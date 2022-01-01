Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twain's Brewpub and Billiards

393 Reviews

$$

211 E Trinity Pl

Decatur, GA 30030

Order Again

Popular Items

Twain's Classic Wings
House Smoked Wings
SMC Hamburger

APPS

Twain's Classic Wings

Twain's Classic Wings

$14.00+

Twain's Specialty since 1996. Marinated and fried to perfection. Choose One Sauce. Mild, Hot, Habanero, BBQ, Jerk BBQ, Lime Pepper, Sweet Garlic, Coca-Cola Teriyaki or Old Bay served with celery and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing. No Split flavors please.

House Smoked Wings

House Smoked Wings

$15.00+

Rubbed, smoked, fried & sauced! Choose One Sauce. Mild, Hot, Habanero, BBQ, Jerk BBQ, Lime Pepper, Sweet Garlic, Coca-Cola Teriyaki or Old Bay served with celery and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Twain's Signature Nachos

$10.00

Fresh corn chips piled high topped with beer queso, cheddar,pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños. add chili: $4.add BBQ pork or grilled chicken: $4.5.

Fresh Baked Pretzels

Fresh Baked Pretzels

$8.50+

2 soft pretzels, baked in house daily, with house mustard and beer-queso. Tuesday 11/1's Twisted Tuesday special: Roasted poblano and sweet potato.

BBQ Pork Eggrolls

$10.00

Smoked Riverview Farms BBQ pork butt, and slaw egg-rolls (2), with Coca-Cola teriyaki dipping sauce.

Smoked Pumpkin Hummus

$9.75

Smoked Pumpkin hummus topped with olive oil and paprika, served with pickled vegetables, pickled apples, pecans, olives and naan triangles.

Twain's Beer Queso

$7.50

house beer-Cheese dip, with your choice of chips, tortilla, sweet potato, or mixed.

Autumn Salad

$6.50+

Spinach, Pickled Granny Smith apples, red onion, smoked pecans, shaved manchego, maple ginger vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

$6.50+

Mixed Greens, olives, cucumbers, feta, pepperoncini, tomatoes, red onion, red pepper, greek dressing.

Caesar Salad

$5.50+

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing.

Soup & Salad

$10.00

Chose a salad and a cup of soup or veggie chili.

Vegetarian Chili

$5.00+

Just like we've been making it for years. 3 bean vegetarian chili. topped with sour cream and cheddar.

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Roasted Sweet potato

PLATES

Choice of side where indicated. Sides: fries, sweet potato chips or slaw. sub a side salad, seasonal veggie or mac & cheese for $2.50.

The Goldie Burger

$16.00+

Riverview farms egg, caramelized onion bacon, cheddar, red onion, red leaf lettuce, BBQ aioli, sesame bun. Choice of side.

The Paddlewheel Burger

$16.00+

Smoked gouda, pickled apples, spinach, red onion, sweet potato aioli, sesame bun. choice of side.

The Ronald Burger

$15.00+

One all beef patty, Twain's sauce, lettuce, American cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun. Choice of side.

SMC Hamburger

SMC Hamburger

$14.00

Stone Mountain Cattle beef, sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato, onion. choice of side. add ons: $1.5 each: American, Swiss, blue cheese, cheddar, mushrooms, jalapeños,Caramelized onions $3 each: bacon or fried egg.

Housemade Chicken Burger

$14.00

Freshly ground chicken, bread crumbs and spices. Served with LTO on sesame bun. Choice of side. add ons: $1.5 each: American, Swiss, blue cheese, cheddar, mushrooms, jalapeños,Caramelized onions $3 each: bacon or fried egg.

Sweet Potato & Kale Burger

$12.00

House made veggie patty, panko breaded and fried. Served with LTO on a sesame bun. Choice of side.

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

from scratch House smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss, beer mustard, on marble rye. choice of side.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.50

Sorghum glazed meatloaf, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, bbq aioli, red leaf lettuce on sourdough. choice of side.

