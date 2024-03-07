- Home
- /
- Louisville
- /
- Tuscany Italian Restaurant - River Rd
Tuscany Italian Restaurant - River Rd
No reviews yet
1346 River Road
Louisville, KY 40206
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizza Menu
Personal Pizza
- Personal Cheese$5.95
- Personal Pepperoni$6.50
- Personal Combo$8.50
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, olives, and onions
- Personal Hawaiian$7.50
Ham. Pineapple, and mozzarella cheese
- Personal Garden$6.50
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, cheese, and olives
- Personal White Pie$7.99
Tomatoes, garlic, and ricotta
- Personal Mexican$7.99
Beef, pepperoni, jalapeños, crushed red pepper, and cheese
- Personal Feta Cheese$8.99
Pepperoni, ham, onions, feta cheese, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- Personal Spinach$6.99
Spinach, fresh garlic, ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
- Personal Margherita$9.99
Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, and fresh mozzarella
- Personal Sicillian Square$8.99
Square shaped, with all the toppings on the combo!
14" Pizza
- 14" Cheese$12.99
- 14" Pepperoni$15.99
- 14" Combo$17.99
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, olives, and onions
- 14" Hawaiian$16.99
Ham. Pineapple, and mozzarella cheese
- 14" Garden$14.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, cheese, and olives
- 14" White Pie$14.99
Tomatoes, garlic, and ricotta
- 14" Mexican$16.99
Beef, pepperoni, jalapeños, crushed red pepper, and cheese
- 14" Feta Cheese$17.99
Pepperoni, ham, onions, feta cheese, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- 14" Spinach$14.99
Spinach, fresh garlic, ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
- 14" Margherita$17.99
Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, and fresh mozzarella
16" Pizza
- 16" Cheese$14.99
- 16" Pepperoni$17.99
- 16" Combo$18.99
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, olives, and onions
- 16" Hawaiian$18.99
Ham. Pineapple, and mozzarella cheese
- 16" Garden$16.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, cheese, and olives
- 16" White Pie$16.99
Tomatoes, garlic, and ricotta
- 16" Mexican$18.99
Beef, pepperoni, jalapeños, crushed red pepper, and cheese
- 16" Feta Cheese$18.99
Pepperoni, ham, onions, feta cheese, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- 16" Spinach$16.99
Spinach, fresh garlic, ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
- 16" Margherita$18.99
Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, and fresh mozzarella
- 16" X 16" Sicillian Square$21.99
Square shaped, with all the toppings on the combo!
18" Pizza
- 18" Cheese$16.99
- 18" Pepperoni$19.99
- 18" Combo$21.99
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, olives, and onions
- 18" Hawaiian$20.99
Ham. Pineapple, and mozzarella cheese
- 18" Garden$18.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, cheese, and olives
- 18" White Pie$18.99
Tomatoes, garlic, and ricotta
- 18" Mexican$21.99
Beef, pepperoni, jalapeños, crushed red pepper, and cheese
- 18" Feta Cheese$21.99
Pepperoni, ham, onions, feta cheese, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- 18" Spinach$18.99
Spinach, fresh garlic, ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
- 18" Margherita$21.99
Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, and fresh mozzarella
Gluten Free Pizza
- Cheese Pizza (GF)$13.99
Only available as 14inch pizza
- Pepperoni Pizza (GF)$15.99
Only available as 14inch pizza
- Mexican Pizza (GF)$17.99
Only available as 14inch pizza
- Hawaiian Pizza (GF)$16.99
Only available as 14inch pizza
- Garden Pizza (GF)$15.99
Only available as 14inch pizza
- Combo Pizza (GF)$17.99
Only available as 14inch pizza
- White Pie Pizza (GF)$16.99
Only available as 14inch pizza
