Twelve Whiskey Barbecue

1222 East Carson St.

Pittsburg, PA 15203

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Cheesesteak
BBQ Plate
Chicken Tenders

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

SugarFree Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Smoked Chicken, House hot sauce. Served with Pita chips.

Caprese Quesadilla

$8.00

Mozzarella, smoked tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze pressed in a garlic herb tortilla. Add smoked chicken for $3.

Chicken Crack Fries

$10.00

Chicken tender, waffle fries, green crack sauce, hot sauce, and green onion.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fried Provolone

$8.00

Wedges served with Marinara.

Smoked Onion Dip

$8.00

Cold Chip Dip served with hot pita points.

TWB Nacho

$11.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

Best Wrapper Alive

$13.00

Smoked Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Guacamole, Jack Cheese, Spicy BBQ, Chipotle Mayo, Corn Salsa, and Greens in a cheddar tortilla. Served with a side of your choice.

Brisket Cheesesteak

$14.00

Smoked, thinly sliced brisket, white cheddar cheese, mayo, sautéed peppers and onions, and banana peppers on a Mancini torpedo roll. Served with a side of your choice.

The Cuban

$13.00

Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Bacon, and Carolina BBQ pressed in a Mancini roll. Served with a side of your choice.

Smoked Turkey Club

$13.00

Smoked Turkey, Cheddar and Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, and Chipotle Mayo stacked on 3 layers of Texas Toast. Served with pickle chips. Includes one side.

Sidekicks

Brisket Baked Beans

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Corn Cakes

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Veggie of the Day

$3.00

Danny Fries

$4.00

Smoked Potato Salad

$3.00

Broccoli Salad

$3.00

Burgers

TWB Burger

$12.00

Pulled Pork, House Whiskey BBQ, Cheddar, and Onion Straws. Served with one side of your choice. Bru

Classic

$11.00

Choice of cheese , Chipotle Mayo, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles. Served with one side of your choice.

Gold n Smoked 2

$14.00

Brisket, Carolina BBQ, Cheddar, and Candied Jalapeno, and Mayo. Served with a side of your choice.

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Black Bean Burger, Guac, Smoked Tomatoes, Chotija Cheese, Green Crack Sauce, red onion, on a Mancini kaiser bun. Served with one side.

Yinzer

$13.00

Cheddar Cheese, Sunnyside Egg, Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Waffle Fries, Onion Straws and Coleslaw. Served with side of your choice.

Dessert

M&m Cookie/ Vanilla Custard

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Cookie/ Vanilla Custard

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Cookie/starwberry Custard

$6.00

Sugar Cookie/ Rasp.custard

$6.00Out of stock

Peanubutter Choc.

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip/ Vanillia Custard

$6.00

Sugar Cookie/ Pumpkin

$6.00

BBQ, Plates, and Platters

BBQ Plate

$0.01

Your Meat Price will included 2 sides, bread choice, house pickles and onions, and a BBQ sauce of your choice.

The New Smokehouse Platter

$30.00

4 oz pork, 4 oz brisket, 4 oz turkey breast, 2 sausage links, 3 ribs, 5 oz pork belly bites. Served with all 6 bbq sauces, house pickles, onions, and peppers, and choice of bread.

Chicken And Veggies

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Tenders, an order of the veggie of the day, one other side, served with bbq sauce of your choice.

Pig Mac

$14.00

Corn cake, Mac and Cheese, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Whiskey BBQ, onion straws, and house pickles.

What the Cluck???

Half Dozen Wings

$11.00

Dozen Wings

$18.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Our Famous Tendes with your choice of wing sauce and Ranch or Blue Cheese and a side. For Brunch Only Crispy Potatoes, Waffle Fries, or Fruit Cup as a side.

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Colby Jack Cheese, Hard boiled egg, House Banana Peppers, waffle fries, croutons on a bed of mixed greens. Dressing of your choice. Sub Turkey for free or Brisket for $2.

BBQ Chicken Sando

$11.00

Crispy or grilled chicken, BBQ sauce of choice, Cheddar cheese, lasso sauce, and coleslaw on a kaiser Mancini bun. Served with one side.

SS Hot Chicken Sando

$11.00

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, house hot sauce, house pickles, and ranch on a kaiser Mancini bun.

OG Cluck

$11.00

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Carolina BBQ, House Pickles, and Mayo on a Mancini kaiser bun. Includes 1 side.

The Southern Belle

$12.00

Crispy or grilled chicken, Bourbon Butter, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Candied Jalapenos, Lasso Sauce on a kaiser Mancini bun. Served with one side.

The Don

$12.00

Crispy or grilled chicken, house marinara, White Cheddar, Smoked Tomatoes, Basil, and house banana peppers on Grilled Mancini Garlic Bread. Includes one side.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg, PA 15203

Directions

Gallery
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue image

