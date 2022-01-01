Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twenty One Pips

24 Cricket Avenue

Ardmore, PA 19103

Order Again

Lunch Small Plates

Pub Fries

$7.00

rosemary salt, malt vinegar (vegan) (gf)

Chesapeake Frites

$13.00

crab, cheddar, creole remoulade, scallions (gf)

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

apple cider gastrique, butternut squash, apple, gingersnap spice (vegetarian) (gf)

Chili Corn Dip

$13.00

fire roasted corn, cotija crema, tajin, chipotle, lime, tortilla chips (vegetarian) (gf)

Chicken Pips

$14.00

buttermilk brined nuggets, served with your choice of sauce, gorgonzola crema & crudité

Lunch Greens

Beet & Goat Cheese

$14.00

kale, beets, fig, goat cheese, honey-peppercorn dressing (vegetarian) (gf)

Little Gem Caeser

$12.00

red leaf gem, shaved parmigiano, heirloom cherry tomatoes, garlic croutons, anchovy dressing

Citrus Arugula

$13.00

arugula, orange slices, heirloom carrots, red onion, pistachio gremolata, citrus vinaigrette (vegan)(gf)

Lunch Bowls

Autumn Apple Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

acai, yogurt, apple, granola, spiced pecans, agave (vegetarian) (gf)

Soba Bowl

$14.00

soba noodles, cabbage, sweet peppers, chili garlic cucumber, cilantro, peanut sauce, sesame (vegan)

Lunch Handhelds

21 Burger

$18.00

happy valley smash patties, gouda mornay, bacon jam, pickles, bacon, seeded brioche

Boardroom Burger

$17.00

happy valley smash patties, sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, gem, tomato, brioche

P.E.P. Sandwich

$14.00

portobello, grilled eggplant, roasted red peppers, arugula, basil pesto, ciabatta (vegan)

Hot Nashville

$16.00

buttermilk brined chicken breast, nashville spice, asian slaw, pickles, hot honey, brioche

Thrilled Cheese

$14.00

mozzarella, cheddar, brie, apple, arugula, white balsamic, sliced brioche (vegetarian)

Lunch Dessert

Cast Iron Chocolate Brookie

$10.00Out of stock

chocolate chip cookie base, gooey brownie on top, caramel drizzle

Draft

Big Hill Standard Cider

$7.00

This cider sets the standard with a bright, fruit forward flavor profile and a medium sweetness

Troegs Haze Charmer

$7.00

Hazy IPA with notes of juicy pineapple, fresh grapefruit, candied peach, hint of white pine

Pizza Boy Arck Angel TIPA, 12oz

$9.00

Fruited Triple IPA with apricots and peaches.

Goose Island Neon Beer Hug

$7.50

A bouquet of tropical & citrus flavors. Hopped with Nugget, Sultana, Citra, Mosaic, and Eureka hops.

Hudson Valley Incandenza-Mosaic Sour IPA, 12oz

$6.50

Sour IPA with raw wheat, malted oat and milk sugar; hopped with Citra and Simcoe

Conshohocken Ring The Bell Pilsner

$7.00

Unfiltered pilsner is a faithful recreation of the classic Kellerbier style. Brewed with traditional European as well as Chinook hops, the result is a clean tasting unfiltered pilsner with a crisp, refreshing hop kick

Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin

$7.50

Night Owl is brewed with over 7 lbs. of pumpkin per barrel and includes seven different malt varieties, green and roasted pumpkin seeds, and pumpkin in the mash, boil and fermenter. Bittered with Magnum hops and spiced in conditioning with nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, ginger and allspice

Neshaminy Creek Ultracush Hazy IPA

$7.00

Double dry-hopped with Mosaic, Citra, and Sultana for loads of citrus and pineapple aroma and flavor. Making for an easy going hazy ale that leaves a light bitterness, and a mouthfeel that’s as silky as it is smooth.

2SP Delcofest Lager

$7.50

Big Oyster Noir et Blue Belgian, 12oz

$8.50

Craft Cans & Bottles

First State Brewing Awkward Paranoia TIPA

$11.00

Yard's Star Jockey Hazy IPA

$6.50

Yard's Techtonic DIPA

$9.00

Duclaw Sour Me Unicorn Farts

$10.50Out of stock

Well Being Victory Wheat Non-Alcoholic

$8.00

Big Hill Golden Russett Cider 500mL Btl

$13.00Out of stock

Spring House (2Heads>1)x4 Sour IPA

$13.00

Grimm Lite Lager

$8.00

Big Hill Michaux Mule Cider 22oz Btl

$21.00

Big Hill Little Round Hop Cider

$8.50

Atlantic Brewing Cadillac Mountain Stout

$7.00

Sterling Pig Orange Street Wheat

$7.00

Domestic Bottles

Yuengling

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Stella

$6.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Extras

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

$0.75

Honey Peppercorn Dressing

$0.75

Anchovy Dressing

$0.75

Extra Hot Honey

$1.00

Extra Crostini

$1.00

Extra Crudité

$1.00

Extra Gorgonzola Crema

$1.25

Extra Ponzu

$1.50

Extra Truff-Buff

$1.50

Extra Olives

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Extra Bacon

$3.00

Extra Chicken

$4.00

Half Orders

Half Caesar

$7.00

Half Citrus Arugula

$7.00

Half Beet & Goat

$8.00

Small Fry

$5.00

Small Chesapeake Fry

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Twenty One Pips is a swanky but never stuffy dining and board game concept where friends and families can connect over food and fun while enjoying handcrafted fare, cocktails, wine and beer.

24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19103

