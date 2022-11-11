Twelve Restaurant & Bar
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Locally owned upscale-casual restaurant and bar featuring fresh classic American cuisine, including steaks, seafood, specialty salads and sandwiches. Located in the Westlake shopping center at 119th St. and Maple.
12111 W Maple St, Wichita, KS 67235
