO BRUSCHETTA CROSTINI

$3.00

SEARED TUNA CROSTINI

$5.00

BUTTERNUT SQUASH CROSTINI

$3.00

ROSEMARY CHICKEN SKEWERS

$3.00

MINI FISH TACOS

$5.00

GOAT CHEESE ROUNDS

$3.00

CAPRESE SKEWERS

$3.00

ROASTED SHRIMP LOLLIPOPS

$4.00

PASTRIES

$6.00

COOKIES

$12.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Tuscan Sea Grill is a destination for all foodies. Explore our selection of hand made pastas & sauces, pizzas, Italian butchery, imported Italian cheeses & olive oil, curated wines, fresh baked bread and desserts.

Website

Location

38R Merrimac st, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