- Spinach Pizza (GF)$16.99
Only available as 14inch pizza
- Feta Pizza (GF)$16.99
Only available as 14inch pizza
- Marguerita Pizza (GF)$18.99
Only available as 14inch pizza
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Cheese Dip$9.99
- Spinach Dip$9.99
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.50
- Cheesy Bread$6.99
- Cheesy Bread w/ Pepperoni$7.50
- Italy Style Cheesy Bread$9.99
- Tuscany Bruschetta$9.99
- Caprese$8.99
- Fried Calamari$13.99
- Spicy Mussels$12.99
- Garlic Knots$12.99
- Fried Raviolis$11.99
Choice of meat or cheese raviolis with a side of marinara sauce
Salads
- Side Garden Salad$3.99
- Side Caesar Salad$3.50
- Feta Cheese Salad$6.99
Garden salad, feta cheese & banana peppers
- Steak Salad$15.99
- Salmon Salad$16.99
- Garden Tuna Salad$9.95
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
- Chef Salad$12.99
Topped with rolls of ham and cheese
- Antipasto Salad$12.99
Topped with pickled veggies, ham, salami, and fresh mozzarella
Soups
Pasta
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.99
- Veal Parmigiana$16.50
Breaded veal with homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese served on a bed of spaghetti pasta
- Tri-color Tortellini$15.99
Tri-colored cheese tortellini pasta, peas, prosciutto and alfredo sauce
- Fettuccine Da Vinci$16.99
Grilled chicken and broccoli tossed with alfredo sauce on fettuccine pasta
- Spinach Tortellini$13.99
Smothered in taverna sauce
- Tuscany Burrito$15.95
Broccoli, grilled chicken, onions and mushrooms wrapped in a flour tortilla covered with alfredo sauce and baked to perfection
- Chicken Florentine$14.95
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, pine nuts, tomatoes, and penne pasta, tossed in homemade pesto sauce
- Chicken alforno$16.99
- Cajun fettuccini$18.99
Shrimp, egg.
- Chicken Portabella$16.99
- Chicken Fettuccini$13.99
Vegetarian
- Eggplant Parmesan$12.99
Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce on a bed of spaghetti, baked with mozzarella cheese
- Sorrento$10.95
Fresh tomatoes and basil sautéed in white wine and marinara sauce, topped with fresh melted mozzarella
- Puttanesca$10.95
Sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, capers, olives in white wine and touch of tomato sauce on a bed of spaghetti pasta
- Pomodoro$9.99
Fresh tomatoes with basil and oregano. Sautéed in white wine and fresh marinara sauce on a bed of spaghetti pasta
Baked Pasta
- Baked Spaghetti$9.99
Bed of spaghetti topped with homemade marinara sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese
- Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$10.99
- Baked Spaghetti with Meatballs$12.99
- Eggplant Rollini$13.99
Breaded eggplant rolled with ham and ricotta cheese. Topped with marinara sauce on a bed of spaghetti, and baked mozzarella cheese
- Baked Lasagna$12.95
A classic dish! Three layers of meat and cheese topped with our homemade tomato sauce!
- Baked Spinach Lasagna$11.95
- Baked Cheese Ravioli$10.95
Three cheese ravioli over a bed of spaghetti smothered in our homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- Baked Spinach Ravioli$12.95
Three spinach ravioli on a bed of spaghetti smothered in our taverna sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese
- Baked Meat Ravioli$10.95
Three meat ravioli over a bed of spaghetti, smothered in our homemade marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Parmesan$13.95
Breaded chicken on a bed of spaghetti smothered in homemade marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Baked Catalina Florentine$11.95
Two cheese manicotti with spinach, mushrooms, and ricotta cheese with creamy alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Baked Ziti$10.99
Penne rigate tossed with tomato sauce and mixed with a blend of cheeses
- Baked Pasta Sampler$18.99
Sampling of three baked pastas of your choice!
