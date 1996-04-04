Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tusk & Cup Ridgefield

review star

No reviews yet

51 Ethan Allen Highway

Ridgefield, CT 06877

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese
16oz Latte
Egg White Florentine

Coffee (OO)

12oz Coffee

$2.50

16oz Coffee

$3.00

20oz Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew (OO)

12oz Cold Brew

$3.50

16oz Cold Brew

$4.00

20oz Cold Brew

$4.50

Iced Tea (OO)

12oz Iced Tea

$2.95

16oz Iced Tea

$3.50

20oz Iced Tea

$3.95

12oz Iced Tea/Lemonade

$3.25

16oz Iced Tea/Lemonade

$3.75

20oz Iced Tea/Lemonade

$4.25

Latte (OO)

12oz Latte

$4.25

16oz Latte

$5.00

20oz Latte

$5.45

Mocha Latte (OO)

12oz Mocha

$4.75

16oz Mocha

$5.45

20oz Mocha

$5.75

Mocha Mix (OO)

12oz Mocha Mix

$4.95

16oz Mocha Mix

$5.75

20oz Mocha Mix

$5.95

Americano (OO)

12oz Americano

$3.50

16oz Americano

$4.00

20oz Americano

$4.50

Capuccino (OO)

Cortado

$3.75

Italian Cappuccino

$3.75

12oz Cappuccino

$4.25

16oz Cappuccino

$5.25

20oz Cappuccino

$5.75

Espresso (OO)

Solo Espresso

$2.75

Doppio Espresso

$3.25

Solo Macchiato

$3.25

Doppio Macchiato

$3.75

Marrochino

$4.25

Solo con Panna

$3.25

Doppio con Panna

$3.75

Shakerato

$3.75

Shot in the Dark (OO)

12oz Shot in the Dark

$3.50

16oz Shot in the Dark

$4.00

20oz Shot in the Dark

$4.50

Chai/Yerba/Matcha (OO)

12oz Chai Latte

$4.50

16oz Chai Latte

$5.00

20oz Chai Latte

$5.50

12oz Yerba Mate

$4.50

16oz Yerba Mate

$5.00

20oz Yerba Mate

$5.50

12oz Matcha

$4.50

16oz Matcha

$5.00

20oz Matcha

$5.50

Moo Brew (OO)

12oz Mocha Moo Brew

$4.50

16oz Mocha Moo Brew

$5.00

20oz Mocha Moo Brew

$5.50

12oz Moo Brew

$4.25

16oz Moo Brew

$4.75

20oz Moo Brew

$5.25

Cafe Au Lait (OO)

12oz Cafe au Lait

$3.25

16oz Cafe au Lait

$3.75

20oz Cafe au Lait

$4.25

Hot Chocolate (OO)

12oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

16oz Hot Chocolate

$4.75

20oz Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Kids Size Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Vanilla (OO)

12oz Hot Vanilla

$4.25

16oz Hot Vanilla

$4.75

20oz Hot Vanilla

$5.00

Tea (OO)

Small Tea

$3.00

Large Tea

$3.95

Tulsi Tea (OO)

Small Tulsi Tea

$3.50

Large Tulsi Tea

$4.95

Italian Soda (OO)

12oz Italian Soda

$3.25

16oz Italian Soda

$3.75

Italian Cremosa (OO)

12oz Italian Cremosa

$3.75

16oz Italian Cremosa

$4.25

Steamed Cider (OO)

12oz Steamed Cider

$3.75

16oz Steamed Cider

$4.25

20oz Steamed Cider

$4.75

Milk (OO)

12oz Milk

$2.50

16oz Milk

$3.00

20oz Milk

$3.50

Breakfast (OO)

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Egg and Cheese

$4.95

Egg White Florentine

$4.95

Bagel

$2.25

Bagel w/ Lox

$10.95

GF Roll

$3.00

Packaged Foods (OO)

Turkey Ciabatta

$8.95

Tusk n Russian

$8.95

Ham & Brie

$8.95

Mediterranean Wrap

$8.95

Tuna Croissant

$8.95

Chicken Salad & Bacon

$8.95

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$8.95

Mozzarella Tomato

$8.95

Soup

$5.95

Apple

$1.25

Yogurt

$1.85

Kates/Bobos

$3.50

Granola

$3.95

Protein Puck

$4.95

Oatmeal

$3.95

Potato Chips

$1.75

Multigrain Chips

$1.75

Pita Chips

$1.75

Elephant Pop

$2.50

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.99

Honey Bunchies

$3.95

Pastries (OO)

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.50

Linzer Cookie

$3.75

Pecan Pie Bar

$4.95

Raspberry Streusel Bar

$4.95

Apple Pie Bar

$4.95

Magic Bar

$4.95

Lemon Bar

$4.95

Granola Bar

$3.95

Croissant

$3.25

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Almond Croissant

$3.25

Cinnamon Bun

$3.50

Muffin

$3.00

Scone

$3.75

GF Granola Bar

$4.75

GF PB Cookie

$3.25

GF Brownie

$3.95

GF Choc Loaf

$3.95

GF Pumpkin Loaf

$3.95

Rice Krispy Treat

$3.95

Crumb Cake

$2.95Out of stock

Black & White

$3.50

Biscotti

$2.25

Banana Bread

$4.95

Affogato (OO)

Affogato

$6.25

Cup (OO)

Kids Size Gelato

$4.00

Small Gelato

$4.50

Medium Gelato

$5.50

Large Gelato

$6.50

Pint Gelato

$9.95

Frappe (OO)

Small Frappe

$6.00

Large Frappe

$6.75

Crema Freda (OO)

Small Crema Freda

$6.25

Large Crema Freda

$6.95

Smoothie (OO)

Small Smoothie

$5.75

Large Smoothie

$6.25

Lemon/Lime (OO)

Small Frozen Lemon

$5.25

Large Frozen Lemon

$5.75

Small Frozen Lime

$5.25

Large Frozen Lime

$5.75

Drink Case (OO)

Pelligrino

$2.00

Fiji Water

$1.95

Harney Bottle

$2.75

Nantucket Nectar Bottle

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Kombucha

$5.00

Coconut Water

$2.75

Retail (OO)

Branchville Bag

$17.00

Specialty Bag

$18.00

Harney 20 Tea Sachets

$9.00

Harney 30 Tea Sachets

$12.95

Birthday Tea 20 Count

$10.00

Black Loose Tea Retail

$10.00

Stump Teapot

$25.00

T-Shirt Adults

$15.00

T-Shirt Kids

$12.00

Travel Mug

$21.95

Ceramic Logo Mug

$14.95

Wooden Tea Chest

$14.95

Local Honey

$14.95

Tag-o-Longs

$4.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

51 Ethan Allen Highway, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Directions

Gallery
Tusk & Cup Ridgefield image
Tusk & Cup Ridgefield image

