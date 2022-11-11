Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twelve Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

12111 W Maple St

Wichita, KS 67235

Order Again

Popular Items

Twelve Chicken Salad

Lunch Starters

Sauteed Mussels

$14.50

With tomatoes, basil, red onions & a Pernod butter sauce with grilled bread

Tuna Nachos

$13.90

Crispy wonton chips, sesame seed crusted yellowfin tuna, mango salsa, jalapenos, spicy aioli & queso fresco

Smoked Salmon

$13.50

House cured & hickory smoked, with toast crisps & tarragon remoulade

Hummus

$9.90

Combination of grilled & fried pita, feta cheese & peppadew peppers

Tomato Bruschetta

$9.50

Grilled Baguette with melted mozzarella, fresh diced tomato bruschetta & balsamic glaze

Elote & Chorizo

$12.90

Creamy southwest corn dip with chorizo sausage & queso fresco. Served with warm tortilla chips

Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.90

House pizza sauce with mozzarella, parmesan, roasted mushrooms, roasted garlic & pepperoni

Lunch Salad & Soup

Twelve Chicken Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, toasted almonds, dates & fresh corn with honey-white balsamic vinaigrette, goat cheese & chopped bacon

Smoked Salmon Salad

$14.50

Mixed Greens, crispy potato straws, cucumber, tomato, red onion, fresh blueberries with house smoked salmon, lemon-poppy vinaigrette & crumbled feta cheese

Roasted Turkey Cobb

$13.50

Mixed greens tossed with roasted garlic ranch dressing with house roasted turkey, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, chopped eggs, crumbled blue cheese & bacon

Grilled Chicken Caprese Cobb

$13.50

Tossed in honey white balsamic vinaigrette with tomato bruschetta, creamy mozzarella burrata, grilled chicken breast & balsamic glaze

Chopped Kale & Chickpea

$12.90

Mixed greens, chopped kale, grape tomatoes & red onions in lemon poppy vinaigrette with marinated chickpeas, toasted almonds & feta cheese

Wedge Salad

$8.50

Baby iceberg with creamy blue cheese dressing, chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese & chives

Lg Mixed Greens House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, grape tomatoes, chopped bacon & focaccia croutons

Sm Mixed Greens House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, grape tomatoes, chopped bacon & focaccia croutons

Large Caesar

$10.00

Chopped romaine with focaccia croutons & parmesan cheese in house made Caesar dressing...3/6 add grilled chicken

Sm Caesar

$6.00

Chopped romaine with focaccia croutons & parmesan cheese in house made Caesar dressing...3/6 add grilled chicken

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Soup and Salad

$12.50

Salad Special

$12.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.90

House ground chuck, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onion, mustard & mayo on toasted brioche bun

French Dip Au Jus

$15.90

Thinly shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, melted jack cheese & mayo on toasted French hoagie with hot beef jus

Classic Club Sandwich

$13.50

House roasted turkey and shaved ham with crispy bacon, cheddar & Swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato and roasted garlic aioli on toasted wheatberry with honey Dijon for dipping

California Chicken Club Wrap

$13.50

Grilled marinated chicken breast with fresh arugula, avocado, tomato, bacon, Swiss cheese, & honey Dijon in a toasted flour tortilla wrap

Vegetarian Club Wrap

$11.90

Roasted red peppers, sliced avocado, cucumber, Swiss cheese, tomato, arugula and house recipe hummus in a toasted flour tortilla wrap

Smoked Salmon BLT

$12.90

Creamy mix of of house smoked salmon, chopped eggs, celery & red onion with applewood smoked bacon, leaf lettuce & tomato on toasted wheatberry bread.

Lunch Entrees

Scottish Salmon

$26.50

Simply seasoned & seared with warm fingerling, goat cheese, corn, bacon & arugula potato salad, grilled asparagus, sweet pepper relish & citrus beurre blanc

Italian Sausage Bolognese

$21.90

House made tagliatelle pasta with classic slow simmered tomato & Italian sausage Bolognese sauce with house made ricotta cheese.

