Italian

Tutto Fresco- Santa Ana 1808 N Tustin Ave

1808 N Tustin Ave Santa Ana

Orange, CA 92705

Popular Items

Parmigiana
Garlic Bread
Chx Broc Alfredo

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

Calamari

$12.00

Fried rings, tentacles, jalapeno tartar, tomato basil sauce

Bruschetta Pomo

$10.00

Tomatoes, red onions, garlic, basil, olive oil, oregano

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Served with tomato basil sauce

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, with toasted seasoned crostini

Side of Meatballs

$7.00

Two mozzarella stuffed meatballs with tomato basil sauce

Caprese

$11.00

Fresh whole milk mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, pesto sauce, balsamic reduction

Rotolo

$10.00

Eggplant, mozzarella, basil, pesto, feta, tomato basil sauce

Fried Zucchini

$10.00

Breaded and deep fried, served with ranch dressing

Salads

1/2 Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

1/2 Garden Salad

$8.00

Romaine, carrots, zucchini, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons with your choice of dressing

Garden Salad

$11.00

Romaine, carrots, zucchini, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons with your choice of dressing

1/2 Italian Chopped Salad

$9.00

Tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions, cucumbers, artichoke hearts, red & yellow peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, feta & parmesan, baby greens, balsamic basil dressing

Italian Chopped Salad

$15.00

Tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions, cucumbers, artichoke hearts, red & yellow peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, feta & parmesan, baby greens, balsamic basil dressing

1/2 AntiPasto Salad

$9.00

Salami, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, marinated mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers, bruschetta tomatoes, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onions, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, iceberg lettuce, italian dressing

AntiPasto Salad

$15.00

Salami, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, marinated mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers, bruschetta tomatoes, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onions, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, iceberg lettuce, italian dressing

1/2 Harvest Berry Salad

$9.00

Strawberries, blueberries, dried cranberries, raspberries, golden raisins, bleu cheese crumbles, caramelized pecans, baby greens, maple rosemary vinaigrette

Harvest Berry Salad

$15.00

Strawberries, blueberries, dried cranberries, raspberries, golden raisins, bleu cheese crumbles, caramelized pecans, baby greens, maple rosemary vinaigrette

1/2 Southwest Salad

$9.00

Blackened chicken breast, baby greens, pepper jack cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, corn, avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing

Southwestern Chx Salad

$15.00

Blackened chicken breast, baby greens, pepper jack cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, corn, avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing

1/2 Fitness Salad

$9.00

Fitness Salad

$14.00

Baby greens, tomato mix, dried cranberries, cucumbers, pine nuts, feta cheese, maple rosemary dressing

Steak Salad

$16.00

Sirloin steak, baby greens, bleu cheese crumbles, potatoes, roma tomatoes, onions, and walnuts with balsamic basil dressing, crispy onion rings

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Salmon medallions, mixed greens, cucumbers, bruschetta tomatoes, red onions, dried cranberries, pine nuts, feta cheese, balsamic basil dressing

1/2 Pear Prosciutto Salad

$9.00

Pears, crispy prosciutto, goat cheese, mixed greens, pistachios, dries cranberries, blackberries, carrots, maple rosemary vinaigrette

Pear Prosciutto Salad

$15.00

Pears, crispy prosciutto, goat cheese, mixed greens, pistachios, dries cranberries, blackberries, carrots, maple rosemary vinaigrette

1/2 Kale Salad

$9.00

Kale, baby greens, avocado, red & yellow peppers, grapes, mango, red onions, sunflower seeds, almonds, quinoa, feta cheese, maple rosemary vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$15.00

Kale, baby greens, avocado, red & yellow peppers, grapes, mango, red onions, sunflower seeds, almonds, quinoa, feta cheese, maple rosemary vinaigrette

Soups

Cup of Tomato Soup

$7.00

Daily soup: Tomato Bisque

Bowl of Tomato Soup

$8.00

Daily soup: Tomato Bisque

Cup of Soup O-T-D

$7.00

Monday: Pasta Faggioli Tuesday: Tuscan Chicken Wednesday: Minestrone Thursday: Chicken Tortilla Friday: Clam Chowder Saturday: Baked Potato Sunday: Italian Meatball

Bowl of Soup O-T-D

$8.00

Monday: Pasta Faggioli Tuesday: Tuscan Chicken Wednesday: Minestrone Thursday: Chicken Tortilla Friday: Clam Chowder Saturday: Baked Potato Sunday: Italian Meatball

32. Oz of Soup

$23.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Ciabatta

$13.00

Chicken breast, swiss cheese, tomatoes, mixed greens, pesto mayonnaise, ciabatta

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Meatballs, caramelized onions, mozzarella, tomato basil sauce, italian roll