- Baked Stuffed Shells$11.99
A pair of pasta shells stuffed with a blend of cheeses, on a bed of spaghetti, smothered with marinara sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese
- Eggplant Parmesan$13.99
Calzone
- Stromboli$10.25
Sausage, pizza sauce, and cheese
- Cheese Calzone$9.50
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese
- Hawaiian Calzone$11.99
Ham, pineapple and double cheese
- Mexican Calzone$10.99
Beef, pepperoni, jalapeños, crushed red peppers and topped with cheese
- Ham Calzone$10.25
Ham, mozzarella and ricotta cheese
- Spinach Calzone$10.25
Spinach, fresh garlic, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
- Combo Calzone$12.99
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives and onions
- Pepperoni Calzone$10.25
Pepperoni and cheese
- Garden Calzone$9.95
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, cheese, and olives
- Sausage Roll Calzone$11.25
Sausage, cheese, green peppers, onions and mushrooms
- Italian Meatball Calzone$10.99
Meatballs, cheese, and marinara sauce
- Meat Lovers Calzone$13.99
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, beef, cheese, and marinara sauce
Seafood
- Pescatori$21.99
Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, and chopped clams with garlic in white wine sauce and a touch of fresh marinara
- Pesca$18.99
A combination of shrimp, mussels, white clams and chopped clams sautéed in white wine sauce with fresh tomatoes
- Fra Diavolo$18.99
Fresh shrimp, mussels and scallops sautéed in a white wine sauce with fresh tomato sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$14.99
Fresh shrimp with garlic, sautéed in white wine sauce and served over a bed of linguini
- Shrimp Taverna$15.99
Fresh shrimp sautéed in garlic, tomato sauce and a touch of cream
- Shrimp Primavera$17.99
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes with white cream sauce
- Shrimp Fettucine Alfredo$15.99
Sautéed shrimp with garlic over fettuccine pasta in a creamy sauce
- Smoked Salmon$16.99
Smoked salmon, sautéed with garlic, peas, onions and sun-dried tomatoes with penne pasta covered with a mixture of tomato sauce and a touch of cream
- Shrimp Divolo$18.99
Shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, cayenne pepper, crushed red pepper and basil served with tortellini pasta with a blend of cream and tomato sauce
- Tilapia and Shrimp$18.99
Grilled tilapia, cooked with cream and grilled shrimp over fettuccine pasta with basil and alfredo sauce
- Tuscany Tilapia$14.99
Tilapia, peas and sun-dried tomatoes over fettuccine pasta smothered in a blend of Marsala wine and cream sauce
Kids Menu
- Kids Macaroni & Cheese$6.50
- Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.50
Served with apple sauce
- Kids Chicken Nuggets and Fries$6.99
- Kids Spaghetti with Marinara$6.50
- Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs$6.50
- Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$6.50
- Kids Meat Ravioli$6.50
- Kids Cheese Ravioli$6.50
- Kids Chicken Fettuccine$10.50
- Kids Fettuccine Alfredo$9.50
Sides
Tuscany Favorites
- Chicken Alforno$14.99
Grilled chicken, pine nuts, feta cheese, spinach and chopped tomatoes tossed with penne pasta and cherry wine with cream and melted mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Portabella$14.99
Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, cayenne peppers, onions and chopped tomatoes served over fettucine pasta with cream sauce
- Cajun Fett. Alfredo$15.99
Italian sausage, shrimp, peas and cayenne peppers served with cream sauce
- Spinach Stuffed Shells$14.99
Sautéed portabella mushrooms with white wine and a touch of cream, baked to perfection
- Shrimp Casserole$16.95
Shrimp, Italian sausage and broccoli in a cream cheese sauce
Hot Subs
- Steak Sub$12.99
Philly steak with sautéed mushrooms and onion with Marsala wine sauce. Served with french fries
- Turkey Cheese Club$11.99
Turkey, ham, and salami with provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, and mayonnaise
