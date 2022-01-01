Tutto Fresco- Santa Ana 1808 N Tustin Ave
1808 N Tustin Ave Santa Ana
Orange, CA 92705
Popular Items
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Calamari
Fried rings, tentacles, jalapeno tartar, tomato basil sauce
Bruschetta Pomo
Tomatoes, red onions, garlic, basil, olive oil, oregano
Fried Mozzarella
Served with tomato basil sauce
Spinach Dip
Spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, with toasted seasoned crostini
Side of Meatballs
Two mozzarella stuffed meatballs with tomato basil sauce
Caprese
Fresh whole milk mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, pesto sauce, balsamic reduction
Rotolo
Eggplant, mozzarella, basil, pesto, feta, tomato basil sauce
Fried Zucchini
Breaded and deep fried, served with ranch dressing
Salads
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
1/2 Garden Salad
Romaine, carrots, zucchini, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons with your choice of dressing
Garden Salad
Romaine, carrots, zucchini, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons with your choice of dressing
1/2 Italian Chopped Salad
Tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions, cucumbers, artichoke hearts, red & yellow peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, feta & parmesan, baby greens, balsamic basil dressing
Italian Chopped Salad
Tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions, cucumbers, artichoke hearts, red & yellow peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, feta & parmesan, baby greens, balsamic basil dressing
1/2 AntiPasto Salad
Salami, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, marinated mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers, bruschetta tomatoes, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onions, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, iceberg lettuce, italian dressing
AntiPasto Salad
Salami, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, marinated mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers, bruschetta tomatoes, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onions, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, iceberg lettuce, italian dressing
1/2 Harvest Berry Salad
Strawberries, blueberries, dried cranberries, raspberries, golden raisins, bleu cheese crumbles, caramelized pecans, baby greens, maple rosemary vinaigrette
Harvest Berry Salad
Strawberries, blueberries, dried cranberries, raspberries, golden raisins, bleu cheese crumbles, caramelized pecans, baby greens, maple rosemary vinaigrette
1/2 Southwest Salad
Blackened chicken breast, baby greens, pepper jack cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, corn, avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing
Southwestern Chx Salad
Blackened chicken breast, baby greens, pepper jack cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, corn, avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing
1/2 Fitness Salad
Fitness Salad
Baby greens, tomato mix, dried cranberries, cucumbers, pine nuts, feta cheese, maple rosemary dressing
Steak Salad
Sirloin steak, baby greens, bleu cheese crumbles, potatoes, roma tomatoes, onions, and walnuts with balsamic basil dressing, crispy onion rings
Salmon Salad
Salmon medallions, mixed greens, cucumbers, bruschetta tomatoes, red onions, dried cranberries, pine nuts, feta cheese, balsamic basil dressing
1/2 Pear Prosciutto Salad
Pears, crispy prosciutto, goat cheese, mixed greens, pistachios, dries cranberries, blackberries, carrots, maple rosemary vinaigrette
Pear Prosciutto Salad
Pears, crispy prosciutto, goat cheese, mixed greens, pistachios, dries cranberries, blackberries, carrots, maple rosemary vinaigrette
1/2 Kale Salad
Kale, baby greens, avocado, red & yellow peppers, grapes, mango, red onions, sunflower seeds, almonds, quinoa, feta cheese, maple rosemary vinaigrette
Kale Salad
Kale, baby greens, avocado, red & yellow peppers, grapes, mango, red onions, sunflower seeds, almonds, quinoa, feta cheese, maple rosemary vinaigrette
Soups
Cup of Tomato Soup
Daily soup: Tomato Bisque
Bowl of Tomato Soup
Daily soup: Tomato Bisque
Cup of Soup O-T-D
Monday: Pasta Faggioli Tuesday: Tuscan Chicken Wednesday: Minestrone Thursday: Chicken Tortilla Friday: Clam Chowder Saturday: Baked Potato Sunday: Italian Meatball
Bowl of Soup O-T-D
Monday: Pasta Faggioli Tuesday: Tuscan Chicken Wednesday: Minestrone Thursday: Chicken Tortilla Friday: Clam Chowder Saturday: Baked Potato Sunday: Italian Meatball
32. Oz of Soup
Sandwiches
Chicken Ciabatta
Chicken breast, swiss cheese, tomatoes, mixed greens, pesto mayonnaise, ciabatta
Meatball Sandwich
Meatballs, caramelized onions, mozzarella, tomato basil sauce, italian roll
Italian Sub
Turkey, salami, ham, pepperoni, pepperoncinis, red leaf lettuce, red onions, roasted red bell peppers, artichokes, kalamata olives, provolone, tomatoes, mayonnaise, italian dressing, italian roll
Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella, swiss & spicy jack cheese with tomatoes on sourdough bread. served with tomato bisque soup
Turkey Bacon Avo Panini
Turkey, bacon, swiss, avocado, tomatoes, pesto mayonnaise, sourdough
Chicken Pesto Panini
Chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto mayonnaise, sourdough
Parmigiana Sandwich
Lightly breaded chicken breast, swiss cheese, chipotle mayonnaise, arugula, bruschetta mix, avocado smash, toasted sourdough
Beef Tenderloin
Beef tenderloin dip with red & yellow peppers, onions, garlic, pepper jack cheese on a french roll, served with au jus
Southwest Wrap
Blackened chicken, pepper jack, black beans, tomatoes, onions, roasted corn, avocado, baby greens, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing, sun-dried tomato tortilla
Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mixed baby greens, pine nuts, feta, pesto mayonnaise, sun-dried tomato tortilla
Steak Wrap
Sirloin steak, baby greens, bleu cheese crumbles, potatoes, roma tomatoes, onions, walnuts, balsamic basil dressing, crispy onion rings, sun-dried tomato tortilla
Pasta
Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta, alfredo sauce
Chx Broc Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta with chicken and broccoli, alfredo sauce
Shrimp Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta with shrimp, alfredo sauce
Camera
Rigatoni pasta, chicken breast, italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, pine nuts, feta, sherry cream sauce
Blackened Prim
Fusilli pasta, blackened chicken, zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli, onion, red & yellow peppers
Fontaine
Fusilli pasta, chicken breast, asparagus, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, pine nuts, lemon caper cream sauce
Truffle Shrimp
Linguine pasta, shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, white truffle alfredo sauce
Scampi
Linguine pasta, jumbo shrimp, garlic butter wine sauce
Pescatore
Linguine pasta, shrimp, baby clams, lightly spiced tomato sauce
Shrimp Chipotle
Linguine pasta, blackened shrimp, sautéed red & yellow peppers, tomatoes, corn, onions chipotle cream sauce
Chipotle Chicken
Linguine pasta, blackened chicken, sautéed red & yellow peppers, tomatoes, corn, onions chipotle cream sauce
Cardinale
Linguine pasta, sun-dried tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, tomato cream sauce
Fiorentina
Linguine pasta, chicken breast, spinach, roma tomatoes, tomato cream sauce
Spaghetti Meatsauce
Spaghetti pasta with hearty meat sauce
Spaghetti W/Meatballs
Spaghetti pasta & meatballs with tomato basil sauce
Meatless Bolognese
Plant-based meat, tomatoes, garlic, pecorino-romano, rigatoni pasta
Pomodoro
Penne pasta, tomato basil sauce
Lasagna
Ground beef, mild italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiana-reggiano, tomato basil sauce
Arriabata
Rigatoni pasta, chicken, sausage, red & yellow peppers, onions, spicy tomato basil sauce
Mac N Cheese
Macaroni, cheddar, mozzarella, parmigiana-reggiano
Short Rib
Fusilli pasta, braised short rib, carrots, mushrooms, red wine sauce
Pesto
Linguine pasta, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, pesto
Pesto W/Chx
Linguine pasta, chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, pesto
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta, meatballs, eggplant, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato basil sauce
Chx Tortellini
Tri-colored cheese tortellini, chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella, alfredo sauce
Fresco Pasta
Angel hair pasta, chicken, spinach, carmelized onions
Vegetali
Penne pasta, mushrooms, asparagus, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, fresh basil, onions, broccoli, feta, olive oil, garlic
Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese-filled ravioli, tomato cream sauce
Spinach Ravioli
