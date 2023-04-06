Tuscan Market - Portsmouth
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Tuscan Sea Grill is a destination for all foodies. Explore our selection of hand made pastas & sauces, pizzas, Italian butchery, imported Italian cheeses & olive oil, curated wines, fresh baked bread and desserts.
Location
38R Merrimac st, Newburyport, MA 01950
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Newburyport
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza - Downtown Newburyport
4.5 • 1,067
44 State Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurant
Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
4.0 • 891
5 Boston Way Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurant