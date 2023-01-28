Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tuscany Gardens 491 Sutton Way

491 Sutton Way

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizer

Breadsticks

$6.95

3 Fresh baked jumbo breadstick w/ ranch or marinara sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.95

Sourdough roll baked with garlic, mozzerella and italian seasoning

Bruchetta

$9.95

Sourdough toasted and topped w/ garlic + tomato relish

Tuscany Sampler

$10.95

Chicken strips, wings, mozzerella sticks and Jalepeno poppers

Not So Hot Wings

$12.95

Wings w/ ranch or blue cheese

Antipasta Appetizers

$19.95

Romaine, bell pepper, red onion, tomato, artichoke hearts, greek olives, pepperoncinis, salami, canadian bacon, provolone, feta and a greek feta dressing served with sourdough crustinis

Soup + Salad

Cup of Soup

$5.95

Soup of the day with fresh baked breadstick

Bowl of Soup

$8.95

Soup of the day with fresh baked breadstick

Side Salad

$5.95

Mini garden salad

Garden Salad

$8.95

Romaine with veggies and dressing choice

Ceasar Salad

$10.95

Romain with tomato, cucumber, olives, croutons

Greek Salad

$10.95

Romain with fresh veggies, greek olives, pepperoncinis + feta

Fresh Spinach Salad

$10.95

Fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, pine nuts, hard boiled egg, feta, honey dijon dressing

Warm Spinach Salad

$14.95

Fresh spinach, sauted red onion, kalamata olives, bacon + balsalmic topped with feta

Tuscany Chicken Salad

$14.95

Romaine, tomato, olives, green onion, artichoke hearts, mozzerella cheese, chicken + bacon served with Ranch

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$14.95

Romaine, sauteed red onion, bell pepper, pineapple, tomato, chicken and teriyaki sauce topped with sliced almonds

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Romaine, tomato, olives, hard boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese crumble, chicken + bacon served with Blue Cheese dressing

Pasta Salad

$8.95

Pasta, broccoli, green onion, olives + ranch dressing

Sandwiches & Calzones

Pep + Sausage Calzone

$13.95

Stuffed w/ pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni & sausage

Veggie Calzone

$13.95

Stuffed w/ pizza sauce, tomato, mushrooms, broccoli, olives, zucchini, green onion and mozzarella

Chicken Ranch Calzone

$13.95

Stuffed w/ ranch, mozzerella, artichoke, chicken and spinach.

BBQ Calzone

$13.95

Stuffed w/ ranch, chicken, mozzarella, spinach and artichoke hearts

Meatball Calzone

$13.95

Stuffed w/ marinara, meatballs, mozzarella, green onion, bell pepper, tomato and mushrooms

Italian Sausage

$13.95

Open face sourdough roll baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese topped with a mild sausage link

Meatball

$13.95

Open face sourdough roll baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese topped with meatballs

Pesto Chicken Grill

$13.95

Hoagie roll toasted with pesto spread, chicken breast, provolone cheese & stuffed with lettuce, tomato and drizzled with balsalmic vinaigrette

Veggie Melt

$13.95

Baked eggplant parmesan topped w/grilled mushrooms and onions, melted provolone and served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and avocado spread

Grilled Pastrami

$13.95

Sourdough roll toasted with swiss cheese, pastrami and stuffed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mustard and balsalmic vinaigrette

Sun Dried Tomato Pesto Chicken

$13.95

Hoagie roll toasted with SDT pesto spread, chicken breast, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions & stuffed with lettuce, tomato, avocado spread and drizzled with balsalmic vinaigrette

Mario Original

$15.95

House made baked bread stuffed with oven baked roast beef, turkey, provolone, swiss and lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo + balsalmic and cut like a pizza

Mario Chicken Club

$15.95

House made baked bread stuffed with oven baked Chicken, bacon, provolone, swiss and lettuce, tomato, + ranch and cut like a pizza

Mario BLT

$15.95

House made baked bread stuffed with oven baked canadian bacon, bacon, provolone, swiss and lettuce, tomato, + mayo and cut like a pizza

Pasta

Classic Lasagna LUNCH

$14.95

Layers of wide noodles, ricotta cheese, sausage, mozzarella, meatsauce, and more mozzarella baked till bubbling

Spinach Lasagna LUNCH

$13.95

Layers of wide noodles, ricotta cheese, zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella, marinara, and more mozzarella baked till bubbling

Fettuccini Alfredo LUNCH

$12.95

Fettuccini tossed in a homeade garlic alfredo sauce

Pasta Primavera Alfredo LUNCH

$13.95

Fettuccini Alfredo tossed with broccoli, mushrooms, green onion and tomato + garlic

Pesto Capellini LUNCH

$12.95

Angelhair pasta tossed in a blend of garlic alfredo and pesto topped w/ parmesan

Spaghetti LUNCH

$11.95

Traditional spaghetti pasta with your choice of homeade meatsauce or marinara

Sun Dried Tomato Pasta LUNCH

$15.95

Linguini tossed with sun dried tomato pesto and topped with an italian sausage link

Heavenly Greek LUNCH

$11.95

Linguini tossed with garlic, olive oil, italian seasoning, pine nuts and sun dried tomatoes

Cheese Ravioli LUNCH

$12.95

Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese and seasoning

Spinach Ravioli LUNCH

$12.95

Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with spinach + ricotta cheese

Butternut Squash Ravioli LUNCH

$12.95

Ravioli stuffed with creamy butternut squash

Artichoke Heart Ravioli LUNCH

$12.95

Ravioli stuffed with creamy artichoke hearts

Mushroom Ravioli LUNCH

$12.95

Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with creamy mushroom + ricotta

Chicken Ravioli LUNCH

$12.95

Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with chicken and ricotta cheese

Beef Ravioli LUNCH

$12.95

Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with beef and italian seasoning

Seafood Ravioli LUNCH

$14.95

Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with seafood mixture + garlic and ricotta

Pizza

Combination Celebration

$12.95

Pepperoni, salami, italian sausage, linguica, olives, mushrooms, bell pepper, and green onion

Garlic Chicken

$12.95

Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, spinach, broccoli and artichoke hearts

Chicken Supreme

$12.95

Greek

$12.95

Olive oil, garlic, broccoli, spinach, olives, tomato and feta

Pesto

$12.95

Pesto spread, mushroom, artichoke, tomato and sausage

BBQ

$12.95

Bbq sauce, chicken, mushroom, bell pepper, green onion,

Vegetarian

$12.95

Pizza sauce, garlic, broccoli, zucchini, tomato, mushroom, olives, bell pepper and green onion

Bacon & Cheddar

$12.95

Pizza sauce, cheddar, canadian bacon and bacon

All Meat

$12.95

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, salami, sausage, linguica and canadian bacon

Wild Bill Western Hoedown

$12.95

Pizza sauce, ground beef, bacon, canadian bacon, sausage, bell pepper, olives, mushrooms and green onion

Small Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00

Cheese pizza

Medium Build Your Own Pizza

$16.00

Cheese pizza

Large Build Your Own Pizza

$19.00

Cheese pizza

Extra Large Build Your Own Pizza

$23.00

Cheese pizza

Drinks

Soda

$3.29

Italian Soda

$3.95

Beer

$4.25

Wine

Coffee & Hot tea + milk

$3.29

Extras

Extra Sauce 4 oz

$1.50

Extra Salad Dressing 2 oz

$0.75

Extra Salad Dressing 4 oz

$1.50

Breadstick

$2.50

Split Charge

$2.50

Sandwiches & Calzones

Mario Original

$15.95

House made baked bread stuffed with oven baked roast beef, turkey, provolone, swiss and lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo + balsalmic and cut like a pizza

