Tuscany Italian Restaurant
698 Reviews
$$
1308 Eastern Ave
Gallipolis, OH 45631
Shareables
Boom Boom Shrimp ⭐️
Hand-breaded shrimp to crispy, golden perfection, then tossed with sriracha in a creamy sweet and spicy Thai chili sauce. It's so delizioso that you might want to get two orders!
Chicken Alfredo Fries
It's our signature dish, except on French fries! We start with golden fries, then layer on thick slices of grilled chicken tossed on our made-fresh-daily, creamy Alfredo sauce and top it with jalapeños for a touch of heat.
Meatball Starter
Our meatballs are made by hand every day using only premium ground beef mixed with our handcrafted blend of fresh Italian herbs and spices. Served with our signature marinara herb sauce.
Chef's Bruschetta
Fresh, diced Roma tomatoes tossed in extra-virgin olive oil with basil chiffonade and minced garlic. Served with slices of toasted French baguette.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Fresh mushroom caps stuffed with a blend of cream cheese and Italian herbs topped with panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded sticks of mozzarella fried to crispy, golden perfection. Served with marinara herb sauce for dipping.
Cheese Fondue
Mozzarella cheese blended with our made-fresh-daily Alfredo sauce. Served with slices of toasted French baguette.
House Bread
Add a order of house bread served with our signature marinara herb sauce for dipping. Yummy!
Order of Alfredo Sauce
An order of our creamy, made-fresh-daily Alfredo sauce.
Trio Shareables ⭐️
Choose any three of our shareables!
Calamari
Lightly breaded squid and banana pepper rings tossed in our special seasoning, then fried and served with a wedge of lemon and marinara.
Pepperoni Flatbread
This one is for pepperoni lovers! We've loaded this crispy flatbread with melted mozzarella and enough pepperoni to cover every square inch.
Chicken Spinach Pesto
This crispy flatbread is topped with melted mozzarella, sliced grilled chicken, diced Roma tomatoes, and feta cheese crumbles drizzled with our handcrafted spinach pesto sauce.
Chicken
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo ⭐️
Tender slices of grilled chicken and fettuccine pasta tossed in our creamy, made-fresh-daily Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana
A chicken breast breaded with our blend of panko breadcrumbs with Italian herbs and spices, then fried to golden perfection and topped with our signature marinara herb sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti.
Chicken Carbonara
A grilled chicken breast sautéed with bacon and white onion, then tossed with ziti in our creamy Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Primavera
Sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, and tomatoes tossed with a grilled chicken breast and spaghetti in our creamy Alfredo sauce.
Pollo Affumicato
A juicy sliced grilled chicken breast sautéed with ham and mushrooms and tossed with ziti and mozzarella cheese in our signature Alfredo sauce.
Pollo Brodo
A grilled chicken breast sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms in a traditional buttery chicken broth, then tossed with angel hair pasta and topped with provolone cheese.
Pollo Rosa
Sliced chicken breast tossed with ziti in a delicious blend of our signature marinara herb sauce and creamy Alfredo sauce.
Tuscan Herb Chicken
A grilled chicken breast sautéed with a savory mix of yellow squash, zucchini, tomatoes, minced garlic, and basil chiffonade. Served with your choice of red Tuscan potatoes or garlic green beans and carrots.
Trio de Italia ⭐️
Three dishes on one plate! 1. Chicken Parmigiana - A breaded chicken breast fried to crispy golden perfection, then topped with marinara herb sauce and melted mozzarella. 2. Meat Lasagna - Baked layers of lasagna, ground beef, and an Italian cheese blend topped with traditional pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese. 3. Fettuccine Alfredo - Fettuccine served with our creamy Alfredo sauce, made fresh daily using Parmesan cheese, heavy cream, and minced garlic.
Pollo Marsala
Grilled chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms in a Marsala wine reduction sauce served over penne pasta and your choice of soup and salad.
Meats
Create-a-Pasta
Create your own Italian dish just the way you like it! Pick your pasta, sauce, and topping. Served with a soup or salad.
Meat Lasagna ⭐️
Prepared fresh daily with layers of lasagna, seasoned ground beef, and an Italian cheese blend. Topped with our Italian pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella.
Pasta with Italian Sausage
Thick slices of Italian sausage smothered in our traditional Pomodoro sauce and served on top of spaghetti.
Pasta with Medallions
6 oz of tenderloin medallions grilled to your liking. Served over fettuccine Alfredo with your choice of soup or salad. NOTE: May contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Ribeye Steak
10 oz lightly seasoned USDA Choice Angus ribeye grilled to your liking. Served with your choice of one side and a soup or salad. NOTE: May contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Sirloin Steak
8 oz lightly seasoned USDA Choice Angus top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with your choice of one side and soup or salad. NOTE: May contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce
Seasoned ground beef blended with Italian herbs and spices and our signature marinara herb sauce. Served over spaghetti.
