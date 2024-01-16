- Home
- Twenty Pho Hour OKC
Twenty Pho Hour OKC
1332 West Memorial Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73114
Appetizers
- Fried Tofu
Vegan/vegetarian Not gluten free Fried tofu$6.00
- Steamed Tofu
Vegan/Vegetarian Steamed tofu Gluten free$6.00
- Steam Edamame
Vegan/vegetarian Allergies: Contains soy$5.85
- Steam Dumplings (4pc)
Choice of pork, chicken, veggie, or seafood. Allergies: Pork and chicken dumpling: Contains wheat, sesame and soy. Veggie dumpling: Contains wheat, mushroom, soy and sesame. Seafood dumpling: Contains egg, wheat, soy, shellfish and fish$6.00
- Fried Dumplings (4pc)
Choice of pork, chicken, veggie, or seafood. Allergies: Pork and chicken dumpling: Contains wheat, sesame and soy. Veggie dumpling: Contains wheat, mushroom, soy and sesame. Seafood dumpling: Contains egg, wheat, soy, shellfish and fish$6.00
- Spicy Pork Dumplings (4pc)
4 pc pork dumplings served in our home made spicy ponzu sauce topped with scallions and fried garlic. Allergies: Contains soy, wheat, sesame oil, sesame seeds$6.25
- Spring Roll
Allergies: Contains shellfish, peanuts.$6.00
- Tofu Spring Roll$5.85
- Veggie Egg Roll (3pc)
Vegan/vegetarian Allergies: Contains wheat and sesame oil$4.50
- Lao Pork Eggrolls (3pc)
3pcs. Pork, carrots, onions, garlic, glass noodles, oyster sauce Allergies: Contains soy, wheat, egg, shellfish (oyster sauce)$7.95
- Philly Egg Roll (2pc)
Steak, cheese, onions, green peppers Allergies: Contains dairy$8.25
- Shrimp Tempura (4pc)
4pcs battered shrimp fried to a Golden Crisp. Allergies: Contains wheat and shellfish$7.95
- Shrimp Lollipops (2pc)
2 pcs breaded shrimp balls. Allergies: Contains wheat, soy, and shellfish.$8.55OUT OF STOCK
- Krab Rangoon (4pc)
Cream cheese and imitation krab wontons served with sweet chili sauce. Allergies: Contains dairy, wheat, shellfish$6.00
- Fried Sampler Platter
No modifications allowed! 4pcs pork dumplings, 2pcs krab rangoon, 2pc Lao pork eggrolls and 2pcs veggie spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce. Allergies: Contains wheat, shellfish, sesame, soy, dairy, egg$16.00
- Kimchi Fries
*Mid spice level* crispy golden seasoned fries topped off with savory bulgogi beef, kimchi veggies and house made spicy mayo. Garnished with scallions and sesame seeds. Allergies: Sesame oil, sesame seeds and wheat$14.25
- Lao sausage
Allergies: Contains shellfish, peanuts.$7.95OUT OF STOCK
Drinks
- Fountain Drink$3.35
- Refill Fountain Drink
Enjoy a refill Fountain Drink with our souvenir reusable cup!$1.99
- Milk Tea
Vegan/vegetarian Caffeine Free Dairy Free Size: 22oz *drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost*$5.95
- Taro Milk Tea
Vegan/vegetarian Caffeine Free Dairy Free Size: 22oz *drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost*$5.95
- Mango Milk Tea
Vegan/vegetarian Caffeine Free Dairy Free Size: 22oz *drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost*$5.95
- Matcha Milk Tea
Vegan/vegetarian Caffeine Free Dairy Free Size: 20oz *drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost*$5.95
- Thai Tea
Vegan/vegetarian Caffeine Free Dairy Free Size: 22oz *drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost*$5.95
- Viet Iced Coffee
Allergies: contains dairy caffeinated Size: 22oz *drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost*$5.95
- Dragonberry Bomb
Vegan/Vegetarian Caffeine Free Size: 22oz *Drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost.*$5.95
- Strawberry Bliss
Vegan/Vegetarian Caffeine Free Size: 22oz *Drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost.*$5.95
- Mango Passionade
Vegan/Vegetarian Caffeine Free Size: 22oz *Drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost.*$5.95
- Passion Paradise
Vegan/Vegetarian Caffeine Free Size: 22oz *Drink does not come with boba/jelly. It may be add it at an additional cost.*$5.95