Smoked Portobello Melt

$13.50

Smoked portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss and Gruyere cheeses, sage aioli, on multi-grain bread. choice of side.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

House smoked turkey, gruyere, cranberry chutney, sage aioli, sweet potato chips, red leaf lettuce, red onion, on a hoagie roll. choice of side.

House Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

House smoked Riverview Farms pork shoulder, Cola-bbq sauce, slaw, toasted bun, choice of side.

Sorghum Glazed SMC Meatloaf

$18.00

A Twain's favorite. Stone Mountain Cattle sorghum glazed meatloaf served with celery-root puree and marinated grilled green beans.

Pasta Bolognese

$19.00

House made herbed Pappardelle pasta with 10 hr Bolognese sauce with SMC beef and RF pork with house bacon. Topped with shaved Parmesan.

Butternut Squash Risotto

$17.00

Butternut squash risotto, sunny side Riverview Farms egg, crispy Brussels sprouts, shaved Manchego cheese.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

A hearty helping of Panko coated Cod, served with house slaw, fries & tartar sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders, with your choice of dipping sauce, bbq or honey mustard. choice of side.

Smoked Chicken and Dumplings

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken, house made herbed dumplings, crispy chicken skin.

SIDES & EXTRAS

House Fries

$6.00

Cut in house, cooked fresh, served with Sriracha Mayo.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

White cheddar and gruyere cheeses, Served piping hot.

Sweet Potato Chips

$4.00

Sliced and prepared in house, served with spicy garlic sauce.

Side Seasonal Veggie

$5.00

Green bean and shallot

Slaw

$3.00

red and green cabbage and greens in a vinegar dressing.

DESSERT

Desserts are made in house from scratch by Taylor Windham.

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$8.50

Homemade Brownie served with Twain's vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, sprinkles.

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.50

House made Chocolate Bourbon Pecan pie. Add ice cream for $1.

KIDS MENU

swap for a side of sweet potato chips or slaw, no charge. sub a side salad, seasonal veggie or mac & cheese for $2.50.

Kids Burger

$8.00

kid sized burger (beef) and fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 large breaded breast tenders and fries. choice of sauce bbq or honey mustard.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Cheese and fries. Sourdough bread and American cheese.

SUNDAY BRUNCH

Brunch is served Sundays only. From 12pm until 3 pm.

2 Eggs & Sons

$9.00

two eggs your way, toast, house bacon, grits or potatoes.

Stack of Pancakes

$9.00

3 pancakes, choose chocolate chip, or apples or plain; side of bacon.

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

one egg* your way, with bacon and cheese, side of grits or potatoes.

Chicken & Waffle

$9.00

Hand breaded chicken, sweet potato waffle. served with butter and syrup.

Biscuit Crusted Egg

$8.00

Poached egg, biscuit breading, bacon grits, arugula in a tabasco vinaigrette.

Sunday Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Baked fresh every Sunday morning and topped with cream cheese icing. These delicious rolls are great for sharing.

1 Pancake

$3.00

Twain's house pancake griddled to perfection.

1 egg

$2.50

made to order.

Toast

$3.00

choose from multi-grain, rye, or sourdough.

Side of Grits

$4.00

The best grits around, creamy, buttery, delicious.

Side of Potatoes

$4.00

Twain's hash browns. Cubed and roasted potatoes, flash fried for that crisp outer skin.

Side Cheese Grits

$4.00

Our amazing house recipe. Logan Turnpike Mill grits cooked perfectly, with cheddar cheese added.

Biscuit

$3.00

Freshly baked every Sunday morning.

Side Bacon

$4.00

Fresh Riverview Farms pork belly is cured then smoked to make the best bacon in Decatur!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Ale in Good Fun! With pool tables, shuffleboard, darts, large patios, and a giant bar & dining room, there's something for everyone!

Website

Location

211 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA 30030

Directions