- Ham Sub$10.95
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cheese
- Turkey Sub$10.95
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cheese
- Veggie Sub$10.95
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cheese
- Meatball Sub$10.95
Meatballs, Parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$11.99
Breaded chicken breast, topped with marinara sauce, then baked with mozzarella cheese
- Italian Napolitano$13.99
Ham, salami, piccola, and mortadella with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise
- Tuna Sub$9.99
Mayo, onion and cheese
Tuscany Specialties
- Piccata$13.95
Mushrooms and capers sautéed in white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce and smothered in mozzarella cheese
- Saltinboca$14.95
Prosciutto and fresh spinach sautéed in white wine sauce with a touch of marinara, smothered in mozzarella cheese
- Sorento$13.95
Mushrooms, prosciutto, and breaded eggplant sautéed in white whine sauce and a touch of marinara, smothered in mozzarella cheese
- Vesuvio$13.95
Fresh garlic, tomatoes, and mushrooms in white wine sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- Zingara$14.95
Sautéed pepper, tomatoes, mushrooms, and fresh garlic, in olive oil and white wine sauce
- Steak Marsala$16.99
Sautéed onions and mushrooms in Marsala wine sauce
- Carbonara$14.95
Sautéed onions, bacon, fresh herbs, and eggs with a touch of cream
- Pizzaiola$13.95
Fresh garlic, olives and capers sautéed in white wine sauce with a touch of tomato sauce
- Marsala$13.95
Mushrooms sautéed in Marsala wine sauce
- Cacciatore$13.95
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, and peas in white wine sauce
Desserts
Drink Menu
Drinks
- Coca-Cola$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Mello Yello$2.99
- Cherry Coke$2.99
- Fanta$2.99
- Coke Zero$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Milk$2.99
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Unsweet Tea
- Apple Juice
- Orange Juice
- Pineapple Juice
- Cranberry Juice
- Coffee
- Chocolate Milk
- Hot Tea
- Decaf Coffee
- Pellegrino Water
- Club Soda
- Ginger Ale
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.99
- Raspberry Lemonade$3.99
- Peach Tea$3.99
- Green Tea$3.99
Cocktails
- House Margarita$5.99
Juarez gold tequila, fresh lime juice, orange curacao, simple syrup
- Dame La Gasolina$8.99
Dark rum, patron, club soda, lemon juice, grenadine
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.99
Gold rum, gin, vodka, tequila, cointreau, syrup
- Tall and Dizzy$6.25
Southern comfort, Malibu rum, house made juice
- Old Fashioned$6.75
Rye / bourbon, sugar, angostura bitters
- Cosmopolitan$6.25
Sky vodka, cointreau, cranberry juice, lime juice
- Sangria$8.99
Red house wine, orange liqueur, house made fruit juice
- Piña Colada$8.99
Coconut rum, coconut cream, pineapple juice
- Classic Martini$8.75
Gin or vodka, vermouth
- Bloody Mary$8.50
Absolute vodka, house tomato juice, Worcestershire, olives
- Tequila Sunrise$7.99
Juarez, orange juice, grenadine
- Chocolate Martini$8.99
Crème de cacao, 360 double chocolate vodka, chocolate syrup, half-half
- Mai Tai$8.99
Bacardi rum, dark rum, orange curaçao, house made juice
- Fairdale RD$8.99
Jack Daniel's honey,ginger ale
Bourbon
- Buffalo Trace$7.00
- Pure Kentucky$5.00
- Makers Mark$6.00
- Four Roses Small Batch Select$7.00
- Woodford Reserve$7.00
- Old Forester 1870 Original Batch$6.00
- Evan Williams Single Barrel Vintage$7.00
- Old Forester Mint Julep Edition$7.00
- Heaven Hill Old Style Select$6.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Wild Turkey American Honey$6.00
- Wild Turkey 101$7.00
- Jim Beam Kentucky Fire$6.00
- Willett Pot Still Reserve$7.00
Whiskey
Bottled Domestic
Bottled Imported
White Wine
- 6oz House White Wine - Canyon Road$6.50
California wine: chardonnay and pinot grigio
- 6oz Italo Cescon Pinot Grigio$8.00
Dry, crisp and fresh with strong, fruity overtones, and hints of orange zest. It has a rich persistent flavor that is lengthy and elegant