- Hot Tea$2.65
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Ramune
Japanese carbonated flavored drinks$6.00
- Strawberry Cup
Stir-Fry Noodles
- Kim Chi Stir-Fry
Choice of udon or ramen noodles, choice of protein, kimchi, scallions, sesame seeds, choice of egg !Allergies! Contains egg, soy, wheat, sesame seeds and sesame oil$14.99
- Korean Fire Noodles
*Spice level is comparable to thai red chilli peppers* **Warning: no refunds or exchanges on this dish** Choice of udon or ramen noodles choice of protein, corn, scallions, choice of egg !Allergies! Contains soy, wheat, egg, fish$14.99
- Pad Thai
Gluten Free dish unless ordered with pork belly or fried tofu. Rice noodles, egg, peanuts, beansprouts, scallions, lime, carrots and cilantro, choice of protein. !Allergies! Contains fish, egg, peanuts,$14.99
Soup Bowls
- Build a Bowl
Choice of broth, noodles, and 2 proteins$14.50
- Kids Build a Bowl$8.25
- Combo Pho - Pho Dac Biet
Gluten Free*(without meatballs)* broth contains fish sauce. Rice noodles, rare steak, brisket, meatballs, tendon, tripe, beef broth$15.15
- "Pho-let" Mignon
Gluten Free broth contains fish sauce rice noodles, seared sliced filet mignon, brisket and beef broth$28.85
- T-Rex Pho
Gluten Free broth contains fish sauce rice noodles, slow braised short rib, rare steak, brisket and beef broth$28.99
- "Black Ox"
Gluten Free broth contains fish sauce rice noodles, slow braised oxtail, rare steak, brisket and beef broth$26.50
- Steak Pho - Pho Tai
Gluten Free broth contains fish sauce. Rice noodles, rare steak, beef broth$14.25
- Chicken Pho - Pho Ga
Gluten Free broth contains fish sauce. Rice noodles, chicken, fried onion, fried garlic, beef broth$13.99
- Veggie Pho - Pho Chay
Gluten Free broth contains mushrooms and soy !allergies! Contains: soy and mushrooms. Rice noodles, bok choy, carrots, zucchini, corn, steamed tofu, fried onion, fried garlic and veggie broth$14.25
- Seafood Pho - Pho Hai San
!Allergies! Contains; mushroom, soy wheat, shellfish and fish broth contains mushroom and soy rice noodles, shrimp, seafood dumplings, shrimp tempura, fish balls, fried onion, fried garlic and veggie broth$15.00
- Shanghai Dumpling Soup
Broth contains soy and mushrooms. !Allergies! Contains: sesame, soy, wheat, egg and mushrooms. Veggie broth, ramen noodles, chicken dumplings, veggie dumplings, bok choy, mushrooms, fried onion, fried garlic and beef broth$16.50
- Crispy Pig Bowl
Beef broth contains fish sauce !allergies! Wheat, egg and mushrooms. Ramen noodles, bok choy, mushrooms, fried onion, fried garlic and beef broth$15.25
- Trifecta
Broth contains fish sauce !allergies! Shellfish and wheat udon noodles, chicken, shrimp, brisket, beef broth$14.99
- Red Elephant
Broth only is vegan and gf broth contains mushroom, soy and coconut. !Allergies! Mushrooms, soy, egg, coconut red coconut curry broth, udon noodles, chicken and a boiled egg$17.40
- White Chicks$14.25
- Broth & Noodles$7.90
- Broth Only
Beef broth contains fish sauce veggie broth contains soy and mushrooms$3.70
- Noodles Only
Rice noodles are gf, v zoodles are gf, v ramen noodles contain wheat and egg udon noodles contain wheat$4.50
- 24hr Bowl Challenge$58.00
- Add Fresh Veggies
Vermicelli Cold Dish
Desserts
- Deep Fried Sugar Donut (3pc)
!Allergies! Gluten/wheat and soy 3pcs donuts with your choice of chocolate or condense milk drizzle or just sugar coated!$5.50
- Funnel Fries (10pc)
!Allergies! Gluten/wheat, soy and eggs. 10pcs. Your choice of chocolate or condense milk drizzle or just powdered sugar$7.35
- Matcha Ice Cream (2 scoops)$5.50
- NY Cheesecake
!Allergies! Gluten/wheat, dairy, egg your choice of strawberry glaze, chocolate or condensed milk drizzle$7.35
- Taro Cream Delights (3pc)
!Allergies! Gluten/wheat, soy and dairy. 3pcs deep fried donuts topped off with our whipped taro cream cheese frosting, dusted with powdered sugar$7.35
Kids Fries
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
