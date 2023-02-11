Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Tuscano Italian Kitchen

181 Reviews

$$

1525 Cypress Creek Road

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Popular Items

Pasta Your Way
Kids Spaghetti
Parmigiani

Small Plates and Appetizer

Bread & Dipping Oil

$4.00

Bruschetta

$8.00

Burrata Caprese

$12.00

Calamari Fritti

$12.00

Cowboy Meatballs

$6.00

Two house-made beef & pork meatlballs with fresh jalapeno and chedar cheese. Served with chipotle BBQ sauce.

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Two Crab Cakes

Fried Mozzarella Wedges

$8.50

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$5.50

Meatballs

$6.00

Two House-made beef/pork meatballs served with marinara.

Misto Fritti (Combo Appetizer)

$12.50

Fried Mozzarella Wedges, Fried Zucchini and Toasted Ravioli. Served with Marinara and Ranch Dressing.

Mussels Diavolo

$13.00

Mussels Portofino

$13.00

Sauteed Spinach & Mushrooms

$4.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Side of Fries

$2.75

Toasted Ravioli

$9.00

Tuscan Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Two Italian Sausage

$6.99

Zucchini Fritti

$9.00

Salads & Soup Tuscano

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Shaved Parmesan , mozzarella, capicola, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Olives, Red Onion, and Tomatoes over Mixed Greens. Served with Italian Dressing.

Burrata Caprese

$12.00

Marinated Burrata, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil topped with a Balsamic Reduction and EVOO. Served with Ciabatta.

Caesar Salad - Large

$9.00

Caesars Salad - Small

$3.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

House Salad - Large

$9.00

House Salad - Small

$3.00

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Soup - Bowl

$6.00

Soup - Cup

$3.00

Pizza - Tuscano

7" Cheese Pizza

$8.50

10" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$11.00

12" Cauliflower Pizza

$13.00

12" Cheese Pizza

$11.00

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

12" Italian Specialty

$15.99

Hand Tossed Dough topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Olives and Onions.

12" Meat Lovers

$15.99

Hand tossed dough topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon and Bacon.

12" Veggie lovers

$15.99

Hand tossed dough topped with Mushroom, Black Olives, Bell Pepper, Spinach, Eggplant, Tomatoes and Onions.

12" Margarita Pizza

$13.99

Hand Tossed Dough topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic and Fresh Basil.

12" White Pizza

$15.99

Hand Tossed Dough topped with Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese.

12" Mediterranean Pizza

$15.99

Hand Tossed Dough Topped with Feta Cheese, Spinach, Kalamata Olives and Roma Tomatoes.

12" Half and Half Specialty

12" Tuscano Signature

$16.00

Our Signature Pizza, Hand Tossed Dough topped with Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Braised Brisket, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos and Onion.

16" Italian Specialty

$23.99

Hand Tossed Dough topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Olives and Onions.

16" Meat Lovers

$23.99

Hand tossed dough topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon and Bacon.

16" Veggie lovers

$23.99

Hand tossed dough topped with Mushroom, Black Olives, Bell Pepper, Spinach, Eggplant, Tomatoes and Onions.

16" Margarita Pizza

$19.49

Hand Tossed Dough topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic and Fresh Basil.

16" White Pizza

$23.99

Hand Tossed Dough topped with Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese.

16" Mediterranean Pizza

$21.99

Hand Tossed Dough Topped with Feta Cheese, Spinach, Kalamata Olives and Roma Tomatoes.

16" Half and Half Specialty

16" Tuscano Signature Pizza

$25.00

Our Signature Pizza, Hand Tossed Dough topped with Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Braised Brisket, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos and Onion.

Calzones - Tuscano

Single Cheese Calzone

$9.79

Family Size Cheese Calzone

$15.99

Pasta Your Way - Tuscano

Our Pasta...Your Way. Choose your noodles, choose your sauce, choose your protein.

Pasta Your Way

$14.00

Pasta Favorites

Baked Ziti

$17.00

Beef and Pork Lasagna

$17.00

Cheese Ravioli - Baked

$17.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

Jumbo Stuffed Shells

$15.00

Lobster Ravioli w/ Rosa (Vodka) Sauce

$21.00

Spinach & Mushroom Lasagna

$17.00

Tuscan Combo

$21.50

Tuscan Veggie Combo

$20.00

Eggplant Parmesan, Spinach and Mushroom Lasagna, Fettuccini Alfredo.

Eggplant Strata (Rollatini)

$18.00

Layered Eggplant, Spinach and Ricotta Topped with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Pasta.

Fettuccini alla Alba

$20.00

Truffle Infused Alfredo Sauce with Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms, and Pancetta topped with Crispy Prosciutto and Shaved Parmesan.

Italian w/ Texas Twist

BRISKET Bolognase

$20.00

Traditional Meat Sauce with Braised Brisket with shaved Parmesan tossed in fettuccini.

Fettuccini alla Alba

$18.00

Fettuccini Laredo

$18.00

Jalapeno and Lime infused Alfredo Sauce with Grilled Chicken garnished with Cilantro and Diced Red Pepper

Tuscan Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Pork Loin Romano

$21.99

Zoodles

$13.99

Italian Enchiladas

$16.00

Chicken & Veal Dishes - Tuscano

Parmigiani

Marsala

Piccata

Gorganzola

Primavera

Chicken or Veal with Mixed Vegetables in a Garlic and Oil Sauce.

Portofino

Panna

Choice of Chicken or Veal with Alfredo Sauce and Mixed Vegetables.

Signature - Sorento

Chicken or Veal topped with Rosa (Vodka) Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Prosciutto and Mozzarella.

Signature - Panna

Signature - Caprese

Signature - Marsala

Seafood Entrees - Tuscano

Florentine

$22.00

Choice of fish topped with cream sauce and fresh spinach. Served with a side of pasta and fresh vegetables.

Diavolo

$22.00

Jumbo Lobster Ravioli

$21.00

Linguini w/ Clams

$21.00

Dessert - Tuscano

Basque Cheesecake (choose flavor)

$7.95

Basque Cheesecake Family Style (three - choose flavors)

$19.95

Cannoli - Large

$4.95

Cannoli - Mini

$2.25

Decadant Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.95

Spumoni

$5.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$7.95

Bread Pudding with White Chocolate Amaretto Ganache and finished with a raspberry reduction.

Zeppoles

$6.95Out of stock

Kids

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.95

Kids Noodles W/Alfredo Sauce

$6.95

Kids Spaghetti

$6.95

Kids Whistle Noodles

$6.95

Kids Whistle Noodles W/Meatball

$8.95

Kids Spaghetti with Meatball

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
On December 1, 2022, we officially launched Tuscano Italian Kitchen. Formerly Gino's, we be bringing an Elevated Italian Cuisine to our friends in Cedar Park.

