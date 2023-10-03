Antipasti

GRAN ASSAGGIO DI SALUMI E FORMAGGI

$19.00

Grand Selection of House Cured Artisan Salumi, Imported Italian Cheeses

POLPETTONI

$16.00

Signature 8oz Meatball of Beef, Veal & Pork, Caramelized Tomato, Burricotta

BURRATA DELLA CASA

$19.00

House Made Burrata, Grilled Ciabatta, Orange, Arugula Pesto

CALAMARI FRITTI

$20.00

Crispy Cherry Peppers, Lemon ~ Basil Aioli

MOZZARELLA EN CAROZZA

$19.00

Crispy Mozzarella, Pesto Trio, Sundried Tomato, Arugula & Basil

POLIPO

$21.00

Red Wine Braised Octopus, Pee Wee Potatoes, Spiced Pancetta, Calabrian Peppers, Toasted Bread Crumbs

Truffle Risotto

$18.00

Local Roasted Mushrooms, Black Truffle Butter, Honey, Mint

SCALLOPS

$23.00

Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Kale, Apples, Cranberries, Lemon Zest

Insalata

TUSCAN KITCHEN CAESAR

$13.00Out of stock

Hearts of Romaine, Sicilian White Anchovy, Focaccia Crouton, Parmigiano Reggiano

TOSCANA

$16.00

Baby Kale, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Fennel, Apple, Ricotta Salata

PANZANELLA

$16.00

Roasted Butternut Squash Mista, Burricotta, Crispy Croutons, Pomegranate, Radicchio, Arugula, Brown Butter Vinaigrette, Sage

BEET SALAD

$17.00

Braised Beets, Whipped Goat Cheese, Arugula, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Pistachio, Orange

Primi

BOLOGNESE

$30.00

Classic Braised Sauce of Beef, Veal & Pork, House Made Pasta, Parmigiano Reggiano

BUTTERNUT SQUASH RAVIOLI

$29.00

Sage Brown Butter Sauce, Pomegranate Seeds, Pine Nuts

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$41.00

Rock Shrimp Scampi Sugo, Crushed Red Pepper

RAVIOLI AI QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$31.00

24 Month Parmigiano Reggiano, Brown Butter, Truffle Carpaccio

ROASTED MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$32.00

Caramelized Onion, Roasted Mushrooms, Arugula, Pine Nuts, Marsala

TORTELLI AL BRASATO

$31.00

Braised Short Rib Stuffed Pasta, Pancetta Cipollini Onion, Red Wine “Riduzione”

BRASATO DI CINGHIALE

$31.00

Slow Braised Wild Boar Ragu, Truffled Gnocchi, Pecorino Tartufo

CRESTE DI GALLO

$29.00

TK Signature Sausage, White Wine Butter, Broccoli Rabe, Parmigiano Reggiano

Secondi

Filet Mignon

$61.00

10oz Filet, Mascarpone Whipped Potato, Truffle Butter, Roasted Mushrooms, Asparagus

POLLO ARROSTO

$33.00

Feather Brook Farm Roasted Half Chicken, Crispy Pancetta, Spinach, Butternut Squash-Walnut Mista

Chicken Parm

$32.00

Parmigiano Crusted Chicken Breast, Rigatoni, Mozzarella, Basil

SALMONE

$35.00

North Atlantic Salmon, Lemon Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Garlic, Roasted Sweet Potato, Grilled Asparagus

DRY AGED RIBEYE

$86.00

48 Ounce Dry Aged Long Bone Ribeye, Sea Salt, Rosemary Crust, Roasted Potato, Roasted Garlic Broccolini

TK BRAISED SHORT RIBS

$51.00Out of stock

Whipped Mascarpone Potato, Roasted Vegetables, Horseradish Gremolata

Contorni

Mascarpone, Parmigiano Whipped Potato

$8.00
Roasted Root Vegetables

$10.00
Toasted Garlic Spinach

$8.00
Truffle Parmigiano Fries

$9.00
Seared Broccolini & Toasted Garlic

$9.00
Roasted Asparagus & Parmigiano

$9.00
Butternut Squash - Walnut Mista

$9.00
Sage Brown Butter Sweet Potato

$8.00
Extra Virgin Roasted Rosemary Potato

$8.00

Dolci

ZEPPOLI

$10.00

Warm House “Italian Doughnuts”, Cinnamon Sugar, Crema al’ Vaniglia

Cheesecake

$13.00
CANNOLI TRIO

$13.00

Orange Zest & Impastata Ricotta, Caramelized Hazelnut, Dark Chocolate Chip

DARK CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO CAKE

$12.00

Vanilla Crema, Cinnamon Caramel Sauce

Tiramisu

$12.00

Espresso Soaked Lady Fingers, Mascarpone Crema

TORTA CALDA AL CIOCCOLATO

$12.00

Molten Chocolate Cake