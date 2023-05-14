Twelfth Night Coffee 628 N Rampart St

Main picView gallery

Twelfth Night Coffee

628 North Rampart Street

New Orleans, LA 70112

628 North Rampart Street

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Coffee

Hot Brew

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+
Pour Over

Pour Over

$5.00
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+
96 oz. Go Box

96 oz. Go Box

$28.00

Cold Brew

NOLA Cold Brew

NOLA Cold Brew

$5.50+

NOLA Cold brew is Creole Coffee with Chicory brewed cold for 24 hours and mixed with milk. Chicory is a New Orleans classic that adds a nice earthy flavor.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Our house Cold Brew is Orleans Coffee’s fair trade Ethiopia Sidamo, a medium roast brewed cold for 24 hours for a fully extracted and perfectly balanced coffee. The most refreshing pick-me-up for these hot New Orleans summer days.

Espresso

Espresso

Un Café

Un Café

$3.25

Perfection in a 2 oz cup. Simple, classic, delicious. Our espresso is Orleans Coffee’s fair trade Black Pearl Espresso.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75

A double shot of espresso with a dollop of steamed milk foam for the perfect texture while maintaining the dignity of the espresso.

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso, stretched out with hot water or poured over ice with cold water for a balanced coffee beverage comparable in strength to regular coffee, but with the flavor of our Black Pearl espresso.

Latte

Latte

$4.75+

Our Black Pearl Espresso mixed with steamed milk for a hot, creamy beverage - or poured over cold milk and iced for a cool creamy, refreshing treat on hot days.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25

Our Black Pearl Espresso with hot milk foam, a perfectly fluffy textured coffee treat you can eat with a spoon.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

A hot, strong 4 oz coffee beverage made with a double shot (2 oz) of our Black Pearl Espresso and 2 oz of steamed milk. Equal parts espresso and milk make for a perfectly strong and balanced pick-me-up.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50+

Sweet and creamy, chocolate dreamy ^_^ Made with espresso and milk, sweetened with dark chocolate sauce, get it hot or iced.

Specialty Drinks

Joanie on a Pony

Joanie on a Pony

$5.50+

A layered beverage, this is a Vanilla Latte made upside-down topped with a generous drizzle of caramel (like a caramel macchiato at the other guy’s)

Muddy Waters

Muddy Waters

$5.50+

An extra sweet and creamy caramel mocha. Espresso, milk, dark chocolate sauce and caramel syrup topped with a generous caramel drizzle.

Down River Latte

Down River Latte

$5.50+

A rich and creamy hazelnut mocha latte topped with a generous drizzle of dark chocolate.

Tea

Iced

Iced Green

Iced Green

$2.75+

Cold Jasmine green tea

Iced Black

Iced Black

$2.75+

Cold English Breakfast black tea

Iced Herbal

Iced Herbal

$2.75+

Cold Lemon Ginger Sunrise A refreshing tisane with lemon and ginger pieces, lemongrass and licorice root for a natural sweetness.

Hot

Hot Green

Hot Green

$2.75+

Jasmine Green Tea

Hot Black

Hot Black

$2.75+

English Breakfast Black Tea

Hot Herbal

Hot Herbal

$2.75+

Lemon Ginger Sunrise. A refreshing tisane with lemon and ginger pieces, lemongrass and licorice root for a natural sweetness.

Special-teas

Down River Fog

Down River Fog

$4.25+

A black tea latte sweetened with hazelnut and topped with generous drizzle of caramel

Up-River Fog

Up-River Fog

$4.00+

A delicate jasmine green tea latte sweetened with vanilla

Not coffee or tea

Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

Fresh hot steamed milk mixed with dark chocolate sauce.

Cold Chocolate Milk

Cold Chocolate Milk

$4.00+

Fresh cold milk mixed with dark chocolate sauce served over ice

Pastries

Vegan

Donut

$4.00Out of stock

Regular

Herb, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.75Out of stock

Ham, Cheese & Bacon Croissant

$5.75Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Plain Croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Mini Cherry Cheese Danish

$2.75Out of stock

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Cold Drinks

Bottles

Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$2.25
Perrier

Perrier

$3.00

San Pellegrino Essenza

Tangerine & Wild Strawberry

Tangerine & Wild Strawberry

$3.25
Blood Orange & Black Raspberry

Blood Orange & Black Raspberry

$3.25
Dark Cherry & Pomegranate

Dark Cherry & Pomegranate

$3.25

Cans

Lime La Croix

$2.75

Grapefruit La Croix

$2.75

Lemon La Croix

$2.75

Izze

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Twelfth Night Coffee is a French Quarter coffee house serving coffee, espresso, and pastries.

Location

628 North Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

