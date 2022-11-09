Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tutto il Giorno Southampton

review star

No reviews yet

56 Nugent St

Southampton, NY 11968

Popular Items

Tricolore
Rigatoni
Polpo

Antipasti

Spicy tuna tartare, cucumber finished up with avocado pure
Pane Carasau

$18.00

$18.00

Crisp Sardinian flatbread, extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, salt

Zuppa del Giorno (Please Call for Daily Selection)

$18.00

$18.00

Butternut squash soup.

Tutto Insalata

$24.00

$24.00

Arugula, green apple, marinated artichokes, ricotta salata

Burrata

$29.00

$29.00

Burrata, Heirloom grape tomatoes, fresh basil

Tonno

$35.00

$35.00

Spicy Tuna Tartare, marinated cucumber, avocado

Calamari

$32.00

$32.00

Light and crispy, julienne zucchini, basil aoili

Polpo

$32.00

$32.00

Charred octopus, fingerling potato, green olives and preserved lemons.

Parmigiana

$29.00

$29.00

Eggplant, San Marzano, smoked provolone

Ostriche

$31.00

Half a dozen broiled local oysters, basil sebayon and potato gaufrette.

Zuppa Del Giorno

$18.00

Tricolore

$24.00

Polpette

$30.00

Primi

House cut fettucine, roasted local mushrooms, crumbled goat cheese
Linguine

$35.00

$35.00

Cockles clams, flamed tomatoes, parsley

Penne

$33.00

$33.00

North Fork grape tomato, eggplant, mozzarella

Spaghetti

$33.00

$33.00

Housemade pasta, Scarpariello sauce, Corbara cherry tomatoes, Pecorino

Rigatoni

$34.00

$34.00

Tomato, veal, beef, spicy sausage, peas, a touch of cream

Paccheri

$34.00

$34.00

Neapolitan beef stew, provolone emulsion

Ravioli

$35.00

House-made pasta, spinach, ricotta, tomato concasse

Linguine 1/2

$19.50

Penne 1/2

$18.50

Spagetti 1/2

$18.50

Rigatoni 1/2

$19.00

Paccheri 1/2

$19.00

Rissotto

$35.00

Ravioli 1/2

$19.50

Secondi

Pesce Entero

$55.00

$55.00

Whole grilled branzino, herb salad, daily vegetables

Cartoccio

$56.00

$56.00

“Catch of the day” baked in parchment paper, black olives, capers, cherry tomatoes Please call 631-377-3611 for the daily selection.

Fracosta

$59.00

$59.00

Rib Eye, herb fries, Cipollini onios, Barolo wine sauce

Pollo

$49.00

Chicken “under the brick”, roasted new potatoes, carrots and fava beans and preserved lemon.

Gamberetto

$54.00

Shrimp scampi, mixed julien vegetables, crispy red onions with a pink garlic sauce.

Cioppino

$55.00

$55.00

Classic Neapolitan shellfish stew, squid,mussels, clams, lobster tail, scallops

Cioppino

$60.00

Manzo

$59.00

Crudite De Pesci

$49.00

Bambini Menu

Kids Penne with Butter or Tomatoes

$16.00

Cheese on the side

Kids Penne - plain

$18.00

Contorni

Neapolitan Fries

$17.00

House cut fries, crispy herbs, sea salt

Local Spinach

$17.00

Sautéed, EVOO, garlic, shallots

Fingerling Potatoes

$17.00

Roasted fingerling potatoes with rosemary and garlic, EVOO

Mushrooms

$17.00

Sautéed, EVOO, garlic, shallots

Dolce

Tiramisu

$16.00

$16.00

Espresso, lady fingers, mascarpone

Budino

$16.00

Decadent chocolate pudding, salted almonds. GF

Panna Cotta

$16.00

$16.00

Matcha custard, local peach marmalade. GF

Torta

$16.00

Warm molten white chocolate cake, pistachio core, crème anglaise

Biscotti

$16.00

$16.00

Assortment of Italian pastries

Sorbetto

$16.00

$16.00

Lemon or orange in fruit shell. GF

Semifreddo

$16.00

Semi-frozen peach meringue, warm chocolate sauce. GF

Gelato 3 Scoops

$16.00

Coffee, vanilla, hazelnut, chocolate

One Scoop

$6.00

Coffee, vanilla, hazelnut, chocolate

Gelato 2 Scoops

$12.00

Berries And Cream

$16.00

Cake Plate Fee

$6.50

Dessert Special

$18.00

Affoga

$16.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Italian Fine Dining in the heart of Southampton Village

56 Nugent St, Southampton, NY 11968

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