Cheese-stuffed spinach ravioli, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, lemon pepper cream sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster-filled pasta, tomatoes, green onions, orange, roasted garlic cream sauce
Spinach Ravioli W/Chx
Cheese-stuffed spinach ravioli, chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, lemon pepper cream sauce
Entrees
Eggplant
Eggplant, mozzarella, basil, tomato, basil sauce, angel hair pasta
Marsala
Chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, marsala wine sauce, angel hair pasta
Meatloaf
Meatloaf served with roasted vegetables, rosemary potatoes, marsala sauce
Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, tomato basil sauce, spaghetti
Picatta
Chicken breast, capers, lemon butter sauce, angel hair pasta
Lamb Chops
Three baby lamb chops, macadamia nut pesto, rosemary mustard sauce, rosemary potatoes
Salmon al Pesto
Salmon filet, pesto cream sauce, rosemary potatoes, roasted vegetables
Half Chicken
Half chicken, rosemary potatoes, red & yellow peppers, onions
Pizza
Margherita "10"
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, red onions, oregano
Cheese "10"
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
Salciccia "10"
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage
Vegetali "10"
Tomato sauce, artichoke hearts, onions, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil, mozzarella
Jalapeno BBQ "10"
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, onions, jalapenos
Pepperoni "10"
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
BBQ Chx "10"
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, onions, cilantro
Calzone
Sausage/Pep Calzone
Sausage, pepperoni, ricotta, mozzarella, feta, parmesan with tomato basil sauce
Vegetali Calzone
Artichoke hearts, onions, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil, mozzarella with tomato basil sauce
Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella, tomato basil sauce
Sides
Brocolli
Steak
Italian Sausage
Potatoes
Roasted potatoes, butter, garlic and rosemary
Asparagus
Steamed then sautéed, olive oil, garlic, lemon
Italian Sausage
French Fries
Spinach
Parm Chips
Crisp potato chips baked with parmesan cheese
Avocado
Salmon
Shrimp
One Meatball
Bag/Bread
Blackened Chicken
Sweet Potato Fries
chicken breast
Side of Veggies
Roasted zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers, onions, broccoli
Kids Meals
Chicken Bites - Kids
Served with french fries and your choice of sauce
Cheese Pizza - Kids
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
Pepperoni Pizza - Kids
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Pasta - Kids
Choice of pasta with tomato basil, alfredo or butter sauce
Cheese Ravioli - Kids
Cheese ravioli with tomato basil or alfredo sauce
Mac N Cheese - Kids
Macaroni, cheddar, mozzarella, parmigiana reggiano
Desserts
Brownie Sundae
Homemade chocolate walnut brownie, Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, caramel, candied pecans, berries and whipped cream
Carrot Cake
Carrot cake, cream cheese icing, walnuts
Tiramisu
Ladyfinger cookies, espresso, rum, mascarpone, cocoa powder
Fresco Cookie
Fresh baked chocolate chip cookie, Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream
Cake Bites
Our homemade cake bites in chocolate or carrot cake
Cheese Cake Bites
Cheesecake bites with Lorna Doone cookie crust
Spumoni
Strawberry, pistachio, chocolate ice cream, pistachio nuts, maraschino cherries, chocolate chips
Mud Pie
Haagen-Dazs ice cream with house-made hot fudge
Chocolate Lover's Cake
Chocolate cake, fudge icing and chocolate chips
Vanilla Ice Cream
Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream
Beer
Red Wine
Rufino Chanti
Lambrusco
Meomi Pinot Noir
Gnarly Head Red Blend
Toad Hollow Merlot
William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon
Sangria
Btl Rufino Chanti
Btl Pinot Noir
Btl Gnarly Head Blend
Btl Toad Hollow Merlot
Btl William Hill Cabernet
BTL Lambrusco
BTL Meomi Pinot
White Wine
Gls Woodridge White Zinfadel
Mionetto Prosecco
Gls Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio
Gls Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Gls Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay
Btl Woodridge White Zinfadel
Btl Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio
Btl Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Btl Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
1808 N Tustin Ave Santa Ana, Orange, CA 92705
Photos coming soon!