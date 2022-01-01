Twain's Brewpub and Billiards
393 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Ale in Good Fun! With pool tables, shuffleboard, darts, large patios, and a giant bar & dining room, there's something for everyone!
Location
211 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA 30030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Corner Pub - 627 E College Ave., Suite D
No Reviews
627 E College Ave., Suite D Decatur, GA 30033
View restaurant