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
Seasoned, homemade meatballs simmered in marinara and served over spaghetti.
9oz Filet Medallions
9oz Medallions cooked to your liking served with salad or soup and one a side.
Seafood
Shrimp Ravioli With Lobster Sauce⭐️
These amazing ravioli are stuffed with shrimp and real lobster tail blended with ricotta, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses and Italian herbs and spices, then topped with a delicious blend of our creamy lobster bisque with our signature made-fresh-daily Alfredo sauce.
Shrimp Alfredo
Sautéed shrimp and fettuccine tossed in our creamy, made-fresh-daily Alfredo sauce.
Shrimp Diavolo
A simple, traditional Italian dish of shrimp sautéed in a white wine sauce, then tossed with our blend of Italian herbs and spices and served with fettuccine.
Mediterranean Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed in a white wine sauce with yellow squash, zucchini, tomatoes, minced garlic, and fresh basil. Served on a bed of angel hair pasta.
Seafood Alfredo
Sautéed shrimp and mushrooms tossed with fettuccine in our made-fresh-daily Alfredo sauce. Topped with fresh, pan-seared sea scallops.
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed in garlic butter sauce with sun-dried tomatoes and tossed with fettuccine.
Grilled Salmon
A fresh, never-frozen grilled salmon filet served with your choice of one side and a soup or salad
Shrimp Primavera
Shrimp sautéed with fresh spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, and tomatoes, then tossed with spaghetti in our signature Alfredo sauce.
Shrimp Carbonara
Shrimp sautéed with bits of smoky bacon and diced white onion tossed with ziti in our signature Alfredo sauce.
Vegetarian
Manicotti
Manicotti stuffed with a creamy blend of ricotta and mozzarella cheeses mixed with fresh garlic and parsley, topped with traditional Italian pomodoro sauce.
Fettuccine Alfredo ⭐️
A simple, classic dish of fettuccine tossed in our signature, made-fresh-daily Alfredo sauce.
Baked Pasta
Your choice of ziti or spaghetti tossed in our signature marinara herb sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, and baked until maximum cheesy goodness is achieved.
Eggplant Parmesan
Fresh slices of lightly breaded eggplant topped with marinara herb sauce and melted mozzarella. Served over spaghetti and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
Ziti Rosa
Ziti pasta tossed in a delicious blend of our creamy, made-fresh-daily Alfredo and our signature marinara herb sauce.
Spinach Lasagna
FOR A LIMITED TIME!! A blend of spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella with Italian herbs to perfect taste. Then layered in between pasta sheets and cooked to perfection. Then topped with pomodoro sauce and mozzarella.
Soups & Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad ⭐️
Romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with bell pepper, red onion, tomatoes, and a sliced grilled chicken breast.
Mediterranean Salad
Shrimp, mushrooms, yellow squash, and zucchini sautéed in a white wine sauce. Served on a bed of Romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes and topped with feta.
Chef Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce with slices of ham, salami, and provolone topped with tomatoes, mushrooms, bell pepper, red onion, black olives, and mozzarella cheese.
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce accented with crunchy croûtons, freshly shredded Parmesan cheese, and creamy Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
A juicy, sliced grilled chicken breast tops fresh Romaine lettuce accented with crunchy croûtons, freshly shredded Parmesan cheese, and creamy Caesar dressing.
Side Salad
Fresh Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, and croûtons.
Potato Bacon Soup
This soup features fresh cream with cubed potatoes, onion, celery, and crispy bits of bacon.
Lobster Bisque
This light, creamy lobster bisque features fresh cream and real lobster finished with a touch of sherry.
Sandwiches
Classic Cheeseburger ⭐️
A certified 100% USDA Choice Angus Beef half-pound steakburger topped with lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onion, mayo, and American cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries and a pickle spear.
Italian Panini
Creamy Italian dressing drizzled over slices of pepperoni, salami, ham, red onion, banana peppers and oregano topped with melted provolone and mozzarella.
Chicken Parmigiana Panini
A chicken breast breaded in a blend of panko with Italian herbs and spices and fried to golden perfection, then topped with marinara and melted mozzarella and provolone.
Pizzas & Calzones
10in Make-a-Pizza
Create your own 10-inch pizza! For consistent baking perfection, we recommend a maximum of seven toppings.
16in Make-a-Pizza ⭐️
Create your own 16-inch pizza! For consistent baking perfection, we recommend a maximum of seven toppings.
Create-a-Calzone
Create your own calzone! For consistent baking perfection, we recommend a maximum of seven toppings.