Crab Cakes

$25.90

Lump crab with seasoned house fries, arugula salad & tarragon remoulade.

Spicy Shrimp Pasta

$22.90

Tender penne pasta with Cajun seasoned gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, roasted mixed mushrooms, roasted red peppers in a spicy Cajun cream sauce

Vegetarian Plate

$18.90

Grilled asparagus, sauteed haricot verts, roasted mushrooms, roasted squash & red onions with marinated chickpeas & feta cheese

Braised Short Rib

$29.50

Braised boneless beef short rib with Cajun cream corn, fresh arugula salad & rich beef jus

Southwest Chicken

$21.50

Seasoned & grilled with black bean, corn, onion & pepper saute with avocado crema & crispy tortilla strips

Pork Chop

$24.50

Seasoned & grilled with broccolini, squash & red onion sauté with an herb compound butter

Additional Lunch Sides

House Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Sauteed Haricot Verts

$6.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Sauteed Broccolini

$7.00

Cajun Cream Corn

$7.00

Pan Roasted Squash

$7.00

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Mushroom Risotto

$7.00

Mushroom Risotto

$5.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$5.00

Roasted Mushroom Risotto

$7.50

Summer Corn Risotto

$7.50

Desserts

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$7.00

Creamy vanilla custard with crispy caramelized sugar top fresh made whipped cream.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownie Ala Mode

$8.50

Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownie w/vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, chocolate sauce and candied pecans.

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Classic Key Lime Pie with graham cracker crust & fresh whipped cream

Single Scoop

$2.00

Kid Scoop

$1.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Traditional Bread Pudding with a caramel drizzle

Kids Menu

Kids Steak

$9.00

Grilled sirloin prepared to order with choice of side.

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Tender penne noodles with creamy American cheese sauce and choice of side.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Toasted wheatberry bread with sharp cheddar cheese & choice of side.

Single Slider

$6.00

House ground beef on toasted wheat bun with cheddar cheese & choice of side.

Double Slider

$8.00

House ground beef on toasted wheat rolls with sharp cheddar cheese & choice of side.

Kid Tenders

$6.00

Buttermilk marinated chicken tenders, double breaded & fried crispy with choice of side.

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Lightly seasoned & simply grilled with choice of side.

