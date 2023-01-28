- Home
- /
- Grass Valley
- /
- Tuscany Gardens - 491 Sutton Way
Tuscany Gardens 491 Sutton Way
No reviews yet
491 Sutton Way
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizer
Breadsticks
3 Fresh baked jumbo breadstick w/ ranch or marinara sauce
Garlic Cheese Bread
Sourdough roll baked with garlic, mozzerella and italian seasoning
Bruchetta
Sourdough toasted and topped w/ garlic + tomato relish
Tuscany Sampler
Chicken strips, wings, mozzerella sticks and Jalepeno poppers
Not So Hot Wings
Wings w/ ranch or blue cheese
Antipasta Appetizers
Romaine, bell pepper, red onion, tomato, artichoke hearts, greek olives, pepperoncinis, salami, canadian bacon, provolone, feta and a greek feta dressing served with sourdough crustinis
Soup + Salad
Cup of Soup
Soup of the day with fresh baked breadstick
Bowl of Soup
Soup of the day with fresh baked breadstick
Side Salad
Mini garden salad
Garden Salad
Romaine with veggies and dressing choice
Ceasar Salad
Romain with tomato, cucumber, olives, croutons
Greek Salad
Romain with fresh veggies, greek olives, pepperoncinis + feta
Fresh Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, pine nuts, hard boiled egg, feta, honey dijon dressing
Warm Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, sauted red onion, kalamata olives, bacon + balsalmic topped with feta
Tuscany Chicken Salad
Romaine, tomato, olives, green onion, artichoke hearts, mozzerella cheese, chicken + bacon served with Ranch
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Romaine, sauteed red onion, bell pepper, pineapple, tomato, chicken and teriyaki sauce topped with sliced almonds
Cobb Salad
Romaine, tomato, olives, hard boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese crumble, chicken + bacon served with Blue Cheese dressing
Pasta Salad
Pasta, broccoli, green onion, olives + ranch dressing
Sandwiches & Calzones
Pep + Sausage Calzone
Stuffed w/ pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni & sausage
Veggie Calzone
Stuffed w/ pizza sauce, tomato, mushrooms, broccoli, olives, zucchini, green onion and mozzarella
Chicken Ranch Calzone
Stuffed w/ ranch, mozzerella, artichoke, chicken and spinach.
BBQ Calzone
Stuffed w/ ranch, chicken, mozzarella, spinach and artichoke hearts
Meatball Calzone
Stuffed w/ marinara, meatballs, mozzarella, green onion, bell pepper, tomato and mushrooms
Italian Sausage
Open face sourdough roll baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese topped with a mild sausage link
Meatball
Open face sourdough roll baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese topped with meatballs
Pesto Chicken Grill
Hoagie roll toasted with pesto spread, chicken breast, provolone cheese & stuffed with lettuce, tomato and drizzled with balsalmic vinaigrette
Veggie Melt
Baked eggplant parmesan topped w/grilled mushrooms and onions, melted provolone and served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and avocado spread
Grilled Pastrami
Sourdough roll toasted with swiss cheese, pastrami and stuffed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mustard and balsalmic vinaigrette
Sun Dried Tomato Pesto Chicken
Hoagie roll toasted with SDT pesto spread, chicken breast, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions & stuffed with lettuce, tomato, avocado spread and drizzled with balsalmic vinaigrette
Mario Original
House made baked bread stuffed with oven baked roast beef, turkey, provolone, swiss and lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo + balsalmic and cut like a pizza
Mario Chicken Club
House made baked bread stuffed with oven baked Chicken, bacon, provolone, swiss and lettuce, tomato, + ranch and cut like a pizza
Mario BLT
House made baked bread stuffed with oven baked canadian bacon, bacon, provolone, swiss and lettuce, tomato, + mayo and cut like a pizza
Pasta
Classic Lasagna LUNCH
Layers of wide noodles, ricotta cheese, sausage, mozzarella, meatsauce, and more mozzarella baked till bubbling
Spinach Lasagna LUNCH
Layers of wide noodles, ricotta cheese, zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella, marinara, and more mozzarella baked till bubbling
Fettuccini Alfredo LUNCH
Fettuccini tossed in a homeade garlic alfredo sauce
Pasta Primavera Alfredo LUNCH
Fettuccini Alfredo tossed with broccoli, mushrooms, green onion and tomato + garlic
