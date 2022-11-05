Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Twelves Grill and Cafe

254 Reviews

$$

10 Exchange Pl

West Grove, PA 19390

Popular Items

Twelves Burger
Mushroom Soup
Steak and Fries

Soups, Salads, & Apps

Mushroom Soup

Mushroom Soup

$5.00+

Our house made mushroom soup topped with crab and truffle oil

Soup Du Jour - French Onion

$5.00+
Twelves Caesar

Twelves Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, house made Caesar dressing

Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg wedge, Lancaster bacon, buttermilk bleu cheese, red onion, grape tomatoes, house made buttermilk ranch dressing

Beet and Carrot Salad

Beet and Carrot Salad

$12.00

Roasted red and golden beets, shaved carrots, frisee, toasted pistachios, pecan vinaigrette

Roasted Pear Salad

Roasted Pear Salad

$12.00

Arugula, roasted pears, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese, apple vinaigrette

Side Salad

Side Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese, ranch dressing

Baked Brie

$14.00

Grilled Brie, Sliced pears, bacon jam, Crostini

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$14.00

Black pepper aioli, fresh lemon

Sautéed Calamari

Sautéed Calamari

$13.00

Olives, cherry tomatoes, lemon white wine sauce

Shrimp Lejon

Shrimp Lejon

$14.00

Bacon wrapped shrimp, horseradish cream sauce

Portobello Fries

Portobello Fries

$12.00

Sriracha Aioli

Twelves Bread

Twelves Bread

$9.00

Grilled crostini, goat cheese, sautéed local mushrooms, Swarmbustin Honey

Crab and Artichoke Dip

Crab and Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Served with warm bread

Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

$20.00

Selection of local house favorite cheese, nuts, fruit, local Swarbustin honey, crostini

Oyster Rockefeller

Oyster Rockefeller

$14.00

Dinner Entree

Blackened pan seared tuna, butternut squash risotto, miso burre blanc (GF)
Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$40.00

2 Crab Cakes, parmesan risotto, grilled asparagus, caper aioli (GF)

Filet

Filet

$45.00

Pan seared center cut filet, purple and sweet potato gratin, grilled baby carrots, crispy onions, blue cheese and caramelized onion sauce

Rack of Lamb - Full

Rack of Lamb - Full

$44.00

Herb marinated, truffle rice pilaf, sautéed mixed winter vegetables, demi glaze - Chef recommends Medium

Rack of Lamb - Half

Rack of Lamb - Half

$34.00

Herb marinated, truffle rice pilaf, sautéed mixed winter vegetables, demi glaze - Chef recommends Medium

Braised Short Ribs

Braised Short Ribs

$34.00

Smashed potatoes, grilled carrots, Brussels sprouts, au jus (GF)

Roasted Duck Breast

Roasted Duck Breast

$30.00

Pan seared duck breast, sauteed broccoli rabe, celery root and parsnip purée, oyster mushrooms, pomegranate sauce(GF) *Chef recommends Medium.

Yellow Fin Tuna

$34.00

Blackened Pan Seared Tuna, butternut squash risotto, miso burre blanc (GF)

Jail island Salmon

Jail island Salmon

$28.00

Pan seared Salmon, braised lentils, grilled fennel, winter salsa GF) *Chef Recommends Medium

Steak and Fries

Steak and Fries

$25.00

Black Angus flat iron steak, local sauteed mushrooms, grilled asparagus, house cut bistro fries

Pork Roulade

Pork Roulade

$24.00

Rolled pork chop stuffed with broccoli rabe, feta cheese, roasted red pepper, wrapped in bacon, served with sweet potato mashed, Demi glacé.

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$24.00

Mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach, capers, white wine sauce

Charred Octopus

Charred Octopus

$28.00

Red wine braised Octopus, fried polenta, Romesco sauce (GF)

Pasta Special

$21.00

Chef's weekly pasta special

Chicken Fingers and Fries

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$14.00

House made chicken fingers with bistro fries. Honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Stuffed Portobello - Vegan Option

$21.00

Stuffed Portobello Mushroom, rice, seasonal vegetables, balsamic glaze

Dinner Burgers and Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Lettuce, tomato, grilled brioche, old bay fries, caper aioli

Twelves Burger

Twelves Burger

$16.00

8 oz Cochranville grass fed beef, Lancaster cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, a pickle, and house cut bistro fries

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$15.00

topped with spinach, feta cheese, jalapeño aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled Brioche bun, house cut bistro fries

Salmon Wrap

Salmon Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Salmon, lettuce, tomato, kale pesto, tomato basil wrap, house cut kettle chips

California Reuben

California Reuben

$12.00

Turkey, coleslaw, pickles, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, house cut kettle chips

Vegetable Panini

Vegetable Panini

$12.00

Grilled red pepper, zucchini, portobello, kale pesto, provolone cheese, rye bread, house cut kettle chips

Dinner Special

Check out the delicious chef specials

Stuffed Acorn Squash

$24.00

Roasted 1/2 Acorn squash stuffed with tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, beans, Gruyère cheese, chicken, balsamic drizzled, and a side of rice pilaf

Add A Family Size Side

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Caramelized onions, bacon, honey - GF

Parmesan Baked Asparagus

Parmesan Baked Asparagus

$10.00

Cilantro lime aioli

Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

$10.00
Truffle Parmesan Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Bistro Fries

Bistro Fries

$5.00
Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$8.00

Truffle Rice Pilaf

$6.00
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$8.00
Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00
House Kettle Chips

House Kettle Chips

$4.00

Desserts

Brownie Bottom Peanut Butter Mousse Bomb

Brownie Bottom Peanut Butter Mousse Bomb

$8.00
Death By Chocolate Cake

Death By Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock
Carrot cake

Carrot cake

$8.00

Cream cheese frosting

Date and Walnut Banana Cake

Date and Walnut Banana Cake

$8.00

Honey

Pecan Pie Square

Pecan Pie Square

$8.00

Cinnamon apple ice cream

Olive oil cake - Vegan

Olive oil cake - Vegan

$8.00

Orange glaze - contains soy - Vegan - Dairy Free

Cherry Danish Croissant

$8.00

Custard Croissant W/ Raspberries

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids meals come with bistro fries
Burger Slider

Burger Slider

$8.00

Burger sliders, cheddar cheese, house cut kettle chips

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

House breaded chicken fingers, BBQ sauce or honey mustard, house cut kettle chips, cookie

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Elbow mac, cheddar cheese, house cut kettle chips

Cold Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Flavored Iced Tea

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso- Single

$3.00

Double Shot- Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Almond Joy Latte

$6.00

Nutty Irishman

$6.00

Caramel Apple Strudel

$6.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Latte

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Twelves is now offering takeout, curbside, and delivery (within 5 miles). We appreciate the continued support of our loyal customers. Thank you

Website

Location

10 Exchange Pl, West Grove, PA 19390

Directions