- 6oz Italo Cescon Chardonnay$8.00
Recommended selection. Dry, rich, opulent, pleasingly fresh-tasting and buttery with good texture and good length and harmony. A long and velvety flavor
- 6oz Frei Brothers Chardonnay California$6.75
- 6oz Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio - Italian$6.75
- 6oz Caposaldo Pinot Grigio - Italian$6.75
- 6oz Lover's Leap Riesling$7.75
Recommended selection. Local- Kentucky
- 6oz Heavenly Riesling$8.00
Recommended selection. Romania. Bright and crisp color with lively, fruity and floral aroma. Tastes reminiscent of flowers, green apples, and honeysuckle blossoms
- 6oz Mezzacorona Moscato - Italy$8.00
- 6oz Woodbridge White Zinfandel - California$7.00
- 6oz Tonino Grillo - Sicilia$8.00
Organic wine
- 6oz Castello Del Poggio Moscato - Italy$7.00
- 6oz La Marca Prosecco - Italy$7.00
Crisp, clean taste, and a luxuriously stylish look
- 8oz House White Wine - Canyon Road$8.50
California wine: chardonnay and pinot grigio
- 8oz Italo Cescon Pinot Grigio$10.00
Dry, crisp and fresh with strong, fruity overtones, and hints of orange zest. It has a rich persistent flavor that is lengthy and elegant
- 8oz Italo Cescon Chardonnay$10.00
Recommended selection. Dry, rich, opulent, pleasingly fresh-tasting and buttery with good texture and good length and harmony. A long and velvety flavor
- 8oz Frei Brothers Chardonnay California$8.75
- 8oz Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio - Italian$8.75
- 8oz Caposaldo Pinot Grigio - Italian$8.75
- 8oz Lover's Leap Riesling$9.75
Recommended selection. Local- Kentucky
- 8oz Heavenly Riesling$10.00
Recommended selection. Romania. Bright and crisp color with lively, fruity and floral aroma. Tastes reminiscent of flowers, green apples, and honeysuckle blossoms
- 8oz Mezzacorona Moscato - Italy$10.00
- 8oz Woodbridge White Zinfandel - California$9.00
- 8oz Tonino Grillo - Sicilia$10.00
Organic wine
- 8oz Castello Del Poggio Moscato - Italy$9.00
- 8oz La Marca Prosecco - Italy$9.00
Crisp, clean taste, and a luxuriously stylish look
- BTL House White Wine - Canyon Road$22.00
California wine: chardonnay and pinot grigio
- BTL Italo Cescon Pinot Grigio$25.00
Dry, crisp and fresh with strong, fruity overtones, and hints of orange zest. It has a rich persistent flavor that is lengthy and elegant
- BTL Italo Cescon Chardonnay$25.00
Recommended selection. Dry, rich, opulent, pleasingly fresh-tasting and buttery with good texture and good length and harmony. A long and velvety flavor
- BTL Frei Brothers Chardonnay California$22.00
- BTL Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio - Italian$22.00
- BTL Caposaldo Pinot Grigio - Italian$22.00
- BTL Lover's Leap Riesling$22.00
Recommended selection. Local- Kentucky
- BTL Heavenly Riesling$25.00
Recommended selection. Romania. Bright and crisp color with lively, fruity and floral aroma. Tastes reminiscent of flowers, green apples, and honeysuckle blossoms
- BTL Mezzacorona Moscato - Italy$23.00
- BTL Woodbridge White Zinfandel - California$22.00
- BTL Tonino Grillo - Sicilia$28.00
Organic wine
- BTL Castello Del Poggio Moscato - Italy$23.00
- BTL Reunite Lambrusco - Italy$8.00
6.3 oz bottle
- BTL La Marca Prosecco - Italy$25.00
Crisp, clean taste, and a luxuriously stylish look
Red Wine
- 6oz House Canyon Road - California$6.00
Merlot, Cabernet
- 6oz Italo Cescon (Italian) Cabernet$8.00
Recommended selection. Dry, rich, and concentrated with strong fruity overtones and notes of vanilla. Rich with excellent fruit and spice
- 6oz Italo Cescon (Italian) Merlot$8.00
Intense bouquet with fruity overtones; full and spicy. Warm and dry, good intensity, strong after-aroma. A full, gentle, and persistent finish
- 6oz Bolla Chianti (Italian)$6.50
- 6oz Pinot Evil Pinot Noir (Chile)$6.50
- 6oz Cline Syrah (Sonoma)$6.50
- 6oz Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon$6.50
- 6oz Sangiovese Toscana$6.75
Recommended selection. Born under the tuscan sun, this red is fruit driven with a bright cherry and ripe dark berry flavors