Pesto Capellini LUNCH
Angelhair pasta tossed in a blend of garlic alfredo and pesto topped w/ parmesan
Spaghetti LUNCH
Traditional spaghetti pasta with your choice of homeade meatsauce or marinara
Sun Dried Tomato Pasta LUNCH
Linguini tossed with sun dried tomato pesto and topped with an italian sausage link
Heavenly Greek LUNCH
Linguini tossed with garlic, olive oil, italian seasoning, pine nuts and sun dried tomatoes
Cheese Ravioli LUNCH
Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese and seasoning
Spinach Ravioli LUNCH
Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with spinach + ricotta cheese
Butternut Squash Ravioli LUNCH
Ravioli stuffed with creamy butternut squash
Artichoke Heart Ravioli LUNCH
Ravioli stuffed with creamy artichoke hearts
Mushroom Ravioli LUNCH
Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with creamy mushroom + ricotta
Chicken Ravioli LUNCH
Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with chicken and ricotta cheese
Beef Ravioli LUNCH
Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with beef and italian seasoning
Seafood Ravioli LUNCH
Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with seafood mixture + garlic and ricotta
Pizza
Combination Celebration
Pepperoni, salami, italian sausage, linguica, olives, mushrooms, bell pepper, and green onion
Garlic Chicken
Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, spinach, broccoli and artichoke hearts
Chicken Supreme
Greek
Olive oil, garlic, broccoli, spinach, olives, tomato and feta
Pesto
Pesto spread, mushroom, artichoke, tomato and sausage
BBQ
Bbq sauce, chicken, mushroom, bell pepper, green onion,
Vegetarian
Pizza sauce, garlic, broccoli, zucchini, tomato, mushroom, olives, bell pepper and green onion
Bacon & Cheddar
Pizza sauce, cheddar, canadian bacon and bacon
All Meat
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, salami, sausage, linguica and canadian bacon
Wild Bill Western Hoedown
Pizza sauce, ground beef, bacon, canadian bacon, sausage, bell pepper, olives, mushrooms and green onion
Small Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese pizza
Medium Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese pizza
Large Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese pizza
Extra Large Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese pizza
Extras
Appetizer
Breadsticks
3 Fresh baked jumbo breadstick w/ ranch or marinara sauce
Garlic Cheese Bread
Sourdough roll baked with garlic, mozzerella and italian seasoning
Bruchetta
Sourdough toasted and topped w/ garlic + tomato relish
Tuscany Sampler
Chicken strips, wings, mozzerella sticks and Jalepeno poppers
Not So Hot Wings
Wings w/ ranch or blue cheese
Antipasta Appetizers
Romaine, bell pepper, red onion, tomato, artichoke hearts, greek olives, pepperoncinis, salami, canadian bacon, provolone, feta and a greek feta dressing served with sourdough crustinis
Soup + Salad
Cup of Soup
Soup of the day with fresh baked breadstick
Bowl of Soup
Soup of the day with fresh baked breadstick
Side Salad
Mini garden salad
Garden Salad
Romaine with veggies and dressing choice
Ceasar Salad
Romain with tomato, cucumber, olives, croutons
Greek Salad
Romain with fresh veggies, greek olives, pepperoncinis + feta
Fresh Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, pine nuts, hard boiled egg, feta, honey dijon dressing
Warm Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, sauted red onion, kalamata olives, bacon + balsalmic topped with feta
Tuscany Chicken Salad
Romaine, tomato, olives, green onion, artichoke hearts, mozzerella cheese, chicken + bacon served with Ranch
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Romaine, sauteed red onion, bell pepper, pineapple, tomato, chicken and teriyaki sauce topped with sliced almonds
Cobb Salad
Romaine, tomato, olives, hard boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese crumble, chicken + bacon served with Blue Cheese dressing
Pasta Salad
Pasta, broccoli, green onion, olives + ranch dressing
Sandwiches & Calzones
Mario Original
House made baked bread stuffed with oven baked roast beef, turkey, provolone, swiss and lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo + balsalmic and cut like a pizza
Mario Chicken Club
House made baked bread stuffed with oven baked Chicken, bacon, provolone, swiss and lettuce, tomato, + ranch and cut like a pizza
