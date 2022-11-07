Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Village Bakery

1560 South Lewis Street

Anaheim, CA 92805

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Baguette Sandwiches

Baguette Chicken Sandwich

Baguette Chicken Sandwich

$8.59

Chicken Sandwich on a 8.5" French Baguette with onions with mustard sauce.

Baguette Egg Sandwich

Baguette Egg Sandwich

$8.79

Egg Sandwich on a 8.5" French Baguette with onions with tomato sauce.

Baguette Gyro Sandwich

$8.90

Baguette Beef Sandwich

$9.95

Soups

Mushroom Soup

$3.99

Mushroom Soup in a 12 oz cup

Bundt Cakes

Classic American bundt cakes.
Vanilla Bundt Cake Whole

Vanilla Bundt Cake Whole

$17.95

10" Classic Vanilla Bundt Cake.

Blueberry Bundt Cake Whole

$19.89

10" Classic Blueberry Bundt Cake.

Strawberry Bundt Cake Whole

$19.89

10" Classic Strawberry Bundt Cake.

Chocolate Bundt Cake Whole

$19.89Out of stock

10" Classic Chocolate Bundt Cakes.

Vanilla Bundt Cake Slice

Vanilla Bundt Cake Slice

$3.95

Classic Vanilla Bundt Cake Slice.

Blueberry Bundt Cake Slice

$3.95

Classic Blueberry Bundt Cake Slice.

Strawberry Bundt Cake Slice

$3.95

Classic Strawberry Bundt Cake Slice.

Chocolate Bundt Cake Slice

$3.95Out of stock

Classic Vanilla Bundt Cake Slice.

Homemade Dessert Pies

9" Homemade pies with buttery flaky crust.
Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$18.70Out of stock

Classic Homemade Sweet Potato Pie

Apple Pie

$19.80Out of stock

9" Homemade Apple pie with buttery flaky crust.

Strawberry Pie

$21.60Out of stock

9" Homemade Strawberry pie with buttery flaky crust.

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie

$21.50Out of stock

9" Homemade Blueberry pie with buttery flaky crust.

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$19.60Out of stock

9" Homemade Banana Cream pie with buttery flaky crust.

Sweet Potato Pie Slice

Sweet Potato Pie Slice

$3.10Out of stock

Classic Homemade Sweet Potato Pie slice

Apple Pie Slice

$3.60Out of stock

Homemade Apple pie slice with buttery flaky crust.

Strawberry Pie Slice

$3.99Out of stock

Homemade Strawberry pie slice with buttery flaky crust.

Blueberry Pie Slice

Blueberry Pie Slice

$3.99

Homemade Blueberry pie slice with buttery flaky crust.

Banana Cream Pie Slice

Banana Cream Pie Slice

$3.60

Homemade Banana Cream pie slice with buttery flaky crust.

Pastries

Danish Pastries

Danish Pastries

$3.99

Buttery and Flaky Danish Pastry

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.40

Buttery and Flaky Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.60

Buttery and Flaky Croissant stuffed with decadent dark chocolate

Fruit Pastry

Fruit Pastry

$3.99

Delicious fruit pastry filled with cream cheese, blackberries, blueberries and sprinkle with powered sugar.

Meat Pie

$3.15

A buttery, flaky puff pastry filled with meat, peas, and carrots.

Cheesecake

Classic Creamy Cheesecake with a Graham Cracker Crust and topped with fresh berries.
Vanilla Cheesecake Whole

Vanilla Cheesecake Whole

$29.97Out of stock

10" Classic Creamy Cheesecake with a Graham Cracker Crust and topped with fresh berries.

Vanilla Cheesecake Slice

Vanilla Cheesecake Slice

$4.97

Classic Creamy Cheesecake Slice with a Graham Cracker Crust and topped with fresh berries.

Middle Eastern Desserts

Kunafa Cups

Kunafa Cups

$4.99

Layered Middle Eastern Spun Pastry Dessert

Basbousa

Basbousa

$2.99

Sweet Middle Eastern semolina cake with simple syrup.

Zaban

Zaban

$2.99Out of stock

Buttery and flaky golden Persian sweet pastry.

Macarons

French Macarons

Macarons

$2.50

Cookies

Homemade cookies
Triple Chocolate Cookie

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$3.99

Homemade Cookies

White Macadamia Nut Cookie

White Macadamia Nut Cookie

$2.99

Homemade Cookies

Coffee

Hot Beverage
Regular Brewed Coffee

Regular Brewed Coffee

$3.65

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.19

Hot Tea with your choice of tea bag.

BTLD Drinks

Purified Drinking Water 16.9 Ounce
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$0.99

Soda

Carbonated Soft Drink 12 oz
Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Carbonated Soft Drink 12 oz

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Delicious homemade desserts for any occasion.

Location

1560 South Lewis Street, Anaheim, CA 92805

Directions

