Tutto Fresco Restaurant
No reviews yet
5 Bynum Rd
Forest Hill, MD 21050
Order Again
Popular Items
16" Large Signature Pizza
16" Bianca
Ricotta, mozzarella, and parmigiana with fresh garlic, olive oil, Roma tomatoes, spinach, and broccoli.
16" Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
16" Philly
Mozzarella, Red Sauce with Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms
16" Pickle Me Pesto
Our signature pizza dough topped with garlicky pesto, fresh shredded mozzarella, dill pickle slices, ranch dressing topped with parmigiana. A pickle lovers dream come true!
16" Jamaican Jerk Chicken
This is not your ordinary pizza! Jerk Chicken, crispy bacon, banana peppers, sliced onion and mozzarella cheese.
16" Buffalo Chicken
Mozzarella, buffalo grilled chicken, and blue cheese.
16" Meatball & Ricotta
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, & our famous meatballs.
16" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and olives.
16" Meat Lovers
Bacon, ham, sausage, & pepperoni.
14" Medium Signature Pizza
Create Your Own
Stromboli & Calzone
Pizza by Slice
Appetizers
Fried Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli coated in seasoned breadcrumbs, then fried to golden brown perfection. Served with housemade marinara sauce.
Crab Dip
Mixture of crab, cheese, and spices baked and served with toasted garlic crostini bread.
Fried Zucchini
Thin - Handcut zucchini, flash fried and served with marinara
Bruschetta
Toasted garlic crostini topped with Roma tmatoes marinated with garlic, fresh basil, and olive oil finished with a citrus balsamic glaze.
Mozzarella Sticks
Housemade & Fried, Served with Marinara
Jumbo Wings
Eight Jumbo Wings served with bleu cheese or ranch and celery. Choose: BBQ, buffalo, mild, Old Bay, Steamed Crab, Garlic Parm, Honey Old Bay or plain.
Adult Chicken Tenders
Meatballs
Served with Marinara
Garlic Knots
Signature handmade knots topped with garlic butter and grated parmesan
Garlic Bread
Fresh Italian Loaf sliced and baked with garlic butter, herbs and seasonings
Soups
Salads
Cobb Salad
Garden salad with smoked bacon, grilled chicken, romatomatoes, fresh avocado & gorgonzola
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, housemade croutons, shaved parmesan & caesar dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Garden salad with grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, marinated artichokes, sundried tomatoes & house dressing
Chicken & Spinach Salad
Sharp provolone, kalamata olives, sundried tomatoes & grilled chicken served over a bed of baby spinach with House Dressing
Greek Salad
Garden salad with roasted red peppers, feta & housing dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Housemade croutons, shaved parmesan & caesar dressing
Garden Salad
Iceberg, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & House Dressing
Antipasto Salad
Garden salad with genoa salami, mortadella, capicola, provolone, roasted red peppers & artichokes
Small Caesar Salad
Small Garden Salad
Traditional Pasta
Dinner Entrees
Subs
Italian Flatbreads
California Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, mayo and mozzarella.
Chicken Caesar
All of your favorite parts of a Caesar salad tucked into one of our amazing flatbread sandwiches
Tomato Basil Mozzarella
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella, pesto aioli, and house vinaigrette.
Sides
Kids Menu
Chicken Fingers
Served with choice of fries, broccoli, or salad
Kid's Spaghetti
Served with choice of fries, broccoli, or salad
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Served with choice of fries, broccoli, or salad
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza
Served with choice of fries, broccoli, or salad
Kid's Cheese Ravoli
Served with choice of fries, broccoli, or salad
Kid's Cheesy Breadsticks
Family Meals
FM Spaghetti & Meatballs
12 meatballs served over spaghetti and our homemade tomato sauce. Served with salad and 10 Garlic knots. Garnished with parmesan cheese and parsley
FM Spaghetti & Meatsauce
Homemade Meat Sauce served over spaghetti with salad and our garlic knots
FM Baked Ziti
Our homemade tomato sauce, fresh ricotta and mozzarella combined together with penne pasta. Baked to perfection and topped with parmesan and fresh herbs.
FM Chicken Parmigiana
Thinly sliced and breaded chicken fried golden brown served over spaghetti with homemade tomato sauce and baked with shredded mozzarella cheese. Served with salad & 10 Garlic knots.
FM Stuffed Shells
Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with ricotta topped with our fresh tomato sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella cheese. Baked in the oven and topped with parmesan and fresh herbs.
FM Fettuccini Bolognese
FM Chicken Alfredo
Egg Fettuccine pasta tossed in a made to order alfredo sauce, topped with fresh herbs and shaved parmigiano reggiano and marinated grilled chicken
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Family - Food - Fun
5 Bynum Rd, Forest Hill, MD 21050