American
Bars & Lounges

Twelve25

review star

No reviews yet

1225 University Blvd

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

O.T.O

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Toasted bread with garlic butter and cheese served with a side of Marinara Sauce

Hot Ham & Cheese Sub

Hot Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.75

Hot Sub sandwich with sliced ham, cheese, sliced red onions, mayo, and mustard served with potato chips

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.95

Hot Sub sandwich with seasoned grilled chicken, bacon and ranch sauce served with potato chips

Hot Turkey Club

Hot Turkey Club

$9.95

Hot Turkey Sandwich with sliced cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon,, and pesto aioli served with potato chips

Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$6.75

Chicken Bites with melted shredded cheese served with the Chef’s dipping sauce

Chicken Wings w/Fries (O.T.O)

Chicken Wings w/Fries (O.T.O)

$12.25

(6) Jumbo Baked Wings with Fries (Sauce: Hot, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Chilli, Garlic Parmesan, or Teriyaki

Pizza's

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Pie with Cheese and pizza sauce

Sausage OR Pepperoni

Sausage OR Pepperoni

Pie with sausage or pepperoni, cheese, and pizza sauce

Sausage AND Pepperoni

Sausage AND Pepperoni

Pie with sausage AND pepperoni, cheese and pizza sauce

Supreme

Supreme

Pie with pepperoni, sausage, bacon bits, cheese, black olives, bell peppers, onions, and pizza sauce

Veggie

Veggie

Pie with cheese, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, onions and pizza sauce

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Twelve25 Sports Bar & Entertainment Venue

Website

Location

1225 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Directions