Mario Chicken Club

$15.95

House made baked bread stuffed with oven baked Chicken, bacon, provolone, swiss and lettuce, tomato, + ranch and cut like a pizza

Mario BLT

$15.95

House made baked bread stuffed with oven baked canadian bacon, bacon, provolone, swiss and lettuce, tomato, + mayo and cut like a pizza

Pasta

Classic Lasagna Dinner

$22.95

Layers of wide noodles, ricotta cheese, sausage, mozzarella, meatsauce, and more mozzarella baked till bubbling

Spinach Lasagna Dinner

$20.95

Layers of wide noodles, ricotta cheese, zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella, marinara, and more mozzarella baked till bubbling

Fettuccini Alfredo Dinner

$20.95

Fettuccini tossed in a homeade garlic alfredo sauce

Pasta Primavera Alfredo Dinner

$22.95

Fettuccini Alfredo tossed with broccoli, mushrooms, green onion and tomato + garlic

Pesto Capellini Dinner

$20.95

Angelhair pasta tossed in a blend of garlic alfredo and pesto topped w/ parmesan

Spaghetti Dinner

$17.95

Traditional spaghetti pasta with your choice of homeade meatsauce or marinara

Sun Dried Tomato Pasta Dinner

$21.95

Linguini tossed with sun dried tomato pesto and topped with an italian sausage link

Heavenly Greek Dinner

$18.95

Linguini tossed with garlic, olive oil, italian seasoning, pine nuts and sun dried tomatoes

Cheese Ravioli Dinner

$19.95

Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese and seasoning

Spinach Ravioli Dinner

$19.95

Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with spinach + ricotta cheese

Butternut Squash Ravioli Dinner

$19.95

Ravioli stuffed with creamy butternut squash

Artichoke Heart Ravioli Dinner

$19.95

Ravioli stuffed with creamy artichoke hearts

Mushroom Ravioli Dinner

$19.95

Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with creamy mushroom + ricotta

Chicken Ravioli Dinner

$21.95

Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with chicken and ricotta cheese

Beef Ravioli Dinner

$21.95

Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with beef and italian seasoning

Seafood Ravioli Dinner

$23.95

Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with seafood mixture + garlic and ricotta

Dinner Only

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack

$25.95

Pork Ribs baked in homeade Jack Daniels BBQ sauce served with chef pasta

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$44.94

Chicken Parmesan

$23.95

Chicken breast layered in homeade breadcrumbs baked with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.95

Sliced eggplant layered in homeade breadcrumbs baked with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

Veal

$24.95

Tender Veal, dipped in flour and sauteed in Picata or Marsala sauce

Chicken

$22.95

Chicken sliced, dipped in flour and sauteed with Picata or Marsala sauce

Grilled Salmon

$28.95

Grilled salmon seasoned and served with chefs pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$28.95

Large shrimp sauteed in a garlic butter + lemon sauce with tomato, green onion and mushrooms and tossed with linguini

New York Steak

$28.95

Grilled steak cooked as you would like and served with chefs pasta

Food

Kids Spaghetti

$8.95

Spaghetti w/ Marinara or Meatsauce

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.95

Fettucini with Alfredo sauce

Kids Ravioli

$8.95

Cheese or Beef Ravioli with Marinara, Meatsauce or Alfredo

Kids Pizza

$8.95

6'' Cheese or Pepporoni pizza

Kids Chicken strips

$8.95

Chicken strips and french fries

Kids Drinks

Soda

$3.29

Tirimisu

Tirimisu

$5.95

Spumoni

Spumoni

$5.95

Other dessert

Other Dessert

$5.95

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate cake

$6.99

Gift Certificate Amount

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$30

$30.00

$35

$35.00

$40

$40.00

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Indulge in great food, great service and a touch of Italy whether you are dining in or taking out. Come in for a quick bite, a family meal or enjoy the banquet room with the group for your celebrations! We are here to make sure you escape for a memorable meal.

Location

491 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

