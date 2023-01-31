Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tutto Fresco Restaurant

No reviews yet

5 Bynum Rd

Forest Hill, MD 21050

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Large Pizza
Cheesesteak
Garlic Knots

16" Large Signature Pizza

Note: Gluten Free not Available in this size

16" Bianca

$19.49

Ricotta, mozzarella, and parmigiana with fresh garlic, olive oil, Roma tomatoes, spinach, and broccoli.

16" Margherita

$18.99

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

16" Philly

$27.99

Mozzarella, Red Sauce with Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms

16" Pickle Me Pesto

$18.99

Our signature pizza dough topped with garlicky pesto, fresh shredded mozzarella, dill pickle slices, ranch dressing topped with parmigiana. A pickle lovers dream come true!

16" Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$22.99

This is not your ordinary pizza! Jerk Chicken, crispy bacon, banana peppers, sliced onion and mozzarella cheese.

16" Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

Mozzarella, buffalo grilled chicken, and blue cheese.

16" Meatball & Ricotta

$24.49

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, & our famous meatballs.

16" Supreme

$21.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and olives.

16" Meat Lovers

$21.49

Bacon, ham, sausage, & pepperoni.

14" Medium Signature Pizza

14" Pickle Me Pesto

$16.99

Our signature pizza dough topped with garlicky pesto, fresh shredded mozzarella, dill pickle slices, ranch dressing topped with parmigiana. A pickle lovers dream come true!

14" Jamacian Jerk Chicken

$20.99

This is not your ordinary pizza! Jerk Chicken, crispy bacon, banana peppers, sliced onion and mozzarella cheese.

14" Supreme

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and olives.

14" Bianca

$19.49

Ricotta, mozzarella, and parmigiana with fresh garlic, olive oil, Roma tomatoes, spinach, and broccoli.

14" Meat Lovers

$18.49

Bacon, ham, sausage, & pepperoni.

14" Philly

$23.99

Mozzarella, Red Sauce with Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms

14" Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

Mozzarella, buffalo grilled chicken, and blue cheese.

14" Meatball & Ricotta

$21.49

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, & our famous meatballs.

14" Margherita

$16.99

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

Create Your Own

16" Large Pizza

$15.49

Note: Gluten Free not available in this Size

14" Medium Pizza

$13.49

Sicilian Pizza

$17.99

Stromboli & Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan.

Cheese Stromboli

$10.99

Veggie Stromboli

$12.99

Broccoli, spinach, and mushrooms.

Philly Stromboli

$15.49

Mozzarella, Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, and peppers.

Meat Stromboli

$14.49

Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, & ham

Pizza by Slice

Slice of Pizza

$3.00

Appetizers

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Cheese Ravioli coated in seasoned breadcrumbs, then fried to golden brown perfection. Served with housemade marinara sauce.

Crab Dip

$15.00

Mixture of crab, cheese, and spices baked and served with toasted garlic crostini bread.

Fried Zucchini

$8.25

Thin - Handcut zucchini, flash fried and served with marinara

Bruschetta

$8.50

Toasted garlic crostini topped with Roma tmatoes marinated with garlic, fresh basil, and olive oil finished with a citrus balsamic glaze.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Housemade & Fried, Served with Marinara

Jumbo Wings

$13.00

Eight Jumbo Wings served with bleu cheese or ranch and celery. Choose: BBQ, buffalo, mild, Old Bay, Steamed Crab, Garlic Parm, Honey Old Bay or plain.

Adult Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Meatballs

$8.25

Served with Marinara

Garlic Knots

$5.25

Signature handmade knots topped with garlic butter and grated parmesan

Garlic Bread

$5.25

Fresh Italian Loaf sliced and baked with garlic butter, herbs and seasonings

Soups

Cream of Crab

$6.99+

Salads

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Garden salad with smoked bacon, grilled chicken, romatomatoes, fresh avocado & gorgonzola

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.25

Romaine, housemade croutons, shaved parmesan & caesar dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$15.99

Garden salad with grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, marinated artichokes, sundried tomatoes & house dressing

Chicken & Spinach Salad

$15.99

Sharp provolone, kalamata olives, sundried tomatoes & grilled chicken served over a bed of baby spinach with House Dressing

