Twelve 31 Cafe & Catering

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

100 North Main Street

Concord, NH 03301

Popular Items

Roast Beef
Italian
Grilled Chicken

Bottled Coke Products & Coffee

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Honest Tea

$2.95

Aha Sparkling Water

$1.95

Coffee Coke

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.95

16OZ Orange Mango Body Armor

$2.99

16OZ Strawberry Grape Body Armor

$2.99

16OZ Strawberry Banana Body Armor

$2.99

Coffee

$2.25

Minute Maid Orange 12OZ

$2.59

Minute Maid Apple 12OZ

$2.59

Lunch

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.75

Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.25

Grilled Chicken | Avocado | Bacon | Sliced Egg, Cheddar Cheese | Creamy Garlic Dressing

Spinach & Arugula Salad

Spinach & Arugula Salad

$11.25

Spinach & Arugula | Crunchy Onions | Goat Cheese Champagne Vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.50

Romaine | Grilled Chicken | Croutons | Shaved Parmesan Creamy Caesar Dressing

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$12.95

Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon and Mayo on a Croissant

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Grilled Chicken with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Basil Aioli on Ciabatta

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$12.95

Roast Beef, Arugula, Crunchy Onions, and Garlic Herb Spread on Focaccia

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan and Creamy Caesar Dressing

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$12.95

Black Forest Ham, Arugula, Apple Butter, Cheddar on Ciabatta.

Italian

Italian

$12.95

Prosciutto, Salami and Provolone on Focaccia Topped with Chopped Pickles, Tomatoes and Crushed Hot Cherry Peppers

Vegan

Vegan

$12.95

Avocado and Roasted Red Peppers with Arugula and Garlic Hummus Spread on Ciabatta

New England Clam Chowder 8OZ

New England Clam Chowder 8OZ

$8.50

8 oz cup of chowder

New England Clam Chowder 16OZ

New England Clam Chowder 16OZ

$17.00

Large Chowder

8OZ Corn Chowder

8OZ Corn Chowder

$5.50

8 OZ Serving of our Corn Chowder

16OZ Large Corn Chowder

16OZ Large Corn Chowder

$10.50

16 OZ Bowl of our Corn Chowder

Desserts and Chips

1.5 OZ Plain Chips

1.5 OZ Plain Chips

$1.75
BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$1.75
Salt n Vinger Chips

Salt n Vinger Chips

$1.75
2 Pack Chocolate Chip Cookies

2 Pack Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

Soft and Delicious Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fresh Cannoli 4 Pack

Fresh Cannoli 4 Pack

$7.98
Fresh Cannoli 2 Pack

Fresh Cannoli 2 Pack

$3.99

Same Day Catering

Gourmet Sandwich Platter

Gourmet Sandwich Platter

$116.55

Our Same Day Catering Platter contains 9 of our gourmet sandwiches. Perfect for last minute meetings and small gatherings. You get to choose three types of sandwiches. All sandwiches are cut in half and great for sampling. *Please allow up to 45 minutes for prep time.

Catering Size Mixed Green Salad

Catering Size Mixed Green Salad

$39.00

Our Large Catering Bowl of our Mixed Green Salad. This salad will dish out up to 18 servings. Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing on the side.

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Twelve 31 Cafe is your spot for fresh, delicious and creative lunch options in Concord.

100 North Main Street, Concord, NH 03301

