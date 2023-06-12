Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tutto il Giorno Sag Harbor

385 Reviews

$$$

16 Main St

Sag Harbor, NY 11963

Popular Items

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$33.00

"Scarpiariello" sauce, Corbara cherry tomatoes, pecorino

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$34.00

Tomato, veal, beef, spicy sausage, peas, a touch of cream

Penne

Penne

$33.00

Fresh tomato sauce, eggplant and mozzarella

Dinner

Antipasti

Pane Carasau

Pane Carasau

$18.00

Crisp Sardinian flatbread. EVOO, rosemary, salt.

Zuppa del Giorno

Zuppa del Giorno

$16.00

Call 6319195353 for the selection of the day

Tonno

Tonno

$34.00

Spicy tuna tartare, marinated cucumber, avocado.

Calamari

Calamari

$31.00

Crunchy Vegetables, Almond and Mint Sauce

Tutto Insalata

$24.00

rucola, pecorino, artichoke, pear, lemon dressing

Burrata

Burrata

$29.00

Heirloom grape tomatoes, fresh basil

Parmigiana

Parmigiana

$31.00

Eggplant, San Marzano, smoked mozzarella

Tricolore

Tricolore

$24.00

rucola, trevisiano, endive, pistachio, sliced parmigiano, balasamic dressing

Primi

Risotto

Risotto

$38.00

Call or our selection of the day

Linguine

Linguine

$35.00

Clams, house dried tomatoes, parsley

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$33.00

"Scarpiariello" sauce, Corbara cherry tomatoes, pecorino

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$34.00

Tomato, veal, beef, spicy sausage, peas, a touch of cream

Paccheri

Paccheri

$34.00

Classic Neapolitan beef ragù, provolone, herbs

Penne

Penne

$33.00

Fresh tomato sauce, eggplant and mozzarella

Secondi

Branzino Acqua Pazza

$58.00

poached in a tomato, celery and olive oil broth, spinach

Cartoccio

Cartoccio

$60.00

Local "catch of the day" baked in parchment paper, local vegetables, black olives, capers, cherry tomatoes. Call 631-919-5353 for the day's selection.

Cioppino

Cioppino

$60.00

Classic Neapolitan seafood stew, half lobster, clams, mussels, shrimp, squid.

Pollo

$53.00

Green Circle Heritage Chicken, fingerlings, local farm vegetable, candied lemon

Maiale

$56.00

Berkshire Pork Chop (bone-in), grilled asparagus, potato puree, crusco peppers

Tagliata

Tagliata

$59.00

Prime New York Strip, fresh cherry tomatoes, rucola, Balsamico DOP

Contorni

Neopolitan Fries

$17.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$17.00

EVOO, salt

Sauteed Spinach

$17.00

Local Farm Vegetables

$17.00

Gluten free, dairy free, vegetarian.

Bambini

Kids Penne

$16.00

EVOO with Parmesan or tomatoes

Kids Spaghetti

$16.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, roasted fingerling potatoes

Kids Milanese

$16.00

Kids Fries

$8.00

Kids Veggie of the Day

$8.00

Dolce

Caldo

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$16.00

House made classic, mascarpone, with espresso

Panna Cotta*

Panna Cotta*

$16.00

Classic Italian Custard topped with Organic Berries * GF

Biscotti

Biscotti

$16.00

Assorted House Made Italian Cookies

Semi Freddo

Semi Freddo

$16.00
Baba

Baba

$16.00

rum and orange cake, blackberry sorbet, vanilla cream

Affogato

$16.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Imagine an authentic Italian restaurant as comfortable as it is chic, familiar as it is fashionable. Tutto il Giorno is that place: the perfect marriage of delicious cuisine and desirable location. What started as a simple dream between friends to create European outdoor dining in the Hamptons, has grown into a modern family of restaurants from the Hamptons to New York City, and beyond.

Website

Location

16 Main St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

Directions

