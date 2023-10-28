- Home
Tuscany's Fine Italian Dining 1800 MO-7
1800 MO-7
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Food
Appetizers
fresh mozzarela, basil,tomatos,garlic capers with balsamic vinegar and olive oil
5 crostini toped with tomatos garlic red onion fetta basil olive oil and balsamiv vinegar
6 mushrooms stuffed with crab meat baked in allapanna sauce
6 jumbo shrimp sauteed with olive oil garlic basil brandy vine and onion with marinara sauce and lemone
10 seasoned and breaded cheese ravioli, served with side marinara sauce
6 breaded cheese sticks served with marinara
Fresh calamari breaded and fried to a golden brown served with marinara fo dipping
Salad
Fresh romain tosed in a creamy ceazer dressing topped with crutons and mozzarella cheese
Fresh spring mix topped with cheese tomatos cucumber and peperchini peppers
Spring mix topped with cheese chery tomatos black olives mushrooms redh onion pepperoncini peppers
Sprimg mix with fetta cheese chery tomatos calamata olives roasted red peppers and red onion
Side
two meatball with marinara sauce
Slice italian sausage with marinara sauce
chicken brest seasoned and sliced
two slice egg plant served topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese
sauted sliced veal
5 jumbo shrimp seasoned and sauted
8 oz
mix veggie sauted in olive oil with fresh garlic
served with ketchup
4 oz
6 oz
sauted with seasoned
4 oz
5 pieces toasted
2 oz
4 oz
Subs
pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese peperoni canadian bacon hamburger sausage served with marinara sauce for dipping
pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese choice of topping
breaded chicken marinara and melted mozzarella cheese with marinara for dipping
sauted philly steak mushrooms onion and green peppers with mozzarella cheese marinara dipping sauce
meatball marinara melted mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce
slice italian sausage green peppers toppet with mozzarella cheese served with marinara for dipping sauce
chicken egg plant or veal
Alfredo sauce over fettuccini pasta
Served with marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese and side of traditional spaghetti with marinara
sautede mushrooms onion green pepper in white whine touch of marinara over spaghetti pasta
sauted capers roasted pepper fresh garlic fresh basil in white whine limon sauce over spaghetti pasta
sauted mushrooms in marsalla sauce with spaghetti pasta
sauted fresh garlic and fresh basil in red crush ppeppers in marinara sauce with spagheti pasta
sauted artichoke heart mushrooms fresh garlig fresh basil in allapana sauce with spaghegtti pasta
sauted fresh onin spinach mushrooms with garlic in alfredo sauce with spaghetti pastta
sauted fresh mushrooms with garlic in brandy wine in alfredo sauce with spaghetti pasta
pasta
spaghetti with your chiuce marinara, meatball, italian sausage, meatsauce or ogb
cheese tortellini your choice marinara , alfredo or alla panna sauce
sautéed fresh garlic basil red crush pepper with marinara over penne pasta
penne pasta with riccotta marinara and mozzarella cheese baked
sauted fresh onin green peppers mushrooms with italian sausage with melted cheese over spagheti pasta
sauted italian sausage fresh green peppers with melted mozzarella cheese over spaghetti pasta
chhese beef or fresh spinach topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese baked
rolled pasta with ricotta cheese topped with marinara and cheese and beked
rolled egg plant with ricotta cheese topped with marinara and cheese and beked
layers with pasta topped with beef ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with marinara and melted cheese
cheese ravioli manicotti lasagna and penne pasta choice marinara or alla panna sauce
seafood
sauted capers roasted pepper fresh garlic fresh basil in white whine limon sauce over spaghetti pasta or mix veggie
saute 5 jumbo shrimp with fresh garlic basil in white wine limon sauce touch of marinara over linguini pasta
5 jumbo shrimp in fresh garlic with alfredo sauce
choped clams in white win lemon sauce or marinara sauce over linguini pasta
3 jumbo shrimp and 4 lobster ravioli in white wine alfredo sauce or allapana sauce
3 jumbo shrimp 6 mussels 5 clams in white wine your choice alfredo or leamon sauce with touch of marinara or fettuchini pasta or linguini pasta
3 jumbo shrimp 6 mussels 5 clams callamari scalops salmon in white wine your choice alfredo or leamon sauce with touch of marinara or fettuchini pasta or linguini pasta
kids
fettuchini with alfredo sauce
marinara meat sauce or meatball
3 cheese ravioli topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked
layers with pasta topped with beef ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with marinara and melted cheese
rolled pasta with ricotta cheese topped with marinara and cheese and beked
dessert
beverages
special
5 jumbo shrimp chicken brest with fresh pepperincini peper jalapenos in allapana sauce over penne pasta
sliced italian sausage slice chisken brest and fresh mushrooms in alfredo sauce over penne pasta
chicken parmigiana half lasagna in marinara baked with mozzarella cheese over fetuchini pasta alfredo sauce
chicken parmigiana and egg plant in marinara sauce with mozzarella chesse over spaghetti pasta in allapanna sauce
5 jumbo shrimp and veal fresh mushrooms in marsalla sauce over spaghetti pasta
5 jumbo shrimp and chicken brest with fresh onion in white wine limon marinara sauce
burrata fresh mozzarella cheese fresh mix tomatos garlic basil with olive opil and balsamic vinegar
white and red beans with penne pasta in a tomatos soup
white and red beans veggies with penne pasta in a tomatos soup
Pizza
12" Pizza
cheese
onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers
Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger sausage onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers
Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger and sausage
Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Chicken in alfredo sauce toped with mozzarella cheese
Ground beef cream and marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
14" Pizza
cheese
onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers
Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger sausage onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers
Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger and sausage
Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Chicken in alfredo sauce toped with mozzarella cheese
Ground beef cream and marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Ricotta topped with mozzarella cheese
16" Pizza
cheese
onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers
Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger sausage onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers
Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger and sausage
Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Chicken in alfredo sauce toped with mozzarella cheese
Ground beef cream and marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Ricotta topped with mozzarella cheese
basil tomatos fresh garlic
pie stuffed with supreme or meat lover , mozzarella cheese and sauce
20" Pizza
cheese
onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers
Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger sausage onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers
Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger and sausage
Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Chicken in alfredo sauce toped with mozzarella cheese
Ground beef cream and marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Ricotta topped with mozzarella cheese
basil tomatos fresh garlic
pie stuffed with supreme or meat lover , mozzarella cheese and sauce
20'' Pizza CHIEF'S SPECIAL
Bar
Wine
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1800 MO-7, Blue Springs, MO 64014