- 6oz Santa Martina Rosso (Toscana)$6.50
Recommended selection. A modern and distinctive wine from Tuscany. A blend of indigenous tuscan grapes and international varieties, this wine is a marriage of cultures marked by earthiness, fruit, and firm structure
- 6oz Sterling Vintner's Collection$8.00
Meritage red wine
- 8oz House Canyon Road - California$8.00
Merlot, Cabernet
- 8oz Italo Cescon (Italian) Cabernet$10.00
Recommended selection. Dry, rich, and concentrated with strong fruity overtones and notes of vanilla. Rich with excellent fruit and spice
- 8oz Italo Cescon (Italian) Merlot$10.00
Intense bouquet with fruity overtones; full and spicy. Warm and dry, good intensity, strong after-aroma. A full, gentle, and persistent finish
- 8oz Bolla Chianti (Italian)$8.50
- 8oz Pinot Evil Pinot Noir (Chile)$8.50
- 8oz Cline Syrah (Sonoma)$8.50
- 8oz Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon$8.50
- 8oz Sangiovese Toscana$8.75
Recommended selection. Born under the tuscan sun, this red is fruit driven with a bright cherry and ripe dark berry flavors
- 8oz Santa Martina Rosso (Toscana)$8.50
Recommended selection. A modern and distinctive wine from Tuscany. A blend of indigenous tuscan grapes and international varieties, this wine is a marriage of cultures marked by earthiness, fruit, and firm structure
- 8oz Sterling Vintner's Collection$10.00
Meritage red wine
- BTL House Canyon Road - California$20.00
Merlot, Cabernet
- BTL Italo Cescon (Italian) Cabernet$25.00
Recommended selection. Dry, rich, and concentrated with strong fruity overtones and notes of vanilla. Rich with excellent fruit and spice
- BTL Italo Cescon (Italian) Merlot$25.00
Intense bouquet with fruity overtones; full and spicy. Warm and dry, good intensity, strong after-aroma. A full, gentle, and persistent finish
- BTL Bolla Chianti (Italian)$22.50
- BTL Pinot Evil Pinot Noir (Chile)$22.50
- BTL Cline Syrah (Sonoma)$22.50
- BTL Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon$22.00
- BTL Sangiovese Toscana$23.00
Recommended selection. Born under the tuscan sun, this red is fruit driven with a bright cherry and ripe dark berry flavors
- BTL Santa Martina Rosso (Toscana)$22.50
Recommended selection. A modern and distinctive wine from Tuscany. A blend of indigenous tuscan grapes and international varieties, this wine is a marriage of cultures marked by earthiness, fruit, and firm structure
- BTL Sterling Vintner's Collection$25.00
Meritage red wine
Sweet Red Wine
- 6oz Bully Hill Banty Red (New York)$6.25
- 6oz Sangue Di Giuda$8.00
Recommended selection. Sangue sinfully sweet red blend with copious fresh berries and effervescence. A naturally sparkling wine with a intense crimson red color
- 6oz Bellini (Italian)$8.00
Recommended selection. Flavored wine cocktail with peach
- 8oz Bully Hill Banty Red (New York)$8.25
- 8oz Sangue Di Giuda$10.00
Recommended selection. Sangue sinfully sweet red blend with copious fresh berries and effervescence. A naturally sparkling wine with a intense crimson red color
- 8oz Bellini (Italian)$10.00
Recommended selection. Flavored wine cocktail with peach
- BTL Bully Hill Banty Red (New York)$22.00
- BTL Sangue Di Giuda$25.00
Recommended selection. Sangue sinfully sweet red blend with copious fresh berries and effervescence. A naturally sparkling wine with a intense crimson red color
- BTL Bellini (Italian)$28.00
Recommended selection. Flavored wine cocktail with peach
On Draft
- 12oz Miller Lite
- 12oz Bud Lite
- 12oz Blue Moon
- 12oz Modelo
- 12oz Amberbock
- 12oz Sam Adams
- 12oz Fat Tire
- 16oz Miller Lite
- 16oz Bud Lite
- 16oz Blue Moon
- 16oz Modelo
- 16oz Amberbock
- 16oz Sam Adams
- 16oz Fat Tire
- 32oz Miller Lite
- 32oz Bud Lite
- 32oz Blue Moon
- 32oz Modelo
- 32oz Amberbock
- 32oz Sam Adams
- 32oz Fat Tire
- 23oz Miller Lite
- 23oz Bud Lite
- 23oz Blue Moon
- 23oz Modelo
- 23oz Amberbock
- 23oz Sam Adams
- 23oz Fat Tire
Catering
Catering Pasta
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1346 River Road, Louisville, KY 40206