Mario BLT
House made baked bread stuffed with oven baked canadian bacon, bacon, provolone, swiss and lettuce, tomato, + mayo and cut like a pizza
Pasta
Classic Lasagna Dinner
Layers of wide noodles, ricotta cheese, sausage, mozzarella, meatsauce, and more mozzarella baked till bubbling
Spinach Lasagna Dinner
Layers of wide noodles, ricotta cheese, zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella, marinara, and more mozzarella baked till bubbling
Fettuccini Alfredo Dinner
Fettuccini tossed in a homeade garlic alfredo sauce
Pasta Primavera Alfredo Dinner
Fettuccini Alfredo tossed with broccoli, mushrooms, green onion and tomato + garlic
Pesto Capellini Dinner
Angelhair pasta tossed in a blend of garlic alfredo and pesto topped w/ parmesan
Spaghetti Dinner
Traditional spaghetti pasta with your choice of homeade meatsauce or marinara
Sun Dried Tomato Pasta Dinner
Linguini tossed with sun dried tomato pesto and topped with an italian sausage link
Heavenly Greek Dinner
Linguini tossed with garlic, olive oil, italian seasoning, pine nuts and sun dried tomatoes
Cheese Ravioli Dinner
Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese and seasoning
Spinach Ravioli Dinner
Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with spinach + ricotta cheese
Butternut Squash Ravioli Dinner
Ravioli stuffed with creamy butternut squash
Artichoke Heart Ravioli Dinner
Ravioli stuffed with creamy artichoke hearts
Mushroom Ravioli Dinner
Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with creamy mushroom + ricotta
Chicken Ravioli Dinner
Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with chicken and ricotta cheese
Beef Ravioli Dinner
Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with beef and italian seasoning
Seafood Ravioli Dinner
Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with seafood mixture + garlic and ricotta
Dinner Only
Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack
Pork Ribs baked in homeade Jack Daniels BBQ sauce served with chef pasta
Baby Back Ribs Full Rack
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken breast layered in homeade breadcrumbs baked with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmesan
Sliced eggplant layered in homeade breadcrumbs baked with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
Veal
Tender Veal, dipped in flour and sauteed in Picata or Marsala sauce
Chicken
Chicken sliced, dipped in flour and sauteed with Picata or Marsala sauce
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon seasoned and served with chefs pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Large shrimp sauteed in a garlic butter + lemon sauce with tomato, green onion and mushrooms and tossed with linguini
New York Steak
Grilled steak cooked as you would like and served with chefs pasta
Pizza (Copy)
Combination Celebration
Pepperoni, salami, italian sausage, linguica, olives, mushrooms, bell pepper, and green onion
Chicken Supreme (Copy)
Garlic Chicken
Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, spinach, broccoli and artichoke hearts
Greek
Olive oil, garlic, broccoli, spinach, olives, tomato and feta
Pesto
Pesto spread, mushroom, artichoke, tomato and sausage
BBQ
Bbq sauce, chicken, mushroom, bell pepper, green onion,
Vegetarian
Pizza sauce, garlic, broccoli, zucchini, tomato, mushroom, olives, bell pepper and green onion
Bacon & Cheddar
Pizza sauce, cheddar, canadian bacon and bacon
All Meat
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, salami, sausage, linguica and canadian bacon
Wild Bill Western Hoedown
Pizza sauce, ground beef, bacon, canadian bacon, sausage, bell pepper, olives, mushrooms and green onion
Small Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese pizza
Medium Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese pizza
Large Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese pizza
Extra Large Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese pizza
Food
Kids Drinks
Tirimisu
Spumoni
Other dessert
Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Indulge in great food, great service and a touch of Italy whether you are dining in or taking out. Come in for a quick bite, a family meal or enjoy the banquet room with the group for your celebrations! We are here to make sure you escape for a memorable meal.
491 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945