Italian Sub

$14.00

Turkey, salami, ham, pepperoni, pepperoncinis, red leaf lettuce, red onions, roasted red bell peppers, artichokes, kalamata olives, provolone, tomatoes, mayonnaise, italian dressing, italian roll

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Mozzarella, swiss & spicy jack cheese with tomatoes on sourdough bread. served with tomato bisque soup

Turkey Bacon Avo Panini

$14.00

Turkey, bacon, swiss, avocado, tomatoes, pesto mayonnaise, sourdough

Chicken Pesto Panini

$13.00

Chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto mayonnaise, sourdough

Parmigiana Sandwich

$15.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast, swiss cheese, chipotle mayonnaise, arugula, bruschetta mix, avocado smash, toasted sourdough

Beef Tenderloin

$15.00Out of stock

Beef tenderloin dip with red & yellow peppers, onions, garlic, pepper jack cheese on a french roll, served with au jus

Southwest Wrap

$14.00

Blackened chicken, pepper jack, black beans, tomatoes, onions, roasted corn, avocado, baby greens, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing, sun-dried tomato tortilla

Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mixed baby greens, pine nuts, feta, pesto mayonnaise, sun-dried tomato tortilla

Steak Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Sirloin steak, baby greens, bleu cheese crumbles, potatoes, roma tomatoes, onions, walnuts, balsamic basil dressing, crispy onion rings, sun-dried tomato tortilla

Pasta

Alfredo

$13.00

Fettuccine pasta, alfredo sauce

Chx Broc Alfredo

$15.00

Fettuccine pasta with chicken and broccoli, alfredo sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.00

Fettuccine pasta with shrimp, alfredo sauce

Camera

$16.00

Rigatoni pasta, chicken breast, italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, pine nuts, feta, sherry cream sauce

Blackened Prim

$16.00

Fusilli pasta, blackened chicken, zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli, onion, red & yellow peppers

Fontaine

$16.00

Fusilli pasta, chicken breast, asparagus, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, pine nuts, lemon caper cream sauce

Truffle Shrimp

$17.00

Linguine pasta, shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, white truffle alfredo sauce

Scampi

$18.00

Linguine pasta, jumbo shrimp, garlic butter wine sauce

Pescatore

$15.00

Linguine pasta, shrimp, baby clams, lightly spiced tomato sauce

Shrimp Chipotle

$16.00

Linguine pasta, blackened shrimp, sautéed red & yellow peppers, tomatoes, corn, onions chipotle cream sauce

Chipotle Chicken

$15.00

Linguine pasta, blackened chicken, sautéed red & yellow peppers, tomatoes, corn, onions chipotle cream sauce

Cardinale

$15.00

Linguine pasta, sun-dried tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, tomato cream sauce

Fiorentina

$13.00

Linguine pasta, chicken breast, spinach, roma tomatoes, tomato cream sauce

Spaghetti Meatsauce

$14.00

Spaghetti pasta with hearty meat sauce

Spaghetti W/Meatballs

$13.00

Spaghetti pasta & meatballs with tomato basil sauce

Meatless Bolognese

$13.00

Plant-based meat, tomatoes, garlic, pecorino-romano, rigatoni pasta

Pomodoro

$13.00

Penne pasta, tomato basil sauce

Lasagna

$14.00

Ground beef, mild italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiana-reggiano, tomato basil sauce

Arriabata

$14.00

Rigatoni pasta, chicken, sausage, red & yellow peppers, onions, spicy tomato basil sauce

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Macaroni, cheddar, mozzarella, parmigiana-reggiano

Short Rib

$16.00

Fusilli pasta, braised short rib, carrots, mushrooms, red wine sauce

Pesto

$14.00

Linguine pasta, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, pesto

Pesto W/Chx

$17.00

Linguine pasta, chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, pesto

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Penne pasta, meatballs, eggplant, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato basil sauce

Chx Tortellini

$15.00

Tri-colored cheese tortellini, chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella, alfredo sauce

Fresco Pasta

$15.00

Angel hair pasta, chicken, spinach, carmelized onions

Vegetali

$13.00

Penne pasta, mushrooms, asparagus, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, fresh basil, onions, broccoli, feta, olive oil, garlic

Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Cheese-filled ravioli, tomato cream sauce

Spinach Ravioli

$14.00

Cheese-stuffed spinach ravioli, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, lemon pepper cream sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$18.00

Lobster-filled pasta, tomatoes, green onions, orange, roasted garlic cream sauce

Spinach Ravioli W/Chx

$17.00

Cheese-stuffed spinach ravioli, chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, lemon pepper cream sauce