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Barqs Root Beer

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.75

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Kid's Juice

$2.00

Kid's Milk

$2.00

Adult Milk

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Soda Water

Martinis

Rat Pack

$10.00

House infused olive vodka, blue cheese olives, crispy green peppercorns

Tea Thyme

$10.00

Dreamsicle

$10.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$10.00

Werther's Original

$10.00

Pizazz

$10.00Out of stock

House Cocktails

Pinkity Drinkity

$9.00

Summer Siesta

$10.00

Blueberry Kir Royale

$9.00

Rye Way to Hell

$10.00

Chai Coffee Bourbon

$9.00

House Sangria

$8.00

Cocktail Special

$5.00

Take Home Cocktails

To Go Sangria

$10.00+

Non-Alc Wines

Win Non Alcoholic Red Temperanillo

$30.00

Win Organic Sparkling Verdejo

$30.00

Cabernet

Never Look Back Cabernet, South Africa

$40.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles

$51.00

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$49.00

Buck Shack Bourbon Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon, CA

$55.00

Andrew Will Cabernet, Washington

$97.00

Chateau Montelena Cabernet, Napa

$150.00

Bodega Calle 'La Mano Derecha' Cabernet, Mendoza

$52.00

Whitehall Lane Cabernet, Napa

$120.00

Chateau Foquet Rouge Cab Franc

$48.00

Legit Cabernet, Italy

$100.00

Woodlands Cabernet, Australia

$68.00

Cocodrilo Cabernet, Argentina

$81.00

House Red

$28.00

Ravines Cab Franc, Finger Lakes, New York

$55.00

Merlot & Malbec

M.A.N. Merlot South Africa

$35.00

Trig Point Merlot, Alexander Valley

$45.00

Lightbulb Malbec, Argentina

$37.00

Don Nicanor Malbec, Mendoza

$55.00

Off The Beaten Path

Wolftrap Red, South Africa

$37.00

Slam Dunk Red Blend, California

$39.00

Birichino 'St Georges' Zinfandel

$62.00

American Vintage, California

$58.00

Bonny Doon Grenache Blend, California

$45.00

Niel Santofimia, Spain

$30.00

Going for Broke Zinfandel/Grenache Blend, Paso Robles

$55.00

Ridge 3 Valleys Red, Zinfandel/Petit Syrah Bland, California

$60.00

Federalist Bourbon Barrell Zinfandel, California

$68.00

San Simeon Petit Syrah, Paso Robles

$58.00

Meyer Family Cellers Syrah, California

$60.00

Nine Hats Bordeaux Blend, Washington

$52.00

Arborist Red Blend, Syrah/Petit Syrah/Grenache Blend, Paso Robles

$49.00

Pinot Noir

Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir, Oregon

$43.00

Ayers Gamay Noir, Willamette Valley

$55.00

Light, fruit driven alternative to Pinot Noir. Loaded with rich, ripe red berry fruit with hints of anise and black pepper.

Left Coast Cali's Cuvee Pinot Noir, Oregon

$52.00

Lange Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

$60.00

Bargain Bin

Public Radio, Paso Robles

$55.00Out of stock

Les Darons Languedoc, France

$38.00Out of stock

Syrah/Merlot/Cabernet Franc Blend

Whitehall Lane Merlot, Napa Valley

$55.00Out of stock

Chardonnay

Daou Chardonnay, Paso Robles

$45.00

Unoaked Chardonnay

Farmhouse White, Sonoma

$39.00

Chardonnay/ Pinot Gris Blend

Scaia, Italy

$37.00

Christina 'Orange' Chardonnay, Austria

$55.00

Saracina Chardonnay, Santa Barbara Co

$52.00

30 Degree Chardonnay, Monterey

$37.00

Eyrie Estate Chardonnay, Williamette Valley

$60.00

Arsonist Chardonnay, California

$41.00Out of stock

Oaked Chardonnay

Light & Bright

Duck Pond Pinot Gris, Oregon

$35.00

Urban Riesling, Germany

$37.00

Voga Moscato, Italy

$34.00

House White

$28.00

White Zin

$28.00

Blancs

Fairhall Downs Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough

$40.00

Sea Pearl Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough

$38.00Out of stock

Bodkin Sparkling Sauv Blanc, California

$48.00

Skinner Grenache Blanc, California

$34.00

Trying something new? This is 100% Grenache Blanc that is an energetic blend of ripe stone fruits, honeysuckle, and sandalwood

Calcarius Helen Bianco, Italy

$40.00

Bubbles

187ml La Bella Prosecco, Italy

$10.00

Jean-Baptiste Adam Rose Brut

$60.00

Henry Varnay Blanc de Blanc, Loire

$34.00Out of stock

Garofoli Brut, Italy

$55.00

White Out

Kettmier Pinot Bianco, Italy

$40.00

Dry palate with floral and fruity notes.

Feudi Di San Gregorio White

$40.00Out of stock

Schramsberg Mirabelle Brut, North Coast

$45.00

Gruet Brut, New Mexico

$38.00

Calcarius Helen Bianco, Italy

$40.00

Skinner Grenache Blanc, California

$34.00

Trying something new? This is 100% Grenache Blanc that is an energetic blend of ripe stone fruits, honeysuckle, and sandalwood

Perlina Moscato

$22.00

Hogue Riesling

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Locally owned upscale-casual restaurant and bar featuring fresh classic American cuisine, including steaks, seafood, specialty salads and sandwiches. Located in the Westlake shopping center at 119th St. and Maple.

12111 W Maple St, Wichita, KS 67235