Greek Salad

$10.25

Garden salad with roasted red peppers, feta & housing dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine, Housemade croutons, shaved parmesan & caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$7.99

Iceberg, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & House Dressing

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Garden salad with genoa salami, mortadella, capicola, provolone, roasted red peppers & artichokes

Small Caesar Salad

$4.99

Small Garden Salad

$4.99

Traditional Pasta

Spaghetti With Meatballs

$13.99

Baked Ziti

$14.75

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.99

Fettuccine Bolognese

$15.75

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.79

Penne Alla Vodka

$15.29

Lasagna

$15.79

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.95

Veal Parmigiana

$21.99

Sausage & Peppers Penne

$17.99

Dinner Entrees

Spaghetti With Meatsauce

$13.99

Carbonara

$15.29

Stuffed Shells

$14.75

Creamy Sausage Tortellini

$22.99

Gnocchi "Your Way"

$16.99

Chicken Marsala

$17.49

Chicken Piccata

$16.95

Veal Piccata

$21.99

Salmon Piccata

$20.99

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

Shrimp Alla Daniella

$21.99

Shrimp & Scallop Alla Rosa

$25.99

Veal Marsala

$23.49

Subs

Fresco Cheesesteak

$13.99

Cheesesteak

$12.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.50

Meatball Parmigiana

$12.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.99

Italian Cold Cut

$13.25

Shrimp Salad

$14.50

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$13.79

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.69

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.49

Mushroom Burger

$14.49

Italian Flatbreads

California Chicken Club

$14.99

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, mayo and mozzarella.

Chicken Caesar

$14.25

All of your favorite parts of a Caesar salad tucked into one of our amazing flatbread sandwiches

Tomato Basil Mozzarella

$10.99

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella, pesto aioli, and house vinaigrette.

Sides

Garlic Broccoli

$5.25

Sauteed Spinach with Marinara

$5.25

Pan Roasted Mushrooms

$5.25

Fries

$5.25

Onion Rings

$8.50Out of stock

Desserts

Lemon Berry Marscarpone Cake

$8.50

Cannoli

$4.99

6 - Zeppole

$4.99

Chocolate Overload Cake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

2 - Zeppole

$1.99

Sarahs Speciality Cake

$10.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$7.25

Served with choice of fries, broccoli, or salad

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.25

Served with choice of fries, broccoli, or salad

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Served with choice of fries, broccoli, or salad

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99

Served with choice of fries, broccoli, or salad

Kid's Cheese Ravoli

$6.79

Served with choice of fries, broccoli, or salad

Kid's Cheesy Breadsticks

$6.79

Family Meals

FM Spaghetti & Meatballs

$45.00

12 meatballs served over spaghetti and our homemade tomato sauce. Served with salad and 10 Garlic knots. Garnished with parmesan cheese and parsley

FM Spaghetti & Meatsauce

$45.00

Homemade Meat Sauce served over spaghetti with salad and our garlic knots

FM Baked Ziti

$40.00

Our homemade tomato sauce, fresh ricotta and mozzarella combined together with penne pasta. Baked to perfection and topped with parmesan and fresh herbs.

FM Chicken Parmigiana

$53.00

Thinly sliced and breaded chicken fried golden brown served over spaghetti with homemade tomato sauce and baked with shredded mozzarella cheese. Served with salad & 10 Garlic knots.

FM Stuffed Shells

$42.00

Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with ricotta topped with our fresh tomato sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella cheese. Baked in the oven and topped with parmesan and fresh herbs.

FM Fettuccini Bolognese

$45.00

FM Chicken Alfredo

$55.00

Egg Fettuccine pasta tossed in a made to order alfredo sauce, topped with fresh herbs and shaved parmigiano reggiano and marinated grilled chicken

Bottled Beverages

20 oz Coke

$2.99

20 oz Sprite

$2.99

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.99

20 oz Coke Zero

$2.99

Can San Pelligrino

$2.99

Togo Fountain Soda

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Rootbeer

$2.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family - Food - Fun

Location

5 Bynum Rd, Forest Hill, MD 21050

Directions

