Twenty Five

21784 Katy Fwy Ste 100

Katy, TX 77449

Starter

edamame

$6.00

soy beans, salted

gyoza

$9.00

6 pcs pan fried or steamed chicken dumplings

tuna tataki

$15.00

7pcs lightly seared tuna with ponzu sauce

yellowtail jalapeño

$16.00

7pcs slice yellowtail with jalapeño on top

salmon to die for

$14.00

torched salmon wrapped mango, topped with tobiko, jalapeñ, and wasabi yuzu

bacon hug

$10.00

6 pcs grilled bacon wrapped enoki

grilled ika

$14.00

taste of summer

$10.00

kani, avocado, and radish wrapped in cucumber with yuzu sauce

seafood salad

$15.00

Bites of the Ocean

sashimi

fresh premium fishes, 2pcs/order

handroll (sushi taco)

taco style handroll, fried nori filled with rice, shredded cucumber, tobiko and sauces, 1pcs/order

Signature Teishoku Set

Tonkatsu

$26.00

chicken katsu

$24.00

salmon teriyaki

$28.00

shrimp teriyaki

$28.00

sashimi buddies

$28.00

salt-grilled mackerel

$25.00

hamburg steak

$24.00

crispy cheesy chicken

$24.00

tempura

$23.00

House of 25 Specials

the 25 burger

$16.00

unadon

$22.00

chill noodles

$18.00

tonkatsu curry

$18.00

chicken katsu curry

$17.00

ebi fry curry

$19.00

Sugar, Please (Desserts)

green tea mochi

$5.00

matcha tiramisu

$8.00

pudding

$5.00

Kid's Plate

Tonkatsu

$14.00

chicken Katsu

$12.00

ebi fry

$14.00

salmon teriyaki

$14.00

chicken teriyaki

$13.00

shrimp teriyaki

$14.00

Sides

miso soup

miso soup

$3.00

house salad

$5.00

wakame salad

$5.00

NA Beverages

Coke

Diet Coke

Coffee

Cocktails

margarita

$10.00

lemon drop

$10.00

mojito

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

japanese old fashioned

$14.00

moscow mule

$12.00

cosmopolitan

$12.00

long island ice tea

$10.00

Classic unlisted

$10.00

nothing com-pears to yuzu

$16.00

melon-dramatic

$17.00

sweet cheeks

$15.00

don't let a good man-go

$16.00

the secret affair

$15.00

honeydew you love me?

$17.00

baby, I was born to rum

$16.00

I'm awake

$17.00

el chapo's escape

$18.00

shanghai roller

$20.00

Liquor

Ketel One

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Tito's Handmade

$8.00

Absolut

$9.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Haku

$11.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$24.00

DBL Tito's Handmade

$16.00

DBL Absolut

$18.00

DBL Ciroc

$24.00

DBL Haku

$22.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$14.00

The Botanist

$15.00

Aviation

$10.00

Suntory Roku

$13.00

DBL Tanqueray

$24.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

DBL Hendricks

$28.00

DBL The Botanist

$30.00

DBL Aviation

$20.00

DBL Suntory Roku

$26.00

Bacardi Rum

$8.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Angostura 1919

$15.00

Pampero Anejo

$12.00

Havana Club Blanco

$8.00

DBL Bacardi Rum

$16.00

DBL Malibu Coconut

$16.00

DBL Angostura 1919

$30.00

DBL Pampero Anejo

$24.00

DBL Havana Club Blanco

$16.00

1800 Coconut Tequila

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

DBL 1800 Coconut Tequila

$20.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$28.00

DBL Patron Silver

$28.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Russell’s Reserve 10 y/o

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$17.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jameson (Irish)

$12.00

Roe & Co (Irish)

$15.00

DBL Bulleit

$24.00

DBL Jim Beam

$16.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$24.00

DBL Russell’s Reserve 10 y/o

$28.00

DBL Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$34.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$24.00

DBL Jack Daniel's

$18.00

DBL Jameson (Irish)

$24.00

DBL Roe & Co (Irish)

$30.00

Crown (Canadian)

$12.00

Springbank 10 y/o (Scotch)

$25.00

Laphroaig 10 y/o (Scotch)

$22.00

Balvenie 12 y/o Double Wood (Scotch Single Malt)

$26.00

The Macallan 12 y/o Triple Cask

$26.00

Highland Park 12 y/o

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label (Blended)

$14.00

Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky (Single Malt)

$18.00

Yoichi (Single Malt)

$52.00

Miyagikyo (Single Malt)

$32.00

Nikka From the Barrel (Blended)

$22.00

Yamazaki 12 (Single Malt)

$42.00

Hakushu 12 (Single Malt)

$40.00

Hibiki (Blended)

$28.00

Toki (Blended)

$14.00

DBL Crown (Canadian)

$24.00

DBL Springbank 10 y/o (Scotch)

$50.00

DBL Laphroaig 10 y/o (Scotch)

$44.00

DBL Balvenie 12 y/o Double Wood (Scotch Single Malt)

$52.00

DBL The Macallan 12 y/o Triple Cask

$52.00

DBL Highland Park 12 y/o

$36.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black Label (Blended)

$28.00

DBL Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky (Single Malt)

$36.00

DBL Yoichi (Single Malt)

$104.00

DBL Miyagikyo (Single Malt)

$64.00

DBL Nikka From the Barrel (Blended)

$44.00

DBL Yamazaki 12 (Single Malt)

$84.00

DBL Hakushu 12 (Single Malt)

$80.00

DBL Hibiki (Blended)

$56.00

DBL Toki (Blended)

$28.00

Beer

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Kirin Ichiban BTL

$7.00

Asahi Super Dry BTL

$7.00

Sapporo BTL

$7.00

Yuengling BTL

$6.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$5.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Sake

Hot Sake, Geikkeikan

$8.00

Hakushika Fresh & Light

$12.00

Hakushika JG

$20.00

Ozeki Nigori

$14.00

Yuki White Peach

$28.00

Yuki White Mango

$28.00

Homare Yuzu Sake

$30.00

Dassai 45 Nigori

$34.00

Dassai 45 JDG

$36.00

Kubota JDG

$35.00

Kubota Manju JDG

$85.00

Otokoyama JG

$70.00

Tenguimai 50 JDG

$78.00

Hakkaisan

$156.00

Noguchi Naohiko Sake

$285.00

Wine

Toro Forte Merlot

$8.00

Millaman Cabernet Sauvingnon

$9.00

Comelli Cabernet Sauvingnon

$10.00

Trexenta Cantina Cannonau

$11.00

Toro Forte Chardonnay

$8.00

Frontesole Sauvingnon Colombard

$10.00

Tresecoli Le Ginestre Gavi

$12.00

Moscato d' Asti (Sparkling)

$9.00

Saint Hippolyte Rosé

$11.00

Jean Joselin Champagne

$18.00

BTL Toro Forte Merlot

$35.00

BTL Millaman Cabernet Sauvingnon

$38.00

BTL Comelli Cabernet Sauvingnon

$45.00

BTL Trexenta Cantina Cannonau

$46.00

BTL Toro Forte Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Frontesole Sauvingnon Colombard

$44.00

BTL Tresecoli Le Ginestre Gavi

$48.00

BTL Moscato d' Asti (Sparkling)

$40.00

BTL Saint Hippolyte Rosé

$46.00

BTL Jean Joselin Champagne

$75.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

traditional Japanese teishoku meals + creative drinks & dishes

Website

Location

21784 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Katy, TX 77449

Directions

Main pic