Entrees

Eggplant

$15.00

Eggplant, mozzarella, basil, tomato, basil sauce, angel hair pasta

Marsala

$15.00

Chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, marsala wine sauce, angel hair pasta

Meatloaf

$16.00

Meatloaf served with roasted vegetables, rosemary potatoes, marsala sauce

Parmigiana

$16.00

Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, tomato basil sauce, spaghetti

Picatta

$16.00

Chicken breast, capers, lemon butter sauce, angel hair pasta

Lamb Chops

$15.00

Three baby lamb chops, macadamia nut pesto, rosemary mustard sauce, rosemary potatoes

Salmon al Pesto

$16.00

Salmon filet, pesto cream sauce, rosemary potatoes, roasted vegetables

Half Chicken

$13.00

Half chicken, rosemary potatoes, red & yellow peppers, onions

Pizza

Margherita "10"

$13.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, red onions, oregano

Cheese "10"

$12.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella

Salciccia "10"

$13.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage

Vegetali "10"

$13.00

Tomato sauce, artichoke hearts, onions, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil, mozzarella

Jalapeno BBQ "10"

$14.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, onions, jalapenos

Pepperoni "10"

$13.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

BBQ Chx "10"

$12.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, onions, cilantro

Calzone

Sausage/Pep Calzone

$13.00

Sausage, pepperoni, ricotta, mozzarella, feta, parmesan with tomato basil sauce

Vegetali Calzone

$13.00

Artichoke hearts, onions, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil, mozzarella with tomato basil sauce

Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, tomato basil sauce

Sides

Brocolli

$6.00

Steak

$8.00

Italian Sausage

$6.00

Potatoes

$6.00

Roasted potatoes, butter, garlic and rosemary

Asparagus

$7.00

Steamed then sautéed, olive oil, garlic, lemon

Italian Sausage

$6.00

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Spinach

$6.00

Parm Chips

$6.00

Crisp potato chips baked with parmesan cheese

Avocado

$3.00

Salmon

$7.00

Shrimp

$4.75

One Meatball

$3.50

Bag/Bread

$3.00

Blackened Chicken

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

chicken breast

$5.00

Side of Veggies

$7.00

Roasted zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers, onions, broccoli

Kids Meals

Chicken Bites - Kids

$8.00

Served with french fries and your choice of sauce

Cheese Pizza - Kids

$8.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza - Kids

$8.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Pasta - Kids

$8.00

Choice of pasta with tomato basil, alfredo or butter sauce

Cheese Ravioli - Kids

$8.00

Cheese ravioli with tomato basil or alfredo sauce

Mac N Cheese - Kids

$8.00

Macaroni, cheddar, mozzarella, parmigiana reggiano

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Homemade chocolate walnut brownie, Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, caramel, candied pecans, berries and whipped cream

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Carrot cake, cream cheese icing, walnuts

Tiramisu

$9.00

Ladyfinger cookies, espresso, rum, mascarpone, cocoa powder

Fresco Cookie

$10.00

Fresh baked chocolate chip cookie, Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream

Cake Bites

$3.00+

Our homemade cake bites in chocolate or carrot cake

Cheese Cake Bites

$4.00+

Cheesecake bites with Lorna Doone cookie crust

Spumoni

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry, pistachio, chocolate ice cream, pistachio nuts, maraschino cherries, chocolate chips

Mud Pie

$11.00

Haagen-Dazs ice cream with house-made hot fudge

Chocolate Lover's Cake

$7.00

Chocolate cake, fudge icing and chocolate chips

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

32.oz Drink

$4.00

Pelligrino

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

peroni

$7.00

Corona

$6.50

Modelo

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.50

Stella Artois

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

New Castle Brown Ale

$6.50

Goose Island IPA

$7.50

Stone IPA

$7.50

805

$6.00

Red Wine

Rufino Chanti

$8.00

Lambrusco

$7.00

Meomi Pinot Noir

$10.50

Gnarly Head Red Blend

$10.50

Toad Hollow Merlot

$10.50

William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.50

Sangria

$9.50

Btl Rufino Chanti

$29.00

Btl Pinot Noir

$39.00

Btl Gnarly Head Blend

$39.00

Btl Toad Hollow Merlot

$39.00

Btl William Hill Cabernet

$39.00

BTL Lambrusco

$23.00

BTL Meomi Pinot

$39.00

White Wine

Gls Woodridge White Zinfadel

$7.00

Mionetto Prosecco

$7.00

Gls Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Gls Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Gls Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00

Btl Woodridge White Zinfadel

$25.00

Btl Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$29.00

Btl Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

Btl Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$33.00