10" Cauliflower Crust
10in cauliflower pizza crust is plant-based, thin & crispy crust add your topping to your liking.
Drinks
Pepsi -
Strawberry Lemonade
20 oz. Made fresh daily with a sweet strawberry purée.
Sweet Strawberry Iced Tea
20 oz. Made fresh daily with a sweet strawberry purée.
Diet Pepsi -
Mt. Dew -
Diet Mt. Dew -
Sierra Mist -
Dr. Pepper -
Pink Lemonade -
Sweet Ice tea -
Unsweet Iced Tea -
Cakes
Carrot Cake ⭐️
Chef Francisco’s secret recipe! Three mouthwatering layers of moist spice cake laced with fresh carrots and crushed pecans, iced with three layers of homemade cream cheese icing, then crusted with more crushed pecans.
Italian Cream
Layers of yellow cake moistened with a coconut cream, then covered with our homemade cream cheese icing mixed with shredded coconut and pecans.
Chocolate Ganache
A moist, dark, triple-layered chocolate cake topped with homemade chocolate mousse topped with chocolate ganache and overflowing with oh-so-much chocolatey goodness that it just might make your day kind of fantastic.
Coconut Rum Cake
Three layers of light, moist, fluffy yellow cake enhanced with the tropical flavors of real coconut rum and layered with whipped cream icing, then finished to perfection with shredded coconut.
Red Velvet
An Italian classic that marries the bold flavor of coffee with the rich, sweet taste of ladyfinger cake. If you’re looking for that perfect Italian finish, then you can’t go wrong with our heavenly tiramisu!
Cheesecakes
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Alfredo ⭐️
A kids portion of fettuccine tossed with slices of grilled chicken in our creamy Alfredo.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two breaded juicy, all-white chicken tenders deep-fried to golden perfection and served with French fries.
Kids Pizza
A small, kids-sized pizza topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Kids Ziti Alfredo
A kids portion of ziti pasta tossed with our creamy, made-fresh-daily Alfredo sauce.
Kids Spaghetti Meat Sauce
A kids portion of spaghetti tossed with our signature marinara meat sauce.
Kids Spaghetti Meatballs
A kids portion of spaghetti with meatballs in our signature marinara herb sauce.
Catering
Tray Carbonara
Grilled chicken with bacon and white onion, then tossed with ziti pasta in our creamy Alfredo sauce. This tray feeds 10 guest and comes with bread, marinara, salad, and a choice of two dressings. Please allow 20 min to prepare this order. More than 2 trays allow 30 min.
Tray of Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken cut into strips tossed with Alfredo sauce and Fettucine pasta. This tray feeds 10 guest and comes with bread, marinara, salad, and a choice of two dressings. Please allow 20 min to prepare this order. More than 2 trays allow 30 min.
Tray Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettucine pasta tossed all with home made creamy Alfredo sauce. This tray feeds 10 guest and comes with bread, marinara, salad, and choice of two dressings. Please allow 20 min to prepared this order. More than 2 trays allow 30 min.
Tray Chicken Primavera
Sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, and tomatoes tossed with a grilled chicken breast and spaghetti in our creamy Alfredo sauce. This tray feeds 10 guest and comes with bread, marinara, salad, and choice of two dressings. Please allow 20 min to prepared this order. More than 2 trays allow 30 min.
Tray Spaghetti w/ Marinara
Spaghetti pasta all tossed with in house marinara. This tray feeds 10 guest and comes with bread, marinara, salad, and choice of two dressings. Please allow 20 min to prepared this order. More than 2 trays allow 30 min.
Tray Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce
Seasoned ground beef blended with Italian herbs and spices and our signature marinara herb sauce. Served over spaghetti. This tray feeds 10 guest and comes with bread, marinara, salad, and a choice of two dressings. Please allow 20 min to prepare this order. More than 2 trays allow 30 min.
Tray Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
Seasoned, homemade meatballs simmered in marinara and served over spaghetti. This tray feeds 10 guest and comes with bread, marinara, salad, and a choice of two dressings. Please allow 20 min to prepare this order. More than 2 trays allow 30 min.
Tray Salad & Bread
Freshly chopped iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, and black olives. Our house bread is made fresh daily topped with melted butter, parmesan cheese, and parsley. This tray feeds 10 guest and comes with marinara and a choice of two dressings. Please allow 20 min to prepare this order. More than 2 trays allow 30 min.
Tray (NO Salad or Bread)
A catering tray option that will feed 10 guests and does not come with salad and bread. Please allow 20 min to prepare this order. More than 2 trays allow 30 min.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Chef Francisco invites you to experience bold and authentic flavors of award-winning and homemade Italian cuisine in a Little Italy atmosphere.
1308 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis, OH 45631